9 Best Period Underwear Brands & Styles: Your Buyer’s Guide

Hey, Aunt Flo: have we got a game-changer for you. Gone are the days of bulky pads, uncomfortable tampons, and awkward menstrual cups, ladies. If you’re looking for a more comfortable and low-key way to manage your monthly visit, it’s time to consider leak-free period underwear. Yep: we’re talking period panties, girls.
A relatively new segment in the world of women’s monthly health, period panties offer a sustainable and super absorbent alternative to traditional menstrual products. Washable, reusable, sleek, and available in a variety of styles, the best period underwear provides you with the freedom to move around in your favorite dresses, shake it up during a night on the town, and sleep easy at night without fear of leaks or discomfort.
We’re breaking down all the best brands and styles available today. For all the details, read on.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $27.00 Shop now at Modibodi
|Shop now Read our review
|
|Price: $30.00 Shop now at Knix
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.90 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.45 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $26.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Thinx Period UnderwearPrice: $34.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Available in a variety of styles, colors and sizes
- Washable and reusable and easy to clean
- Super absorbent, neutralizes odor, prevents leaks
- Designed to replace traditional menstrual products like pads and tampons
- Don't add bulk to frame
- More expensive than other period panties
- Machine washable but must hang dry
- Some reviewers say the experience was just "okay" as they experienced some leakage
One of the biggest brands in the period underwear segment is Thinx. Founded in 2013 by some friends with a few “gnarly period accidents” between them, Thinx is a game-changer in revolutionizing menstrual supplies. Looking and feeling like real underwear, Thinx’s line of period panties are washable, reusable, and incredibly absorbent.
Featuring an extra layer of innovative lining material that absorbs as much liquid as five tampons, Thinx underwear can be worn as a total replacement to tampons and pads, can be worn at night, and can even be worn in addition to other products should you choose. Here’s the best part: they aren’t bulky, they’re completely breathable, and they neutralize odor. They’re also incredibly easy to clean – simply throw them in with your regular wash and hang dry.
Available in a variety of fashionable styles and sizes – including plus sizes! – you’re sure to find a pair of Thinx that works for you. Each style is available in a variety of colors, too. Check them out below:
- Thinx Hiphuggers – $34.00/each
- Thinx High-Waist – $38.00/each
- Thinx Brief – $34.00/each
- Thinx Bikini – $32.00/each
- Thinx Sport – $32.00/each
Find more Thinx Period Underwear information and reviews here.
-
2. Modibodi Period UnderwearPrice: $27.00Pros:
Cons:
- Available in a variety of styles and silhouettes
- Period panties for every stage of your monthly flow
- Range of sizes available including plus sizes
- Machine washable but cleaning can be more tedious than other brands
- Be sure to check size guide before purchasing as some report inconsistencies
- Mostly available in black
So many styles…so many sizes! The period underwear collection from Modibodi is definitely a fan favorite for a reason. First introduced in 2013, Modibodi’s line of period, incontinence, and leak-free underwear offers an excellent alternative to traditional tampons and pads, with styles available in different levels of absorbency.
Ranging from non-period moisture-wicking only options to period panties for every flow level, Modibodi’s innovative lining holds up to 20ml of liquid, which is equal to about 4 tampons. Designed to be washable and reusable, these panties are definitely easy to clean. Simply rinse out, throw in the washing machine, and hang dry for best results.
For a look at the most popular sellers, check out the links below.
- Modibodi Classic Full Brief (Light-Moderate Flow) – $25.00
- Modibodi Classic Bikini (Heavy-Overnight Flow) – $27.00
- Modibodi Classic Bikini (Light-Moderate Flow) – $22.00
- Modibodi Seamfree Full Brief (Heavy-Overnight Flow) – $32.50
- Modibodi Sensual Hi-Waist Bikini (Heavy-Overnight) – $31.00
Looking for a bundle pack so that you’re ready for whatever Flo has in store? Modibodi has you covered there, too. Click here for bundle pack options.
For a look at all Modibodi styles currently available, click here.
Find more Modibodi Period Underwear information and reviews here.
-
3. Knix Period UnderwearPrice: $30.00Pros:
Cons:
- Available in a variety of styles and sizes
- Different absorbency levels suitable for any kind of flow
- Machine washable and dryer friendly
- More expensive than other options
- Some say sizing in inconsistent
- Some say leak proof lining isn't large enough to protect against heavy flows
Knix makes more than just period panties. A brand that specializes in different kinds of leak-proof underwear, including those for incontinence, Knix also makes bras, shapewear, activewear, loungewear, and swimwear in a wide range of sizes, including plus sizes. While we love all the options, Knix’s line of period underwear is truly special.
Available in a variety of styles, colors, and absorbency levels, these fashionable undergarments are machine washable, reusable, not bulky, and are completely comfortable to wear. They can be placed in the dryer on a low setting or laid flat to dry. Meant to replace pads and tampons, or be worn as a supplement for added protection, there’s a style for every flow level. Depending on the cut, these panties are capable of handling up to 8 teaspoons of liquid, which equates to 8 tampons. Ranging in prices from $28.00 to $38.00 each, you can check all of the available styles by clicking here.
Looking for bundle options? Knix has you covered. Called “Period Kits,” you can get everything you need for your period cycle – period panties for heavy flows, period panties for light flows, and a mixed grouping that includes both. Check them out here.
Find more Knix Period Underwear information and reviews here.
-
4. Bambody Absorbent Panty: Period PantiesPros:
Cons:
- Popular seller on Amazon
- Absorbent style that holds as much liquid as two tampons
- Comfortable to wear and suitable for maternity and postpartum recovery
- Sizing is inconsistent
- Some reviewers say they are just "okay" and aren't protective as they could be
- Plus sizes available but some say that's misleading
Unlike the other Bambody period panties on our list, this style offers a bit more coverage and protection. A fan favorite for sure, this option is suitable for not just your monthly flow but for maternity use and postpartum recovery, as they are incredibly comfortable and smooth against the skin.
Offering an absorbent middle layer that can hold up to two tampons worth of liquid, and an additional protective layer that runs from the rear to the front, you won’t have to worry about leakage throughout the day or night. Made with moisture-wicking material that’s breathable, you’ll feel cool and fresh all day.
While not as absorbent as the other brands on our list, this is an excellent and popular choice that’s available at a great price. It’s also available in a variety of sizes, too. Additional Bambody styles are available by clicking here.
Find more Bambody Absorbent Panty: Period Panties information and reviews here.
-
5. Goat Union Overnight Period UnderwearPros:
Cons:
- 4 layers of high performing material
- Affordable
- Comfortable to wear
- Care and cleaning is a more involved process
- Sizing runs big
- Sizing isn't as inclusive as other brands
Much like the overnight options from Thinx, Modibodi, and Knix, this affordable style from Goat Union is incredibly absorbent and will keep you protected from unwanted leaks while you sleep. Adhering to the three R’s – reduce, replace, and reuse – these washable and reusable period panties are an ideal alternative to pads, tampons, and menstrual cups.
Made from a comfortable blend of bamboo viscose, spandex, and cotton, these full-coverage briefs feature four layers of high-performing material, are moisture-wicking, and absorb as much liquid as three tampons. Perfect for all flow types, these panties are also great for postpartum recovery and incontinence uses, too.
While the manufacturer boasts an easy cleaning process, there’s a little more care and handling involved. Simply rinse before placing it in the washing machine, gentle cycle only, and hang dry when done. Goat Union also recommends that you avoid the dryer and never use bleach or fabric softener. Looking for more styles from Goat Union? Check them out here.
Find more Goat Union Overnight Period Underwear information and reviews here.
-
6. Bambody Absorbent Hipster: Sporty Period PantiesPros:
Cons:
- Affordable option
- Available in a variety of colors
- Popular seller on Amazon
- Not as size inclusive as other brands
- Brand doesn't offer as many styles and silhouettes
- Some reviewers experienced stains and leaks
- Runs small
Made from bamboo, cotton, and spandex, these sporty period panties from Bambody are completely comfortable, absorbent, and are ready to protect you from any unwanted leakage during any and all activities. Available in a variety of sizes, these hipster panties offer maximum leak protection from rear to front and have an absorbent midsection and layer.
A popular seller on Amazon, Bambody’s period underwear is available in a variety of colors and is even sold in bundles if you feel like picking up a few pairs at once. Information is limited on whether these panties replace tampons and pads altogether, but the brand boasts that these are the “best back-ups in town.”
Some reviewers did have issues with stains, even after washing, while others commented that these are not the best options for heavier flows. However, if you’re new to period panties, these are an affordable option worth considering and testing the waters with. Additional Bambody styles are available by clicking here.
Find more Bambody Absorbent Hipster: Sporty Period Panties information and reviews here.
-
7. Hesta Organic Cotton Period Panties (3-Pack)Price: $22.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable multi-pack
- Made with certified organic cotton for an uber comfortable fit
- Per several reviewers: they wash well
- Must wear in addition to pads, tampons, or menstrual cups
- Sizing has been an issue with reviewers
- Not as leak free as other brands
If you’re looking for comfortable period panties, this certified organic cotton option from Hesta is an excellent choice. With hundreds of 5-star reviews, this popular seller offers full coverage and protection from unwanted leaks. While you must wear them in addition to pads, tampons, or menstrual cups, these do provide comfort and ease of mind so that you can live your life without fear of any unsightly accidents.
Sold as part of a three-pack, they are easy to wash and reuse as you can throw them into the washing machine with your regular laundry. Some reviewers even commented that they feel softer after the first wash – bonus! Other styles from Hesta are available by checking out the Rael store on Amazon.
Find more Hesta Organic Cotton Period Panties (3-Pack) information and reviews here.
-
8. JojoQueen Menstrual Period UnderwearPrice: $24.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable period panties
- Sold as a six-pack
- Popular seller on Amazon
- Doesn't replace pads and tampons, must be worn in addition to other products
- Hand wash only
- Be sure to check size chart as reviewers stated there are some inconsistencies
JoJoQueen makes a variety of underwear, including a series of popular period panties available on Amazon. Made of a cotton and spandex blend, these undergarments feature three protective and absorbent layers of special material that protects against leaks and unwanted odor.
Ideal for menstrual cycles as well as postpartum recovery, this is a solid purchase for anyone looking for an affordable multi-pack. The one downside is that this underwear must be worn with pads or tampons, so if you’re looking for an option that replaces traditional menstrual products, we’d suggest another style. These must also be washed by hand and hang to dry.
Find more JojoQueen Menstrual Period Underwear information and reviews here.
-
9. Intimate Portal SENSATION Leak Proof Period PantiesPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute lacey design that offers a hipster silhouette
- Affordable option available on Amazon
- Sold as part of a three-pack
- Intimate Portal sells additional styles
- Better for lighter flows and spotting
- Quality isn't as great as other brands
- Only absorbs as much liquid as two tampons
Intimate Portal offers a wide range of period panties through Amazon, and these cute lacey hipsters are well-rated and reviewed. Sold as part of a three-pack, the Neione Sensation Leakproof Period Underwear is made with rayon, bamboo viscose, spandex, and cotton for an uber-comfortable fit. Featuring a leakproof lining that runs from the back to the front, this style can absorb as much liquid as two tampons, is machine washable, dryer friendly (on low), and reusable.
Something to keep in mind, however, that these panties are best suited for lighter flow days, spotting, and postpartum bleeding. Available in a variety of sizes, you’re sure to find something that works for you. Want to take a look at all of the period underwear available through Intimate Portal? Click here.
Find more Intimate Portal SENSATION Leak Proof Period Panties information and reviews here.
Why Buy Period Underwear?
Hearing "period underwear" raises an eyebrow, right? We get it. The term is often used to describe those stained "throw-away" undergarments you wear just in case anything leaks through. Not just that, but if you're an exclusive user of tampons or pads, anything other than traditional menstrual products seems a little out there. But, period underwear is actually more popular than you think.
While the concept for period underwear has been around since the 1980s, the sleek and sexy silhouettes we see today from companies like Thinx, Knix, and Modibodi have only hit the market within the last ten years. Offering women of all ages an alternative to traditional menstrual products, there are a number of benefits to consider if you're looking to switch up your monthly maintenance plan:
Sustainability
It's no secret that traditional menstrual products like tampons and pads have a negative impact on the environment. Between production, consumption, and disposal of these items, they're not the easiest or friendliest on Mother Nature. So, if you're all about living a cleaner and more environmentally-friendly life, period panties are a natural fit. Washable and reusable, quality period underwear is long-lasting and can be used over an extended period of time. On average, and if cared for properly, period panties can last anywhere from 6 months to 2 years.
Affordability
Ladies, the pink tax is real. Aunt Flo is one expensive monthly visitor. Per the Huffington Post, the average woman will spend upwards of $18,000 throughout her lifetime on menstrual products, birth control, and other items to manage the pain of her monthly cycle. Tampons alone equate to over $1,700 of that estimate, with new underwear ringing in around $2,300. So, if you're looking for ways to cut down on the cost of your period, eliminating non-reusable products and replacement pieces is a good place to start.
Period underwear offers women a great solution to cut down on costs. Sure, the average pair of period panties is around $30, but again, they're going to see you through around two dozen periods. So, while the initial investment will set you back, you'll definitely be saving money over time.
Less Stress
One of the biggest concerns with any period is the fear of leakage on your clothes and on your sheets. Period underwear takes care of those issues, too. Without the need to change tampons or pads, you can go about your life knowing that your underwear is taking care of it for you. In fact, many of the best options on our list can absorb as much liquid as 3-5 tampons. Many are even available in different absorbency levels, so you can wear the panties that work best for your specific flow.
How Does Period Underwear Work?
Period underwear looks and feels like actual underwear, with one noticeable difference: an absorbent lining. While there are some design differences with every brand, all period panties are lined with special fabric that works to absorb liquid, prevent leakage, and eliminate unwanted odor. Washable and reusable, these menstrual products are easy to clean and wear again and again.
Many of the brands on our list offer a wide range of styles in different levels of absorbency. As you look through product lists, each style is noted with how much protection it offers, with some even designated as nighttime approved. Simply slip on, wear throughout the day or night, and rest easy knowing your trusty period panties will keep you feeling fresh and clean no matter the activity.
Are Period Panties A Replacement For Pads & Tampons?
Yes! Period underwear is designed to replace pads and tampons. However, if you're feeling uneasy or unsure about the effectiveness, you can absolutely wear them in addition to traditional menstrual products. For those who are feeling skeptical, we suggest buying a pair and testing them out on a lighter period day, without the use of other products, to get a feel for how they work.
That said, there are a number of lesser expensive options that are designed to supplement pads and tampons. We've made sure to note those options on our list.
How Do You Clean Period Underwear?
While each manufacturer provides cleaning instructions specific to their pieces, almost all period underwear can be washed in the washing machine. Some options are even dryer-friendly, but it's always best to defer to the instructions provided by each brand.
See Also:
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.