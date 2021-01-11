21 Best Raised Planter Boxes to Grow Veggies

This planter maximizes grow space, perfect for hungry families. If you’re looking for the perfect gift to give to help an older person get growing in their backyard, the VegTrug planter has enough room to grow up to 30 salads and vegetables at any time on a patio, or in their garden with this sturdy space-saving growing solution. It features a unique V-shape design that maximizes the growing area without using so much soil. In the 16.5 inch center of this raised planter, you can grow deep-rooted veggies like carrots, tomatoes, and beets, while reserving the outer edges for things like lettuces and herbs.

The V-design makes this an ideal garden space for anyone who is elderly or wheelchair-bound as it allows for legroom under the angled box. The wood is treated with a food-safe preservative to ensure a long life and many years of enjoyable gardening. The six sturdy legs mean this planter is stable, and each features a foot to keep ground rot from creeping up the legs.

Raised planter boxes come in many styles to allow for more or less growing room depending on your giftee’s space availability.