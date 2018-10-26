9 Best Air Fryers: Which Is Right for You?

The best air fryers deliver tasty results while drastically reducing calories (and guilt). Whether you’re looking for a compact fryer or one that can feed a crowd, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers on the market.

Our Unbiased Reviews

It's hard not to feel guilty when eating your favorite fried foods. Despite the delicious taste, foods that are fried in oil just aren't healthy, especially when consumed frequently or in large amounts.

In fact, one Harvard researcher found that those who at fried foods four to six times per week had a 39 percent increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. That risk jumped to 55 percent among those who ate fried food at least seven times per week.

If you're concerned about eating healthier but you don't want to give up fried foods, or you're just looking for a solution for those occasional cravings for fried goodies, these best air fryers can be just what you need.

Most air fryers require just a small amount of oil. Instead of relying on oil to fry foods, air fryers circulate hot air around. You'll use around a tablespoon or two to get those delicious end results. Air fryers can cut down on calorie intake by 70 to 80 percent, according to this Cleveland Clinic article.

While deep frying cooks food a bit faster, air frying enthusiasts don't mind waiting a bit longer for their favorite foods. However, these kitchen appliances tend to be pretty efficient overall.

Another perk of using less oil to cook is that cleanup tends to be easier. In most air fryers, the cooking basket and drip pans are removable. Dishwasher-safe components add an extra element of convenience. Be sure to look for a fryer with dishwasher-safe parts if cleaning up is one of your biggest concerns.

