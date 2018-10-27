10 Best Small Slow Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The best small slow cookers can help fulfill your cooking demands while taking up a minimal amount of space. The thought of eating cafeteria food at school or work can be daunting, especially when it’s on a regular basis. These small slow cookers offer enough space to make food for one to four people, including appetizers and main meals. You’ll find capacities ranging from as small as 1.5 quarts to 4 quarts and more. Some slow cookers also have extras such as a timer, indicator light, and programmable options.