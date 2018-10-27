9 Best Rice Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If you want a no-frills rice cooker that promises to get the job done right, this model is worth a close look. It offers four different cooking menu settings — synchrony-cooking, plain rice, brown rice, and slow cooking. The unique syncro-cooking function, known as tacook, allows you to simultaneously cook your rice and your main meal.

There’s even a separate cookbook just for this function. Customers appreciate the user-friendly one push operation along with the nonstick inner pan, which prevents food from sticking and is also easy to clean. The Tiger rice cooker comes with a cooking plate, nonstick spatula, and measuring cup.