25 Tool Gifts He’ll Actually Want

Whether it’s for the holidays, a birthday, or just because, the gift of tools is always appreciated by handy people and do-it-yourselfers. But what kind of tools are best? Lucky for you we’ve written this extensive list of tool gifts he’ll actually want.

You’ll find all sorts of interesting and unique items here designed to make jobs easier. Plus, a lot of these tools are simply cool enough to deserve a place in the workshop. Read on to find the right gift for that special guy who likes to tinker, fix things, and get things done.

What is the Best Gift to Give a Guy?

Men are very simple when it comes to buying gifts. If you ask, they will gladly tell you exactly what they need, which size it should be, and even what color and brand name. It seems so easy.

The challenge with that, of course, is what to do if you're expecting to surprise him in any way. What then? Our list here of the best 101 tool gifts should provide some nice genre ideas if not specific. 

When does his face really light up? Perhaps when it's running the grill or smoker? Or maybe something that makes a chore incredibly easy? "Tool gifts" needn't be a rigid search term, just anything to make his life more fun.

Maybe he needs a wireless speaker upgrade for playing tunes in the shop? Or perhaps a boot rack to get them off the floor to dry faster? Gifts that they wouldn't necessarily buy themselves but improve the quality of a day are very appreciated.

What to Get Someone Who Likes Tools?

Look around in his shop or garage. Chances are that you won't need to be a detective to discover some patterns. Is he a fan of a certain brand of cordless power tools? Color is big here; DeWalt is yellow, Milwaukee is red, and so on.

Battery packs for cordless tools are always a great gift idea, especially if they're packaged in a combo set with additional tools. Look them up on camelcamelcamel.com to see when they have been on sale on Amazon during the past year.

You really can't go wrong with picking up any sort of power tool for a gift. Even if they already have a reciprocating saw, for example, there's no reason not to upgrade. Consider this DeWalt 20V MAX Compact Reciprocating Saw. It's powerful, completely portable, and small enough to get into tight working spaces.

Technology has made it so that all of the heavy and clunky tools in the garage may be replaced with better items without breaking the bank. Laser measuring devices like this Self-Leveling Laser Level from Skil are incredibly useful. The time saved from laying out measurements with a tape will more than pay for the cost of the laser.

Tool people, like gadget people, enjoy smart, thoughtfully-designed gifts that enhance their lives, activities, and abilities. As long as you make a gift selection based on that, everything will work out great for that special occasion.

