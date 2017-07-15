Top 10 Best Accent Pillows: Your Easy Buying Guide

If your furniture seems to be missing something, an accent pillow is often the perfect addition. Whether you want something rectangular, square, or round, there are a variety of shapes and sizes and even the smallest pillow can add the perfect “pop” to your furniture. If you have a brightly colored room, some neutral colored accent pillows can soften your space. On the flip side, if your space is feeling blah, a bold patterned pillow or a vibrant color can amp up the look of your furniture. Pair some pillows with a throw blanket, and you have a completed look that will elevate the look of your living space.
Accent pillows are most often used on couches, but you could also place them on a bed, chair, entryway bench, or outdoor furniture. If you plan on using your pillow for extra comfort while lounging, be sure to find one that is stuffed well and is a little on the larger side. To create a chic look, layer different patterns and sizes. If you do some layering, make sure you have at least one common thread (color or pattern) that pulls the look together, so that it doesn’t clash and look messy.
Below is our list of the best accent pillows. Note: Most of the accent pillow listed below are covers only. You can fit the covers over existing pillows, or you can find accent pillow inserts here.
1. Best Quatrefoil Accent Pillow: CaliTime Quatrefoil Accent Pillow Covers
This set of accent pillow covers is ideal for someone who likes a little bit of shimmer, but doesn’t want it to be overwhelming. The background of the pillow is a plain color, and the quatrefoil pattern has a slight metallic sheen that adds some design texture. The quatrefoil pattern is interesting enough that it will dress up the look of your furniture, but it’s not so bold that it will take over the room. The set includes two pillow covers, and you can choose from three sizes: 12 inches by 20 inches, 18 inches by 18 inches, and 20 inches by 20 inches. Made with polyester, the cover has an invisible zipper closure so you won’t have to worry about trying to hide the zipper. These covers are also easy to keep clean, as they are machine washable. Whether you want a bright white or a chic teal, there are 11 color choices available.
Price: $11.99 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the CaliTime Quatrefoil Accent Pillow Covers here.
Pros:
- Quatrefoil design has a metallic sheen
- Comes in a pack of two
- Covers are machine washable
- 11 color choices and three sizes available
Cons:
- Does not include a pillow
- Zipper doesn’t fully reach side to side, so it can be hard to put a pillow in if it’s on the larger side
Find more CaliTime Quatrefoil Accent Pillow Covers information and reviews here.
2. Best Mix and Match Accent Pillows: Modern Linen Burlap Square Pillow Covers
If you want to mix up patterns, this set of pillow covers comes as a pack of four and each pillow has a different pattern. Each pillow has one main color in common, so you can layer the pillows throughout your furniture, and it won’t look messy. If you have multiple furniture pieces throughout your room, you could scatter the pillows to create a cohesive look. The pillow covers are made with a soft linen burlap, and are 18 inches wide by 18 inches long. With an invisible zipper design, the accent pillow covers are easy to remove and are machine washable. There are 10 color choices and patterns available. Whether you want something floral, outdoorsy, or geometric, there are multiple cute patterns that will completely transform the look of your furniture.
Price: $22.98 and up, depending on pattern
Buy the Modern Linen Burlap Square Pillow Covers here.
Pros:
- Four pillow covers with different patterns
- Machine washable
- Invisible zipper
- 10 patterns to choose from
Cons:
- Linen burlap material isn’t super soft to lay on
- Only one size available
Find more Modern Linen Burlap Square Pillow Covers information and reviews here.
3. Best Round Accent Pillow: Eva’s Flower Garden Decorative Round Throw Pillow
A small, round accent pillow is perfect for layering. You can place it in front of larger square pillows, adding another dimension to the look of your furniture. Round pillows look especially cute in bedrooms, but you could add them to your couch as well. This round throw pillow has layers of polyester felt shaped into a flower. The design is super cute, and there are 14 colors to choose from so it’s really easy to match other pillows. At 13 inches in diameter, the pillow is the perfect size for layering. This pillow also comes with filler, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing a separate pillow insert.
Price: $24.99
Buy the Eva’s Flower Garden Decorative Round Throw Pillow here.
Pros:
- Round pillow is perfect for layering
- 14 colors choices
- Includes pillow filling
- Flower design adds a nice texture
Cons:
- Two small to lay on
- Harder to keep clean due to the layers of fabric
- May have to fluff the layers upon arrival to get the right look
Find more Eva’s Flower Garden Decorative Round Throw Pillow information and reviews here.
4. Best Custom Accent Pillow: Farmhouse Cotton Canvas Last Name Pillow
If you’re looking to add a personal touch to your bed or couch, this custom last name decorative pillow would work perfectly. The pillow features a large initial, with your last name underneath as well as a “est. XXXX” section, for when your family was started. The cover will fit a 16 inches by 16 inches pillow insert, and is made with cotton canvas. It’s available in charcoal, gray, off-white, and light beige, so it’s easy to match your existing decor and fabrics. Since it has your name on it, it would also look really cute on an entryway bench. Keep in mind that this pillow is from Amazon’s Handmade section, so the pillow usually takes four or five days to create.
Price: $18
Buy the Farmhouse Cotton Canvas Last Name Pillow here.
Pros:
- Custom pillow
- Neutral color choices
- Would look good with any furniture
- Made with soft cotton canvas
Cons:
- No pillow included
- Takes a few extra days to create
- Only one size available
Find more Farmhouse Cotton Canvas Last Name Pillow information and reviews here.
5. Best Indoor/Outdoor Accent Pillow: Greendale Home Fashions Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Accent Pillows
If you’re looking for accent pillows that can work with your garden furniture sets, this set of two accent pillows is perfect. The pillows are UV-resistant and are made with 100% polyester, so they can stand the weather elements without breaking down. They are also overstuffed, which makes them super comfortable and more of a supportive pillow, rather than just a decoration. Plus, since they are shaped like a rectangle, they work well as a lumbar pillow. And if you want to use them as an indoor pillow, the fabric is soft enough that it will still work with your indoor furniture. There are 18 colors and patterns to choose from, and the pillow is included with the cover.
Price: $23.95 and up, depending on color
Buy the Greendale Home Fashions Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Accent Pillows here.
Pros:
- Made with indoor/outdoor fabric
- UV resistant
- Overstuffed for added comfort
- Pillow is included
Cons:
- Covers are not removable
- Spot clean only
- Can take one to two weeks to ship
Find more Greendale Home Fashions Indoor/Outdoor Rectangle Accent Pillows information and reviews here.
6. Best Soft Accent Pillow: Home Brilliant Velvet Cushion Cover
This pillow cover has small raised stripes that give the pillow a subtle texture, which works great if you want to add a little style to your furniture without overdoing it. The velvet material is really soft to lay on, and it is machine washable. Each cover has an invisible zipper closer that matches the shade of the pillow, so you truly won’t see it. There are four sizes to choose from: 12 inches by 20 inches, 18 inches by 18 inches, 24 inches by 24 inches, and 26 inches by 26 inches. It’s also really easy to match your existing furniture, as there are nine colors available.
Price: $7.09 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the Home Brilliant Velvet Cushion Cover here.
Pros:
- Subtle stripe design
- Velvet material is super soft to sit and lay against
- Zipper matches the color of the pillow, so it’s really hidden
- Four sizes available
Cons:
- No pillow included
- Some people have trouble with the covers being too small
Find more Home Brilliant Velvet Cushion Cover information and reviews here.
7. Best Floral Accent Pillow: TangDepot Floral Decorative Throw Pillow Cover
Flower prints are the perfect way to brighten up your furniture, making your living space feel like spring year round. Whether you want bold colors or a subdued grey and white, there are 34 color combinations available. The pillow cover is made with 100% cotton, and it has an invisible zipper. The edges have a zigzag overlock stitch which makes the material very durable, so you won’t have to worry about fraying. There are 10 pillow cover sizes available, so it’s easy to cover your existing throw pillows.
Price: $6.96 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the TangDepot Floral Decorative Throw Pillow Covers here.
Pros:
- Multiple bright floral patterns
- 10 sizes
- Less expensive than other accent pillow covers
- 100% cotton
Cons:
- No pillow included
- Only one cover
Find more TangDepot Floral Decorative Throw Pillow Covers information and reviews here.
8. Best Striped Accent Pillow: TAOSON Decorative Stripe Pillow Cover
Striped accent pillows are a great way to dress up your furniture, as they offer a bold contrast to plain colors, and are great for layering. This accent pillow cover is made with 50% cotton and 50% polyester, so it’s soft to lay on and will hold up in the washing machine. There are five sizes available ranging from 12 inches by 20 inches to 25 inches by 25 inches, so you can find a cover to fit any shaped pillow. It’s also easy to match your existing decor, as there are 11 colors to choose from. Pick one color to set the tone for your space, or mix and match a few colors for a brighter look. If you want something more modern, choose the black and white stripe pillow and pair it with a solid color pillow. The options are endless!
Price: $6.95 and up, depending on color and size
Buy the TAOSON Decorative Stripe Pillow Cover here.
Pros:
- Stripes make a good accent piece for a room
- Durable fabric will hold up in the wash
- Multiple color choices and sizes
- Inexpensive compared to other covers
Cons:
- No cushion included
- Colors may fade over time
- Actual size may be a little smaller than what is listed
Find more TAOSON Decorative Stripe Pillow Cover information and reviews here.
9. Best Faux Leather Accent Pillow: Acanva Faux Leather Accent Pillow Cover
This faux leather accent pillow cover would look great with leather furniture, but would also be a good contrast with linen furniture. The cover has a glossy texture, which gives it a slight sheen. At 18 inches by 18 inches, the cover will fit most standard throw pillows. You can choose between coral brown, beige, deep brown, and red for the colors, or you can purchase all four for just under $60. The good thing about faux leather is that it can be wiped clean, so it’s really easy to maintain.
Price: $19.81 for one, $59.81 for four
Buy the Acanva Faux Leather Accent Pillow Cover here.
Pros:
- Material would be great with leather furniture
- Easy to wipe clean
- Four color choices
- Can buy four at a discounted price
Cons:
- Only one size available
- Not as comfortable to lay on as cotton
Find more Acanva Faux Leather Accent Pillow Cover information and reviews here.
10. Best Farmhouse Accent Pillow: Primitives by Kathy Our Nest Pillow
Make your mark on your home with this farmhouse style “Our Nest” pillow. The pillow has a canvas look with “Our Nest” printed in all caps, and faded stripes and letters to give it a rustic look. The pillow is 15.5 inches by 24.5 inches, so it would look great layered amongst other larger pillows. The pillow arrives compressed, so you’ll want to remove it from the packaging and allow some time for the pillow to fully inflate. This would look cute on a living room couch, master bed, or on an entryway bench, and it would also make a sweet wedding gift.
Price: $29
Buy the Primitives by Kathy Our Nest Pillow here.
Pros:
- Cute farmhouse style accent pillow
- Pillow is included
- Cotton/polyester blend is soft and durable
- Great for layering with other throw pillows
Cons:
- Can take some time to fluff up after opening
- On the small side
- More expensive than just a pillow cover
Find more Primitives by Kathy Our Nest Pillow information and reviews here.
