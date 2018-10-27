10 Best Small Slow Cookers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

The best small slow cookers can help fulfill your cooking demands while taking up a minimal amount of space. The thought of eating cafeteria food at school or work can be daunting, especially when it’s on a regular basis. These small slow cookers offer enough space to make food for one to four people, including appetizers and main meals. You’ll find capacities ranging from as small as 1.5 quarts to 4 quarts and more. Some slow cookers also have extras such as a timer, indicator light, and programmable options.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.62 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $28.43 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $50.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $32.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.71 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Crock-Pot 4-Quart Cook & Carry Slow CookerPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable stoneware insert
- Dishwasher safe insert and lid
- Easy carry handles
- Some note the lid can be tough to latch
- Exterior can scratch easily
- Short power cord
As its name suggests, this small slow cooker is designed for cooking food then transporting it. Features such as a removable stoneware insert and room to cook food for up to four people make this Crock-Pot a solid choice for college dorms, traveling, parties, and family gatherings. Both the insert and lid are dishwasher safe. Choose between low and high temperature settings along with a keep warm function for optimal results.
Find more Crock-Pot 4-Quart Cook & Carry Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Hamilton Beach Party CrockPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Brightly colored exterior
- Ideal for parties and small gatherings
- Durable cast iron construction
- Tealight is more for decoration than keeping contents warm
- A few mention it can rust easily
- Decorative candle not included
The colorful Hamilton Beach Party Crock features a 1.5-quart capacity and a durable cast iron construction. Choose between low, medium, and high settings for desired results. Highlights include a cordless warming stand and a sturdy cast aluminum knob. There’s even room inside the warming stand for a decorative candle. Its compact size makes this slow cooker ideal for appetizers as well as smaller dinners and desserts.
Find more Hamilton Beach Party Crock information and reviews here.
-
RoadPro Slow CookerPrice: $33.62Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stretch cord keeps contents secure
- Long power cord
- Warms and cooks food up to 170 degrees
- Doesn’t heat or cook food very quickly
- Metal parts can get very hot
- Some wish the lid was more secure
Its compact size and easy portability makes this slow cooker a solid choice for dorm rooms as well as camping and RVs. Highlights include a stretch cord that goes over the glass lid to keep contents from spilling when traveling, along with easy grip handles. You can warm and cook food up to 170 degrees Fahrenheit. The stoneware crock can be removed and is dishwasher safe. This small slow cooker also has a 6-foot power cord.
Find more RoadPro Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Proctor Silex Round Slow CookerPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable crock and lid
- Adjustable temperature control
- Stay cool handles and knob
- Only comes in one color
- Short power cord
- A few complain of hot spots
Both the pot and lid are dishwasher safe. The crock is also removable. A handy keep warm setting allows food to stay warm with minimal energy consumption. Other highlights include stay-cool handles for safe transportation, along with an adjustable temperature control dial. The lid knob is also designed to remain cool to the touch. Choose between low and high heat settings as well as a warming option.
Find more Proctor Silex Round Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Kitchen Selectives Slow CookerPrice: $28.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable stoneware insert
- Can be manually switched off
- Includes a glass lid
- Lacks a timer
- Exterior gets hot
- Several note it has hot spots
The compact Kitchen Selectives 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker is available in turquoise, green, and red, making it a fun and colorful addition to any college dorm or apartment. Features include a removable stoneware insert along with low and high heat settings. There’s also an off option for added convenience. The glass lid allows you to monitor your meal’s progress without removing the lid.
Find more Kitchen Selectives Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Cuisinart 3.5-Quart Programmable Slow CookerPrice: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3.5-quart capacity
- Touchpad control panel
- Four cooking modes
- A few mention the materials feel cheap
- Some find that the suggested cooking times are too long
- Limited programming options
If you’re looking for a small slow cooker that isn't downright tiny, consider this 3.5-quart option. The ceramic pot is dishwasher safe, as is the lid. This slow cooker features a user-friendly touchpad control panel along with a 24-hour countdown timer. There are also four cooking modes to choose from. Nonslip rubber feet keep the slow cooker securely in place. Other features include stay-cool handles and included recipes to help you get started.
Find more Cuisinart 3.5-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Crock-Pot 2.5-Quart Mini Slow CookerPrice: $32.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cooking capacity up to three people
- Comes with lid-mounted clips
- Oven-safe stoneware
- No power light
- Some mention the capacity is smaller than expected
- Metal components can get very hot
This Crockpot 2.5-Quart Mini Casserole Crock Slow Cooker features enough cooking space for up to three people. It comes with low and high settings along with a keep warm function. Lid-mounted clips are included to prevent contents from spilling during transportation. The small slow cooker also has a removable lid and an oven-safe stoneware. Both the lid and stoneware are dishwasher safe.
Find more Crock-Pot 2.5-Quart Mini Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Elite Gourmet 1.5-Quart Slow CookerPrice: $12.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stainless steel exterior
- Cool-touch handles and knobs
- Comes with a tempered glass lid
- Short power cord
- A few mention food can burn on the highest temperature setting
- Can take awhile to heat up food
The Elite Gourmet MST-250XS 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker features 120 watts of power along with handy low, high, and keep warm settings. It’s also equipped with a tempered clear glass lid so that you can keep an eye on your meal as it cooks. Cool-touch knobs and handles allow for safe transportation, even when the slow cooker is still hot. Its stainless steel exterior gives this slow cooker an upscale appearance despite its affordable price tag. A convenient power indicator lights up when the appliance is on.
Find more Elite Gourmet 1.5-Quart Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
Hamilton Beach Slow CookerPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fully programmable
- Basic timer
- Stoneware and lid are dishwasher safe
- No on/off indicator light
- Doesn’t have a timer
- Some mention the clips don’t fully secure the lid in place
This Hamilton Beach slow cooker features a 4-quart capacity. A capacity of this size is optimal for smaller roasts and enough appetizers for a crowd. It also comes with low, high, and keep warm settings. Both the stoneware and lid are dishwasher safe, making cleanup that much quicker. This small cooker is fully programmable, taking the guesswork out of most dishes. When it's done cooking, the appliance automatically switches to a keep warm setting.
Find more Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
-
VitaClay 2-in-1 Slow CookerPrice: $89.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural clay pot
- Combination rice and slow cooker
- Programmable timer
- Expensive replacement parts
- A few note that rice can stick to the pot surface
- Some say the clay pot retains odors
The hallmark feature of this slow cooker is its natural clay pot. The clay pot offers optimal absorption and heat retention for delicious end results. It also has a low thermal conductivity. As an added bonus, the surface is naturally nonstick and comes without a chemical glaze. This combination rice cooker and slow cooker offers four settings as well as a programmable timer with a range from 30 minutes to 12 hours.
Find more VitaClay 2-in-1 Slow Cooker information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 5 Best Crock Pots: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
- 10 Best Slow Cookers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook