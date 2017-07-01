Top 10 Best Cheap Towels for Your Bathroom

Between washcloths, hand towels, and body towels, it can be hard to keep up with all of the towels you need for your bathroom. Towels tend to lose their softness and become ratty over time, since they are used on a daily basis and are constantly getting soaked, washed, and dried. It’s hard to constantly replace bath towels, especially some of the nicer, more expensive ones, on a regular basis. Thankfully, there are plenty of cheap towels for your bathroom that will hold up to every day use, but won’t break the bank.

When shopping for a cheap bathroom towel, you still want to keep an eye out for quality so that you don’t have to replace the cheap towel after a few uses. Make sure to look for cotton with longer fibers or microfiber towels, as they tend to be more durable and are also more absorbent than standard cotton towels. Towel sets are always a good way to go when looking for cheap bathroom towels, as they usually include bath towels, hand towels, and wash cloths at a lower price. Of course, keep in mind what colors you want as well, as it’s nice to have towels that match the rest of your bathroom decor.

The list below includes sets of bath towels, hand towels, wash cloths, and sets that include all three. Most of the towels on the list are less than $20. Read on for our round-up of the best cheap towels for your bathroom.

1. Best Cheap Towel Set: Ariv Collection Towel Set (6 Piece)

This cheap towel set is a great buy as it is less than $20 and has six pieces: two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. The bath towels are 30 inches by 52 inches, the hand towels are 16 inches by 28 inches, and the washcloths are 12 inches by 12 inches. Each of the towels is made with 40 percent bamboo and 70 percent cotton. Bamboo is a great fabric to have blended in with cotton, as it is more absorbent than standard cotton and is also anti-fungal, which adds to the durability of your towel. All of the towels in this set also have double-stitching for additional strength, so you won’t have to worry about them unraveling after just a few washes. Available in light grey, these towels will match most bathroom decor. This set is ideal for someone who wants to buy all of their towels for their bathroom in one shot.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Set includes six bathroom towels

Made with 30% bamboo and 70& natural cotton

Gray color matches most bathroom decor

Hems are double-stitched for added durability

Cons:

Bath towels are not huge

Produce a lot of lint in the first washings

2. Best Cheap Microfiber Towels: JML Microfiber Towel Six Pack

Microfiber towels are awesome as bath towels, as they are more absorbent than cotton towels and also dry a lot quicker. These towels are also antibacterial, so you won’t have to worry about them getting a musty smell over time. Each towel is 27 inches by 55 inches, so it’s a good sized bath towel, but it’s also thin enough that it can fold up for easy storage. Microfiber towels can take some time to get used to as they are not plush and you have to pat dry rather than wipe, but they are still soft and soak up water really well. There are plenty of color choices, and each set has three colors, with two towels of each color. This set is great for your budget, as you get six towels for just under $32.

Price: $35.99

Pros:

Microfiber is more absorbent than cotton

Antibacterial

Pack includes six bath towels

Dries quickly

Cons:

Microfiber may be hard to get used to

Towels are not plush

Need to wash towels by themselves first

No option to have all of the towels be the same color

3. Best Cheap Washcloths: Utopia Pure Cotton Washcloths

Whether you’re washing your face or washing your kiddos, washcloths are a bathroom necessity. This set of bathroom washcloths is a really good deal, as you get 24 washcloths for just under $13. Each of the washcloths is 12 inches by 12 inches, and they are made with 100% ring spun cotton. And because they are pure white, you can bleach them if they happen to get stains on them, and they won’t be ruined. The washcloth is really absorbent and soft, so it’s perfect for washing your face and skin.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Set includes 24 washcloths

White color is easy to bleach and keep clean

Made with 100% ring spun cotton

Soft and absorbent

Cons:

Washcloths are a little thin

Need to wash separately at first to reduce lint

4. Best Cheap Hand Towels: Superior Hand Towel Set

Hand towels often get worn quickly, as they get their fair share of use multiple times a day, especially if you have a larger family. You won’t have to replace this set for a long time, as it comes with eight hand towels, each measuring 16 inches by 30 inches. The hand towels are made with long-staple combed cotton, so they are really soft while still being strong and durable. Longer fibers can actually be spun thinner, which also makes these hand towels more absorbent than regular cotton hand towels. It’s easy to match your existing bathroom decor, as there are 15 colors ranging from sapphire to sage.

Price: $22.72 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Set comes with eight hand towels

Long-staple combed cotton is more absorbent than standard cotton

15 color choices

Soft and fluffy

Cons:

May need to wash a few times to reduce lint

Some colors may not appear as bright as the pictures

5. Best Cheap Bamboo Towels: Brooklyn Bamboo Bath Towels (3 PC Set)

Bamboo is a wonderful towel fabric, as it is more absorbent than cotton, hypoallergenic, and anti-fungal. The towel is easy to wrap up in as it’s 27.6 inches by 55.1 inches, and it dries quickly. Available in grey or off-white, these towels have a unique jacquard texture that makes these towels pretty enough to leave out on the counter or towel rack, rather than stashed in your linen closet. The set includes three towels for less than $30, which is a great price for bamboo towels.

Price: $28.88

Pros:

Bamboo is more absorbent than regular cotton

Hypoallergenic and anti-fungal

Set includes three bath towels

Unique jacquard design

Cons:

Towels are not overly plush

Some users experience fraying after washing

6. Best Cheap Guest Towels: Fevrier 3-Piece Towel Bundle

If you are looking for a bath towel set for your guest bathroom, this is a great option as it includes one bath towel, one hand towel, and one washcloth. The towels are made with 100% ringspun cotton, so they are extra fluffy and soft. Each towel is a good size, as the bath towel is 28 inches by 55 inches, the hand towel is 13 inches by 30 inches, and the washcloth is 13 inches by 13 inches. The material has a slight design element with thin diagonal striping, and is available in blue, beige, white, and a mix of blue, beige, and white. This is also a nice option as a gift set for a bridal shower, housewarming, or wedding gift.

Price: $15.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Good set for a guest bathroom or gift

Very soft and fluffy

Variety of colors

Cons:

Beige and white colors are more expensive than the others

Towels are too thin for some people

7. Best Cheap Bath Sheet: Berrnour Home Piano Collection Bath Sheet

For those who like to have a little more square footage when wrapping up in a towel, you may want to choose a bath sheet. This bath sheet is nice as it’s made with 100% Turkish cotton, so it’s super soft to the touch. The towel is 39 inches by 59 inches, so it’s a little more square than rectangular, but will wrap around your body nicely without you having to worry about it falling off. Some bath sheets are way too big to wrap around your head, but this bath sheet is still small enough to where it’s not awkward to wrap up your hair. Most bath sheets can run close to $20 or more, so this bath sheet is a great deal. Colors available: white, pink, lavender, grey, brown, aqua, and midnight blue.

Price: $16.99 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Bath sheet is bigger than standard bath towel

Made with 100% Turkish Cotton

Multiple color choices

Absorbs more than a standard bath towel

Cons:

More square than rectangular in shape

Only one towel

Too thin for some people’s preference

8. Best Cheap Fade Resistant Towels: AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towel Set

It’s super frustrating when the vibrant color of your towel fades after just a few washes. You won’t run into that problem with this towel set, as the towels are made with fade-resistant cotton. The towel set includes two bath towels at 30 inches by 50 inches, two hand towels at 16 inches by 26 inches, and two washcloths at 12 inches by 12 inches. These towels are lightweight while still durable enough to resist against tearing, and they absorb moisture quickly. While they may feel a little bit thin at first, they fluff up after you wash them. These towels are great if you want a solid color towel, as they are available in black, white, grey, teal, navy blue, crimson, and acorn.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Made with fade-resistant cotton

Set includes six towels

Lightweight but still durable

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Some users experienced a lot of shedding with the first few washes

Material is not overly plush

9. Best Cheap Egyptian Cotton Towel: Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Towel Set

Egyptian cotton is known for its softness, as well as it’s durability. Due to the strength of the cotton, this towel set is a great choice if you know your towels are going to be getting a lot of use. The towel set includes two bath towels at 30 inches by 56 inches, two hand towels at 18 inches by 30 inches, and two washcloths at 13 by 13 inches, so the towels in the set are slightly bigger than other comparable towel sets. The heavyweight cotton is still soft and absorbent and it comes in 10 colors ranging from plum to driftwood.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Egyptian cotton is more durable than standard cotton

Set includes six towels for less than $22

10 color choices

Towels are slightly bigger than towels in other sets

Cons:

May need to wash a few times to reduce lint

Slightly more expensive than other towel sets

10. Best Cheap Thick Bath Towels: Utopia Luxury Cotton Bath Towels (4 Pack)

If you’re looking for a set of just bath towels, this is a great buy. This pack includes four towels measuring at 27 inches by 54 inches, each made with 100% ring spun cotton. The towels are thick and soft, so they will soak up water nicely. Each towel is also made with natural materials, so it’s safe for your skin. There are multiple colors available, as you can choose between white, navy, plum, gray, and dark brown. If you’re looking for a luxury towel at a low price, this is the towel set to buy.

Price: $25.99 and up (depending on the color)

Pros:

Set includes four large bath towels

Made with natural materials

Thick and soft

Seven color choices

Cons:

May need to wash a few times to reduce lint

Thicker towels take up more storage space

Slightly more expensive than other towel sets

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.