10 Best LED Panel Lights: Compare, Buy & Save

Are you looking to replace your expensive, inefficient lighting with LEDs? While LEDs used to be reserved for specialized applications, the technology has improved over the years to make it possible to replace every type of residential and commercial lighting with brighter, more efficient LEDs. Incandescent and fluorescent lights cannot compare to the energy deficiency, brightness, and long life span of LEDs.

LED panel lights are the latest solution that will allow you to replace fluorescent troffers without having to redesign or uninstall the existing drop ceilings in your home or business. LED panels are thinner and more lightweight than fluorescent troffers, and can even be mounted flush with a drywall ceiling or wall if you do not have drop ceilings.

Most LED panel manufacturers produce standard 2’x4’, 2’x2’, and 1’x2’ panels that fit directly inside of a drop ceiling. LED panels come in two models: Edge Lit or Direct Lit. Edge Lit panels are the thinnest at around half an inch, while Direct Lit are closer to 4”, comparable to a fluorescent troffer. Although LEDs are more expensive up front, they will provide savings in the long run due to their energy efficiency. Payback time can vary from one to two years depending on installation costs.

In this article we will go over the best LED panels on the market today. These can be used in homes or in businesses, and they come in multiple different sizes to fit your needs.

1. Hyperikon 2×2 FT LED Troffer Dimmable LED Panel – 4 Pack

These LED troffers from Hyperikon are an easy replacement for 2×2′ fluorescent lighting. No extra parts or tools are needed to quickly replace existing fluorescent lights for energy savings of up to 80%. These lights are dimmable and come with a five year unlimited warranty, along with 24/7 customer service availability. This light is sold as a four pack or a two pack, making it easy for you to buy the quantity you need for your home or office.

Price: $179.95

Pros:

Four pack or two pack

5 year warranty

Dimmable

Cons:

Cannot be flush mounted

Cannot be purchased one at a time

Relatively expensive

2. Hyperikon LED Troffer 1×4 Ft Panel Edge-Lit, Dimmable – Pack of 4

These lights from Hyperikon come in either 1’x4′ or 2’x4′ sizes in a pack of four. This flexibility allows you to replace whatever fluorescent lights you need, without having to change or adjust your ceiling grid at all. These edge lit panels are thinner than typical troffers and are very light weight. They can be flush mounted if you have a drywall ceiling. These lights are eligible for Design Lights Consortium rebate programs, and are UL certified for safety. They come with a five year warranty and 24/7 customer service as well.

Price: $204.84

Pros:

Dimmable

Edge Lit

5 year warranty

Cons:

Somewhat expensive

Mounting hardware not included

Cannot purchase individually

3. ASD LED Panel 2×2 Dimmable Direct-Lit – 4 Pack

Here is a direct lit pack of four 2’x2′ panels that will fit right in to your existing drop ceiling. Installation is a breeze, and direct-lit LED panels look just like a regular fluorescent light. This can allow you to change out your lights as they burn out, instead of having to spend a fortune on replacing every single light at once. All hardware is included for easy and fast installation, and these lights are fully dimmable. They also come with a five year warranty.

Price: $140

Pros:

Direct lit panels blend in with existing fluorescent lighting

Relatively inexpensive

Dimmable

Cons:

Cannot be flush mounted

Only one size available

Cannot be purchased individually

4. Lumimate 2×2 Feet 45w Ultra Thin Edge-Lit Dimmable LED Light Panel Fixture

This 2’x2′ panel can be purchased either individually or as a four pack. It is dimmable and edge lit, so you can use it in a drop ceiling or mount it directly on a regular ceiling or wall. These lights have a 50,000 hour lifespan so you will not have to replace them any time soon!

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Purchase one or four at a time

Edge lit

Dimmable

Cons:

No warranty

Relatively expensive

Requires additional hardware to mount flush with a wall

5. Lemonbest 18 Watt LED Panel Light

Here is a unique panel light that will fit in smaller areas than the typical 2’x2′ or 2’x4′ ceiling grids. For places like a kitchen or bathroom, you may not need such a large light fixture. This light measures 9″x9″ and is only half an inch deep. It has a lifespan of 100,000 hours and a wide beam angle for very low power consumption. These lights are easy to install either direct to the ceiling or in a smaller grid.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Inexpensive

Unique smaller size

Extra long life span

Cons:

Won’t fit in typical drop ceilings

Flush mount hardware not included

No warranty

6. Hykolity 2×4 FT 50W Flat LED Troffer Panel Light – 2 Pack

These edge lit panels from Hykolity can be used in drop ceilings, or with the flush mount kit you can mount them to a regular ceiling or wall. These lights feature a smooth PMMA cover to create uniform light distribution. They are dimmable from 0-10v and also come with a five year warranty. You can also purchase the same light in a 1’x4′ size here.

Price: $159.99

Pros:

Edge lit

Dimmable

Multiple sizes available

Cons:

Must purchase flush mount kit separately

Relatively expensive

Some customers received damaged parts

7. Hykolity 2×2 FT 40W Flat LED Troffer Panel Light

Here is another dimmable edge lit light from Hykolity, this time in a smaller 2’x2′ size. This allows you to choose whatever size is already installed in your fluorescent lighting system, and easily replace the lights without having to redesign your ceiling grid. You can also purchase a surface mount kit for this sized light, allowing you to install it directly to a wall or ceiling. These lights are also eligible for rebate programs due to energy savings.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

Edge lit

Dimmable

5 year warranty

Cons:

Relatively expensive

Mounting hardware sold separately

Can not be bought individually

8. LTMATE 2×2 Ultra thin LED Flat Panel Light – 2 Pack

These edge lit ceiling panels are everything you need without any hassle. They can be installed directly into anywhere that a 2’x2′ fluorescent troffer is, and because they are edge lit they can also be mounted to a regular ceiling or wall. These lights are dimmable and do not flash or buzz. They can be used anywhere that fluorescents are usually used, whether it is your home, office, garage, or anywhere else. These lights come with a 5 year warranty. For surface mounting, you can purchase a hardware kit here.

Price: $93.99

Pros:

Edge lit

Dimmable

5 year warranty

Cons:

Surface mount kit sold separately

Cannot purchase lights individually

Only one size available

9. LTMATE 2×4 Ultra thin LED Flat Panel Light

If you have 2’x4′ fluorescents that need replacing, these LED panels are perfect. These lights are edge lit and can be mounted in a drop ceiling, flush with a regular ceiling, or hung as a pendant. They come with tee grid clips to make drop ceiling installation a breeze. These lights are also dimmable and come with a five year warranty.

Price: $169.99

Pros:

Dimmable

Edge lit

5 year warranty

Cons:

Flush mounting hardware not included

Relatively expensive

Only sold as two pack

10. Allsmartlife 2×2 LED Flat Panel Light – 4 Pack

Finally, here is a set of lights that will fit just about any application. These 2’x2′ LED panels fit inside of your existing ceiling grid with no hassle. They come in a four pack so you can easily buy in bulk for large installations. These lights are dimmable and are edge lit, so they can also be mounted flush to a ceiling. These LEDs are certified by the Design Lights Consortium and UL, so they are eligible for rebates. They also come with a five year warranty. If you need larger lights you can also purchase these in a 2’x4′ size.

Price: $184.99

Pros:

Edge lit

Dimmable

5 year warranty

Cons:

Flush mount hardware not included

Relatively expensive

Not sold individually

