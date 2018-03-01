Top 10 Best Accent Chairs Under $100

Accent chairs serve so many purposes in a room. Of course, there is the obvious – they act as a “accent” or statement piece in your space by providing a pop of color or a cool print that pulls the look of your entire room together. They’re functional, as they give you an extra seat without taking up too much space. They also give you a chance to flaunt your personal design style, as you can choose a chair that’s a chic mid-century modern or an elegant tufted armchair.

The best thing about accent chairs is you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a really awesome chair. This list is all about accent chairs that are less than $100, which is a pretty good deal for a chair that is both fashionable and functional.

Read on for our list of the best accent chairs under $100, listed in no particular order.

1. Eggree Mid-Century Velvet Accent Chair

This accent chair combines two of the hottest chair features around – mid-century style and velvet fabric. The chair is really comfortable to sit on as it has a sponge cushion and a curved backrest, and it sits on steel legs that are covered in a wood grain print. The velvet upholstery is soft to the touch and really popular right now, and it’s available in blue, grey, or light green. The colors are more muted, so it’s a great choice if you want an accent chair that makes a statement without being too overwhelming. The other bonus is that this chair is lightweight and on the smaller side, so you could easily move it around to different spots in your home, or tuck it in a small space.

Price: $92.99

Pros:

Cool mid-century design

Soft velvet upholstery

Three color choices

Chair can work in a variety of spaces

Cons:

Wood grain over the steel legs doesn’t look real

Max weight capacity is 250 pounds

Mid-back may not be comfortable enough for taller people

2. Giantex Deco Solids Armless Accent Chair

This accent chair is great if you are looking for a pop of color, as it comes in five different choices: blue, gray, green, magenta, and red. The solid color chair is also solid in stature as the cushion is made with a high-resiliency foam and it sits on a pine wood frame, ensuring the chair will last a long time. With a rectangular shape and no arms, the shape of the chair is simple and clean, so it can take on any space. Assembly is also super easy and only takes a few minutes, and all of the hardware and instructions are included.

Price: $84.99

Pros:

Five color choices

Simple design can work in any space

Assembly only takes a few minutes

Frame and legs are made with sturdy pine wood

Cons:

No arm rests

Fabric is spot clean only

3. DHP Mid Century Modern Molded Arm Chair

If your decor style leans mid-century, this chair would make the perfect accent piece. The seat is curved and made of molded plastic, and the wood legs are accompanied with a steel X design. The chair arrives in just two pieces so assembly is really simple, and it’s lightweight enough that you could easily move it around the room. While this chair would make a killer accent chair, it could also work as a desk chair or even a dining room chair. Keep in mind that the chair is made of hard plastic, so you may want to add a cushion or a faux fur chair cover to cozy it up a little. Colors available: black, blue, red, and white.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Cool mid-century design

Assembly is easy – only two pieces

Four color choices

Sturdy wood legs

Cons:

Hard seat isn’t super comfortable for long periods of time

Legs and seat are not adjustable

4. Best Choice Products Floral Contemporary Accent Chair

Want an accent chair with a cool print, but not sure where to start? Floral prints are a good starting point, as they add vibrancy to a room without taking over the space. This floral print chair is multi-colored, so it would work with a variety of color palettes. The chair is armless and has a hardwood frame and foam upholstery, so it’s really durable and comfortable to sit in. Keep in mind the chair sits a little lower to the ground, which may be an issue if you are tall or are putting it next to a table.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Pretty floral pattern

Sturdy wood frame and legs

Cushion is really comfortable

Cons:

No arm rests

Max weight capacity is 250 pounds

5. Roundhill Furniture Adjustable Swivel Accent Chair

This chair not only has a really modern design, it also swivels and is adjustable. With a round shape and a seat back that comes up to mid-back, it’s pretty comfortable to sit in, too. The chrome base looks really sleek, and the seat can be adjusted with a pneumatic lever anywhere between 17 inches and 22 inches. Made with bonded leather, the seat cushion is really easy to keep clean as you can just wipe it off with a damp cloth. There are also six colors to choose from ranging from black to purple, so it’s easy to match your existing decor. This accent chair would look great in a modern living room or a cool basement space.

Price: $79.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Cool modern design

Adjustable seat height

Easy to wipe clean

Multiple color choices

Cons:

Some users had issues with the base squeaking over time

Chair design won’t look good in more traditional spaces

6. Merax Upholstered Wingback Accent Chair

This accent chair has a slightly more elegant feel, as it is upholstered and has a tall wingback. The thick cushion is wrapped in strong fabric that will stand up to every day use, and the entire chair sits on real wood legs. Available in beige or grey, the chair’s simple design and nailhead trim detail can take on any space. Whether you need the chair for your living room, foyer, or guest bedroom, this chair is a subtle accent piece that looks great and is super comfortable. Assembly is pretty easy, as all you have to do is attach the legs and tighten the screws. If you already have a lot of color going on in your room, one of these accent chairs is a good way to tone things down.

Price: $99.99

Pros:

Elegant wingback design

Neutral color choices

Thick padded seat

Solid wood legs

Cons:

Slight odor when first opened

Some screws can be hard to align during assembly

7. 2xhome Eames Style Rocker

Eames style chairs never go out of style, and they work in most rooms…especially those that have a modern vibe. This Eames style armchair has the added bonus of being a rocker, so it’s not only super comfortable, it’s also really relaxing. The seat is plastic but has a matte finish, and the legs are made of ash wood and have steel supports in a cool X design. One of the most fun things about this chair is all of the different colors it comes in (11 total). Make a bold statement with coral or yellow, or you could keep things classic and go with a clean white. Either way, this chair is functional while still being a total conversation piece.

Price: $83.99 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Eames style chairs are always in style

11 vibrant color choices

Legs are sturdy and made with wood and steel

Rocking feature is really relaxing

Cons:

No cushion means that the chair can become uncomfortable over time

Chair is a little short for taller people

8. Roundhill Furniture Blended Leather Tufted Accent Chair

If you have a lot of leather furniture, you may want a leather accent chair to complement your existing look. This chair is tufted and made with bonded leather, which has a slight sheen to it and looks really classy. The chair is wider than most accent chairs, so it’s great if you have a larger space, or if you just want a chair that you can curl up in. While the chair is covered in faux leather, the legs and frame are made of hardwood so it’s very durable. Choose red for a bold pop of color, or white for a cleaner look.

Price: $89.99 for red, $99.99 for white

Pros:

Leather look pairs well with existing leather furniture

Easy to wipe clean

Extra wide seat

Hardwood frame and legs

Cons:

Screws can be hard to align during assembly

No arm rests

9. Belleze Faux Leather Club Chair

If you have a smaller space but still need an accent chair, this club chair is a good option as it’s on the smaller side. The back is rounded and hits about mid-back on most people, and the curve gives the chair a contemporary feel. The seat sits a little deeper and there are taller armrests on the side, which makes it comfortable for sitting for long periods of time. The faux leather fabric is easy to keep clean, and it’s available in black or white.

Price: $94.99

Pros:

Good size for smaller spaces

Easy to wipe clean

Deep seat

Comfy arm rests

Cons:

Too small for taller people

Faux leather material may stretch overtime

10. Flash Furniture Shaggy Dog Accent Chair

What’s bolder than a brightly colored faux fur accent chair? Not much, which is why you should totally go for this chair if you’re feeling adventurous. The faux fur provides a nice texture that’s not only soft to sit on, but it also can help to break up the look of the rest of your fabric or leather furniture. With no arms and a slightly curved back, the chair has a modern design that will look great in a bedroom, office, basement, or living room. The best thing is there are multiple colors available ranging from hot pink to cobalt blue, so you can pick whatever color makes you the most happy. If you love the style but want a more subdued color, the chair comes in white, beige, and grey, too.

Price: $71.49 and up, depending on color

Pros:

Fun faux fur design

Multiple bright color choices

Works well in small spaces

Base is made with beechwood

Cons:

Faux fur is hard to keep clean

No arm rests

May be too bold of a design for some rooms

