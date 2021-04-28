9 Best Period Underwear Brands & Styles: Your Buyer’s Guide

We’re breaking down all the best brands and styles available today. For all the details, read on.

A relatively new segment in the world of women’s monthly health, period panties offer a sustainable and super absorbent alternative to traditional menstrual products. Washable, reusable, sleek, and available in a variety of styles, the best period underwear provides you with the freedom to move around in your favorite dresses , shake it up during a night on the town, and sleep easy at night without fear of leaks or discomfort.

Hey, Aunt Flo: have we got a game-changer for you. Gone are the days of bulky pads, uncomfortable tampons, and awkward menstrual cups, ladies. If you’re looking for a more comfortable and low-key way to manage your monthly visit, it’s time to consider leak-free period underwear. Yep: we’re talking period panties, girls.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Why Buy Period Underwear?

Hearing "period underwear" raises an eyebrow, right? We get it. The term is often used to describe those stained "throw-away" undergarments you wear just in case anything leaks through. Not just that, but if you're an exclusive user of tampons or pads, anything other than traditional menstrual products seems a little out there. But, period underwear is actually more popular than you think.

While the concept for period underwear has been around since the 1980s, the sleek and sexy silhouettes we see today from companies like Thinx, Knix, and Modibodi have only hit the market within the last ten years. Offering women of all ages an alternative to traditional menstrual products, there are a number of benefits to consider if you're looking to switch up your monthly maintenance plan:

Sustainability

It's no secret that traditional menstrual products like tampons and pads have a negative impact on the environment. Between production, consumption, and disposal of these items, they're not the easiest or friendliest on Mother Nature. So, if you're all about living a cleaner and more environmentally-friendly life, period panties are a natural fit. Washable and reusable, quality period underwear is long-lasting and can be used over an extended period of time. On average, and if cared for properly, period panties can last anywhere from 6 months to 2 years.

Affordability

Ladies, the pink tax is real. Aunt Flo is one expensive monthly visitor. Per the Huffington Post, the average woman will spend upwards of $18,000 throughout her lifetime on menstrual products, birth control, and other items to manage the pain of her monthly cycle. Tampons alone equate to over $1,700 of that estimate, with new underwear ringing in around $2,300. So, if you're looking for ways to cut down on the cost of your period, eliminating non-reusable products and replacement pieces is a good place to start.

Period underwear offers women a great solution to cut down on costs. Sure, the average pair of period panties is around $30, but again, they're going to see you through around two dozen periods. So, while the initial investment will set you back, you'll definitely be saving money over time.

Less Stress

One of the biggest concerns with any period is the fear of leakage on your clothes and on your sheets. Period underwear takes care of those issues, too. Without the need to change tampons or pads, you can go about your life knowing that your underwear is taking care of it for you. In fact, many of the best options on our list can absorb as much liquid as 3-5 tampons. Many are even available in different absorbency levels, so you can wear the panties that work best for your specific flow.

How Does Period Underwear Work?

Period underwear looks and feels like actual underwear, with one noticeable difference: an absorbent lining. While there are some design differences with every brand, all period panties are lined with special fabric that works to absorb liquid, prevent leakage, and eliminate unwanted odor. Washable and reusable, these menstrual products are easy to clean and wear again and again.

Many of the brands on our list offer a wide range of styles in different levels of absorbency. As you look through product lists, each style is noted with how much protection it offers, with some even designated as nighttime approved. Simply slip on, wear throughout the day or night, and rest easy knowing your trusty period panties will keep you feeling fresh and clean no matter the activity.

Are Period Panties A Replacement For Pads & Tampons?

Yes! Period underwear is designed to replace pads and tampons. However, if you're feeling uneasy or unsure about the effectiveness, you can absolutely wear them in addition to traditional menstrual products. For those who are feeling skeptical, we suggest buying a pair and testing them out on a lighter period day, without the use of other products, to get a feel for how they work.

That said, there are a number of lesser expensive options that are designed to supplement pads and tampons. We've made sure to note those options on our list.

How Do You Clean Period Underwear?

While each manufacturer provides cleaning instructions specific to their pieces, almost all period underwear can be washed in the washing machine. Some options are even dryer-friendly, but it's always best to defer to the instructions provided by each brand.

