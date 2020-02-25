7 Best N95 Masks & Respirators to Keep You Safe

Whether you’re looking to keep dangerous viruses at bay or you’re preparing for nuclear, chemical or biological disasters, the DISKIN full face respirator is one option that will keep you safe. Made in Italy to the highest standards, this mask is CBRN approved. What is CBRN? This article from the Department of Homeland Security explains it well, but to put it simply that acronym stands for Chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear.

While that might sound a little doomsday to you, it should also sound very reassuring. This mask is one size fits all adults and it can be snuggly secured to keep gasses out. It’s compatible with 40mm filters, which are not included with the mask.

You can trust the design and visibility of this mask as it was designed by a veteran who served in both elite combat and special operations intelligence units.