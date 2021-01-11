What’s the Biggest Air Fryer on Amazon?

The proof is in the pudding…or should we say fries? Air frying is a popular cooking trend for a reason. Not only does the process make your food perfectly crispy and oh-so-delicious, but there’s little to no hassle, clean-up, or added fat – especially when compared to the traditional alternative.

So, if you’re in the market for a new air fryer, and want to add some serious oomph to your kitchen game, be sure to check out one of the latest releases from COSORI that also happens to be the biggest air fryer on Amazon right now: the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven.

Released just last year, this 32-quart capacity COSORI air fryer is one cool kitchen appliance. It’s also one seriously large air fryer. Well, it’s actually more than just an air fryer: it’s a total cooking game-changer. For all the details, bells & whistles, user reviews, and specs on this incredible family-sized model, read on.

Buy The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

One reviewer said, “take my money.” Another commented that it’s “worth every penny!” Someone who’s tried other air fryers said, “You won’t be disappointed.” Others have been dazzled by the number of functions and accessories, loving the fact that while you get “great crispy results” every time, you also have the power of multiple cooking methods for an amazing all-in-one experience.

The home cooks don’t lie: the COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is one heck of a kitchen appliance.

Infusing smart technology with 12 preset cooking functions and an extra-large 32-quart cooking capacity, this COSORI air fryer is not just the biggest air fryer currently on Amazon, but it brings all kinds of convenience and versatility to the kitchen.

Here’s what people love about this appliance: in addition to the impressive air frying technology, this large air fryer comes equipped with a variety of accessories and smart settings to help you rotisserie chicken, dehydrate all kinds of food, roast meats and vegetables, broil meals, bake cookies and pizza, make toast and bagels, warm food, and even has a ferment setting to aid in the bread-making process.

Not only that, but the air frying function crisps up your food with 85% less fat than traditional deep frying. Perfectly crispy, delicious, and healthier creations every time. It’s all kinds of awesome.

The one thing to note is that this appliance is meant to stay on the countertop. Sure, if you have storage space available, you can certainly remove it from sight when not in use, but it’s a large air fryer and multi-purpose cooker intended to be on display in your kitchen. And, with so many incredible features, you’ll want to use it every day, anyway.

Please note the air fry preset may require longer cooking times than standalone air fryers.

Buy The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Here’s the other cool part about this large air fryer: the tech. COSORI’s integration of features makes for one convenient and easy-to-use experience. Here’s what you need to know:

Smart Technology & Design

The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven isn’t just the biggest air fryer on Amazon, it’s also one of the smartest, too.

With 12 smart cooking presets designed to give you the best results every time, this large air fryer also connects to your smartphone giving you the ability to control a variety of functions from your mobile device. With the click of a button, you can adjust temperature and cooking times, follow along with recipes, control the oven light and convection fan, monitor cooking progress, as well as receive notifications and updates on the cook.

Just download the VeSync app and you’ll be well on your way to convenient cooking. VeSync also gives you access to 100 original chef-made and approved recipes that you can follow along with, and those recipes are updated monthly. How cool is that?

This COSORI air fryer even has a thoughtful and smart design, featuring dial controls and an LED screen that helps you set times and control temperatures more accurately than a traditional oven. The interior of the appliance also features a non-stick finish making clean-up a total breeze.

Alexa Compatibility

The perfect size for the holidays, parties, and family gatherings, this large air fryer also brings some cool tech to the design: Alexa. That’s right – everyone’s favorite digital assistant is compatible with this smart air fryer.

With just the power of your voice, and an Alexa device like an Amazon Echo Dot or Echo Show (sold separately), you can control cooking times, adjust temperatures, check on the progress, and more. Hassle-free cooking is the name of the game, and with this COSORI Air Fryer, you’ll win every time.

Google Assistant is also compatible.

In The Box

The biggest air fryer also comes with a big collection of cooking accessories and tools to help you get the most out of the product. Here’s what’s included:

Fry Basket – steel & chrome-plated – use to “fry” a variety of foods including potatoes, vegetables, wings, chicken, and more.

– steel & chrome-plated – use to “fry” a variety of foods including potatoes, vegetables, wings, chicken, and more. Wire Rack – steel & chrome-plated – use to crisp up and cook a variety of foods and meals including pizza, chicken, and vegetables.

– steel & chrome-plated – use to crisp up and cook a variety of foods and meals including pizza, chicken, and vegetables. Food Tray – steel & non-stick coating – use to cook a variety of meals and is a solid tray ideal for vegetables, potatoes, meats, and other kinds of snacks you want to make crispy. It’s dishwasher safe, too.

– steel & non-stick coating – use to cook a variety of meals and is a solid tray ideal for vegetables, potatoes, meats, and other kinds of snacks you want to make crispy. It’s dishwasher safe, too. Crumb Tray – galvanized steel – always leave the crumb tray at the bottom of the air fryer while you’re cooking as it catches any food debris and makes for an easy clean-up after every use.

– galvanized steel – always leave the crumb tray at the bottom of the air fryer while you’re cooking as it catches any food debris and makes for an easy clean-up after every use. Rotisserie Equipment – both the Fork Set (steel & chrome-plated), and the Rotisserie Handle (steel & black-coated) can be used to make a whole rotisserie chicken and other meats, too.

Please note the only accessory that is dishwasher safe is the food tray. All other items are handwash only.

Specs

Air Fryer Dimensions: 20.1″ (L) x 16.5″ (W) x 12.1″ (H)

Weight: 19.62lbs

Wattage: 1800 watts

A note from COSORI: never place the air fryer under a cabinet and always clean the oven and accessories after every use. Before first use, please run the “toast” function to eliminate any residue and potential odor.

Price: $199.99

Buy The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Other Large Air Fryers On Amazon

With a 32-quart capacity, the COSORI Smart Airy Fryer Toaster Oven is the biggest air fryer currently on Amazon, but if you’re on the hunt for something that’s large but not quite so in charge, we’ve got you covered there, too. Take a look at these three other popular air fryers with large capacities also available on Amazon right now:

Ninja Foodi Oven – an air fryer and toaster oven all rolled into one. With 8 cooking presets and an XL cooking capacity with room for a 13″ x 13″ sheet pan, you’ll be able to cook up all kinds of delicious meals. This oven even features a unique flip design that saves space on your countertops. Price: $199.99

Instant Vortex Pro Air Fryer – brought to you by the makers of the Instant Pot, this 10-quart capacity air fryer is another multi-purpose appliance ready for all kinds of meal prep and cooking tasks. Price: $119.00

Dash Deluxe Air Fryer – if you’re looking for a traditional air fryer without all of the other cooking presets, you can’t go wrong with this large air fryer from Dash. Featuring a 6-quart capacity, this air fryer has more than enough room for all kinds of snacks, appetizers, side dishes, meals, and more. Price: $99.99

Shop All The Best Selling and Large Air Fryers Currently On Amazon

Why Buy An Air Fryer?

An air fryer is a great addition to any home kitchen. Relying on hot air and a small amount of oil, an air fryer crisps up your favorite meals without all the grease and messy hassle that a traditional deep fryer comes with. Not only that but because a small amount of oil is needed (maybe a tablespoon!) air fryers produce healthier alternatives to your favorite fried foods.

Some even say that the “fried” food made using an air fryer is actually tastier, too. Shocking, we know. There are also so many amazing meals and snacks you can make with these appliances, the possibilities are endless. And, with the power of the biggest air fryer currently on Amazon, you’ll be able to feed the masses without breaking a sweat.

Happy cooking!

Buy The COSORI Smart Air Fryer Toaster Oven

See Also:



Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.