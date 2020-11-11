25 Tool Gifts He’ll Actually Want

Whether it’s for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, the gift of tools is always appreciated by handy people and do-it-yourselfers. But what kind of tools are best? Lucky for you we’ve written this extensive list of tool gifts he’ll actually want.
You’ll find all sorts of interesting and unique items here designed to make jobs easier. Plus, a lot of these tools are simply cool enough to deserve a place in the workshop. Read on to find the right gift for that special guy who likes to tinker, fix things, and get things done.
The Mag-Lite LED 3-Cell Flashlight has been a go-to holiday gift for a very long time. I remember television commercials proclaiming the Mag-Lite as the “perfect gift for the holidays” and there’s a reason for that bold claim: they’re pretty awesome.
For one thing, they’re large, as in large-enough-to-use-as-a-self-defense-device. If the guy you’re buying this for travels for business at all, a Mag-Lite under the seat is an excellent idea.
For another, the Mag-Lite provides 168 lumens at 412 meters. In other words, they’re bright. Mag-Lites are made of thick anodized aluminum with weather-resistant seals and an IPX4 waterproof rating. It can be dropped from three feet high without issues. Designed for camping, climbing, fishing, hunting, or anything else outside and rugged, a Mag-Lite flashlight is indeed a perfect gift for the holidays.
Hatchets, like this German-style tool from Prandi, are handy to have around for cutting brush, chopping kindling, shaping large blocks, and so on. This hatchet features a pure hickory wooden handle without a varnish coating. No varnish is ideal; not only does varnish blister hands easier but a coating of linseed oil is much better to preserve the wood for years to come.
The head is made of hardened steel with the blade honed to a fine sharpness. You may or may not want to sharpen it more but for what hatchets are used for, it’s sharp enough. This version comes with a leather sheath for when it’s not in use along with a leather strap to hang the hatchet on the wall when not in use.
You can find hatchets that are less expensive with fiberglass handles and they’re just fine. However, there’s just something about a handcrafted cutting tool with a wooden handle that feels right. There are also hatchets that are a lot more expensive but I’m not sure why you’d need anything more than this Prandi German-style hatchet. With proper care, this should last a lifetime.
This is the tool gift you get someone you have no idea what else to get and here’s why: this DeWalt 20V MAX Compact Cordless Drill & Driver Kit is simply necessary in any shop, garage, or workshop. Cordless drills like this one are the backbone of any project.
This set comes with a 20V 1.3Ah MAX battery pack and a rapid charger (DCB106) and a contractor’s bag. It features a 1/2-inch keyless chuck with a two-speed transmission for different fastening and drilling jobs. Seriously, if you only have one cordless drill, this is the one.
This set also features different combinations with various tools such as a brushless impact driver, angle grinder, and reciprocating saw that all use the same battery platform. There is also a kit including a screw bit set which is well worth the money. Consider including a higher capacity battery pack to provide a lot more run time as well.
Leatherman typically corners the market when it comes to multi-tools that feature every type of wrench and screwdriver known to humanity in one tool but they really don’t offer up anything like this Multi-Tool Wrench. It features an adjustable wrench and a pair of pliers in one tool along with two screwdrivers and a meaty knife blade.
Multi-tools can be thick and awkward to use but that’s not the case with this multi-tool wrench. The profile is more slender and compact when not in use. Because there isn’t a need for two handles attached at a pivot point, the tool feels better to use overall. The attached pocket clip and included sheath are a nice touch for storage.
For removing tile, trim, or any other type of molding or flooring, nothing beats this Goldblatt Trim Puller. It has a larger, flatter, and wider contact area than your typical crowbar. Having to repair drywall from damage made when removing trim is a pain. The integrated wedged center of this removal tool provides increased removal surface area to prevent damage to both the trim and the wall.
The wedged center springs by 15 degrees for simple extraction of trim and baseboards. The tool is made from thick steel with a polished finish so corrosion won’t be a thing. This little prybar is, in a word, thick. Repeated strikes with a hammer will not make this tool flinch.
Ideal for commercial work or do-it-yourself projects, the Goldblatt Trim Puller is excellent to use with repair and remodel jobs, cabinet and countertop installations, floor layout, and more. It also has a comfortable textured handle that absorbs impact for a great day’s work.
Ignore the goofy title but it definitely describes the product: the Magic Wrench is a multi-purpose self-adjusting all-in-one wrench with ratcheting double-sided heads. It features a solid high-carbon steel body plated with a chrome finish along with an internal plate spring for each jaw that provides excellent ratcheting performance.
The Magic Wrench allows the user to quickly and repeatedly clamp and release a fastener using just one hand with a better grip. Searching for the right box end wrench is highly overrated. This wrench features the ability to handle any size of head, either SAE or Metric, easily and with the fine-tooth layout in each jaw, say goodbye to stripped out fasteners.
Welding has always been that one DIY skill that I’ve not taken time to learn yet. The Forney Easy Weld 100 ST is the perfect way for beginners to learn how to weld quickly and safely. It’s completely easy to use and very portable. It goes where you go so you can weld pretty much anywhere.
Every arc strike is efficient, simple, and effective. While there is no foot pedal operation on the 100ST, it features a 300 Amp steel ground clamp, a 200 Amp medium-duty electrode holder, a straight head chipping hammer, an argon/CO2 flow meter, a 150 Amp ground cable and clamp, and finally a 150 Amp electrode holder with cable.
Stick welding is what the 100ST does best but, with available attachments, can handle TIG welding also. The 100ST is great for all sorts of welding applications including do-it-yourself projects, maintenance, repair, and hobbies.
If you just looked at the review above for the Forney Easy Weld 100ST, then you may be interested in this Forney Easy Weld Series Velocity ADF Welding Helmet. It features an auto-darkening visor with 9 to 13 shade selection for various types of welding procedures. The external shade selector knob with grind option allows for quick adjustment.
The faceplate has built-in solar cells with non-replaceable 3V lithium batteries for automatic on/off technology and two optical arc sensors for protection against arc flashes and other hazards. The viewing area is a comfortable six square inches (just shy of). The five-point adjustable geared headband makes wearing this helmet good for long stretches of time.
The Velocity ADF Welding Helmet is lightweight, impact-resistant, and fireproof. If you want the most bang for your buck, this welding helmet is it. Plus, that lime green is extremely fun to look at.
This RS-1 Rule Stop from Woodpeckers is amongst the simplest of tools but can make laying out projects so much easier. Here’s what you do with it: take any ruler and attach this rule stop that will provide accurate, repetitive marks. The RS-1 is designed to fit rules up to 1-1/2-inches wide; a 2-inch variety is also available.
Precision machined edges align easily with the engraved scale graduations. The screw and posts are made of stainless steel with a brass knob and two machined aluminum blocks which are anodized for years of consistent performance. Woodpeckers machines these precision stops in house to ensure quality and control. You won’t be let down with this handy little gadget.
-
In the nice-to-have-in-a-real-pinch category, Nite Ize Original Gear Ties come in first place. They’re flexible and reusable with a tough rubber coating with amazing grip. That coating surrounds a strong, bendable, heavy gauge wire that holds its shape when bent into whatever shape you need.
Nite Ize Original Gear Ties can be used over and over again to organize cords, wrap headphones, hanging objects, and more. They fit at home, the office, campsites, and workshops. They even hold up in saltwater for trips to the beach. Gear Ties are available in a variety of sizes and colors including this bundle of 12-inch ties. Recommended!
You know Zippo for their excellent lighters but did you also know they make a great hand warmer? This Zippo Refillable Hand Warmer is good while hunting, fishing, camping, or at a sports event. Its all-metal construction will stand up to the elements and conduct the flameless heat efficiently.
Simply remove the burner, fill with hand warmer fuel, then apply a flame to the replaced burner. This matte-black version will continually provide heat for 12 hours once lit. The hand warmer comes with a canvas pouch to provide a wonderful source of heat on cold days. It’s good in a pocket and provides two-and-a-half times more warmth than a disposable hand warmer.
The compact and lightweight design of this DeWalt 20V MAX Reciprocating Saw allows it to fit between studs and confined spaces to cut through just about anything. The tool is only 14-1/2-inches long to get into tight working areas better than just about any other saw on the market.
This saw features a variable speed trigger and a motor that revs up to 2,900 strokes per minute. A four-position blade clamp allows for flush cutting with no issues. The pivoting shoe provides some increased versatility while cutting through material. The saw also features an LED work light to better see what’s being severed.
Like with many of their tools, DeWalt packages the reciprocating saw with a contractor’s bag and a DCB101 fast charger. The included 5Ah lithium-ion battery pack is larger than most DeWalt pack-ins to provide a seriously long runtime for this saw. By the way: don’t forget about the blades.
Get ready to lay out the entire room using the Skil Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level. It projects a bright green horizontal and vertical line array onto surfaces up to 65 feet away along with measuring marks. The distance between marks can be changed by moving the tool closer or further away from the surface.
The unit is self-leveling so it cuts out any guesswork with setting it up. A locking mode allows the user to position the unit at an angle if need be. Green, yellow, and red LED lights show the current level of battery charge and when it’s time to charge up, the integrated lithium-ion battery simply needs to be plugged into a power source using the micro-USB charging port.
An included clamp may be threaded onto the laser level to affix to any ledge. The level may also be threaded onto any typical tripod as well. Accuracy of the laser level is within 3/16-inch at 30 feet away. Forget about your typical old-school level and get with the 21st Century; this Skil Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level will have you going with your project in no time.
There are cheaper mini bolt cutters out there but the Knipex 8-Inch Mini Bolt Cutters are the ones you’ll want to give as a gift. Why? For one thing, they’ll last a lifetime. They feature a lever action design that applies more than 20 times the force your hand is for incredible cutting power.
These mini bolt cutters are perfect for automotive and construction jobs, cutting cotter pins and nails, repeated use in factory applications, agricultural use with fencing, and even DIY projects at home. They’re made of chrome vanadium electric steel, built to last and resist corrosion. The precision-matched cutting edges are excellent for cutting soft or hard steel.
The jaws feature a cutting edge recess near the joint which keeps thicker wire in a better position. That means there is no need for the user to reposition the tool for the desired cut. Comfortable handle grips put the finishing touch on the overall satisfying use of these bolt cutters. Yes, they’re more expensive however you’ll never, ever have to pick up another pair.
Lighting up what you’re working on is important. This RT2-LT Work Light from Ullman features a number of great amenities to make it one of the most useful little work lights you’ve ever had. The LED work light has a rotating head that helps to adjust the beam at whatever angle you need.
A magnetic base will quickly adhere to any metal surface you have around (great for working on cars!). It’s perfect for workshops, craft rooms, boats, personal vehicles, or industrial use. 24 high-intensity LED bulbs are arranged in the face to provide all the light you need when you need it.
This large tool set features all the tools just about any do-it-yourselfer will ever need and then some. And if you’re someone who uses tools for a living, this 170-piece General Purpose Tool Set from Crescent is a great way to re-establish your tool inventory. Crescent (they make those adjustable wrenches we all know about) provides this large case in a blow-molded plastic case that is sturdy and foldable for easy storage.
The set includes a large number of the most popular tools out there in both SAE and Metric sizes and a variety of drive sizes including 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch. Wrenches, sockets, screwdrivers, Allen wrenches, pliers, and a huge number of screwdriver bits are represented here. If you don’t need that many in one set, Crescent offers up 30-piece and 84-piece tool sets as well.
The NoCry Fast Draw Drill Holster is perfect for anyone who uses a cordless drill consistently but is tired of figuring out where to put it so it’s within easy reach. This holster is fitted and balanced at an angle with an open bottom to hold your drill securely while you’re working on other things. A safety strap with a plastic clip buckle will fit all sizes of cordless drills.
The holster has an opening on the back to attach to your everyday belt, padded belt, or tool belt up to 3-1/8-inches wide. On top of the room for your drill, the NoCry Fast Draw features eight closed pockets for fasteners, drill extension bits, or other small items. There are also five elastic pockets and four open loops for other tools to hang off of.
It’s made of 600D ballistic canvas and double stitched with quality. Here’s the most exciting part: NoCry makes one for you left-handled folks as well. Southpaws rejoice!
We’ve all been there: you’re trying to attach fasteners together in a tight space, sometimes blind, and you can’t quite reach what you’re doing. Enter the Handee Clamp. It will security hold onto whatever you put in its jaws to reach into that tight crevice without dropping the hardware.
The Handee Clamp will hold all sizes of bolts and nuts from 1/8-inch to 3/4-inch, will compress gas line and hose clamps, hold wire during soldering, and act as a third hand to keep a nut from turning. Simply put whatever hardware you’re working with into the Handee Clamp jaws then tighten the nut on the other end to secure.
Everyone should own a speed square, especially one as good and as well-designed as the Johnson Level & Tool 7-Inch Speed Square. The Johnny Square has been popular for a very long time and for a good reason: it boasts a solid aluminum body with machined edges for greater accuracy and durability on the job site. In other words, it’s tough.
The thick edge is useful as a saw guide. An etched protractor scale can be used directly with the saw against the square for either cross or angled cuts. Scribe notches are used to indirectly create a saw cut line for rip cuts as well.
Integrated distance and angle scales allow for quick and accurate cut line marks on lumber and there are scales for cutting hip, valley, and jack rafters (if you’re a roofer and you need that). The measurement marks are permanent and easy to read with continuous scribing notches and 2×4 board dimension markers at pre-determined distances. This is the speed square everyone should have in the toolbox.
Heat guns are good to have around for DIY and hobbies and the Wagner Spraytech HT1000 is one of the best. It features two settings: 750 degrees or 1000 degrees Fahrenheit. Use it to soften paint, caulking, adhesive, and putty.
The heat gun is good for shrink wrap, bending plastic pipe, or loosening rusted nuts and bolts. Two fan speeds provide some additional control over what your project requires. The integrated stand allows for safe, hands-free operation so the (extremely) hot nozzle doesn’t touch your work surface.
Nothing ruins your day more than cracking knuckles against metal or concrete. These Mechanix Wear Tactical Work Gloves will help that from happening if, say, you’re wrenching hard on a bolt and your hand slips. They’re made of synthetic leather with thermoplastic rubber knuckle and finger guards to protect against impact.
These gloves have two layers of internal reinforcement at the fingertips for the ultimate in durability. Let’s face it: work gloves get abused like nothing else. These Mechanix Wear gloves will last longer and accept more punishment than you’re used to.
Padding at the palm absorbs and dissipates high-impact energy throughout the surface. When you’re swinging that sledgehammer around all afternoon, these gloves will help your precious hands not get so beat up. They’re machine washable as well so when you’re done getting dirty, through them in the washer and get ready to go again tomorrow.
The Westinghouse WGen7500 is a top choice for anyone needing the peace of mind that having an extremely powerful portable generator will give. This baby can power a cabin, large worksite, or appliances at a moment’s notice. It will deliver 9,500 starting watts and 7,500 running watts for a large variety of appliances and power tools.
The one-touch, push-button electric start will have this beast roaring to life instantly. On a job site and need to power the generator on and off multiple times a day? The unique remote start key fob can make that happen without trudging over to the unit each time.
Run time is approximately 11 hours with a 50% power load. The fuel tank is 6.6-gallons and the economy is good for the 420cc 4-stroke engine. This engine also features an automatic shut down sensor in case of a low oil situation. A steel tube frame with added reinforcement around the fuel tank is a nice touch.
If the person you’re buying for is any kind of a craftsman, he probably has quite an inventory of expensive tools in his workshop. The Arlo Pro Wireless Home Security Camera System will go a long way to keeping that expensive inventory where it should be and out of the hands of thieves. The system is available with however many cameras you think you’ll need up to six however additional cameras may be purchased if necessary.
The system features a truly wireless experience free of hassles up to 300 feet line of sight. Simply place each Arlo Pro camera where you want to monitor your house and shop from any angle. The cameras are night vision capable up to 25 feet with an infrared cut-off filter. Resolution is 1280×720. They’re also weather-resistant and may be placed indoors or outside.
Cameras include rechargeable batteries and are fast charging. Two-way audio is available as well with a built-in microphone and speaker to provide push to talk capability. The system also includes seven days of free cloud recording that the user may live stream or view recorded video and audio.
The Arlo Pro system works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant for hands-free commands and operation, too. But maybe the best feature about this security system is the 100-decibel siren that can be controlled remotely or when motion or sound is detected. Yeah, you’d better run, creeps.
Eye and ear protection is paramount when using tools. No excuses! This pair of SolidWork Safety Goggles will make it so you don’t have to have excuses. There are no direct pressure points when wearing them and they rest comfortably on the face. They may be adjusted to any head shape (with glasses or without) using the headband to provide a perfect fit.
The UV coating on the lenses provides resistance against scratches and ultraviolet rays. SolidWork Safety Goggles provide a wide field of vision using a panoramic design that protects on all sides. The elastic band guarantees that they won’t fly off your face, either.
On top of all that, SolidWork will provide a refund for any reason for up to an entire year. Don’t neglect safety. When it comes to protecting your eyes, the SolidWork Safety Goggles do the job.
Don’t judge the Shop-Vac Micro Wet/Dry Vacuum by its size. It may be small but it’s mighty. Sure it has just a gallon’s worth of space with a 1 HP motor but its portable nature and reliable performance are more than obvious.
This little vacuum is a great clean-up solution for the garage or workshop. It comes with a wall-mounted tool holder and a fold-down top handle for storage. When it comes to cleaning your car, truck, or boat as well as sawdust or DIY messes, the Shop-Vac Micro has all the competition beat.