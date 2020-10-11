21 Best Face Bandanas on Amazon

Looking for a totally unique and stylish way to protect your and your family’s face during this pandemic? These masks feature a couple of different designs on them that is really cool. The masks are fully functional while also being stylish. They rest around your neck until you are ready to wear them on your face. Keep them on you at all times so that you are ready for anything. The masks will adequately cover your nose and face and neck while wearing and are easy to wash and maintain. I recommend wearing one and throwing the others in the wash so you may want to purchase more than one. The elastic type of fabric will keep the mask on your face without cords or bands. There are 11 different colors and/or designs to choose from.