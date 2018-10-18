10 Best DNA Test Kits: Which is Right For You? (2018)

Ever want to find out for sure if you’re really half Italian or that one-eighth Native American? Discover your ancestry with an at-home DNA kit. There are a lot of different kits out there (paternity, siblings, etc.), but this article will focus specifically on the ones that uncover things about you: heritage, ethnicity, medical conditions, nutritional sensitivities and other personal DNA info that can help you improve the rest of your life.

Ready to learn about your closest 1000 cousins? It’s one test kit per person, so don’t go swabbing your whole family in the mouth. Remember this stuff is pretty accurate, but nothing is 100%.

One thing to know before getting into this: a lot of extra data most of these services provide is raw, as in .CSV format. They are allowed to provide the data but not interpret it for you. If you’re not a crazy computer wiz, trusted websites like Promethease.com will interpret the raw data results for you for $5. Geneticgenie.org will interpret raw data specifically related to genes that involve chronic illnesses for free.

If you’re adopted or don’t know one of your parents, you could find birth parents or maybe solve some family or health mysteries. Take care and make sure you really want to know this information if it may be a sensitive topic for you.

With everything from ancestry to your personalized nutrition and exercise plan or wine preferences based on DNA, there’s something for everyone. And we’re pretty sure everyone will find the results very interesting. It’s pretty cool to learn things about yourself! (Hint: makes a REALLY great gift for just about anyone!)

Curious about Fido’s origins? There’s something for our doggos, too. Of course. :D

Here are the 10 best DNA tests out there. My opinion is completely unbiased.