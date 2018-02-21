Top 10 Best Hygge Home Decor Items 2018

If you’re into all things home, you’ve probably heard of “hygge” which is taking over the home decor and lifestyle world. If you haven’t heard of it (or even if you have) you may be wondering…what the heck is hygge? Pronounced, “hue-gah,” hygee is a lifestyle that is inspired by a Danish way of living that focuses on well-being and general comfort and coziness. Essentially, embracing all of life’s simple and “warm fuzzy” moments is the key to adopting a hygee lifestyle. Curling up in a ton of blankets and pillows to read a book, gathering with friends for a casual night in, sipping a cup of coffee in front of a fire…these are true hygge moments. While everyone may strive to live their life this way in some form, it can be hard to actually accomplish.

So, how do you work hygge lifestyle into your home? By decorating your home with simple, cozy items that make you feel happy, you can easily transform your living space into a serene retreat that allows for reflection and relaxation. Thick blankets, glowing candles, planters and more are all ways that you can incorporate hygge home decor items into your space, making coming home a lot more relaxing. It’s also good to include furniture and decor items that work well for entertaining friends and family, as another aspect of hygge lifestyle is enjoying and spending time with others. You’ll also want to stick to soft textures, natural elements, and neutral colors, as bold fabrics and patterns can be distracting. If you’re still not sure how to create a hygge space, check out the book The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living.

Read on for our picks of the best hygee home decor items, listed in no particular order.

1. Best Hygge Blanket: Bedsure Sherpa Throw Blanket

Bedsure

One of the simplest ways to transform your space into something hygge worthy is to add a thick, cozy blanket. Think about it – there is no more relaxing feeling than curling up under a large, plush blanket and snuggling in for a good book, or even a good nap. This blanket is ultra comfy, as it is Sherpa on one side and has a soft flannel face on the other. The blanket is nice and thick, and is available in three sizes: throw, twin, and queen. This blanket is also super easy to take care of, as it’s machine washable and can go in the dryer (just make sure the temp is set to low). There are a variety of colors available, however it’s suggested that you choose a more subdued color to create the most relaxing space (think grey, camel, or sage green).

Price: $23.99 and up, depending on color and size

2. Best Hygge Candle: Skandinavisk Mini Candle Gift Set

Skandinavisk

Another easy way to add calm and cozy to your home is to light a candle. Not only does a soft scented candle help you de-stress, turning off the lights and enjoying the simple glow of a candle is very relaxing. This mini candle set include three candles that are designed by the Danish company, Skandinavisk. Each of the candles in the set has a scent that emphasizes items and moments that are truly hygge. For example, the HYGGE scented candle has notes of tea, baked strawberry cakes, rose petals and wild mint, while the RO scented candles smells like fresh grass, crumpled leaves and ambered woods. The jar design is also very simple and clean in nature, so it won’t distract from the rest of your living space. Each of the candles in the set is 1.94 ounces, is made from natural wax and has a 100% cotton wick. The set comes in three different options: HJEM, NATUR, and VINTER. The good thing about a mini set is you can sample a few scents and decide what you like best, and then order a larger jar candle in the future.

Price: $60

3. Best Hygge Ottoman: Gerstad Ottoman Coffee Table

GDF Studio

One part of adapting to the hygge lifestyle is creating places in your home that are perfect for casual gatherings with friends. This large ottoman works perfectly in front of a couch or sectional, and due to its size, it’s plenty big for people to sit on and around it. It also can double as a coffee table to kick your feet up, or you can add a wood serving tray to the top and serve drinks and snacks. The legs of the table are a solid beechwood, and the top is a soft tufted fabric that is available in muted blue, green, and dark blue. Measurements: 30 inches deep, 40.5 inches wide and 17.5 inches tall.

Price: $145.47

4. Best Hygge Planter: Mkono Macrame Ceramic Hanging Planter

Mkono

Incorporating plants and greenery into your living space is a wonderful way to embrace clean, simple design. The beautiful hanging planter has a ceramic pot and is hung by cotton rope. Unlike some macrame hanging planters that tend to be overrun by rope and fringe, this planter is very simple so it won’t overwhelm your living space. The planter itself is a natural white and terracotta color, and it even has a hole for drainage. Keep in mind that if you are hanging this indoors that you may want to plug the hole so that it doesn’t drip water on your floor. You even contact the seller, Mkono, directly, and they will send you a plug specifically made for the pot. Whether your choose to plant low-maintenance succulents or your prefer something more floral, there are plenty of ways to make this planter your own.

Price: $14.99

5. Best Hygge Throw Pillow Covers: Miulee Velvet Throw Pillow Covers

Miulee

One quick, easy, and inexpensive way to add some hygge to your home is to swap out your throw pillow covers. Made of soft velvet, this set of two pillow covers will definitely amp up the cozy factor in your living room. Available in 22 different solid colors, you can match your existing space without taking away from the decor. The cover is easy to put on and remove as it is made with a hidden zipper, which also makes washing it a breeze. The cover is made for pillows that are 18 inches by 18 inches. If you don’t already have throw pillow that size, you can find some nice pillow inserts here. The more pillows, the better in a hygge home, so stock up!

Price: $12.99

6. Best Hygge Shelves: Dakoda Love Pine Wood Floating Shelves

Dakoda Love

Incorporating natural elements into your home is another way to transform your living space into hygge central. These wood floating shelves are made with dry kilned pine, and are stained in a variety of finishes (autumn, bourbon, greige, espresso and natural). You also can order them unfinished, so you can choose your own stain to complete your perfect look. The set of two shelves is available in 24 inches or 36 inches, and they sit completely flush against the wall (mounting hardware is included). They are really sturdy shelves, so they are ideal for displaying pictures, plants, candles, and more.

Price: $79.99 and up, depending on size and finish

7. Best Hygge Rug: Safavieh Milan Shag Collection Area Rug

Safavieh

No hygge space is complete without a cozy area rug. The plush shag rug has a thick, two-inch pile to that is super soft on your feet, and is even comfortable enough to sit on. The rug is power-loomed so it’s really durable, and it also has little to no shedding. There are multiple sizes ranging from two feet by four inches to 11 inches by 16 inches, so it’s easy to accommodate your space and existing furniture. There are also 10 different colors to choose from, including ivory, grey, and aqua blue.

Price: $25.49 and up, depending on size and color

8. Best Hygge Picture Frame: BarnwoodUSA Rustic Picture Frame

BarnwoodUSA

One way to embrace all of life’s best moments is to capture them in photos and display them on your wall. This cool picture frame is made of reclaimed wood, so it adds a simple and rustic element to your space. The back has an option for hanging on the wall or propping on a table, so you can choose what will work best for you. Made in the USA, the picture frame is available in a variety of sizes ranging from four inches by six inches to 24 inches by 36 inches. You can choose just one frame to display your most treasured photo, or snag a few in different sizes to create a chic gallery wall.

Price: $15.99 and up, depending on size

9. Best Hygge Lights: 12APM Starry Fairy Copper String Lights

12APM

If you currently have stark lighting in your home, you may want to swap it for some softer lighting options. String lights are a fun way to do this, as they provide a soft glow that’s ideal in a hygge space. The other benefit of string lights is they are really versatile – you can drape them on the wall, hang them from a mantle, wrap them around a banister or column…the options are endless. String lights also work in a living room, bedroom, or even outside, so you have a lot of location options as well. One strand is 66 feet long, and it’s made with waterproof, flexible copper.

Price: $17.88

10. Best Hygge Flowers: VGA Cotton Stems Floral Decoration

VGA

One final way to incorporate hygge decor into your home is to add floral elements around the room. Floral pieces help bring the natural outdoors into your home, and can provide some nice neutral texture. You can find some good quality fake flowers that don’t scream plastic, and it’s an easy way to add a fresh look to your space without all the maintenance. Cotton stems are one floral that are neutral and airy, and they also add a soft texture to the room. Place them in a solid white pitcher or a clear glass vase to display them without taking away from them or the rest of your decor. This pack comes with three, 21 inch tall cotton stems, so a container that is at least eight inches tall is recommended – unless you intend to cut the stems down yourself. If you don’t love the cotton look, you could go for a soft baby’s breath or white hydrangea.

Price: $23.99

