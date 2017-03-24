Top 10 Best LED Strip Lights

LEDs are quickly becoming the most popular option for home and office lighting. They are more efficient, brighter and more flexible in their uses than traditional incandescent, halogen or fluorescent lights. LEDs are fantastic for interior designers, architects, or anyone who wants to include stylish lighting design into their home, work or vehicle. LED light strips take the design potential to the next level, allowing you to light up small areas that usually may be overlooked, such as under cabinets or behind furniture and wall hangings.

LED light strips are inexpensive, compact, easy to install and come in every color of the rainbow. There are even programmable options that let you change the color remotely, which can effect the entire mood of the room you are in. LED light strips not only look great, they are very practical and can be used in cars, boats and other vehicles as well.

This list has our Top 10 favorite LED light strips available for purchase, each with their own unique features and capabilties. And of course, don’t forget your power adapter, strip connectors and hanging brackets as well! If you do not see a set that you love, click here to browse more.

1. Best Multicolor Strip Lights: Topmax 5050 16.4ft/5m Led Strip Lights

Topmax 5050 16.4ft/5m Led Strip Lights

This inexpensive strip light kit includes 16.4 feet of LED light strip, a 44 key color remote and a 12V 3A charger with built in IC and fuse. This set of LEDs can change in between every color in the rainbow, including white and warm white. It is highly reviewed by customers and is one of the most popular choices in complete LED strip light kits.

Price: $16.99

Buy the Topmax 5050 16.4ft/5m Led Strip Lights here.

Pros:

Relatively long light strip

44 colors to choose from

Remote controlled

Cons:

Power supply can only handle 5m at a time per unit

Customers had issues with hanging hardware

Some customers had issues with the power supply

Find more Topmax 5050 16.4ft/5m Led Strip Lights information and reviews here.

2. Best White LED Light Strip Light: EVERLE 16.4ft 12V Flexible LED Light Strip

EVERLE 16.4ft 12V Flexible LED Light Strip

If you want a plain white LED light strip with no need to keep track of a color changing remote, this inexpensive set from Lighting Ever is a great choice. This LED light strip has 300 LEDs on a 16.4 foot strip, and is very bright. The strip can be cut to size and is easy to put in any shape you want. The strip has strong tape on the back side so it is super easy to install.

Price: $12.99

Buy the EVERLE 16.4ft 12V Flexible LED Light Strip here.



Watch an instructional video here

Pros:

Hundreds of positive reviews

Very bright

No remote to keep track of

Cons:

Only one color

Tape may lose stickiness over time

Only one power supply included

Find more EVERLE 16.4ft 12V Flexible LED Light Strip information and reviews here.

3. Best Cheap White LED Strip: Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light Strip

Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light Strip

Here is another 16.4 foot LED strip from LED EVER that is half the price. This is the number one best seller in indoor string lights,and has over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon. This light comes in two colors, either white or blue. It is easy to install and perfect for anywhere that needs a little extra light, without costing you a lot of money.

Price: $7.98

Buy the Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light Strip here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Easy to install

#1 best seller with over 1,000 good reviews

Cons:

No power supply included

Only one color

Not as bright as more expensive options

Find more Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light Strip information and reviews here.

4. Best Discreet LED Light Strip: HitLights Eclipse LED Light Strip Accent Kit

Lighting EVER White 16.4ft LED Flexible Light Strip

This kit from HitLights is perfect for small accent areas that need accent lighting. The LED strip is black, so it is nearly invisible until you turn the lights on. This kit comes with four strips, connectors, controller, 3M backing tape, power supply and a two year warranty. Also check out their indoor LED kit, high density LED kit and weatherproof kit for more options.

Price: $29.99

Buy the HitLights Eclipse LED Light Strip Accent Kit here.



Watch a tutorial here.

Pros:

Easy to set up

Invisible light strip when not on because it is black

Hundreds of positive reviews

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Not as many color options on remote

Strips must be connected if you want one long strip

Find more HitLights Eclipse LED Light Strip Accent Kit information and reviews here.

5. Best Waterproof White LED Strip: WenTop Waterproof Led Strip Lights

WenTop Waterproof Led Strip Lights

This super inexpensive light strip from WenTop is a great starting point for setting up LED lighting indoors or outdoors. This weatherproof light can stand up to wind, rain and snow so it is great for outdoor use, especially during the holiday season. The 16.4 foot strip is cuttable and linkable so it can e used in many different spots inside and outside of your home or office. This strip is so inexpensive because it does not come with a power supply or linking hardware. This is a positive for you because you get to choose the best products to use for your needs. You can choose either cool white or warm white when you purchase this LED strip.

Price: $8.99

Buy the WenTop Waterproof Led Strip Lights here.

Pros:

Choose warm or cool white lights

Full sized 16.4m light strip

Weatherproof so can be used outdoors

Cons:

Only white color available

Does not come with accessories or power supply

No remote control

Find more WenTop Waterproof Led Strip Lights information and reviews here.

6. Best Waterproof Multicolor LED Strip: Tingkam 16.4 ft 5M Waterproof 5050 SMD RGB LED Flexible Strip Light

Tingkam 16.4 ft 5M Waterproof 5050 SMD RGB LED Flexible Strip Light

This high quality LED light strip kit from Tingkam is not only reliable and flexible, it is inexpensive as well. With a 4.5 out of 5 star review average, this kit is a real crowd pleaser. Some of the advantages of this kit include 44 color options, a black LED strip so that it is not visible when not in use, double layer copper contacts, strong foam adhesive tape, on/off switch on power cord and on remote control, and circuit-breaker protection included in the design.

Price: $21.99

Shop Buy the Tingkam 16.4 ft 5M Waterproof 5050 SMD RGB LED Flexible Strip Light here.

Pros:

High quality and inexpensive

Durable construction with double layer copper contacts

Black LED strip blends in better than white when turned off

Cons:

Some reviewers found the tape less sticky than other brands

Very delicate to twisting when installing

No warranty

Find more Buy the Tingkam 16.4 ft 5M Waterproof 5050 SMD RGB LED Flexible Strip Light information and reviews here.

7. Best Under Counter Strip Lights: CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen Cabinet

CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen Cabinet

These light strips from Cefrank are a bit different than the flexible LED light strips on this list. They are designed to go underneath of a counter and so are designed in a more durable and inflexible bar design. These could also go behind furniture, under desks, under bars, or behind television sets as well. The kit includes four cool white strip lights, with 50,000 hour life spans as well as a power supply. Each bar has adhesive tape on the back so there is no need to purchase hanging hardware separately.

Price: $26.90

Buy the CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen Cabinet here.

Pros:

Durable construction

Four lights included

Fits under all types of furniture and cabinets

Cons:

Not flexible

Only cool white available

Tape may lose stickiness with time

Find more CefrankEfrank Set of 4 LED Light Bar-Under Kitchen Cabinet information and reviews here.

8. Best Shorter Light Strip: eTopxizu Black PCB TV BackLight Kit

eTopxizu Black PCB TV BackLight Kit

If you need light strips for a smaller project, a shorter strip will do the job just fine. This kit from eTopxizu is 3.28 feet long, perfect for lighting behind a TV or computer monitor or a single piece of furniture. With this inexpensive kit you et a black LED strip that blends in to the surroundings when not turned on and USB cable. There are 20 colors to choose from representing all colors of the rainbow plus white. You can also chose a white backing if you choose.

Price: $7.99

Shop eTopxizu Black PCB TV BackLight Kit here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Comes with USB power cord

Very flexible

Cons:

No remote control

Not long enough for more than one project

Only 20 colors compared with competitors’ 44 color selection

Find more eTopxizu Black PCB TV BackLight Kit information and reviews here.

9. Best Motion Sensor Light Strip: OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LED

OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LED

Here is a unique LED bar light from OxyLED that is perfect for cabinets, closets or anywhere else that needs light from time to time but does not need a constant light source. This LED light bar has 20 super bright LEDs and two working modes. It can be either motion activated or on all the time. Motion activated is great for places like inside of a closet where you only need the light when you come in. This light bar allows you to have automatic lighting wherever you need it with a motion sensor included in the design. It is powered by a rechargeable battery using a microUSB port. With the adhesive magnetic strip or included screws, it is super easy to install.

Price: $8.98 for a 2-Pack

Buy the OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LED here.

Pros:

Rechargeable battery

Motion sensor powered

Very bright

Cons:

Not very large

No warranty

Not a flexible strip

Find more OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LED information and reviews here.

10. Best Extra Long LED Strip Lights: WenTop Led Strip Lights Kit 32.8 Ft

OxyLED OxySense Stick-on Wireless Motion Sensing Cabinet LED

If you have an extra large project that needs more than one full roll of strip lights, this kit from WenTop includes two rolls for a total of 32.8 feet of LED lighting. This kit is the number one best seller in Stage LED Lighting, and has hundreds of positive customer reviews. Along with the two rolls of strip lights, included in this kit are a remote control, AC adapter, connectors and adhesive tape on the back of the lights. The strip can be cut and linked for a custom lighting solution, with the ability to cut to every three LEDs. This kit also comes with a one year warranty and 30 day money back guarantee. One year warranty Extra spool included for over 30 feet of lights #1 best seller in stage lighting Extra accessories like hangers not included May not stick to shiny surfaces Some reviewers had issues with the remote

Price: $22.99

Buy the WenTop Led Strip Lights Kit 32.8 Ft here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Original and stylish design

Handing and table top options available

Cons:

Not many styles to choose from

Not large enough for bigger plants

Some reviewers had items arrive damaged

Find more WenTop Led Strip Lights Kit 32.8 Ft information and reviews here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.