45 Best Wolf Gifts for the Wild at Heart

Wolves are symbolic of so many things. They’re spiritual animals. They showcase strength, wit, perseverance, and spirituality. If you know someone who loves wolves, you’ll want to shop below for the best wolf gifts you can find.
This very affordable leather notebook is made by hand, featuring a beautiful embossed howling wolf design on the cover. Even the paper on the inside is made by hand, giving this notebook a very special touch. It measures 5 by 7 inches with lock closure and a vintage look and feel. It’s great for taking notes, journaling, doodling, and more.
This beautiful wolf pendant is packaged ready to be given as a gift. Symbolizing strength, surviving, and endurance, this wolf necklace comes with a beautiful greeting card that communicates all of these sentiments. The necklace is simple enough to be worn daily, even among other jewelry or necklaces. The necklace is made of stainless steel and is adjustable to be worn at either 16 inches or 18 inches.
Looking for a gift for a wolf lover? They will absolutely adore this beautiful wind chime, which sounds just as lovely as it looks. This is also wonderful for anyone who collects wolf items. It can be hung outside in a garden or porch with a very realistic look to them. It’s well made and will last for many years to come, even when placed outdoors.
This is a really cool watercolor print that any wolf lover will appreciate hanging in their home. You can choose from a variety of sizes depending on your budget. Every size is printed on nice quality, thick, archival paper, and the larger sizes are shipped rolled to avoid any creases in the paper. They are all signed by the original artist for a very special gift.
Those who love the wilderness are usually game for unique interior decor. It’s perfect for a few interior aesthetics, namely those who like a rustic look or want something cool in a man cave or den. The sculpture is realistic looking and very much compliments the design that’s on the shade. The lamp uses a standard electric cord with an on-off switch so it simply needs to be placed by a working outlet.
Keep warm and cozy this winter with these animal slippers, designed to look just like big wolf paws. This is a great gift for a wolf love who may also be somewhat of a homebody. The slippers are made with a soft fleece inside for the most comfort. You can buy them in a variety of sizes for both kids and adults and if they get dirty, don’t worry, they’re machine washable.
Gloves are great, but sometimes you really do need your fingers free. These hand warmers provide a great accessory for those who want some warmth without sacrificing the ability to use their hands. The wolf artwork is really cool, featuring an array of black and grey colors that can go with anything. They’re great for both indoor or outdoor use and can even be used while working at a cold desk to keep your hands warm.
How cool is this huge beach towel for a wolf lover? It’s microfiber, which means it’s really soft and also dries up quickly and measures 60 inches – a really big size for full coverage. The wolf towel is easy to take care of since it’s machine washable with its vibrant and vivid colors that will stand out use after use.
This wolf-themed coat rack isn’t only a beautiful piece of decor, but also fully functional. They’re made of alloy steel, allowing them to hold a good amount of weight. It measures 15 inches long, with six hooks, great for organizing a plethora of items like hats, coats, robes, scarves, pet leashes or keys and more. While it makes sense in a hallway or foyer, the recipient can also put it in a bedroom or office. It’s super versatile.
Sure a teddy bear or stuffed dog makes a great gift for most, but wolf lovers will appreciate this gigantic stuffed wolf so much more. It has realistic fur and measures 30 inches. While you might think stuffed animals are gifts limited to children, even an adult wolf lover might really like this to cuddle with at night. Know someone with a woodland themed bedroom? This wolf makes the perfect accent.
While iPads and Kindles are popular, there are a lot of people who still prefer to read paper books. If you know someone like this, then a bookmark is a very necessary item for them and makes a great gift. Not only is this a great bookmark but also a novelty gift item for wolf lovers or Game of Throne fans.
These coyote pendant necklaces are so gorgeous and unique, available in several really cool color combinations with various stones. They’re made with sterling silver and various colors of turquoise stones for a colorful and vibrant accessory that anyone who loves wolves will enjoy. Each pendant comes on a 24-inch box chain that’s very sturdy and is less likely to tangle or break.
With a mostly neutral design that features pops of color, this is the perfect accessory for anyone with an affinity for wolves. While the design is beautiful, it’s also a very practical gift since the messenger bag can be worn daily. It has tons of zippered compartments for keeping things stored and organized, is multipurpose and unisex – a great gift for anyone.
The wolf can be a mesmerizing creature, with piercing eyes, and cool white fur. We love this dreamcatcher design which features a strong wolf in realistic detail on real, tanned leather. The Native American-inspired dreamcatcher is a wonderful gift for all ages and is typically hung somewhere in the bedroom. It also has real feathers, beading, and intricate leatherwork to complete the design.
This wolf wallet is an awesome gift for so many reasons. It has a gorgeous embossed design of a beautiful wolf on treated cowhide leather, which is scratch resistant. It also has built-in technology that protects credit cards with 10 credit card slots and two slots for bills, receipts, and more.
This wild wolf blanket is one of a kind Native American type of throw. The bold-colored woven tapestry isn’t just comfortable and soft, but a beautiful work of art. It’s woven from over eight miles of colored cotton and would make a perfect addition to someone’s home decor, especially in a lodge, western or pacific northwestern type of home. The use is also versatile, from a wall hanging to a throw for the couch, there are so many uses for this type of item.
This wolf knife is a really nice gift for anyone who collects knives or loves wolf memorabilia. The quality is superb, made with cast resin and metal that can easily be sharpened. The knife design is absolutely gorgeous and can easily be put on display anywhere in the home or even in an office that could use some decoration. Both the handle and the blade are designed with wolf imagery, making it the perfect gift for a wolf lover.
This wolf statue is the perfect present for a wolf lover. It comes perfectly packaged in a box ready for a gift presentation and showcases three beautiful wolves jumping from rock to rock over a creek together. Each statue is hand-painted for a final product that doesn’t skimp on the gorgeous details. It really is a work of art begging to be displayed in someone’s home.
If you know someone who loves wolves, this story will make them so happy. Whether they have kids, are a kid, or are simply a child at heart, this story about a wolf befriending a little girl is magical in so many ways. The wolf in this story helps a lost girl calm down, problem solve, and eventually find her way back. This hardcover book is a wonderful gift for those who love wolves.
How beautiful is this ax? With the strong face of a wolf prominently displayed, it is one of a kind and will certainly stand out amongst other axes like it. It’s made from strong carbon alloyed steel that has the ability to cut through so many things. It’s great for hunting, camping, or even to display in a cabin or rustic home.
With a gorgeous and simple design of a wolf, this whiskey or rocks glass is sure to stand out on a bar. The wolf is etched deeply into the glass, keeping the design there for longer without fading. It also is made with a nice heavy base and smooth rim, the perfect equation for a proper rocks glass. Purchase a set of these glasses along with the recipient’s favorite spirit for a stellar gift.
This one of a kind handmade gift is stunning, providing the perfect addition to someone’s home. The wood statue holds a tea light or LED light (which comes complimentary with the holder) and is stained using very nice pinewood, showing each intricacy of the wood grain. It also comes with a personalized engraved nameplate, perfect for making this gift even more special and sentimental.
This woven blanket is made from 100 percent cotton, giving it a soft and comfortable finish and feel. The colors are dark and rustic, great for a log cabin style home that has more muted colors. This particular design has a beautiful, fierce wolf standing among beautiful snowy mountains – a gorgeous motif. It can be used as a wall tapestry, a throw blanket, or even for picnics and camping.
Looking for a unique gift for someone who loves wolves? This wolf wall clock has a gorgeous howling wolf design, with trees and is actually quite stylish. The clock itself is nicely made, with durable aluminum hands as well as a silent and reliable mechanism. It comes with a strong hook on the back for easy mounting so the recipient won’t have to spend much time hanging it in the perfect place.
Ornaments are one of my favorite gifts to give around the holiday time, but you can also give them all year long! They’re a great way to gift something that is specific to someone’s quirks and the things they really love. Anyone who loves wolves will like this hand-blown glass ornament, which has just a little bit of sparkle to make it special for the holidays.
If you’re looking for a wolf gift that truly unique and something that will really wow, this door knocker is super cool. It’s great for a housewarming gift or holiday gift, displaying exquisite craftsmanship. It’s about eight inches high and is sure to stand out both as a functional door knocker as well as a piece of home decor. It also is a very affordable price point, which is surprising given the high quality.
It can be really fun to add some unexpected pieces into the mix when it comes to home decor. This wolf end table is eye-catching and unique, made with hand-painted polyresin for a very realistic finish. It’s nice and heavy so you won’t have to worry about it knocking over, regardless of what surface it’s placed on. The table measures 24 inches high and 19 inches wide, perfect for next to a bed or couch.
A lot of people think solely of women when it comes to gifting jewelry but lots of men would love to sport a cool ring like this one. It’s a well-made wolf ring that comes with a lifetime warranty so you can feel good about the quality. The ring is one of the Original Black Hills Silver rings from the Black Hills of South Dakota. If you’re someone who prefers to buy American made goods, this is a great gift option.
A nice piece of art always makes a nice gift. This beautiful print is for everyone, whether they’re a wolf lover or not. The picture is perfect for a minimalist home, a rustic cabin, or even a simply decorated bedroom or nursery. It comes framed and ready to hang, and you can choose between two sizes and three frame colors for a customized print.
With an eerie but beautiful stare, piercing eyes, and snow-white and grey fur, the wolf on this sweatshirt is nothing short of stunning. Wolf lovers will like wearing this sweatshirt all the time, especially since it has a velvet-lined hood and deep pockets for extra warmth and comfort. It’s available in a wide range of sizes that can fit any adult.
Snow globes are one of those really cool and thoughtful gifts. In addition to being unique and unexpected, they’re really beautiful. Whether you’re shopping for someone who really enjoys wolves or simply likes to collect snow globes, this is a wonderful option. The snow globe not only lights up from the inside but also changes color for a wonderful eye-catching display.
Are you shopping for someone who likes vintage finds? This beautiful pocket watch is a wonderful gift for a friend or family member who loves wolves and you’ll be impressed by the outstanding quality. The watch is about an inch and a half in diameter, which is a standard size. It is packed and shipped in a beautiful box, great for giving a gift. The graphics are sharp and the watch keeps accurate time.
Looking for a cute way to say “I love you?” This wolf mug does just that and is the perfect gift for a wolf lover. The beautiful and affordable mug is made from porcelain and holds up to 16 ounces of coffee, tea, or anything else the recipient prefers to drink. Since it’s microwave and dishwasher safe it’s easy to care for.
Everyone needs a special place to keep trinkets – jewelry, keys, pocket change, etc. This box not only features a beautiful wolf design but the workmanship is above average and is made from a variety of different types of wood giving it the various colors. Measuring roughly 4×5 inches the hand-made box is a nice small size.
This is the perfect gift for just about anyone, made with beautiful detailing that adds light to a room similar to a nightlight – it’s bright but not too intrusive. The amber lighting is also a beautiful color, adding a warm glow to whatever room it’s in. The lamp can conveniently be plugged in with a USB port for power.
These medium-sized sun catchers come in a set of three, each individually packed with a unique design. The wolf design is part of a wildlife-themed trio, all of which are nice and heavy, a quality product. They’re easy to hang on a window, looking even more beautiful when sunlight hits them.
This is one of those gifts that will stand out among the rest. It’s unexpected, unique, and definitely the perfect choice if you know someone who is obsessive about wolves. The wolf head is meant to be mounted on a wall, measuring 16 x 13 inches. The size is great for making a bit of a statement without overwhelming a room or space. It’s made of resin and painted with incredibly realistic detail. The statue is also extremely easy to hang, making it even better for the recipient.
Maybe you know someone who loves wolves so much that they want their entire bed to look like one. This wolf comforter set doesn’t shy away on its design with a beautiful wolf displayed largely on both the comforter and two matching pillows. With vibrant fade-resistant printing, it will last through many trips through the wash without a problem. Environmentally conscious people will appreciate the eco-friendly fabric.
Wolf lovers will appreciate the rustic and wild vibe that these throw pillow covers add to any space. Each pillow cover features a unique design, featuring a gorgeous howling wolf, complete with complimentary colors and tones. The covers each measure 18 x 18, an easy size to find inserts for since they are not included. An invisible zipper completes the linen design, which is conveniently machine washable.
Looking for a cool, leak-free, flask? Gift this one to any wolf lover and they’ll certainly be pleased. The flask is affordable, made from stainless steel and etched with a beautiful howling wolf design that won’t fade over time. You can purchase it in four various sizes, allowing you to choose a gift that fits your budget.
If you’re looking for a more approachable gift for someone who loves wolves, this is a nice option. While the wolf bookends showcase two different types of howling wolves, the design is still modest and subtle, so it can find a place in any home. The figurines are part of an exclusive collection and weigh about 2 lbs. each so they will easily be able to keep books in their place.
Finding cool modern art can be a challenge, especially when it comes to affordable pieces that you don’t have to spend your life savings on. What we love most about this unique piece is the use of color and texture, making it an eye-catching addition to any home. If you know someone who loves wolves, this gift is something they’ll really love. It’s a decent size, an affordable price, and truly one of a kind.
It’s rare to find a gift that is beautiful but also functional, and this bracelet is just that. If you’re looking for a third reason to purchase this beautiful stress-relief bracelet, price is another positive since it’s very affordable. The bracelet has a charm that can be filled with essential oils, helping with ailments, anxiety, and offering wonderful calming sents to whoever wears it. The bracelet is suitable for most sizes and is environmentally friendly.
Just like with most wild animals, there is so much to be learned from wolves. This hardcover book is the perfect gift for someone who is enthralled by wolves, written by the world-famous couple who lived alongside a three-generation wolf pack. This book is inspiring, educational, and anyone who loves nature or wolves will find it impossible to put this story down.
This gift is thoughtful, unique, and can be extremely sentimental if you know someone who loves wolves. The set includes everything you need for a wolf inspired correspondence including the wax needed for a wolf designed seal. The entire package includes the wax, seal stamp, melting spoon, candles, sticks, and is all nicely wrapped in a gift box.