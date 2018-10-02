15 Best Kitchen Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide

A reliable kitchen scale is a must for accurately measuring ingredients for cooking and baking. The best kitchen scales have highly accurate sensors that deliver precise results.
An increasing number of kitchen scales display nutritional information as well, making a smart food scale worth a look if you’re on a diet or just want to keep close track of each meal’s nutritional value.
1. Inspired Basics Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures up to 15 pounds
- Tempered glass material is easy to clean
- Auto-off feature
- LCD display can be tough to read
- Touch buttons can be too sensitive
- Can’t view pounds and ounces at the same time
You can easily store this slender kitchen scale out of the way when it’s not in use. The food scale is easy to clean off due to its tempered glass material. The required AAA batteries are included so that you can simply put them in and start using the scale once it arrives. A precise tare function helps calculate both the individual and net weights of your ingredients.
Rubber bottoms give the scale more stability while you measure out your cooking ingredients. An auto-off feature saves the batteries by powering the scale off after 90 seconds of inactivity. Other highlights include touch-sensitive measurements and accurate measurements from 0.05 oz to 15 lbs.
Find more Inspired Basics Digital Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
2. Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food ScalePrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger weighing platform
- Automatic unit conversion
- Precise tare button
- Display screen can be hard to see when using a larger bowl
- Plastic coating can wear away over time
- Some complain of inconsistent calibration
This digital scale weighs up to 11 pounds. A larger weighing platform gives you more space to comfortably fit bigger items. One handy feature is the automatic unit button, which converts ounces to grams and pounds to kilograms. The results are displayed on the scale’s LCD screen.
A precise tare button subtracts the weight of bowls and containers to determine the net weight of your ingredients. A 2-minute auto-off feature helps to save battery life. This scale runs on AAA batteries, which come included. It also has two large buttons that provide an audible click confirmation.
Find more Ozeri Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale information and reviews here.
3. OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Food ScalePrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pull-out display
- Tare function
- 11-pound capacity
- Displays fractions rather than decimals
- Auto-off can sometimes cause display to return to zero
- Back light only lasts for 30 seconds at a time
The display on some scales can get blocked by larger bowls or plates. This one comes with a pull-out display that pulls away from the base so that the display is clearly visible at all times. Large display numbers and an optional backlight make the display particularly user-friendly. Another convenient feature is the tare function, which allows for scale zeroing before adding other ingredients to the scale. The platform can be removed and hand-washed when necessary. A thin profile lets you fit the scale into cabinets and other tight areas. Other highlights include an 11-pound capacity and a remaining available capacity indicator.
Find more OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Food Scale with Pull-Out Display information and reviews here.
4. Salter Aquatronic Glass Electronic Kitchen ScalePrice: $98.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can measure dry and liquid ingredients
- Sleek glass platform
- Includes replaceable lithium batteries
- Buttons aren’t sealed
- Touching scale during the weighing process can alter measurements
- Some areas can be tricky to clean
This Salter kitchen scale has an 11-pound capacity. You can measure dry and liquid ingredients with the Aquatronic function. If you need to measure multiple ingredients at once, you can use the add and weigh function, which measures ingredients separately even if they’re in the same bowl. The scale features a slender stainless steel base with a glass platform. Its slender design means that you can simply store the scale in a cabinet or other space when it’s not in use. You can measure ingredients in a bowl or simply put them directly onto the glass platform. Other features include an accurate strain-gauge weight sensing system, low battery indicator, LCD display, and an auto zero function. This scale comes with replaceable lithium batteries.
Find more Salter Aquatronic Glass Electronic Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
5. Taylor Precision Products Stainless Steel Kitchen ScalePrice: $24.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Retro style
- Large diameter
- Adjustment knob at base of unit
- Scale pan is a bit shallow
- A bit large
- Some find it inaccurate when measuring smaller quantities
This is the best food scale for those with throwback style. With so many modern digital food scales to consider, it can be refreshing to come across a retro mechanical scale that produces equally accurate results. You can portion food and ingredients with this mechanical scale, which features a stainless steel finish. It’s possible to measure up to 11 pounds at once. An adjustment knob at the base of the unit can be used to calibrate the scale. There are also 1-ounce and 50-gram increments. The diameter dial is large and offers bold graphics to help you easily read each measurement. When necessary, you can simply remove and clean the stainless steel weighing bowl.
Find more Taylor Precision Products Stainless Steel Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
6. AmazonBasics Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD DisplayPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide LCD screen
- Measures in ounces, grams, pounds, and kilograms
- Weighing platform can accommodate larger bowls
- Some find it’s most accurate with larger quantities
- Can take awhile to shut off manually
- Doesn’t display decimals or fractions
This affordable digital kitchen scale has all the basic features for your cooking demands. A wide LCD screen makes measurements easily visible. It also displays results in ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. The tare button removes any added weight from containers so that you can get accurate ingredient measurements. The weighing platform is large enough to comfortably accommodate bulkier items and bigger bowls. The surface is also smooth for no-fuss cleaning with just a wet cloth. The scale automatically shuts off after a period of inactivity, although it can be turned off manually as well. Advanced sensor technology ensures quick and accurate responses.
Find more AmazonBasics Digital Kitchen Scale with LCD Display information and reviews here.
7. Epica TM Accupro Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large LCD screen
- Oversize platform
- Displays grams and kilograms
- Touchy scale
- Cheap-feeling plastic material
- Doesn’t have a separate on/off button
It’s simple, but this scale has all the essentials for basic cooking measurements. For example, it has a large user-friendly LCD screen with big numbers for easier visibility. The oversize platform can hold larger items. This scale weighs up to 11 pounds and displays ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. A tare function cancels out the weight of any container you might be using to accurately measure just the food items. Grams and kilogram options let you know precise measurements whether you’re weighing smaller quantities or larger items. The display readout is in decimal points, and the scale is precise down to .05 oz.
Find more Epica TM Accupro Digital Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
8. Polder 11-Pound Stainless-Steel Kitchen ScalePrice: $60.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Noncorrosive stainless steel body and bowl
- Braces hold bowl in place
- Easily visible numbers
- Takes up a fair amount of space
- Plastic cover in front can fall off
- Some wish the stainless steel material was heavier
You can weigh up to 11 pounds of ingredients on this mechanical scale. The stainless steel body and bowl add an elegant touch to any kitchen or counter top. This stainless steel material is also noncorrosive. Upturned braces keep the bowl in place, even if you’re trying to weigh larger or heavier objects. The numbers are printed in 1-ounce and 25-gram increments and are easily visible. To help you read measurements a bit faster, pounds are noted in black while grams are in red.
Find more Polder 11-Pound Stainless-Steel Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
9. Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale with Timer Clock,Temperature SensorPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes surrounding temperature sensor
- Built-in timer
- Tare and zero functions
- Loud reset beep
- Only displays room air temperature
- Some wish the bowl was attached
High-precision strain gauge sensors provide reliable results each time you measure ingredients. This digital kitchen scale comes with a surrounding temperature sensor and an alarm timer. One of the most distinctive features is the removable stainless steel bowl. While the bowl is useful for measuring, you can also mix and even bake ingredients. The bowl features a wide design that lets you stir ingredients and even prep them for a meal. A built-in timer is also included. Tare and zero functions allow you to measure ingredients in containers, bowls, and plates as the extra weight is simply subtracted for more accurate results.
Find more Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale with Timer Clock,Temperature Sensor information and reviews here.
10. EatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $37.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3-minute auto-off
- Tare feature
- Includes EatSmart guide
- Button ink can wear off quickly
- Larger bowls and plates can obscure the display screen
- Spills can get stuck in crevices around screen and buttons
This multi-function scale is ideal for cooks and families looking for an affordable digital kitchen scale with a generous amount of features. A 3-minute auto-off allows for sufficient preparation time while keeping the batteries going as long as possible. The scale has a maximum weight of 11 pounds. The display shows ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. Don’t worry about measuring your ingredients in a plate, bowl, or container, as the scale’s tare feature simply deducts the excess weight. An EatSmart guide is included for portion control and calorie counting.
Find more EatSmart Precision Pro Digital Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
11. Salter Stainless Steel Aquatronic 22-Pound ScalePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 22-pound capacity
- Measures dry and liquid ingredients
- Automatically adjusts to most bowls and containers
- Relatively small display screen
- Buttons aren’t sealed around the edges
- Doesn’t display decimal pounds
If you’re looking for a scale that can measure more than the typical 11 pounds, you’ll appreciate this product’s 22-pound capacity. Its Aquatronic technology means that this digital kitchen scale can measure liquid and dry ingredients. You can switch between dry and wet ingredients with the touch of a button. As an added bonus, it automatically adjusts to the majority of bowls and containers. The platform is made with a durable stainless steel material and is easy to clean. If you don’t need such a high capacity, consider the Salter Ultra Thin Glass Kitchen Scale, which weighs up to 11 pounds.
Find more Salter Stainless Steel Aquatronic 22-Pound Scale information and reviews here.
12. Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale Big Stainless Steel PlatformPrice: $16.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures water, milk, and solids
- Large platform
- Backlit LCD display screen
- Buttons aren’t sealed around edges
- Requires a bit more storage space
- Some note that the buttons aren’t waterproof
You can use this Etekcity scale to measure water and milk as well as solids. There is an 11-pound capacity. A larger platform means that you can measure ingredients in larger bowls and containers without needing to hold them in place or keep a close watch to make sure they don’t slide off the scale. It’s also easy to wipe clean. A tare function deducts extra weight from containers so that you get an accurate measurement of the weight of your ingredients. The scale instantly measures ingredients then converts results into pounds, ounces, grams, milliliters, and fluid ounces. There’s also a large backlit LCD display screen.
Find more Etekcity Digital Food Kitchen Scale Big Stainless Steel Platform information and reviews here.
13. Ozeri Touch II 18 lbs Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $18.24Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Antibacterial surface
- Four high-precision sensors
- Unit button handles conversions
- Display can be tough to see from certain angles
- Scale can lift up if buttons are pushed too hard
- Some feel the scale’s sensitivity is too high
One distinguishing feature of this digital kitchen scale is its antimicrobial protection, which can help prevent the growth of bacteria. The result is a surface that doesn’t have stains and odors caused by certain bacteria. Two touch sensitive buttons make it easier to operate the scale when you’re in a hurry. There are also four high-precision sensors to calculate the weight as accurately as possible. A precision tare button subtracts extra weight from containers to ensure the most accurate results. A unit button takes care of conversions between pounds and ounces, grams, fluid ounces, and milliliters. You don’t need a screwdriver or other tools to access the battery compartment. The two required lithium batteries are included.
Find more Ozeri Touch II 18 lbs Digital Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
14. EatSmart Precision Elite Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $31.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15-pound capacity
- Large stainless steel platform
- Tare function
- Display can be tough to read at certain angles
- Weighing platform can’t be detached from base
- Only measures in full grams
This digital kitchen scale features a generous 15-pound capacity and displays ounces, pounds, grams, and kilograms. There’s also an extra large lighted display so that you can easily read the measurements. A tare feature means that the extra weight of containers and other objects can be subtracted for more accurate measurements. The platform is made from a durable stainless steel material and is over seven inches wide, making it easier to accommodate large plates, mixing bowls, and more. An EatSmart booklet on calorie counting and portion control is included. There’s a 3-minute auto-off to help conserve battery life. The four required AAA batteries are included.
Find more EatSmart Precision Elite Digital Kitchen Scale information and reviews here.
15. INEVIFIT Digital Kitchen ScalePrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Weight capacity is 13 pounds
- Large LCD display
- Comes with a five-year manufacturer's warranty
- Larger objects can obstruct view of screen
- Can't store weight data
- Some complaints that it can be slow to register at times
This digital kitchen scale has a weight capacity of 13 pounds, or six kilograms. The stainless steel platform is large enough to weigh most ingredients for cooking and baking. For your convenience, the scale includes a Tare function and also has unit conversion.
Measurements are in grams, mililiters, pounds and pounds and ounces. The large LCD display is backlit so that you can easily read the numbers. This kitchen scale automatically shuts off to convserve battery, and comes with a low battery indicator.
Whether you're cooking or baking, you'll want a kitchen scale that is highly accurate. Depending on the recipe, measurements that are off by just a gram can lead to disastrous results.
This list includes analog and digital scales. Analog scales rely on an inner spring to show the weight, while digital scales offer precise readouts and typically feature smaller graduation. During your search for a kitchen scale, you'll probably notice that digital kitchen scales are the most popular type on the market today.
There are some important features to look for in a scale. Most run on AA or AAA batteries, which are often included. Some have lithium batteries. While lithium batteries generally last a bit longer than AA or AAA batteries they can be more expensive to replace. Be aware of the auto-off feature. Although it can help save battery life, you might get frustrated if your scale keeps shutting off while you're trying to cook.
If screen readability is a concern, the best kitchen scale is one with an angled display, along with larger numbers for increased visibility. Weight capacity is another concern. This is especially true if you frequently need to measure larger amounts at once. Most scales have a weight capacity of 10 or 11 pounds, which is enough to handle most of your cooking or baking needs.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.