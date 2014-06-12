Raw Food Diet: Top 10 Tips on How to Start

A raw food diet is pretty much as it sounds: you don’t eat cooked food. But it’s not all salads; some raw foodies eat unpasteurized dairy products, cold-smoked or cured meats, and raw or cured fish (think sashimi). Steak tartar is even on the menu for some folks. But raw vegans don’t eat any of the these things, and eat only raw fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and sprouted grains.

For those of you starting a raw food vegan diet, watch the above video for some great tips from Kristina Carrillo-Bucaram, founder of Rawfully Organic, the largest organic produce co-operative in the U.S.

Top 10 Tips for How to Start a Vegan Raw Food Diet

1. Stock up on fruits and vegetables.

Throw out the junk and fill your kitchen with a rainbow of plants.

2. Make your first meal of every day a juice or a smoothie.

Kristina recommends 32-64 oz, which is A LOT of smoothie. That means 4-8 cups.

Chia Smoothie Recipe

Green Juice Recipe with Kale and Watermelon

3. Make your second meal of every day a huge fruit platter.

The thing to remember is to eat abundantly – Kristina recommends 10 oranges or 7 apples!

4. For dinner, eat a small plate of fruit and a big salad.

Aim for 1-2 heads of leafy greens topped with colorful veggies.

Kale Salad Recipes

5. Educate yourself.

Read up on the benefits of raw food, detoxing, and how to succeed on transitioning to a raw food diet.

6. Get at least 20 minutes of exercise a day.

Shoot for an hour if possible.

Yoga Flow Workout

Navy Seal Workout

7. Find a raw food community to join.

Check out sites like meetup.com that bring people together.

8. Get rest and adequate sleep.

Starting a raw food diet is like a detox, so your body needs rest.

9. Make sure you eat enough.

Most people don’t eat enough calories when they start out eating raw, and it makes them tired and cranky. Use a calorie counter if you need to and make sure you’re fueling your body with enough energy.

Calorie Calculator: How Many Do I Need Per Day?

10. Be gentle with yourself.

It’s not easy to make such a big transition, so don’t be disappointed with setbacks.