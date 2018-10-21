Best Pain Relief Cream: Which is Right for You? (2018)

For a huge portion of my life, I was super lucky. I suffered no form of chronic pain — not even migraines or sports injuries. But then I broke my wrist and two years later, suddenly pain creeps up in my everyday life. Turned the steering wheel wrong? Sharp pain. Opened the window with my left hand? OW!~ Not today. I, like many others, am cursed with what is called post-traumatic arthritis.

There are more than 100 different types of arthritis and related diseases. Some of the most common forms are rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, gout, and fibromyalgia. 1 in 2 adults in the U.S are affected by arthritis.

There’s no cure, but plenty of treatment options that help relieve symptoms so you can still live a normal life. Some may even slow the progression of joint damage.

Arthritis is one of the most common causes of pain in the body, but it’s followed by a long list of others. Topical pain cream can help ease the effects of acute injuries, like muscle pain from working out at the gym, or chronic injuries, like back pain or sciatica.

Pain cream can be a drug-free alternative to managing your pain. Here are some of our favorites.

What are the best pain relief creams?