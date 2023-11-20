Best CBN Gummies for Sleep: 5 Natural CBN Sleep Products

When you aren’t getting your eight hours of sleep at night, it can be hard to function as you usually would. You lose focus, lack motivation, and can just feel terrible in general. But, over-the-counter and prescription sleep aids can only be taken for a limited time and can leave you feeling groggy the next day.

Early research suggests that CBN — particularly when combined with CBD — can help promote relaxation and boost sleep quality and quantity. It can also help address the issues that are keeping you awake, such as easing pain and reducing anxiety.

Gummies are a great way to get your nighttime dose of CBN. They provide a precise dose of cannabinoids and are available in a wide range of potencies and flavors. However, with such a wide variety of gummies available, where do you even start to find the one that will help you get the restful sleep you have been craving?

Don’t worry, we’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to. We’ve researched dozens of premium supplement brands to find the best CBN gummies for sleep, so you can get a better night’s sleep whenever you need it.

Benefits of CBN for Sleep

CBD and CBN are known to interact with a cell-signaling system in the body known as the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS is responsible for maintaining balance in several key body systems and processes including the sleep cycle. Through its interaction with receptors in the ECS, cannabinoids like CBD and CBN can improve sleep in several ways:

Regulation of the sleep cycle: By interacting with receptors involved in regulating circadian rhythms, CBN and CBD may help restore regular sleep patterns for a more restful sleep.

Reducing stress and anxiety: Research indicates that cannabinoids can increase the production of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in mood regulation, thereby reducing feelings of stress and anxiety. This, in turn, can promote relaxation, aiding the onset of sleep.

Easing pain: By altering the way our body perceives pain and reducing inflammation, cannabinoids can ease various types of pain, including everyday aches and pains, arthritic pain, and neuropathic pain. This can help stop pain from keeping you up at night.

More research studies are needed to determine the relationship between cannabinoids and sleep and in what combination they’re most effective.

Best CBN Gummies for Sleep

Pros:

Non-GMO USA hemp

Natural, plant-based formulation

Third-party lab tested

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 50mg CBD and 50mg CBN per gummy

Flavor: Passion orange guava, pink watermelon, red berry, and strawberry mango.

Infused with a powerful 1:1 blend of CBD and CBN, the Sleep Gummies from Canna River have the potential to give you your best night’s sleep yet. Each gummy contains a potent dose of 50mg of CBD and 50mg of CBN, as well as all the additional cannabinoids and therapeutic terpenes broad-spectrum CBD has to offer.

The formulation is completely natural and plant-based, as well as being gluten-free, alcohol-free, and free of additives, making the gummies suitable for the majority of dietary requirements. Tropical lovers are sure to appreciate the variety of fruity flavors, which include a fresh pink watermelon and zingy passion fruit, orange, and guava.

Canna River’s entire product line is sent for third-party lab testing to verify the cannabinoid potency is as advertised. The test results also show that the gummies are free of impurities including pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and potentially harmful microbes.

Best CBN Gummies for Sleep Disturbances: Redeem Therapeutics CBD Sleep Gummies with CBN and Melatonin

Pros:

Boosted with melatonin and botanicals

Organically-grown hemp

Subscribe and save 30%

Specs:

Size: 10 gummies or 60 gummies per container

Strength: 25mg of CBD and 10mg of CBN per serving (2 gummies)

Flavor: Honey lemon, Orange cream, and watermelon mint

If you’ve been suffering from insomnia or find it difficult to fall asleep on a regular basis, the blend of cannabinoids, melatonin, and botanicals may help regulate your sleep cycle.

Melatonin: The naturally occurring hormone helps regulate your circadian rhythm (internal body clock) to help you fall asleep faster and for longer.

Botanical blend: Redeem’s blend of lemon balm, chamomile, and passion flower can help relieve anxiety and improve sleep quality.

Griffonia seed extract: This natural extract is known to increase the production of serotonin to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

The gummies are made with completely clean ingredients, including organically-grown hemp extract and natural flavors. For extra peace of mind, the gummies are third-party lab-tested for quality, safety, and efficacy.

Best CBN Sleep Gummies for Beginners: Wyld CBD Elderberry Gummies

Pros:

100% natural formulation

Infused with real fruit

Third party tested for safety and potency

Specs:

Size: 20 gummies per container

Strength: 25mg CBD and 5mg of CBN per serving

Flavor: Elderberry

The moderate dose of cannabinoids in the Gummies from Wyld CBD makes them a good option for those who are new to CBD. Each gummy contains 5mg of CBN and 25mg of CBD, and can easily be halved if you want to start with a lower dose.

You can expect strong sedating effects thanks to the combination of CBN and CBD, plus the high concentration of sleep-promoting terpenes.

Real fruit juice gives the gummies an authentic elderberry flavor, which is perfectly balanced with the sweet sugar coating. The formulation is all natural and the results of testing confirm the potency and purity of the gummies.

Best Value CBN Gummies for Sleep: Slumber Sleep Aid Deep Zzzs Gummies

Pros:

Sleep study verified

100% natural ingredients

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 25mg of CBD, 8mg of CBN, and 3mg of THC per gummy

Flavor: Lemon Raspberry

Get a full night of restful sleep with the Deep Zzzs Gummies from Slumber Sleep Aid. Each sweet and juicy lemon raspberry gummy contains a blend of 25mg of CBD, 8mg of CBN, and 3mf of THC, which work together to help you drink into a peaceful sleep.

An independent sleep study demonstrated that this blend of cannabinoids may help regulate the body’s natural sleep cycles. Results include:

82% of participants agreed Slumber CBN helped them stay asleep

70% of participants reported Slumber CBN performed better than any other sleep aid they’ve ever tried.

The formulation is all-natural, reducing your risk of experiencing side effects, so you wake up the next day feeling fresh and restored. However, if you’re not happy with the gummies, you’re protected with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Best Tasting CBN Gummies for Sleep: CBDistillery Deep Sleep Gummies

Pros:

100% natural ingredients

Rigorously third-party tested

Subscribe and save 20%

Specs:

Size: 30 gummies per container

Strength: 25mg of CBD, 5mg of CBN, and 5mg of THC per gummy

Flavor: Berry

Carefully crafted by expert botanists, the Deep Sleep Gummies from CBDistillery feature a blend of CBD, CBN, and THC which work in perfect synergy to keep you in slumber mode right through the night, until you wake up refreshed the next morning.

The gummies feature an all-natural and vegan formulation including the delicious dreamberry flavor, which has the perfect balance of sweet and sour.

You’re guaranteed consistent serving sizes with CBDistillery, which is confirmed via extensive third-party lab testing that also shows the gummies are free of all common contaminants.

How We Picked the Best CBN Gummies

Production Process

The way a CBN gummy is manufactured can impact the overall quality. We only choose CBN gummies from brands that manufacture their products in facilities compliant with Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMPs). These are regulations set by the FDA that provide for systems that ensure proper manufacturing processes and facilities. This ensures a quality product that has the correct potency and is safe to consume.

Reviews

Customer reviews contain a lot of useful information about CDN supplements, such as how effective they are, how fast they work, and how they taste. We read through dozens of verified customer reviews to check that the gummies were well tolerated and actually contributed to an improved night’s sleep.

Testing

We only chose CBD gummies from brands that send their products for third-party lab testing. This means that the gummies are sent to an independent lab for potency and purity. The results of testing should be available to consumers in the form of a Certificate of Analysis, which shows:

The potency of cannabinoids is as advertised

Analysis of the terpene profile

The THC content does not exceed the legal limit of 0.3%

The gummies are free of contaminants including heavy metals, solvents, pesticides, herbicides, and microbes

Quality Ingredients

The best hemp extracts come from top-quality hemp plants. Therefore, we prioritized brands that source their hemp from domestic growers. Extra favor was given to brands using organic hemp extracts, as this guarantees a hemp oil that’s free from pesticides and herbicides.

Furthermore, we only choose CBN gummies that contain all-natural formulations, with no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. This minimizes the risk of experiencing an adverse reaction.

What to Look For When Buying CBN

There are a few things worth keeping in mind when buying CBN or CBD supplements.

Potency

CBN supplements come in a variety of potencies. If you haven’t taken a cannabinoid supplement before we recommend starting with a dose of between 10 and 20mg to gauge your tolerance and minimize your risk of experiencing side effects. For more information on the right CBD potency for you, check out a CBD dosage calculator online.

What it helps

You’ll find CBD supplements targeted to a wide range of specific concerns, such as easing pain, promoting relaxation, and boosting sleep. Often these supplements contain additional active ingredients to help boost the therapeutic benefit of CBD. For example, CBD supplements for sleep may include additional sleep-promoting botanicals, such as chamomile, passion flower, and lavender.

Form

CBN supplements are available in a variety of forms, some of the most common being:

CBN gummies: Infused with an exact dose of CBN, gummies are a tasty and convenient way of getting a CBN boost whenever you need it.





CBN oil: When administered under the tongue, cannabinoids from oils enter the bloodstream directly for fast effects. Oils are available in a variety of potencies and flavors.





CBN topicals: Creams and lotions containing cannabinoids can provide targeted relief for localized pain or skin irritation.





CBN vape pens: One of the fastest-acting cannabinoid supplements, vape pens deliver vaporized CBN or CBD straight into the bloodstream. The effects of cannabinoid vapes don’t typically last as long as other supplements.

Flavor

CBD and CBN gummies are available in a wide variety of flavors, so keep in mind your personal preferences. If you like fruity and juicy, or sharp and sour, there is sure to be a gummy to suit your personal taste. We recommend opting for brands that use only natural flavors and sweeteners.

Price

It’s not easy to determine if a CBD gummy is selling for a fair price, however, some gummies may offer better value for money based on the CBD content and ingredient quality. As a general rule, if the formulation is simple and the ingredients are completely natural and/or organic, you can be fairly confident you’re paying for quality.

What is CBN?

CBN is a compound found in the hemp plant, which is in the same class of compounds as CBD. This cannabinoid comes from the breakdown of THC – the psychoactive compound of hemp – but it’s unlikely to cause a “high” although some may feel a mild euphoria. Plus, CBN is not associated with any dependency issues.

Research indicates that CBN can help boost the quality and quantity of sleep. Furthermore, CBN may help ease the underlying causes of sleep issues, such as reducing inflammation and easing pain.

Not much research has been carried out on the side effects of CBN, but it can be hypothesized that they are similar to those of CBD as they interact with the body in much the same way. Potential side effects of CBN include:

Diarrhea, nausea, and/or upset stomach

Dry mouth

Light-headedness or dizziness

Lethargy

Appetite changes

Red eyes

It’s not known for sure if CBN interacts with medication and hormones in the same way as CBD. Therefore, it’s advised you speak to your doctor before you start taking a CBN or CBD supplement, particularly if you’re already taking prescription medications or are pregnant or breastfeeding.

CBN vs. CBD

Both CBN (cannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol) are two of the 100+ cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. CBD is a major cannabinoid and certain strains of hemp plant can be selectively bred to contain higher concentrations of CBD. By contrast, CBN is a minor cannabinoid that is the result of processes within the plant, and therefore, growers can’t produce a high-CBN hemp variant.

The main similarity between CBD and CBN is that they both interact with the endocannabinoid system, which can stimulate several health and wellness benefits. Plus, neither cannabinoid is associated with the “high” or dependency issues associated with THC.

The primary difference between CBD and CBN is in the potential benefits. CBD is most commonly associated with relieving pain and relieving anxiety, while CBN is typically linked to promoting relaxation and boosting sleep quality.

FAQs:

Is CBN legal?

Yes CBN and CBD are legal. The Farm Act of 2018 removed hemp from the legal definition of cannabis, which made it legal to sell hemp-derived CBD supplements as long as they contain less than 0.3% THC.

While federally legal, individual state laws on CBD and CBN can vary, so it’s worth checking relevant state laws before buying or traveling.

Can I take CBD and CBN together?

You can. In fact, CBD and CBN are believed to work in synergy to enhance the sleep-promoting and pain-relieving properties of the cannabinoids. Just make sure to stick to the manufacturer’s dosage guidelines to reduce your risk of experiencing side effects.

Will CBN make me high?

CBN is unlikely to make you “high” as it is non-psychoactive for most people, although some may feel a mild euphoria, particularly with full-spectrum products that contain a trace amount (0.3%) of THC.

In Conclusion

When you find yourself in need of a good night’s sleep, CBN gummies could be just what you’re looking for.

Research indicates that CBN — particularly when combined with other cannabinoids — may offer a natural alternative to traditional sleep aids. CBN may not only have a sedative effect but also help with issues that are keeping you awake, such as soothing pain and easing anxiety.

The best CBN gummies for sleep are made using domestically grown hemp extracts and all-natural ingredients. However, before you start taking a CBN supplement you should speak to your doctor as cannabinoids can interact with particular medications and affect the regulation of some hormones.