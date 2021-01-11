21 Best Raised Planter Boxes to Grow Veggies

If you’re like most of us, you’re looking for ways to become more self-sufficient. Raised planter boxes are the perfect way to keep your hands and mind busy when you are stressed. The act of growing your own food is seriously empowering, and could become a lifelong passion.
Growing a garden is a wonderful way to keep your kids having fun while playing in the dirt, and could teach them lessons about where their food comes from that will last a lifetime. These are unique as well as long-lasting, and to get your seeds started and pre-grown starts planted properly, a great potting bench and the best garden tools can be back savers that will support your efforts to grow abundant produce at home.
This planter maximizes grow space, perfect for hungry families. If you’re looking for the perfect gift to give to help an older person get growing in their backyard, the VegTrug planter has enough room to grow up to 30 salads and vegetables at any time on a patio, or in their garden with this sturdy space-saving growing solution. It features a unique V-shape design that maximizes the growing area without using so much soil. In the 16.5 inch center of this raised planter, you can grow deep-rooted veggies like carrots, tomatoes, and beets, while reserving the outer edges for things like lettuces and herbs.
The V-design makes this an ideal garden space for anyone who is elderly or wheelchair-bound as it allows for legroom under the angled box. The wood is treated with a food-safe preservative to ensure a long life and many years of enjoyable gardening. The six sturdy legs mean this planter is stable, and each features a foot to keep ground rot from creeping up the legs.
Raised planter boxes come in many styles to allow for more or less growing room depending on your giftee’s space availability.
Even if you don’t have a ton of space, you can raise a ton of veggies with these clever U-shaped raised garden boxes. Made of premium cedar boards that are rot and pest resistant, this particular configuration measures 8 by 8 feet and is 16.5 inches tall. That means less back strain, and the U-shape allows you to tend your garden easily from all sides.
These boxes feature metal critter fencing meaning rabbits and squirrels will be less able to get in and munch on your crops before you do. The cedar is untreated and organic – aka. safe. The quality construction is also noteworthy as these raised garden beds use dovetail interlocking joints, which makes assembly super simple for any homeowner. Each board slides into the corner posts without tools to form a secure open-bottom garden frame. Every corner post is routed on all four sides for ease of assembly and expansion.
You can get an even larger configuration that’s 8 by 12 feet if you happen to have the yard space. Simply set them up in the sunniest southern exposure in the yard, and if you’re worried about bird predation, snag some garden cloth to make raised toppers for your boxes. If critters aren’t an issue, you can save a bit of money by ordering the garden boxes without critter fencing.
If you don’t have a lot of space, but you have a sunny patio, you can grow all kinds of plants in this beautiful Foreman raised planter box. Waterproof and rot resistant, this big box measures in at 48 inches long by 24 inches wide, and it stands 30 inches tall, saving strain on your back. The wood grain plastic and anodized aluminum frame will give you years of service.
This planter is seriously easy to assemble and allows you to plant lots of things at quick to pick height. From lettuces and herbs to tomatoes and squash, it’s a great addition to your patio. Get it in a variety of sizes and different wood grain looks. We love the locking caster wheels that allow you to easily move your planter into whatever area happens to get the most sun at any given time, or out of the way if you happen to have guests on the patio, meaning your garden is both mobile and flexible.
One of the difficult things about working with raised garden boxes is that many are one big size with no dividers or ways to separate different plantings. That’s why we love this Vegepod. It features four separate channels that allow for keeping your herbs from mixing and give you plenty of space for plantings. Another serious hightlight, however, is the fold-down top made of garden cloth. That keeps bugs and other garden pests at bay – a key if you’ve ever had your cruciferous veggies decimated by whiteflies in the past.
The Vegepod has the coolest self-watering system. It utilizes a wicking system where the soil draws the water upwards keeping it moist. Established plants can last weeks without watering and in cooler times your plants may not require water for months at a time. That means you’ll get greater yields with less work. Bonus.
This big pod is 78.7 by 39.4 inches. If you want to raise it up off the ground, you’ll need the metal risers, although you certainly could make risers of your own if you’re handy. The Vegepod comes in small, medium and large sizes.
Whether growing flowers or food spark your outdoor imagination (by the way, many flowers are edible too!) this pair of vertical raised planter boxes give you enough space to do both. You won’t need any tools to assemble the four foot tall metal frames, and each 22 inch planter box is made of food safe polypropylene. Want a larger solution? Get these six foot tall vertical planters instead.
Once assembled, they have a cascading drainage system that allows water to flow down from the top planter to the next, meaning you’ll waste less water during times when it’s scarce. Consider these the perfect solution for veggies and fruits that like to drape such as strawberry plants and zucchini. Plant those larger growing veggies like squash and cukes at the bottom in a place where there is ample room for them to cascade around the base.
If you’re looking for inspiration on cooking with edible flowers, you’ll love reading this article from The Spruce.
This solid wood raised garden planter is an awesome choice, especially if you opt to buy more than one at a time. They could easily line your porch or back patio with gorgeous greenery that tastes every bit as good as it looks. At four feet long and 23 inches wide, it provides plenty of space for multiple crops at the same time. One thing to consider is companion planting as not all plants prosper when near one another. (I once planted jalapenos next to bell peppers and they all were hot!) Great Garden Companions is a wonderful guide book if you’re new to the gardening game.
Back to the attributes of this planter, we love the ornamental finials on the corner posts, and the fact that this box features a bed liner means your raised planter will last for many seasons to come. It’s easy to assemble and has drainage holes in the bottom of the planter to help ensure you don’t overwater your plants.
One way to dramatically increase space as well as yield is to grow things at different levels, which is why we love this three tiered raised planter box. It allows you to plant taller growing items in the top planter bed and graduate by height the rest of your crops. Go for taller veggies like peppers and tomatoes on the top, followed by beans and peas in the middle and low growth lettuces and herbs in the bottom.
Made from 100% solid fir wood construction, these raised garden boxes measure 4 by 4 feet in total space. If you’re wondering why gardening is such a popular avocation, even when you don’t need to reduce your time in public places, this blog lays out a dozen reasons why gardening is great for your mental as well as physical health.
Are you looking for raised planter boxes that will last, but also don’t limit your creativity or allow you to change things to best meet your needs? This group of four planters can be configured in so many different ways from L-shape long and narrow to a large square and be unlocked for reconfiguration on a whim.
Made from long-lasting lightweight plastic, these rattan lookalikes will stay rust and rot free. They each feature self-watering disks and drainage out the bottom. Each box is 15.35 x 14.96 inches in size and stands approximately 15 inches tall. They come with decorative finials for the corners to give them a high end look.
While we’ve featured a four-box configuration, you can get them in singles up to sets of six.
If you’re trying to grow a small veggie garden on a deck or balcony, you’ll need to follow the sun to get enough exposure for your plants. That’s what makes this one of the best raised planter boxes for your particular needs. The biggest asset is the wheels that allow you to easily move the planter into a sunny space several times a day with ease.
Naturally, the solid fir wood construction is a plus, and at four by 2 feet, you’ll get lots of space that can grow more than you might have imagined. Because of the locking wheels, it stands at 32 inches high, which is a huge bonus for those who have low back issues. Perfect picking height. Additionally, since you’re a small space gardener, this box has a slatted lower shelf that makes for easy storage of your gardening tools, bucket, and more.
One of the challenges of growing produce in raised planter boxes is knowing the proper spacing between plants. This particular planter alleviates that worry because it includes a growing grid that evenly divides the box into 12 separate spaces. This means that you’ll get a better yield from what you plant as everything has ample room to grow.
The four foot square stands 11 inches tall, allowing for plenty of soil space for larger plants like cabbages and zucchini. And if you’re worried about longevity, this planter is specially coated to prevent rotting, peeling, cracking and fading for the next 20 years. Made from sturdy PVC, it won’t warp even with lots of sunlight and water exposure. Better yet, you can connect them if you opt to buy more than one.
These planters are made of chocolate manmade rattan, and they’re easy to assemble. If you’re fearing that a wood garden box really doesn’t match your rattan patio decor, but you also want to find a way to be more self-sufficient, you don’t need to draw a line in the sand, because you can be well-coordinated and grow yummy stuff at the same time with these two tier raised planter boxes.
Each includes a water circulation system to maximize your water usage, and while our featured choice offers two tiers, you can get these planters in almost a limitless variety of sizes and configurations to fit whatever space you might have available.
Western red cedar boards make up this big beefy raised garden bed. At 8 by 4 feet, you’ll get beaucoup growing space for all sorts of plants from veggies and fruits to flowers. It accommodates up to eleven inches of dirt making it ideal even for more deep-rooted plants like tomatoes. You can also mound up soil inside for squashes and potatoes, plus it gives ample space for root veggies like carrots and beets.
Made with one inch thick premium quality deck boards, this planter has a seriously strong joint design that will never bow under the weight of wet soil, so you can count on using this garden box for many years to come. If you don’t need quite this much growing space, you can also get this box in a 4 by 4 foot size.
If you’re like many new gardeners, you might not realize that not all raised planter boxes are created equal. While most are suitable for free standing and trailing vegetables and flowers, few have the advantage of a center trellis like this one. That trellis means you can successfully raise climbing veggies like peas and beans, which require a structure to attach to for success.
This beautiful cedar set up is big compared to most at four feet by eight feet, so you’ll want a substantial area to place it and make sure you pick a place with lots of daytime sun, since veggies love that. The dovetail corner posts make this piece easy to assemble and the corners are finished with a beveled top cap to make it look like it was built by a professional. Do feel free to brag once you have it set up.
The sustainably sourced cedar components are rot and pest resistant, so you can count on many years of gardening bliss with this big set up. If you need a narrower profile or only want a shorter box with a trellis, this design comes in many sizes and shapes to accommodate. Better yet, they’re all quite reasonably priced for natural cedar, and the craftsmanship is really excellent.
If you’re looking for a fast solution to create raised garden boxes in your urban environment, these unique planters from City Farmer USA are a really cool option. Each box measures two feet by three feet and stands 28 inches high. They’re easy to put together and feature a proprietary mesh construction that doesn’t leave a mess all over the patio.
Fabric panels ensure soil retention, and they feature plastic seam covers to help retain water. The patented mesh side ventilation design promotes a healthy plant root system, and the patented base has a one inch water reservoir that retains water and nutrients for faster growing, healthier vegetables whether on your rooftop, patio or deck.
These planters are made from UV resistant and impact resistant materials that won’t rust or rot. Because they’re not terribly large, we would recommend buying a few to really produce enough veggies for a whole family. Wondering how many vegetables your family should eat per day? This article might give you some idea of why you need to raise more of your own.
When you’re considering planter boxes for your porch or patio, you might want an option that can be easily backed up against a wall, like these freestanding planters. They feature large trellises in the back that make a perfect option for all your favorite climbing beans and peas, while being tall enough to even accommodate a couple of hanging pots.
Made of 100% natural, 350ºC-carbonized fir, this free-standing trellis and planter is stable and durable and resists water absorption into the wood directly while retaining it in the planter, which helps resist deformation and cracking. These planters have drainage holes at the bottom, making it easy to grow in either soil or pots and give your plants the needed ventilation to prosper.
Looked at everything else on the list, but couldn’t find an option that’s right for your very small space? This may be a good solution. While not technically a box or a traditional bed, the Lettuce Grow FarmStand growing system allows you to grow 200+ delicious varieties of veggies, fruits, and herbs in these self-watering, self-fertilizing, hydroponic containers. These are especially ideal if you’re compromised on space as at 22 by 22 inches, they feature a small footprint that’s great for any sunny space, either indoors or out. This particular system grows up to 24 plants at a time, although you can get expansions that allow you to grow up to 36 plants at a time.
This kit includes the tower plus a pump and timer, ensuring your hydroponic system is delivering key nutrients to your starts. While they recommend you purchase starts directly from Lettuce Grow (as they are not currently available on Amazon,) they will ensure you get delivery of plants that are suited to your climate and region so you have optimal growing success.
This urban-friendly look would be perfect for someone living in a modern industrial loft. If you never envisioned yourself as an urban gardener, but now you’re thinking more about self-sustainability, this galvanized raised garden box is a perfect fit for your industrial decor. At six by three feet in size, this planter stands a foot tall. It sits on the ground (or your patio) so if you want to keep things clean, you might want to consider getting something to line this box with.
Made of stable, thickened galvanized metal that’s strengthened with a crossbar in the center, this planter box features a rust-resistant coating that will keep it looking good for many years to come. If you like the metal look, but you’d prefer something a bit more finished, you might like this metal option from Best Choice Products in dark gray. Note, it is somewhat smaller in size, however.
If you’ve got a beach cabin or lake place, you might like a planter more reflective of those muted gray tones. This U-MAX raised garden box is an ideal solution for versatility, good looks, and pest control. At 22.5 by 49 inches, this planter stands 59 inches tall (that’s including the cover.) It’s portable and convenient so you can move it over to a window and use it as an outdoor kitchen herb garden, or you can get serious with bigger plants like tomatoes.
Made of solid fir wood, this planter is rot resistant and sturdy enough to last for years. It features a deep enough planting area to accommodate larger plants like tomatoes and more. The liner makes your garden virtually trouble-free and keeps you from overwatering as well.
The greenhouse cover is especially helpful when starting seeds and younger plants, and it’s also great to keep plants from unexpected frosts at night. You do need to be careful when using the greenhouse cover not to directly spray plants with water as the leaves can burn in the sun. The Greenhouse Gardener’s Manual can help guide you to the best results.
We’ve often shared our fondness for vertical gardening, not only for its unique look, but because it allows plants of different heights to get adequate sun on each of them without overcrowding. We particularly love this sturdy cedar interpretation of a vertical garden because it’s rustic, beautiful and because it’s made of 100% western red cedar, you know it’s going to last for many gardening seasons ahead.
A large 44 inch wedge shaped box allows for both shallow and deep root gardening space for you. The box has a second planting area on each side beneath the large box, or, if you choose, those areas make great storage space for garden tools as well. This raised garden box makes a perfect addition to an existing garden or gives you a simple option to begin on your patio or balcony. The planters feature softened edges on the front, minimizing worries of a nasty sliver while you’re planting and harvesting.
Vertical gardens are also space defining, and eliminate the need for perhaps poor ground soils. This blog about vertical gardens around the world is bound to get you inspired.
As we’ve noted, cedar is the ideal wood for raised planters because it is naturally rot and pest resistant. We like this particular raised garden box because it also has rust-resistant aluminum corners that look aged and appropriate for experienced gardeners and newbies alike. At two feet by four feet in size, it holds 165 quarts of container mix that will let you grow a myriad of different veggies and flowers. At 29 inches tall, it’s also the perfect picking height for both kids and adults.
Since it can’t be exposed to regular garden soil, one of our favorite choices for container gardening is Miracle Gro Potting Mix which helps retain water, prevents overwatering and grows more abundant crops to maximize your time and effort.
If you’re not looking for a lot of planting space, but you want something quaint and cute for herbs and perhaps a small squash or tomato plant, this painted metal raised garden box is a real cutie. You can count on it never rotting or warping and it comes with drain holes already placed in the bottom to avoid overwatering.
At 22.5 by 25 inches, it stands 31.5 inches tall. A handle and wheels make it easy to move around into the sunniest spots, and a shelf underneath is the perfect place to stow all the needed garden tools. It would be a great starter idea for a child who wants to help you in the garden as it’s just the right height and the planting space wouldn’t be overwhelming. If you want to get them a step by step guide for success, consider getting them Easy Peasy: Gardening for Kids.