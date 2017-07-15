Top 10 Best Accent Pillows: Your Easy Buying Guide

If your furniture seems to be missing something, an accent pillow is often the perfect addition. Whether you want something rectangular, square, or round, there are a variety of shapes and sizes and even the smallest pillow can add the perfect “pop” to your furniture. If you have a brightly colored room, some neutral colored accent pillows can soften your space. On the flip side, if your space is feeling blah, a bold patterned pillow or a vibrant color can amp up the look of your furniture. Pair some pillows with a throw blanket, and you have a completed look that will elevate the look of your living space.

Accent pillows are most often used on couches, but you could also place them on a bed, chair, entryway bench, or outdoor furniture. If you plan on using your pillow for extra comfort while lounging, be sure to find one that is stuffed well and is a little on the larger side. To create a chic look, layer different patterns and sizes. If you do some layering, make sure you have at least one common thread (color or pattern) that pulls the look together, so that it doesn’t clash and look messy.

Below is our list of the best accent pillows. Note: Most of the accent pillow listed below are covers only. You can fit the covers over existing pillows, or you can find accent pillow inserts here.

1. Best Quatrefoil Accent Pillow: CaliTime Quatrefoil Accent Pillow Covers

This set of accent pillow covers is ideal for someone who likes a little bit of shimmer, but doesn’t want it to be overwhelming. The background of the pillow is a plain color, and the quatrefoil pattern has a slight metallic sheen that adds some design texture. The quatrefoil pattern is interesting enough that it will dress up the look of your furniture, but it’s not so bold that it will take over the room. The set includes two pillow covers, and you can choose from three sizes: 12 inches by 20 inches, 18 inches by 18 inches, and 20 inches by 20 inches. Made with polyester, the cover has an invisible zipper closure so you won’t have to worry about trying to hide the zipper. These covers are also easy to keep clean, as they are machine washable. Whether you want a bright white or a chic teal, there are 11 color choices available.

Price: $11.99 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Quatrefoil design has a metallic sheen

Comes in a pack of two

Covers are machine washable

11 color choices and three sizes available

Cons:

Does not include a pillow

Zipper doesn’t fully reach side to side, so it can be hard to put a pillow in if it’s on the larger side

2. Best Mix and Match Accent Pillows: Modern Linen Burlap Square Pillow Covers

If you want to mix up patterns, this set of pillow covers comes as a pack of four and each pillow has a different pattern. Each pillow has one main color in common, so you can layer the pillows throughout your furniture, and it won’t look messy. If you have multiple furniture pieces throughout your room, you could scatter the pillows to create a cohesive look. The pillow covers are made with a soft linen burlap, and are 18 inches wide by 18 inches long. With an invisible zipper design, the accent pillow covers are easy to remove and are machine washable. There are 10 color choices and patterns available. Whether you want something floral, outdoorsy, or geometric, there are multiple cute patterns that will completely transform the look of your furniture.

Price: $22.98 and up, depending on pattern

Pros:

Four pillow covers with different patterns

Machine washable

Invisible zipper

10 patterns to choose from

Cons:

Linen burlap material isn’t super soft to lay on

Only one size available

3. Best Round Accent Pillow: Eva’s Flower Garden Decorative Round Throw Pillow

A small, round accent pillow is perfect for layering. You can place it in front of larger square pillows, adding another dimension to the look of your furniture. Round pillows look especially cute in bedrooms, but you could add them to your couch as well. This round throw pillow has layers of polyester felt shaped into a flower. The design is super cute, and there are 14 colors to choose from so it’s really easy to match other pillows. At 13 inches in diameter, the pillow is the perfect size for layering. This pillow also comes with filler, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing a separate pillow insert.

Price: $24.99

Pros:

Round pillow is perfect for layering

14 colors choices

Includes pillow filling

Flower design adds a nice texture

Cons:

Two small to lay on

Harder to keep clean due to the layers of fabric

May have to fluff the layers upon arrival to get the right look

4. Best Custom Accent Pillow: Farmhouse Cotton Canvas Last Name Pillow

If you’re looking to add a personal touch to your bed or couch, this custom last name decorative pillow would work perfectly. The pillow features a large initial, with your last name underneath as well as a “est. XXXX” section, for when your family was started. The cover will fit a 16 inches by 16 inches pillow insert, and is made with cotton canvas. It’s available in charcoal, gray, off-white, and light beige, so it’s easy to match your existing decor and fabrics. Since it has your name on it, it would also look really cute on an entryway bench. Keep in mind that this pillow is from Amazon’s Handmade section, so the pillow usually takes four or five days to create.

Price: $18

Pros:

Custom pillow

Neutral color choices

Would look good with any furniture

Made with soft cotton canvas

Cons:

No pillow included

Takes a few extra days to create

Only one size available

5. Best Indoor/Outdoor Accent Pillow: Greendale Home Fashions Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Accent Pillows

If you’re looking for accent pillows that can work with your garden furniture sets, this set of two accent pillows is perfect. The pillows are UV-resistant and are made with 100% polyester, so they can stand the weather elements without breaking down. They are also overstuffed, which makes them super comfortable and more of a supportive pillow, rather than just a decoration. Plus, since they are shaped like a rectangle, they work well as a lumbar pillow. And if you want to use them as an indoor pillow, the fabric is soft enough that it will still work with your indoor furniture. There are 18 colors and patterns to choose from, and the pillow is included with the cover.

Price: $23.95 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Made with indoor/outdoor fabric

UV resistant

Overstuffed for added comfort

Pillow is included

Cons:

Covers are not removable

Spot clean only

Can take one to two weeks to ship

6. Best Soft Accent Pillow: Home Brilliant Velvet Cushion Cover

This pillow cover has small raised stripes that give the pillow a subtle texture, which works great if you want to add a little style to your furniture without overdoing it. The velvet material is really soft to lay on, and it is machine washable. Each cover has an invisible zipper closer that matches the shade of the pillow, so you truly won’t see it. There are four sizes to choose from: 12 inches by 20 inches, 18 inches by 18 inches, 24 inches by 24 inches, and 26 inches by 26 inches. It’s also really easy to match your existing furniture, as there are nine colors available.

Price: $7.09 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Subtle stripe design

Velvet material is super soft to sit and lay against

Zipper matches the color of the pillow, so it’s really hidden

Four sizes available

Cons:

No pillow included

Some people have trouble with the covers being too small

7. Best Floral Accent Pillow: TangDepot Floral Decorative Throw Pillow Cover

Flower prints are the perfect way to brighten up your furniture, making your living space feel like spring year round. Whether you want bold colors or a subdued grey and white, there are 34 color combinations available. The pillow cover is made with 100% cotton, and it has an invisible zipper. The edges have a zigzag overlock stitch which makes the material very durable, so you won’t have to worry about fraying. There are 10 pillow cover sizes available, so it’s easy to cover your existing throw pillows.

Price: $6.96 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Multiple bright floral patterns

10 sizes

Less expensive than other accent pillow covers

100% cotton

Cons:

No pillow included

Only one cover

8. Best Striped Accent Pillow: TAOSON Decorative Stripe Pillow Cover

Striped accent pillows are a great way to dress up your furniture, as they offer a bold contrast to plain colors, and are great for layering. This accent pillow cover is made with 50% cotton and 50% polyester, so it’s soft to lay on and will hold up in the washing machine. There are five sizes available ranging from 12 inches by 20 inches to 25 inches by 25 inches, so you can find a cover to fit any shaped pillow. It’s also easy to match your existing decor, as there are 11 colors to choose from. Pick one color to set the tone for your space, or mix and match a few colors for a brighter look. If you want something more modern, choose the black and white stripe pillow and pair it with a solid color pillow. The options are endless!

Price: $6.95 and up, depending on color and size

Pros:

Stripes make a good accent piece for a room

Durable fabric will hold up in the wash

Multiple color choices and sizes

Inexpensive compared to other covers

Cons:

No cushion included

Colors may fade over time

Actual size may be a little smaller than what is listed

9. Best Faux Leather Accent Pillow: Acanva Faux Leather Accent Pillow Cover

This faux leather accent pillow cover would look great with leather furniture, but would also be a good contrast with linen furniture. The cover has a glossy texture, which gives it a slight sheen. At 18 inches by 18 inches, the cover will fit most standard throw pillows. You can choose between coral brown, beige, deep brown, and red for the colors, or you can purchase all four for just under $60. The good thing about faux leather is that it can be wiped clean, so it’s really easy to maintain.

Price: $19.81 for one, $59.81 for four

Pros:

Material would be great with leather furniture

Easy to wipe clean

Four color choices

Can buy four at a discounted price

Cons:

Only one size available

Not as comfortable to lay on as cotton

10. Best Farmhouse Accent Pillow: Primitives by Kathy Our Nest Pillow

Make your mark on your home with this farmhouse style “Our Nest” pillow. The pillow has a canvas look with “Our Nest” printed in all caps, and faded stripes and letters to give it a rustic look. The pillow is 15.5 inches by 24.5 inches, so it would look great layered amongst other larger pillows. The pillow arrives compressed, so you’ll want to remove it from the packaging and allow some time for the pillow to fully inflate. This would look cute on a living room couch, master bed, or on an entryway bench, and it would also make a sweet wedding gift.

Price: $29

Pros:

Cute farmhouse style accent pillow

Pillow is included

Cotton/polyester blend is soft and durable

Great for layering with other throw pillows

Cons:

Can take some time to fluff up after opening

On the small side

More expensive than just a pillow cover

