15 Best Kitchen Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide

An increasing number of kitchen scales display nutritional information as well, making a smart food scale worth a look if you’re on a diet or just want to keep close track of each meal’s nutritional value.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Whether you're cooking or baking, you'll want a kitchen scale that is highly accurate. Depending on the recipe, measurements that are off by just a gram can lead to disastrous results.

This list includes analog and digital scales. Analog scales rely on an inner spring to show the weight, while digital scales offer precise readouts and typically feature smaller graduation. During your search for a kitchen scale, you'll probably notice that digital kitchen scales are the most popular type on the market today.

There are some important features to look for in a scale. Most run on AA or AAA batteries, which are often included. Some have lithium batteries. While lithium batteries generally last a bit longer than AA or AAA batteries they can be more expensive to replace. Be aware of the auto-off feature. Although it can help save battery life, you might get frustrated if your scale keeps shutting off while you're trying to cook.

If screen readability is a concern, the best kitchen scale is one with an angled display, along with larger numbers for increased visibility. Weight capacity is another concern. This is especially true if you frequently need to measure larger amounts at once. Most scales have a weight capacity of 10 or 11 pounds, which is enough to handle most of your cooking or baking needs.

See Also:

11 Best Smart Food Scales: Your Easy Buying Guide