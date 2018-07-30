5 Best Sleep Trackers (2018)

Your sleep habits can tell you a lot about your health. Snoring, insomnia, night terrors, sleep paralysis: each one of these are probably more common than you think. We spend roughly a third of our lives sleeping; it’s as basic and essential to life as food and water. Without sleep, it’s harder to store memories, concentrate, and respond in normal conversation.

Your brain never takes a break, although sleep is crucial for it. The brain and body stay active while you sleep — you just can’t feel it. Recent studies indicate that sleep even removes waste products from your brain. (Remember that when you’re watching the next episode of Black Mirror at 3 a.m.)

We know we need sleep, but we don’t know why. Philosophers and scientists have explored different possibilities for thousands of years but it’s still a giant biological mystery. Here’s what we do know: After three days, most people will succumb to the overwhelming urge to sleep unless someone is keeping them awake. Consequences of sleep deprivation can include irritability, delusions, cognitive impairments, paranoia and psychosis.

A chronic lack of sleep — or poor sleep quality — increases the risk of high blood pressure, heart attacks, depression, diabetes and obesity. This guide of best sleep trackers offers different ways to learn about poor sleep quality and how to counter it.

Important note! If you are concerned about a potential medical problem involving sleep, please schedule a sleep study with a doctor. None of these sleep trackers can replace electrodes taped to your face all night and a professional opinion.

What are the best sleep trackers?

1. Nokia Sleep: Under Mattress Sleep Tracking Pads by Nokia – $99.95

Pros: Cons: Nothing to wear; one time setup

In-app coaching program that helps reduce fatigue, support weight and improve health.

Automatic WiFi sync

In my opinion, the ultimate hands-off sleep monitor If you sleep with your pets, especially larger dogs, the results may not be as accurate.

IFTTT integration is awesome in a device like this, but is limited to getting into bed and out of bed. If you regularly use IFTTT and are excited about this feature, know that going into it. Still really cool.

Monitor sleep cycles (light, deep, REM), analyze heart rate and detect snoring with these advanced sleep tracking pads by Nokia. A brand known for its durability, Nokia keeps up with the times by integrating Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, ask Nokia” to manage your health. It gets better: via IFTTT integration (If This, Then That), the sleeping pads can act as a smart device to control lights, thermostats and music… just by getting in or out of bed.

Put these under your mattress and you won’t even know they’re there. Wake up with exceptional knowledge about your sleep quality. Every morning, the well-designed Nokia Health Mate app records your Sleep Score to give you a baseline for a good night’s sleep and how you can get there if you’re struggling. Learn about and the factors that affect your sleep quality, including sleep duration, sleep depth, your sleep schedule, interruptions, and the time it takes to fall asleep and wake up.

2. Nokia Steel: Activity & Sleep Watch – $86.81-$149.95 (Color Options)

Pros: Cons: No charging! Up to 8-months battery life

24/7 automatic activity tracking — put it on and forget about it. No need to push any buttons, no need to be near your phone.

Automatic sleep tracking, silent alarm, smart wake-up

Nokia Health Mate app is modern and easy-to-use. It gives access to in-depth health metrics and personal coaching.

Waterproof up to 150 feet

Fitness tracker that doesn’t look like a fitness tracker Older eyes may find the hand on some colors difficult to read

Watch face doesn’t light up

You have to look at your phone to see your data. This phone is sleek for a reason!

By far one of the most beautiful best sleep trackers out there, Nokia is killing it in the Sleep department with their Nokia Steel smartwatch. This is an activity tracker that also monitors daily exercise like walking, running, swimming and 10+ more automatically recognized activities. Your burned calories and distance will be stored, too.

On top of that, your sleep cycle analysis can be viewed in the intuitive Nokia Health Mate app. The analysis includes data about your light and deep sleep cycles, sleep duration and any interruptions. Users will also enjoy a silent alarm with a smart wake-up feature that rouses you at the optimal point in your sleep cycle. This allows you to feel more rested all day.

Made of stainless steel with chrome hands and either a silicone sport or leather strap, the Nokia Steel can be worn at the office and at home.

There is an upgraded version of this watch, but it’s more expensive, does way more and has a way shorter battery life (25 days). For the purpose of sleep tracking, the Nokia Steel is perfect. If you want a more rigorous all-day activity tracker, try the updated version, the Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch. She’s sleek and beautiful, too.

3. AI Integrated: Best Sleep Monitors for Couples by Beautyrest – $84.99

Pros: Cons: Works with your mattress

Syncs with Apple Health & Alexa

Dog cuddlers rejoice! If your dog moves around a lot at night on your bed, this still works.

Excellent value for price If you cuddle in the middle all night, it’s not going to work properly

App support doesn’t seem to be the best

Only available in the USA

Similar to the first Nokia sleep tracker on this list, this powered-by-AI sleep tracker fits snugly under your mattress, box spring or whatever you sleep on. Highly accurate sensors examine, supervise and record respiration, heartbeat and body movement. This smart AI will continuously learn your sleep patterns and then render appropriate and up-to-date information for effective sleep coaching.

The intuitive app can also detect your optimal wake time based on your sleep cycle. Waking up within during a light stage of sleep has proven to make people feel more energetic and alert when they open their eyes.

What really makes this one of the best sleep monitors is its ability to record information for two different people in the same bed. No more fighting about who gets to monitor their sleep tonight!

4. 5-in-1 Sleep Tracker: Sleep Improvement System by EverSleep – $199.99

Pros: Cons: Many sleep trackers will tell you you’re not sleeping. This one tells you exactly WHY.

Coaching advice is easy to understand

Very helpful for insomniacs, snorers and teeth grinders

EverSleep evolved from a group of experienced engineers who have brought over 25 FDA approved medical devices to market.

100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not sleeping better, they will refund you completely. They’re confident about their product! You have to wear the device on your wrist and fingertip, but it’s not uncomfortable or obtrusive.

Some people experience trouble connecting the app and the tracker

This hospital-grade sleep tracker is hardcore. It’s as close as you’re going to get to a real sleep study without having a real sleep study done. Miniaturized pulse oximetry technology (that’s a mouthful) is used to analyze readings to differentiate between airway-based sleep problems. Then it takes that data and generates custom sleep coaching through the app.

It measures pulse rate, blood oxygen, breathing disturbances, snoring, bedtimes, awake/sleep movements and insomnia. Then helps you understand them. Decipher the mystery behind your snoring, evaluate the efficiency of your CPAP machine or track sport recovery cycles.

The best part about all this is you learn so much from something you can do at home and over time. Sleep studies may not be indicative of every night. Instead, turn your bedroom into a sleep lab. Conduct your own personal long term study in the comfort of your own bed. Just answer a few questions each night and EverSleep will track more than 20 aspects of your sleep through 40 different measurements. At the end, it concludes exactly what you need to do for better sleep.

5. ResMed S+ By Personal Sleep Solution – $70.00

Pros: Cons: Better sleeping from Night 1

Gives you a nightly sleep score and records it

Good for managing sleep apnea and other sleep disorders. Your doctor will enjoy seeing the data.

Completely touch-free Not available for free Prime shipping

Only available in the U.S.

If you think the under-mattress pads are unobtrusive, check this thing out. It just sits on your bedside table, totally portable, never touching you. It pairs to the closest living object, so if that’s your dog or your SO, your results probably aren’t going to be as accurate.

The S+ will tell you what’s impacting your sleep patterns and how you can improve them, similar to other trackers on this list. What sets it apart is the S+’s ability to deliver personalized feedback about your lifestyle and bedroom environment, too. It detects things that affect your nighttime slumber, like loud sounds, temperature and light levels.

The S+ unit employs a patented bio-motion contactless sensor to monitor your upper body movements and breathing patterns while you rest. The SleepSensor detects when you roll over, can’t get comfy for an hour, arm twitches, shrugs, and also the expansion and contraction of your chest as you breathe.

Aside from that, it wakes you softly at the optimal time between sleep cycles and synchronizes calming sounds to your pre-sleep breathing to help you fall asleep.

What makes this one of the BEST sleep trackers and sets it apart is the “Mind Clear” feature. As you’re drifting off to sleep, S+ allows you to record any thoughts you don’t want to forget tomorrow morning. Go to sleep with an uncluttered mind. You’ll probably find some pretty cool thoughts in the morning, too.

It’s all really cool and high-tech. You can learn more about it on their website.

