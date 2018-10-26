9 Best Air Fryers: Which Is Right for You?

The best air fryers deliver tasty results while drastically reducing calories (and guilt). Whether you’re looking for a compact fryer or one that can feed a crowd, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers on the market.
1. Ninja Air FryerPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to two pounds of fries
- Low fan speed for even frying
- Can also be used to roast food
- Doesn't come with a recipe book
- Slightly limited capacity for families and larger groups
- Not the most compact design
The four-quart Ninja Air Fryer can hold up to two pounds of fries at a time. A temperature range of 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit makes it easy to whip up your favorite snacks. Hot air is circulated instead of oil, which fries foods in a much healthier way while retaining that same delicious crispy texture. Several racks are included for frying a larger batch, or a few of your favorite foods, at once. Some of the parts are dishwasher safe for faster and easier cleaning.
2. GoWISE Electric Air FryerPrice: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- User-friendly touchscreen
- Includes built-in smart programs with popular foods
- Doesn’t include a rack for layers
- Can take awhile to learn best cooking times and temperatures
- Frying basket can be tough to insert
This electric air fryer, now in its fourth generation, has an adjustable temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook many different types of food within 30 minutes. A 3.7-quart and 1400 watts of power makes this air fryer a practical choice for smaller households and for anyone who doesn’t need to cook large quantities at once.
The touchscreen is easily accessible and has seven built-in smart programs. You can choose from popular menu items such as chips, chicken, fish, and meat so that the fryer takes the guesswork out of the equation. There’s also a 30-minute timer that switches to standby mode when the time is up. A nonstick dishwasher-safe basket is also included.
Find more GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer information and reviews here.
3. Philips XL AirfryerPrice: $199.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Family-sized 3.5-quart capacity
- Starfish design promotes even and thorough cooking
- Adjustable temperatures up to 390 degrees
- Can smoke a bit when cooking meat
- Initial learning curve
- Pricey
Its larger capacity makes this air fryer a solid choice for families and anyone who wants to fry bigger quantities at once. A distinctive starfish design allows hot air to circulate evenly around the unit, resulting in a crisp exterior and tender interior.
In addition to frying, the Philips Airfryer also works for baking, grilling, roasting, and steaming food. The components are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Other features include adjustable temperatures up to 390 degrees, a 60-minute timer, and user-friendly digital touchscreen interface. A recipe book is included along with an app for access to numerous recipes.
-
4. Power AirFryer XLPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cyclonic hot air action helps cook food
- Digital touchscreen
- Cool-touch handle
- Frying basket can be difficult to push back in
- Some find it cooks faster or slower than the recommended cooking times
- Exterior can get very hot
Cyclonic hot air action helps cook food evenly and thoroughly for delicious end results without using added oil. Other highlights include a digital touch screen and seven presets for favorites such as chicken, French fries, steak, and baked goods. The air gets up to 400 degrees for speedier results. There’s also 1500 to 1700 watts to ensure plenty of power throughout the cooking process. An easy grip handle remains cool to the touch even when the air fryer heats up.
Find more Power AirFryer XL information and reviews here.
5. NuWave Brio Air FryerPrice: $68.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pre-heat function
- Won’t start until fry bucket is securely in place
- Temperature range of 100 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit
- Can take awhile to cook food
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Relatively small cooking capacity
Whether you’re short on time or simply want an air fryer that can take care of the basics for you, this fryer comes with several features to make the cooking process easier. Some examples include a pre-heat function, which brings the fryer to the optimal cooking temperature for your food, along with a push-button touch screen.
You can use the digital screen to adjust the temperature in five degree increments for consistent results. For your safety, the unit won’t begin operating until the fry bucket is fully in place. There’s also a 3.5-quart basket and a temperature range from 100 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more NuWave Brio Air Fryer information and reviews here.
6. BLACK+DECKER PuriFry Air FryerPrice: $55.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual convection fans
- Variable temperature control
- Eight-cup interior
- Some wish it had a greater cooking capacity
- Very small temperature dial numbers
- Lacks a digital display
Dual convection fans help circulate the air for quick and even cooking. There’s also variable temperature control with a temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Indicator lights let you know that the unit is on and when the optimal preheat temperature has been reached. An eight-cup interior capacity is enough to cook roughly two potatoes or up to eight chicken wings at a time. This air fryer is equipped with a 60-minute timer, and automatically shuts off when the timer is up.
Find more BLACK+DECKER PuriFry Air Fryer information and reviews here.
7. T-fal ActiFry Air FryerPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included filter minimizes odors
- Nonstick removable pan
- Includes a measuring spoon
- A bit bulky
- Some wish there were more features for the price
- Several users mention an initial plastic smell
The hallmark feature of this air fryer is the fact that it only requires one tablespoon of oil to cook your favorite foods. A measuring spoon is included to help you measure out the precise amount. You may even be able to use less than a tablespoon, depending on what you’re cooking as well as your taste preference. There’s enough interior space to cook up to 2.2 pounds of food. The ceramic nonstick pan is removable and easy to clean. A filter keeps odors at bay while the lid is designed to fit securely for mess-free cooking. A recipe book is included.
Find more T-fal ActiFry Air Fryer information and reviews here.
8. NutriChef Electric Air FryerPrice: $130.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slide-out frying basket
- 30-minute timer
- Nonstick coating
- Doesn’t have a drip basket
- Vague instruction manual
- Some wish the dial markings were larger
Several variations of this air fryer are available, including this budget-friendly version with manual knobs. There’s also one with a digital knob and a combination air fryer and halogen oven. A slide-out frying basket makes inserting food and cleaning up easy. Hot air circulates around the food in a similar manner as a convection oven for even and thorough cooking. A nonstick coating on the frying basket ensures food won’t get stuck. Other highlights include a 30-minute timer and a maximum cooking temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more NutriChef Electric Air Fryer information and reviews here.
9. BELLA Electric Hot Air FryerPrice: $54.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1500 watt circulating system
- 60 minute timer with auto-off
- Stainless steel heating element
- Lacks digital controls
- Doesn’t include a cookbook or recipes
- Small frying basket
This budget-friendly air fryer is a solid choice if you’re looking for a basic air fryer without the extra bells and whistles typically found on pricier models. A 1500 watt circulating system moves air around in a way that’s similar to a convection oven. The basket holds up to 2.2 pounds of food. You can control the temperature up to 400 degrees using the adjustable thermostat. Other highlights include an auto-off 60 minute timer along with a stainless steel heating element to quickly heat up food.
Find more BELLA Electric Hot Air Fryer information and reviews here.
It's hard not to feel guilty when eating your favorite fried foods. Despite the delicious taste, foods that are fried in oil just aren't healthy, especially when consumed frequently or in large amounts.
In fact, one Harvard researcher found that those who at fried foods four to six times per week had a 39 percent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. That risk jumped to 55 percent among those who ate fried food at least seven times per week.
If you're concerned about eating healthier but you don't want to give up fried foods, or you're just looking for a solution for those occasional cravings for fried goodies, these best air fryers can be just what you need.
Most air fryers require just a small amount of oil. Instead of relying on oil to fry foods, air fryers circulate hot air around. You'll use around a tablespoon or two to get those delicious end results. Air fryers can cut down on calorie intake by 70 to 80 percent, according to this Cleveland Clinic article.
While deep frying cooks food a bit faster, air frying enthusiasts don't mind waiting a bit longer for their favorite foods. However, these kitchen appliances tend to be pretty efficient overall.
Another perk of using less oil to cook is that cleanup tends to be easier. In most air fryers, the cooking basket and drip pans are removable. Dishwasher-safe components add an extra element of convenience. Be sure to look for a fryer with dishwasher-safe parts if cleaning up is one of your biggest concerns.
