9 Best Pressure Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Pressure cookers make a great addition to just about any kitchen. These handy appliances come in various forms, including stainless steel, aluminum, and commercial grade. Electric pressure cookers are also popular. Most homeowners opt for stainless steel cookers due to their high quality construction and sleek, modern appearance. The best pressure cookers might not come with the lowest price tag, but buyers love them for consistently fast and efficient results, not to mention their overall functionality.
Pressure cookers do more than whip up a flawless batch of rice. Many chefs (regardless of skill level) rely on these appliances to cook just about anything, including meat, vegetables, and stews. When researching the best pressure cooker for your household, keep in mind that the top choices are often those that reach higher temperatures to help cook food faster. Some units come without a gasket, a part that often breaks over time, making them a potentially more reliable long-term option.
Instant Pot DUO60 Pressure CookerPrice: $79.96Pros:
- Three-ply stainless steel bottom
- Large control panel
- 14 built-in programs
- Uneven heat distribution
- Silicone ring absorbs food odors
- Cooks rice slower than expected
The Instant Pot DUO60 Pressure Cooker is more than just a typical pressure cooker. Its multi-function capabilities allow you to also use it as a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, warmer, and more. If you’re using it as a pressure cooker, you’ll appreciate features such as dual pressure cooking and a manual pressure setting. Choose to cook food under high pressure or a lower pressure that won’t overcook delicate food. This cooker comes with a fingerprint-resistant brushes stainless steel exterior, 18/8 stainless steel cooking pot, and three adjustable modes for most cooking functions.
The Instant Pot IP-DUO Plus60 has even more built-in programs, including ones for egg and cake. A sterilizing program lets you sterilize everything from baby bottles to utensils and jars. You can also use it to pasteurize dairy products.
Find more Instant Pot DUO60 Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
All American Pressure Cooker/CannerPrice: $279.95Pros:
- Holds 19 pints or 7 quart jars
- Uses metal sealing system rather than gaskets
- 3 unique pressure settings
- Expensive
- Not recommended for use on smooth glass or ceramic cooktops
- Confusing instructions
This pressure cooker and canner has a generous amount of room for cooking and canning. It can hold approximately 19 pint jars or 7 quart jars, making it a great choice for the serious cook. Customers don’t mind the higher price tag, in part because of the sturdy aluminum material and modern satin finish. Another highlight is the fact that it uses an exclusive metal sealing system rather than gaskets, which require continuous replacement over time. Features include a geared steam gauge, various pressure settings, and an automatic overpressure release.
Available sizes range from 10.5 quarts to 41.5 quarts.
Find more All American Pressure Cooker/Canner information and reviews here.
NuWave Stainless Steel Pressure CookerPrice: $128.99Pros:
- Basic and affordable
- Induction-ready base
- Stainless steel interior and exterior
- Subpar instruction manual
- Base seems thin
- A few mention the rubber ring holds onto food odors
If you’re looking for an affordable pressure cooker with enough space to cook for a family, consider this 6.5-quart option. The cooker has an induction-ready base and is built to hold up to temperatures as high as 580 degrees Fahrenheit. If longevity is a concern, you’ll appreciate the 18/10 stainless steel interior. There’s also a polished stainless steel exterior.
Find more NuWave Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
T-fal Clipso Pressure CookerPrice: $87.94Pros:
- Large 6.3-quart capacity
- Convenient and safe one-hand opening and closing system
- Encapsulated base for even heat distribution
- Rubber seals can wear out over time
- Only available in one size
- Can be tough to locate replacement parts
The T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker has a 6.3-quart capacity, which lets you cook larger batches of food at once. An encapsulated base not only helps distribute heat evenly, it can also be used on any cooktop surface. This includes induction cooktops. Its one-handed system adds an element of safety and convenience as you open and close the cooker. There’s also a variable steam-release valve for added control over the contents. Side handles make it easier to carry the cooker when necessary. This cooker is dishwasher safe. It also comes with a steam basket and stand, as well as a recipe book for getting started.
Find more T-fal Clipso Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
Prestige Deluxe Stainless Steel Pressure CookerPrice: $55.00Pros:
- 6.5-liter capacity
- Available in multiple sizes
- Lets you cook up to three dishes at once
- Loud pressure whistle
- Doesn’t offer pressure adjustment
- Material is a bit thin
This Prestige pressure cooker features a generous 6.5-liter capacity and a high-quality stainless steel construction with sturdy lugs and a thick base for safer operation and durability over time. You can even cook up to three dishes at once. A unique 2-in-1 pressure indicator valve adds an element of safety. This pressure cooker offers more body capacity without taking up extra counter space.
There is a wide range of available sizes to consider, from 2 to 10 liters.
Find more Prestige Deluxe Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
Presto Pressure CookerPrice: $42.99Pros:
- Dishwasher safe
- Cover lock indicator shows pressure
- Convenient helper handle
- Low quality screws
- Heats up slowly
- A bit small for larger meals
This Presto model features a large 6-quart cooking capacity and comes with a cover lock indicator that lets you know when the interior is pressurized and will keep the lid sealed shut until the pressure has been safely reduced. A pressure regulator automatically keeps the cooking pressure at an optimal level. Other features include a helper handle for easier handling and an instruction/recipe book. This pressure cooker works on regular, induction, and smooth-top ranges.
Find more Presto Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
Futura by Hawkins Pressure CookerPrice: $62.90Pros:
- Locked safety lid
- Durable anodized construction
- Stay cool handle
- Inadequate amount of pressure for some users
- Lid is difficult to put on
- Prone to occasional spills or leaks
Find more Futura by Hawkins Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
Kuhn Rikon Pressure CookerPrice: $182.30Pros:
- Durable 18/10 steel construction
- Integrated lid locking system
- Visual pressure indicator pin
- Pricey
- Not dishwasher-safe
- Heat conducting plate is a bit small
Kuhn Rikon is a Switzerland-based manufacturer with an emphasis on quality and durability. This pressure cooker doesn’t disappoint. Aside from an 18/10 stainless steel body, it also has an aluminum core for fast and even heat distribution. Other features include a stainless steel steaming plate and an integrated locking system that holds the lid in place while you’re cooking. A spring-loaded safety valve complete with a visual pressure indicator pin adds an element of safety. The Kuhn Rikon pressure cooker comes with a cookbook and a 10 year warranty.
Find more Kuhn Rikon Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
Secura 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure CookerPrice: $389.99Pros:
- Multi-function capability
- 18/10 stainless steel cooking pot
- Includes measuring cup and rice spoon
- Flimsy lid holder
- Takes up a lot of counter space
- Food continues to cook on warming mode
Find more Secura 6-in-1 Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker information and reviews here.
My mother used your handy gourmet pressure cooker. its pretty good and food is testy but sound is little bit noisy.
Excellently written article. Super informative. Thanks. Although im a little surprised not to see the Maximatic on there