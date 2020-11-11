25 Tool Gifts He’ll Actually Want

If the person you’re buying for is any kind of a craftsman, he probably has quite an inventory of expensive tools in his workshop. The Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System will go a long way to keeping that expensive inventory where it should be and out of the hands of thieves. The system is available with however many cameras you think you’ll need up to six however additional cameras may be purchased if necessary.

The system features a truly wireless experience free of hassles up to 300 feet line of sight. Simply place each Arlo Pro camera where you want to monitor your house and shop from any angle. The cameras are night vision capable up to 25 feet with an infrared cut-off filter. Resolution is 1280×720. They’re also weather-resistant and may be placed indoors or outside.

Cameras include rechargeable batteries and are fast charging. Two-way audio is available as well with a built-in microphone and speaker to provide push to talk capability. The system also includes seven days of free cloud recording that the user may live stream or view recorded video and audio.

The Arlo Pro system works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free commands and operation, too. But maybe the best feature about this security system is the 100-decibel siren that can be controlled remotely or when motion or sound is detected. Yeah, you’d better run, creeps.