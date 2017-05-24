Top 10 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Sets & Pieces

With warm weather right around the corner, it’s time to think about updating your patio furniture. Wrought iron patio furniture is a wonderful investment, as the material is extremely durable, looks beautiful, and is great for outdoor dining and entertaining. The darker color of the iron complements almost all patios and backyard landscaping, and the design is simple yet sophisticated.

Not sure what kind of wrought iron patio furniture to get? It’s best to think about how you will be using the patio furniture. If you plan on mainly using it for entertaining and dining al fresco, an actual dining set that includes a large table and chairs is your best option. If you are looking for something more casual to place on a front porch or maybe a garden area in your backyard, something smaller like a bistro set or a conversation set is a good way to go. For those who are looking for a way to kick back and get your suntan on, their is nothing better than a chaise lounge.

Whether you need a full dining set, bistro set, or just a chaise lounge chair, there are a number of wrought iron patio furniture sets and pieces available. Read on for our top 10 picks.

1. Best Wrought Iron Patio Dining Set: Clayton Court Patio Dining Set (5 PC)

With four chairs and a circular table, this wrought iron patio furniture set is perfect for dining outdoors. The wrought iron is powder-coated, so you don’t have to worry about rust or discoloration. The set also comes with seat cushions that are water, stain, and mildew resistant, making the set even more low maintenance. If you like to put an umbrella up on sunny days, there is a hole in the middle of the table to hold the umbrella in place. The chairs have scroll detailing on the back of the chair, and they rock for added comfort.

Price: $382

Pros:

Five piece set is great for dining outdoors

Wrought iron is powder coated to resist rust

Cushions included are stain and water resistant

Hole in the middle of the table to hold an umbrella

Cons:

An additional back cushion may be needed for added comfort

Set is more expensive than other wrought iron sets

Seat cushions are on the thin side

2. Best Wrought Iron Conversation Set: Oceana Patio Set With Stone-Top Coffee Table (6 PC)

This patio set is made with wrought iron and steel, so you know it’s built to last. With two chairs, two ottomans, a loveseat, and a stone-top coffee table, there is plenty of room to kick up your feet and relax with friends for the afternoon. The seats are comfortable and fashionable, as the set comes with cushions and four lumbar accent pillows. You can easily freshen up your existing patio decor, as there are five different color palettes to choose from (navy, canvas cork, crimson red, and silver linings). The frames are matte black and are powder coated, so you don’t have to worry about rust. While this set is more expensive than others, you can expect this wrought iron set to last a long time.

Price: $1,175.45 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Heavy duty as it’s made with wrought iron and steel

Multiple colors available

Six piece set includes cushions and pillows

Weather and rust resistant

Cons:

More expensive than other wrought iron sets

Chairs do not rock

Assembly required

3. Best Wrought Iron Bistro Set: Mainstays Wrought Iron Bistro Set (3 PC)

If you have a balcony, cute front porch, or a small back patio, a bistro set is a great way to add seating without taking up too much space. While many bistro sets can feel small and a little flimsy, this wrought iron bistro set is plenty sturdy. The table is a good size for holding drinks and snacks, and the chairs have arm rests and are big enough to sit in comfortably for long periods of time. The set also comes with two cushions for the chairs, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing those separately. Made with heavy duty, powder-coated wrought iron, this bistro set is weather and rust resistant.

Price: $167.82

Pros:

Bistro set is slightly bigger than most bistro sets

Two chair cushions included

Weather and rust resistant

Less expensive than other patio sets

Cons:

Set arrives in a big box that may be awkward to carry by yourself

Seat cushion only, no back cushion

Some assembly required

4. Best Wrought Iron Rocking Chairs: Glenbrook Patio Action Chair (Pack of 2)

This pack comes with two rocking chairs that are made with durable wrought iron. The curved mesh seats are comfortable enough that you could get by without a seat cushion, and the design elements at the top of the chair provide a subtle touch of style. Because it’s a set of two rocking chairs, the set would look beautiful in a garden nook or on a front porch.

Price: $178.80

Pros:

Comes as a set of two

Chairs rock for added relaxation

Curved elements at the top add some style

Made in America

Cons:

No table included

A little more expensive than some sets of chairs

No cushions included

5. Best Wrought Iron Tall Bistro Set: International Caravan Iron Bar Bistro Set

If you prefer a taller bistro set, this patio set is bar height and comes with two chairs and a round table. The chairs have a built-in footrest for added comfort when you’re sitting, and the back of the chair has an intricate scroll design that makes the set a total statement piece. The wrought iron patio set is powder coated and is all weather and water resistant, and the color is a beautiful antique black. You also don’t have to worry about sun fading, as the wrought iron also has UV light fading protection. While bar height chairs can sometimes be uncomfortable over time, these chairs have a rounded edge in the front of the seat to take the pressure off your legs, allowing you more time to enjoy your backyard and relax on your deck.

Price: $287.03

Pros:

Bar height chairs and table

Curved seat edge relieves pressure on your legs

All weather and water resistant

Antique black color complements all outdoor spaces

Cons:

No cushions provided

No space for an umbrella in a table

May need to spray on more rust-resistant coating to ensure no rust

6. Best Wrought Iron Chaise Lounge: Sante Fe Wrought Iron Single Chaise

Whether you want to work on your tan or just take an afternoon snooze, a wrought iron chaise lounge is perfect for stretching out. The back can be reclined to five different positions, so you can keep it up for visiting or reading, or lay back more to really relax. There are two wheels on the back of the chair, so you can effortlessly move it around your yard or patio to enjoy (or escape) the rays. The chaise is available in brown, black, green, bronze, and pewter, making it easy to match your existing patio decor and cushions. The material is very durable, but you will want to add a chaise lounge cushion for some additional comfort. This chair would look great on a larger patio or poolside.

Price: $198.76 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Five different reclining positions

Wrought iron is sturdy and durable

Five different colors available

Wheels on the back make it easy to move

Cons:

Cushions not included

May rust without spraying a protective coating on the wrought iron

Some assembly required

7. Best Wrought Iron Loveseat: Cloud Mountain Loveseat Glider With Cushions

Snuggle up to your sweetheart on this wrought iron loveseat that would looke adorable on a front porch. The wrought iron bench is very sturdy and has a weight capacity of 500 pounds, and it glides back and forth to keep you comfortable and relaxed. Four brick red cushions are included, and each cushion is six inches thick so you won’t have to worry about feeling the wrought iron after long periods of time. If you choose to go without the cushions, the back of glider has an intricate circle pattern that is still beautiful to look at. If you’re not a fan of brick red, the wrought iron glider is also available in gradient brown.

Price: $159.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Loveseat has a built-in glider

Cushions included

Weight capacity of 500 pounds

Six-inch-thick cushions are very comfortable

Cons:

May rust without spraying a protective coating

Cushions are not weather resistant

Some assembly required

8. Best Wrought Iron Side Table: International Caravan Iron Black Patio Side Table

Looking for a place to set your drink, snacks, phone, book, etc.? This wrought iron side table is the ideal small table to place between lounge chairs, next to a bench, or in the corner of your patio. At 28 inches wide, 28 inches tall and 13 inches deep, this table is the perfect size to hold all of your belongings without taking over the rest of your patio furniture. There is also a second shelf, which adds storage and is great if you want to keep electronics or food out of the direct sunlight. The metal is black, so it will match most patio decor and furniture.

Price: $68.41

Pros:

Great side table to put with existing patio furniture

Extra shelf provides additional storage

Light enough to move around your patio or backyard

Rectangular top can hold multiple items

Cons:

May not work next to all chairs based on height

Only one color available

9. Best Wrought Iron Porch Swing: Wrought Iron Porch Swing With Canopy

This porch swing comes with a frame and canopy, so there’s no need to attach it to an existing porch frame or deck. The black wrought iron has a decorative design on the back and sides, making it a beautiful furniture addition to your backyard. You won’t have to worry about getting sunburned as you have a canopy over the top of your head, and the curved seat edge will allow you to relax in the swing all afternoon. It’s wide enough to seat two adults, and the price is good for a larger piece of furniture.

Price: $123.40

Pros:

Porch swing hangs from a frame

Canopy provides shade

Seats two people

Good price

Cons:

May be difficult to move after assembly

Only one color available

No cushions provided

10. Best Cheap Wrought Iron Patio Set: Foldable Bistro Set

At just under $95, this wrought iron bistro set is a great deal. The durable wrought iron is also powder-coated, so you won’t have to worry about rust over time. Both the chairs and the table can fold, so it’s easy to store or take camping. The set is light enough that it’s easy to move, but not so light that it’s going to blow away if a heavy wind comes through your backyard. You can choose between black and brown for the colors, so it’s easy to match your existing decor.

Price: $94.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Inexpensive compared to other wrought iron sets

Folds up for easy storage or travelling

Available in black and brown

Chair leans back a little for added comfort

Cons:

Not as heavy duty as other wrought iron sets

No cushions included

Powder coating may chip over time

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.