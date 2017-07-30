Top 10 Best Laundry Hampers 2018

Let’s face it – who really likes doing laundry? Between the sorting, washing, drying, hanging, folding, and putting clothes away, it can be a total drag. Thankfully, laundry hampers can help make doing laundry a little more enjoyable. Unlike laundry baskets, laundry hampers are a little easier on the eyes as they are taller, more narrow, and often have a lid. Many also come with multiple side by side compartments, so you can sort the dirty laundry way before it has to go in the wash. This will help save you time when you’re doing laundry, leaving you more time to do other, much more exciting things. Some laundry hampers are also just as portable as laundry baskets, so you have the benefit of something that looks really nice that is also practical.

When looking for a laundry hamper, think about what is most important for you and your family’s needs. If you have a lot of laundry, you may want an oversized laundry hamper or something that has multiple compartments for sorting. If you need something that’s portable, keep an eye out for a lightweight hamper with handles. If your laundry hamper is going to be placed somewhere that everyone can see it, looks for something that has a nice decorative touch. There are also a number of laundry hampers that have breathable slats, which is ideal for bathrooms and wet towels.

Read on for our breakdown of the best laundry hampers, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Double Laundry Hamper: BirdRock Home Double Laundry Hamper

This is the best double laundry hamper, as it makes doing laundry easy breezy. The hamper has two compartments, so you can sort your colors and whites without even having to think about it. Each of the compartments has a removable laundry bag, so you can easily transport your laundry to the washing machine without having to haul the entire hamper. There is also a lid that closes over the top of the hamper, so you don’t have to see (or smell) your dirty laundry. Available in gray, cream, brown, and black, the hamper is simple enough that it will match with virtually any home decor or furniture. The laundry hamper is also really durable, as it’s made with polyester linen. If you’re someone who likes ease and convenience, this double laundry hamper is a great choice.

Price: $39.96

Pros:

Two compartments for easy sorting

Removable laundry bags

Can hold up to four loads of laundry

Lid hides dirty laundry

Cons:

Velcro on laundry bags wears over time

Not very decorative

2. Best Cheap Laundry Hamper: Mesh Pop-Up Laundry Hamper

This is the best cheap laundry hamper. At less than $10, this laundry hamper is really affordable. The laundry hamper is made with mesh material, so it’s breathable and will keep your clothes and towels from getting musty. You can easily transport this hamper as it has two handles for carrying, which makes it great for dorm students or those who have to use a laundromat. The hamper is also really flexible and can fold flat, which makes it great for storage and travel. There is also a side pocket that is the perfect size for laundry detergent and dryer sheets, making it easy to transport everything all at once. The white hamper is super lightweight and can hold one full load of laundry.

Price: $6.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Side compartment for storing detergent

Two handles make it easy to transport

Folds flat

Cons:

Can’t hold more than one load of laundry

Handles may rip over time

3. Best Big Laundry Hamper: SONGMICS 4-Bag Rolling Laundry Sorter

This is the best big laundry hamper. If laundry is never ending at your house, you may want to consider getting an extra large laundry hamper. This hamper has four different storage compartments, so it can hold a lot of dirty clothes. If you have a bigger family, you could even have each compartment be a certain kid’s hamper. The laundry hamper is on wheels, so you can wheel it between your bedroom and laundry room if you have main floor laundry. You can easily remove each bag within the laundry hamper by grabbing the handles and lifting, which makes taking the hamper to and from your washing machine really easy. Some assembly is required, but it’s pretty easy and takes no time at all. Colors available: black and brown.

Price: $39.99 for black, $40.99 for brown

Pros:

Extra large with four laundry compartments

On wheels for easy transport

Removable laundry bags

Two color choices

Cons:

No lid over the hamper

Some assembly required

4. Best Wicker Laundry Hamper: Seville Classics Foldable Hyacinth Hamper

This is the best wicker laundry hamper. This tightly-woven water hyacinth wicker laundry hamper is environmentally sustainable, and would look beautiful in any home. The wicker adds a a decorative element that is lacking in other laundry hampers, so this would be a good choice for you if your laundry hamper is out in the open. The hamper is lined with a thick canvas bag that can be removed for easy transport and washer loading. If you ever need to store your hamper, this hamper can actually fold flat and be placed inside a closet or under your bed. The wicker hamper also has a lid, which will help contain any dirty laundry smells and keep your laundry hidden.

Price: $34.84 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made with hyacinth wicker

Lined with a thick, removable canvas bag

Folds flat for easy storage

Has a lid

Cons:

Canvas and wicker is not breathable, and can get stinky

More expensive than other laundry hampers

5. Best Waterproof Laundry Hamper: Sea Team Waterproof Coating Fabric Laundry Hamper

This is the best waterproof laundry hamper. If you need a laundry hamper to store wet towels or sweaty clothes, you’ll want something that’s waterproof to prevent mold and mildew growth. This laundry hamper is made with 100% ramie cotton fabric, and has a waterproof PE coating lining to keep wetness in, and mold and mildew out. There are two handles on the top of the hamper to make it easy to carry clothes and towels to your laundry room, and the fabric is really lightweight. The hamper is also collapsible, so you can fold it down if you need to put it away for storage. With a subtle stripe pattern available in grey, green, black, navy, pink, and purple, it’s easy to blend this laundry hamper in with the rest of your room decor.

Price: $12.99

Pros:

Waterproof lining

Collapsible for easy storage

Two handles for transporting laundry

Cute stripe design

Cons:

May look wrinkled when first opened

No internal framing, so it may not always stand straight

6. Best Plastic Laundry Hamper: United Solutions Laundry Hamper With Lid

This is the best plastic laundry hamper. If you want a laundry hamper that has the feel of a classic laundry basket but the functionality of a hamper, this laundry hamper is a great option. Made from durable plastic with slats for air flow, this laundry hamper the look and feel of a laundry basket, but is taller and has a lid. The lid helps conceal anything you don’t want others to see on top, and can make transporting clothes to the laundry room a little easier as it stuffs down and contains all of your laundry items. Rectangular in shape, this laundry hamper can hold a couple of loads of laundry. This hamper would also be great for holding towels, as there is plenty of airflow so your damp towels won’t get moldy or stinky.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Look and feel of a classic laundry basket

Lid to contain items

Can hold a couple of loads of laundry

Perforated slots on the side allow plenty of air flow

Cons:

Plastic is easier to break compared to other laundry hamper materials

Can see clothes through the side holes

Only one color choice

7. Best Round Laundry Hamper: Kouboo Round Rattan Hamper

This is the best round laundry hamper. Round laundry hampers are nice if you are wanting to break up the look of boxy furniture and countertops. This round rattan hamper is 18 inches by 22 inches high, so it’s a nice size and will hold a decent amount of laundry. The rattan is hand woven and is a beautiful honey brown color, so it will match most home decor and would look really nice paired with neutrals and earth tones. There is a removable cotton liner on the inside that is machine washable, and a detached lid that will hide your dirty clothes. While this is a luxury laundry hamper, the durability, functionality, and look make it well worth the price.

Price: $111.47

Pros:

Round shape can help break up the look of boxy furniture

Rattan is very sturdy

Removable cotton liner that is machine washable

Lid to hide dirty laundry

Cons:

Velcro on liner may wear over time

Not very breathable

More expensive than other laundry hampers

8. Best Laundry Hamper With Ironing Board: Ollieroo Rolling Laundry Sorter With Ironing Board

This is the best laundry hamper with ironing board. This laundry hamper is super multi-functional, as it rolls, has three compartments, and has an ironing board on top. Sorting clothes is easy, as there are three thick bags that are hung on a heavy duty metal frame. The bags are also machine washable, so you can wash them from time to time to keep everything squeaky clean. If you find yourself transporting laundry between multiple rooms in the house, the wheel function is nice as you can just roll the laundry wherever you need to go. There are also brakes on the wheels, so you can keep it stationary, too, if that works better for you. The thick MDF board on top is a great feature, as you can iron on it, use it for folding, or store detergents. If you are short on space in your laundry room, this hamper would be a great addition as it does it all.

Price: $61.99

Pros:

Three laundry compartments

Board on top for ironing, folding, and storage

Laundry bags are machine washable

Wheels allow rolling and can also brake

Cons:

Board on top doesn’t have pointed top that traditional ironing boards have

Assembly required

9. Best Wood Laundry Hamper: Oceanstar Solid Wood Spa Laundry Hamper

This is the best wood laundry hamper. You can’t beat the durability of solid wood. This laundry hamper is really sturdy and ready to meet all of your laundry needs, as it’s made with solid wood. The wood slats are slightly angled, so that air can still pass through. There is a liner on the inside so it’s easy to get your laundry in and out, and there are built-in hand grips on the sides as well. Your laundry will be nicely covered by the lid, and the lid stays open so you won’t need to hold it with one hand and get your laundry out with the other. With vertical slats and a medium brown color, this laundry hamper resembles one you would see at a luxury spa, and would look perfect in a bathroom or bedroom.

Price: $72.25 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made with solid wood

Removable inside liner

Lid has the ability to stay open without being held

Looks like a spa hamper

Cons:

Assembly required

Only one compartment

More expensive than other laundry hampers

10. Best Funny Laundry Hamper: The C.H.O. Hilarious Laundry Hamper

This is the best funny laundry hamper. If you need a good laugh to motivate you to do laundry, this hamper should do the trick. The cotton hamper has comes in two different prints: “Laundry today or naked tomorrow” and also “Laundry Schedule: sort…today, wash…later, fold…eventually, iron…ha ha ha.” The hamper is heavy duty, and has two no-rip handles on top, as well as a drawstring to keep the hamper closed and the dirty laundry contained. There is also a plastic laminated interior, which prevents your clothes from getting mold and mildew-y. This hamper is the perfect size for a dorm student, or individual family members. Multiple colors are available.

Price: $18.97 and up, depending on color/print

Pros:

Funny text printed on the outside of the hamper

Heavy duty bag with a waterproof liner

Drawstring keeps bag closed

Two no-rip handles for easy transport

Cons:

No sorting compartments

May not stand up straight if not filled up enough

