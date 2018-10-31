25 Unique Christmas Cards: The Ultimate List (2018)

If you’re planning to send Christmas cards to your loved ones this year, don’t just go for whatever you find on your way to the checkout line at the store. Consider our list of the 25 best unique Christmas cards to make your greeting special.
Vermont Christmas Company Holiday Ride Christmas Cards
Sticking with the dog theme, this one captures the imagination of both dog lovers and those longing for a sense of nostalgia. It's a subtle and lovely rendering of an antique scene from years past. The inside reads "Here’s to getting out and experiencing the magic of the holiday season. Merry Christmas!" Fifteen cards are included along with gold foil lined envelopes.
I also quite like this option from One Jade Lane that follows a similar theme.
Avanti Frozen Greetings Christmas Cards
Being the owner of three dopey dogs, I have a special place in my heart for this ridiculous card. If that sounds like you and your loved ones, it's hard to go wrong with this adorably goofy card. The greeting inside reads "Merwwy Chwithmuth!" to complete the gag. You can get these cards in packs of ten, 50, or 100 to match your holiday greeting needs.
The Retro Christmas Card Company Vintage Main Street Christmas Cards
The last of our vintage vehicle themed picks is this retro downtown featuring mid-century the signage of festive shopping destinations. It's of a unique Christmas card in another way in that it takes an unusual shape being about nine by four inches. You get eight of these cards in a pack and the inside reads "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas!"
Sustainable Greetings Merry Christmas Greeting Cards Bulk Box Set
This set of 36 cards gives you six different fun, modern designs. That's enough to cover a variety of personalities among your family and friends. These are blank on the inside, so you can write a note of your choosing to pair with the person you're sending it to.
Canopy Street Christmas Cats Holiday Card Assortment Pack
Are you a cat lover or do you have a number of cat lovers on your Christmas mailing list? These cute cat-themed cards should be just the thing. Each of the five designs has its own phrase inside for a total of 25 cards. Matching envelopes are included, of course.
Sustainable Greetings Winter Animal Designs Christmas Cards
Do you have a lot of people on your Christmas mailing list? Perhaps you manage an office or own a company, or you just have a large family. Either way, consider this option if you need many cards as you get 144 of them in this pack. You get 24 of each of the six designs, so you could even use this to stock up and send one design per year for a little while. The insides of these are blank to allow for your personal message.
Caspari Baby in Stable Boxed Christmas Cards
Keeping with the theme of animals, this softly-rendered card depicts the infant Jesus being greeted by woodland animals. It's done in almost a pastel style, evoking gentle warmth. Inside of each of the 16 cards is the message: "Blessed Christmas and a prayer for peace in the New Year".
Stonehouse Collection Holiday Marina Nautical Christmas Card
Regardless of whether you live the coastal life, this is a beautifully-rendered Christmas card. For me, it recalls the coastal New England area I grew up in, but it works for just about any port anywhere. This pack includes 18 cards and matching envelopes. On the inside, it reads, "Wishing you every happiness this Holiday Season and throughout the coming year".
Stonehouse Collection Santa’s Camper Christmas Cards
Snowbirds may be able to make the best of this one. Let everyone you love who opt to stay in colder climes know how good you have it in your warm Christmas locale. Even Santa has his RV parked and is enjoying some rays. There are 18 cards in this pack, inside of which reads, "Wishing you special times to treasure during this holiday season".
Camtop 3D Pop Up Christmas Cards
Pop up Christmas cards are always a unique approach. I like these for their festive, limited color palette. With the help of a little tape, these can be set up on the mantel after your loved ones receive them. The envelopes included here aren't self-sealing, but they do include small stickers to close them. You also won't be writing your Christmas letters in these as writing space is limited to a brief greeting in this pack of five cards.
Sustainable Greetings Cute Christmas Tree Illustration Cards
Christmas trees are probably my favorite part of the season. I adore evergreens the year round, but getting my tree is what really starts the holiday for me. This pack of 48 cards includes six different illustrated imaginings of the festive tree image. These are blank on the inside to leave room for your greeting.
Vermont Christmas Company Woodland Skaters Christmas Cards
Though this seems like a quaint, vintage scene, I can vividly remember a place close to where I grew up that offered such a scene every year. It's a warm reminder of wintery fun at Christmastime. The inside reads, "Bringing you warm wishes and thoughts of good cheer for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!" and there are 15 of these in a pack.
Psaris Productions Bridge Lights and Snow Christmas Boxed Cards Set
This scene reminds me slightly of the scene in The Muppet Christmas Carol with Ebeneezer and Clara. That's probably just me, because I've seen that movie dozens of times. At any rate, it's a lovely snowy scene, and nicely understated for the folks on your list who aren't much for the over-the-top holiday scene. Inside reads a simple "Season's Greetings" and there are 12 cards in a box.
LPG Sleigh of Friends Christmas Cards
This card is in the vein of a lost art of Christmas design. It has that classic look that isn't as common anymore. Here, Father Christmas guides a variety of snow-going creatures with a small Christmas tree in tow. It's not to everyone's tastes, to be certain, but there's something a little bit magic about the blue-hued scene. There are 18 cards in a pack and the inside reads, "Let the magic and wonder of Christmas fill your holidays with joy."
Psaris Productions Rockefeller Center Tree New York City Christmas Cards
Anyone who lives in or loves New York City could be an enthusiastic recipient of this card. The Rockerfeller Center Christmas tree provides all the color for this design, which is quite striking. The message inside this one is "Season's Greetings" and there are 12 cards in a box.
The Best Card Company Golden Holiday Christmas Cards
These very striking cards have a modern glam appearance across each of the ten designs. Each of the cards in this pack of ten is different, but are similarly themed with recurring shapes, especially reindeer. These are also a bit smaller than the average card, measuring 4 by 5.25 inches. Envelopes are included and the inside of each reads, "Merry Christmas".
Sweetzer & Orange Vintage Winter Animals Christmas Cards
These animal-themed cards have two main elements. First is the vintage art style, almost reminiscent of a Little Golden Book. Second is the ultra thick card stock onto which they are printed, which is 350gsm with 100gsm red envelopes to match. These are high-quality cards, of which you get 24 or six of each. The insides of these are blank.
Canopy Street Celebrate the Season Chalkboard Christmas Card
These are very striking cards, designed to look like blackboard drawings. Among the five designs is a little something for everyone from the secular celebrators to those honoring Jesus. Buy this set if you have a diverse group of folks you want to send holiday greetings to. There are 25 total in a pack with the following inside: "May the joys of the season be with you throughout the coming year!"
Digibuddha Merry and Bright Christmas Holiday Greeting Cards
These unique cards are handmade at a print shop just outside of Philadelphia. The front has a purlescent finish for a little subtle glam. There are eight cards in a pack, each with blank insides ready for your message.
Kokona Moon Designs Assorted Christmas Cards Set
Here's another nice handmade option, this one from Maryland. Each of the ten cards in this set are unique, carrying the black and gold theme throughout all of them. The insides are blank and envelopes are included.
Stonehouse Collection Airport Control Tower Holiday Cards
While you're watching the offical NORAD Santa tracker with your kids, they might wonder what happens when Santa flies by an airport. Well, the scene might be something like this. This lightly humorous card should make just about anyone smile. There are 18 cards in a pack and the inside reads: "Wishing you the special joys of the season".
Hadley Designs Kraft Holiday Greeting Postcards
Another unique Christmas card idea is to send a postcard instead of the traditional folded card in an envelope. These heavy kraft stock cards are high quality and also have a vintage brown-paper-packages vibe to them, as well. There are 50 in a pack, so you should be covered for your whole list.
Hill Valley Greetings String of Lights Greeting Cards
This lovely yet understated card makes a good option for anyone on your mailing list this year. It comes in a "Happy Holidays" and a "Merry Christmas" version to suit your needs. These are again blank on the inside and you get 40 of them in a pack, making them quite a good value, too.
Desktop Publishing Supplies, Inc. Black & White Winter Trees Holiday Cards
I absolutely love these. They're quiet and austere, but also kind of luxurious and evocative. While most cards are printed on heavy cardstock, this is printed in a semi-gloss 80lb paper so you can utilize your printer to fill the blank inside with the greeting of your choice. Of course, you can always handwrite it, as well. They're scored for easy folding and come with red foil lined envolopes to finish the presentation.
Hiroshige: Snow Scenes Holiday Card Assortment
If you want to go for something really unique, consider these cards done in the style of the Ukiyo-e school, which is commonly referred to as Japanese woodblock print. There are four different designs showing these delicate snowy scenes of the Japan of old. Inside is a simple phrase, "Season's Greetings". There are 20 cards in a pack.