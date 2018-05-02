10 Best Stop Snoring Devices To Sleep Better Tonight

Do you feel exhausted even after a full night’s sleep?

Newsflash: You may be snoring. If you share your bed, your partner can probably tell you with confidence. (And bitterness.)

While we’re asleep, turbulent airflow can cause tissues on the roof of the mouth and throat to vibrate. This is essentially how snoring works.

We humans spend a third of our lives sleeping, so we really should be good at it. Thankfully, we live in an age where the internet has all the solutions. If your dulcet night tones are destroying your relationship (and your well-being), read on to find the best stop snoring devices to sleep better in 2018. Whether you’re a finicky sleeper or you can handle a piece of tape on your mouth at night, this list has something for you.

If you want to learn more about your sleep habits and sleep cycles, you can monitor your shuteye with wearable fitness products like the Fitbit Charge 2. I wear this Fitbit daily and after cycling through a few different activity trackers, this one is by far my favorite. It has a big screen, heart rate monitor, connects to GPS on your phone, and it has an amazing sleep tracker. This thing can tell you when you were sleeping lightly, deeply, and in REM — and then gives you a benchmark to compare with other people your age and gender. It knows when you roll over restlessly or lose sleep from snoring. In the morning, it’s like waking up to a special report of While You Were Unconscious. I’m not even being endorsed here (or anywhere). I just really freaking love my Fitbit Charge 2.

REAL TALK: If you notice your SO periodically stops breathing in their sleep, make sure to schedule a sleep study at once. Sleep apnea is no joke. Now, without further ado, check out our guide to the best products to help stop your nighttime snoring.

1. Anti-Snore Relief Oral Spray by ProfesSnore

ProfesSnore claims that lubricating the back of the throat can reduce and even eliminate snoring. This is an oral spray supplement intended to offer snoring relief. The drug-free natural oil blend effectively reduces those vibrations created by air movement that cause snoring. It works by actively lubricating the tissues in the throat throughout the night, which reduces the vibrations that cause snoring. The scientific jury is out for this one, but based on personal anecdotes, it seems to work for most people. Give it a shot — there’s a money back guarantee.

Price: $19.97 (free shipping with Amazon Prime)

Pros:

Affordable compared to other methods

Least obtrusive choice to prevent snoring

Clinically tested

100% guarantee by ProfesSnore; if it doesn’t work for you, they’ll refund your money

Pleasant taste (or as pleasant as you can expect)



Cons:

May not work for everyone

Must continue to use the product for relief

2. Anti-Snoring Chin Strap by Sleep Joy!

This adjustable chin belt may be one of the most popular stop snoring devices. It works by holding your jaw firmly in place and closing your mouth, which efficiently prevents those tongue and throat tissues from falling back and blocking the airway. Science! With a comfy, premium fabric, the anti-snoring chin strap will instantly offer a better night’s sleep for both you and everyone in your house.

Price: $19.99 (free shipping with Amazon Prime)

Pros:

One-time purchase

Many people can’t even feel it

Immediate, easy-to-use relief

Drug-free so no side effects



Cons:

May be uncomfortable for some

Not sexy

3. Anti-Snoring Nose Vents by Mute&Calm

Breathe better at night with snore-stop nose vents. These little babies do exactly what you think they do: just stick ’em up your nose and breathe – they won’t fall out. Nose vents are a simple and effective way to increase airflow, which relieves snoring and improves sleep. This set of four premium quality nasal dilators comes with a hygienic travel case.

Price: $10.12 (free shipping; $9.87 off the list price of $19.00)

Pros:

Durable and reusable

Different sizes fit everyone in your family, even the kids

Immediate, easy-to-use relief

Drug-free so no side effects

Double Whammy: Also works well against nasal blockage from colds & flu



Cons

May be uncomfortable

May make your breathing sound a little whistley — but that’s better than snoring

Reusable, so requires cleaning (yes, I’m talking to you)

4. Premium Anti Snore Nose Vents Sleep Aid Device by SleepPro

We’re adding more nasal dilators to this list, but these are a little nicer (and priced a little higher, but we think it’s worth it). Claiming to work 3x more effectively than nasal strips, these new and improved Anti-Snore Nasal Vents are scientifically designed to maximize airflow through nasal passages. This breath-saver caters a warm, comfortable feeling in your nose and is virtually undetectable unless you know it’s there. This stop snoring device will literally open you(r nose) up to new possibilities.

Price: $16.95 (43 percent off MSRP; free shipping with Amazon Prime)

Pros:

Durable, reusable and easy to wash

Made of squeezy-soft Medical Grade Silicon with FDA approved material

Immediate relief from snoring

Comes with travel case

Double Whammy: Also works well against nasal blockage from colds & flu

Sexy? (nearly impossible to see if you don’t know it’s there)



Cons:

Could be uncomfortable, especially at first. From personal experience, I can say you need to get used to these. But then they’re great.

Reusable – cleaning required

5. Sleep Strips – Advanced Gentle Mouth Tape by SomniFix

If you’re a snoring mouth-breather who just needs some help, you may want to try Sleep Strips. Rather than applying these strips to your nose, this gentle specially-engineered tape affixes to your mouth to leave you looking like a sad, sleeping clown. It works, though; you’ll become a nose breather in no time, and nose breathers have more efficient blood oxygenation, more consistent sleep, less snoring, and more peaceful nights. No more waking up with a dry mouth, sore throat, and a stuffed nose. This stop snoring device could be your miracle cure.

Price: $13.99 ($0.50/count) (free shipping with Amazon Prime)

Pros:

Comfortable and easy to apply – No tape residue & doesn’t hurt to remove.

Disposable (and environmentally friendly: all contents of the package and the package itself are recyclable).

Hypoallergenic and drug-free so no side effects.

Strips dislodge by opening mouth; you won’t be trapped. If you need to breathe through your mouth, a small vent allows limited mouth breathing.

to breathe through your mouth, a small vent allows limited mouth breathing. Nearly transparent tape.



Cons:

Keeps your mouth closed all night

Some may find a closed mouth uncomfortable

6. Breathe Right EXTRA Drug-Free Nasal Strips by Breathe Right

This is the go-to snoring aid for many people because it honestly just works. Even if you don’t snore, you will appreciate how these bendy bands open up your nostrils for such deep inhalation. These ones are 50% stronger than their regular nasal strips. I personally use these during the Spring months — allergy sufferers, try this out — and they are a lifesaver for my quality of sleep and my relationship. Sorry, babe.

I even like wearing them during the day when I work from home. I’d wear them to the office, too, but… yeah. I get enough looks already.

Price: $11.28 for 26 strips (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pulls open your nostrils for an insanely clear breath of fresh air

Disposable – no cleaning required

Great for snoring caused by colds, allergies, or a deviated septum

Tried and true anti-snoring method

Specially crafted for sensitive skin

Cons:

They’re not the cutest, but you can honestly barely see these clear ones

Your nose must be clean for it to stick properly – so no nightly moisturizing routine for your nose

7. Lavender Scented Breathe Right Drug-Free Nasal Strips by Breathe Right

Just like the Breathe Right strips above, except lavender scented. Who knew nasal strips could get better?

Price: $9.69 for 26 Strips, free shipping with Amazon prime

Pros:

The lavender scent is calming and helps you breathe. Just scratch and sniff!

Disposable – no cleaning required

Great for snoring caused by colds, allergies, or a deviated septum

Clear band is barely noticible

Cons:

Your nose must be clean for it to stick properly – so no nightly moisturizing routine for your nose

Works its best on “average” noses

8. ‘The Oxygen Advantage: Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques to Help You Become Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter’ by Patrick McKeown

While not a “device” exactly, this book is still worth checking out if you’ve tried other devices in the past without getting the results you wanted. If you want to take a less direct approach and hopefully eliminate your snoring for good, this book will help you get there. We oftentimes take more breaths than we need which contributes to poor health, fitness, and — you guessed it — snoring and restless sleep. Although your snoring could be caused by genetics or allergies, understanding how to improve your body’s oxygen use and maintaining a healthy lifestyle will give you a better night’s rest, every night.

Price: $9.43 (41 percent off MSRP) for paperback. Or, buy on Kindle for $13.49 to read it instantly.

Pros:

Lifelong health benefits if you follow the advice

Helps you achieve easy weight loss/maintenance, improved sleep and energy, increased concentration, heightened athletic performance and more. Read this book to climb stairs without gasping for breath.

Reading makes you smarter

Cons:

No immediate relief

Staying focused on a book is hard for a lot of people. Try listening to the Audible audiobook version on your way to work or at the gym.

9. BREATHE Sinus & Lungs Breathing: Non-Drowsy Formula With Quercetin & Nettle Leaf Capsules by Eu Natural

The direct relief from many popular sleep aids may be uncomfortable to some. If you’re a sensitive sleeper, consider trying this natural supplement as a stop snoring device. The non-drowsy formula can even be taken during the day for you seasonal allergy sufferers. At night, it will prevent or lessen your snoring. A full spectrum blend includes Quercetin (lowers inflammation, fights allergies), Nettle Leaf (opens up the sinuses, supports histamine levels), Boswellia (anti-inflammatory for the respiratory system, and Butterbur (another really great anti-inflammatory. A randomized, controlled Swiss study concluded Butterbur can be just as effective as Zyrtec or Allegra in reducing allergies, and thus, snoring.) These herbs boost your immune system and support healthy histamine levels to help you breathe easier.

Price: $28.49 for 60 vegetarian soft capsules (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

The non-drowsy formula can be taken any time of day: perfect for asthma and allergy sufferers

Natural herbal extracts, 100% vegetarian and never animal tested

Support Eu Natural’s Vitamin Angels 1-for-1 Match program: one bottle = one year of vitamins for a child in need.

Extremely positive reviews

Price is equal to pharmaceutical counterparts

Cons:

Capsules are rather large

Have to swallow one or two pills twice a day

10. Flonase 24hr Allergy Relief Nasal Spray (Full Prescription Strength)

If you have seasonal allergies, you probably snore during those months. I’m sorry. It’s the price we pay for beautiful weather. We always recommend visiting the doctor, but if you want a quick fix for your allergies so you can breathe and sleep better, pick up a bottle of this Flonase spray and Zyrtec 24 Hour Indoor & Outdoor Allergy Medicine Liquid Gels With Cetirizine. According to my pharmacist, this combination can be used once daily throughout the allergy season for continuous relief. It also works great for constant triggers like pet dander, dust mites, and mold. I personally use both of these products in the springtime and I highly recommend the combination if you enjoy breathing.

Price: $19.17 for 120 metered sprays (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

24-hour allergy relief can help you sleep more restfully

Blocks 6 allergic substances (most allergy pills only block 1)

Prescription strength — so if you went to the doctor, they would probably give you this anyway

Stops allergies from entering the nasal passage, so you won’t even get a chance to snore at night

Non-addictive, unlike other nasal sprays like Afrin

Cons:

You have to spray some liquid up your nose. Pro: it smells like lilacs.

Only helps prevent snoring due to nasal blockages

