9 Best Pressure Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Pressure cookers make a great addition to just about any kitchen. These handy appliances come in various forms, including stainless steel, aluminum, and commercial grade. Electric pressure cookers are also popular. Most homeowners opt for stainless steel cookers due to their high quality construction and sleek, modern appearance. The best pressure cookers might not come with the lowest price tag, but buyers love them for consistently fast and efficient results, not to mention their overall functionality.

Pressure cookers do more than whip up a flawless batch of rice. Many chefs (regardless of skill level) rely on these appliances to cook just about anything, including meat, vegetables, and stews. When researching the best pressure cooker for your household, keep in mind that the top choices are often those that reach higher temperatures to help cook food faster. Some units come without a gasket, a part that often breaks over time, making them a potentially more reliable long-term option.