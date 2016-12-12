21 Best Gifts for Cat Owners: The Ultimate List (2018)

For the cat lover, their cats are the indifferent centers of their universe. The very thing cat people love about their cats is that they don’t rely on you every second of the day the way some dogs do. They’re content to go about their business and address you when it pleases them. This independent spirit is a point of pride for cat owners.

That being said, cats can be extremely affectionate. They have their own way of showing it, to be sure, but those who love them are happy to earn the attention of their cat. Whether it’s curling up next to you while you read or chasing a toy mouse across the room, their feline charm is hard to resist.

Fortunately for you as a gift shopper, you can rely on a love of cats to help you choose a gift for those on your list who happen to have one. There’s a wide variety of cat-themed gifts out there, and most cat lovers would be pleased to receive them. Believe me, I’m a crazy chinchilla owner and I certainly invite people to give me gifts based on those little fluffballs.

For the person on your list who has a cat (or ten), here’s our list of the best gifts for cat lovers.

1. ‘The Cat Owner’s Manual: Operating Instructions, Troubleshooting Tips, and Advice on Lifetime Maintenance’ by Dr. David Brunner, Sam Stall, and Paul Kepple

This pet owners guide is disguised as an “owner’s manual” for cats, explaining the many different behaviors of domesticated felines. Because many parents — of animals and human babies alike — often wish for a manual that will make life easier, the authors cleverly designed this book to follow that basic premise. Even if you’ve had cats for years, there’s something in here for you, but this will of course be perfect for those new to cat ownership.

Price: $10.99 for Kindle version, $12.08 for paperback

2. PyroPet Candles Kisa Candle

Kitschy cat collectibles are a calling card for some cat lovers. This adorable and strange candle might fit the bill for the someone who loves cats on your list. This six-inch candle burns for 20 hours, revealing a metallic cat skeleton beneath. Choose from pink, gray, and black for this somewhat odd, but fun, gift.

Need more options? Browse more PyroPet products here.

Price: $33.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

3. One Hundred and Eighty Degrees Ceramic Cat Measuring Cups/Baking Bowls

Kitty cookware is a practical way to celebrate catdom in everyday life. This set of ceramic measuring cups double as baking bowls, making them very useful in any kitchen. In this set, you get four bowls for measuring 1/4 cup, 1/3 cup, 1/2 cup, and one cup, which each come in the different colors of black, dark gray, light gray, and cream, respectively. The little noses are all pink, of course.

Price: $36.99

4. Furhaven Tiger Tough Cat Tree Furniture Condos for Cats and Kittens

While we have an entire post dedicated to cat trees, we still think they’re a great gift idea for any and all cat owners. All cats need a place of their own to play, lounge, and scratch. With a bevy of options, Furhaven almost certainly has a cat condo that will work for the person on your list.

There are nearly 40 combinations of colors and styles, in sizes ranging from medium all the way up to floor-to-ceiling. There’s bound to be something in your budget that will delight any cat.

Price: $63.88 for large Deluxe Playground

5. EBMORE Cute Animal Design Soft Wool Cotton Socks

Maybe not everyone would be totally stoked to receive socks for Christmas, but we’re betting that folks who like to cozy up with cats probably would. These socks are made of a blend of the following materials for breathable but very warm performance: 35 percent wool, 24 percent cotton, 36 percent polyester, five percent Spandex. In addition to the cat pattern, you can also get these in fox, owl, and wolf.

If you like the idea of the cat socks but not this design, consider these Olyer crew cotton socks instead.

Price: $11.99

6. Cat-Opoly

Yep, that’s right: it’s Monopoly, but for cats. Instead of top hats and cars, players can play as a milk bottle, mouse, can of sardines or cat food, a fish, or a ball of yarn. The properties in this game are cat breeds, and each deed includes facts about them. It’s just silly enough to make a fun gift for the serious cat lover.

Need more options? Browse more cat games here. Including, but not limited to, the Crazy Cat Lady Game.

Price: $18.99

7. Kikkerland Cat Butt Magnets

What cat lover doesn’t secretly love staring at cat butts? They must, given how often cats find an opportunity to show them off. Now that posture can be immortalized with this set of six magnets covering six different breeds. The cat owner in your life could use them to stick a note about picking up more food and litter to the fridge. The safari kit has a few big cats in it, too.

Price: $11.46

8. The Kitty Pass Interior Cat/Pet Door

One of the necessary unpleasantries of cat ownership is dealing with the kitty litter box. While you can mitigate some of that by considering our list of the best self-cleaning litter boxes, you’ll still want to put those into their own space, if possible. For those lucky enough to have a spare closet to house their cat’s box, that still requires keeping the door open at all times. This little invention aims to solve that.

Whomever you give this to will need to be handy with a saw, but the installation is otherwise pretty simple. This cat door is finished in semi gloss white, but you can paint it to match any interior door in your home. If the cat owner on your list doesn’t have a jig saw yet, this Black + Decker BDEJS600C will do the job nicely.

Price: $41.96 (7 percent off MSRP)

9. Wicary Cat Sterling Silver Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings

Cat gifts can be elegant, too. Available in rose gold, silver, black, and gold, as well as in a necklace, these freshwater cultured pearl earrings are an understated way of showing one’s love for cats. The simple addition of ears to the pearls makes these distinctly cat-inspired, yet refined enough to wear even for special occasions.

Price: $15.50

10. Curious Cat Cube Cat House

As with the cat condo above, this smaller cat cube is a combination cat bed, lounging surface, and play center. While not everyone has room for a huge cat tower in their home, something like this will perform do the job without taking up a lot of space. There’s a fleece bed on the top and inside for maximum relaxation. When it isn’t needed, it can be folded flat and stored in a closet. That also makes it pretty good for traveling, too.

Need more options? Read our list of the best cat beds here.

Price: $30.49 (32 percent off MSRP)

11. Decole Cat Mug and Spoon

When cozying up with a cat on the couch, it’s best to do so with a warm beverage. With this mug and spoon set, you’ll ensure the cat lover in your life can do just that in appropriate cat-appointed style. The listing title for this item says 12 ounces, but reviews and the description both indicate that it’s actually eight ounces, which is plenty enough for a strong cup of coffee. The matching spoon is good for stirring in cream, which they may or may not wish to share with their cat.

Need more options? Browse more cat mugs here.

Price: $18.38

12. Petstages Easy Life Cat Scratcher and Rest

Here’s another option for both scratching and lounging, which are two of the principle activities of a cat’s life. The advantages to this one are the low price and the fact that it’s made of recyclable cardboard. After the cat has mangled it to a state beyond usefulness, it can be easily recycled. Before that point, the corrugated construction is sturdy enough for hours of play and sleep. Like the one above, this, too, can be folded and put away when not in use. The package contains catnip to help entice the cat to use it.

Need more options? Read our list of the best cat scratching posts here.

Price: $9.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

13. Pawtitas Polyester Cat Collar

A new collar for any pet always makes a great gift. For one thing, dogs and cats are pretty hard on their collars and they’re either fraying or dirty. Additionally, it’s nice to have different styles to switch to from time to time. With this Pawtitas collar, you get the necessary safety release buckle so your cat won’t choke if they get caught, as well as a removable bell. The collar is adjustable from eight to 12 inches, and you can choose from eight different colorways to suit any cat.

Price: $10.99

14. ‘Cat Lover: Adult Coloring Book’ by Gina Trowler

Adult coloring books continue to be popular, providing an outlet for stress and rekindling a love of simple activities over the increasingly distressing and complicated world of internet distractions. For cat lovers, of course, the object to be colored in should be feline in nature, while still providing a satisfying and detailed challenge. If you opt to give this as a gift, don’t forget the colored pencils to go along with it.

Price: $8.99

15. Catit Senses 2.0 Wellness Center

This so-called wellness center is meant as a relaxing area with grooming and massage brushes that collect hair to limit its spread around your home. At the top is a catnip container that will attract your cat. The whole unit is also designed to be easy to clean. We included their play circuit in our best interactive cat toys post because the company makes sturdy, fun toys for cats.

Price: $24.99

16. ViviPet Cat Dining Table 15° Tilted Platform Pet Feeder

A classy cat dish can really spruce up the area where a cat is fed. This one has an especially high-end look, and includes everything a cat could need. There are dishes for both food and water, both ceramic and dishwasher safe. The eating surface holding the bowls is at a 15 degree angle and raised up off the floor, which reduces stress on the cat when eating. There’s also a dish for cat grass, so we recommend you pick up some of that to add to your gift, too. You can get this in a white or black stand with either matching contrasting bowls.

Price: $59.99

17. iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum

While I don’t have a cat, I do have three dogs and two chinchillas, so I know how messy pets can be. To that end, I recently bought myself a Roomba, and I have to say, it makes a huge difference. I was skeptical, to be honest, that I needed a robot to clean my floor for me. After the third time of just pressing the button and letting it pick up all the pet hair, I was sold. This model is Alexa and app enabled, and is designed for picking up pet hair off both hardwood and carpeted floors. It will take care of tracked kitty litter no problem, too.

Need more options? Browse more iRobot products here.

Price: $299

18. Tabby James Premium Organic Catnip

Just as you might purchase for a cat owner a bottle of fine wine as a gift, consider this artisanal catnip the feline equivalent. Organically grown in my area of the country, the Pacific Northwest, this is high-test, high-quality stuff. You can use it on any of the toys or towers on this list, or simply pack it into the included muslin pouch and toss it to the cat to play with.

Need more options? Browse more catnip products here.

Price: $9.50

19. Fashion’s Talk Cat Toys Variety Pack for Kitty

You can never go wrong with giving the cat lover in your life a huge pile of toys to entertain their cat. Small toys often end up under couches, ovens, and other furniture, or otherwise must be constantly replaced due to wear. This handy variety pack contains 20 different toys, including balls, mice, and catnip toys.

Need more options? Read our list of the best cat toys here for more ideas.

Price: $12.88

20. ‘Knit Your Own Cat: Easy-to-Follow Patterns for 16 Frisky Felines’

There tends to be a high degree of overlap between knitters and cat owners. It’s what gave rise to the iconic image of the kitten playing with a ball of yarn. If you happen to know a cat-loving knitter, this book will teach them how to knit 16 different cats. They can use the patterns to recreate their own cats, invent new, bizarre breeds, or to honor cats of the past. Author Sally Muir has a whole series of animal knitting books to check out, too.

Need more options? Browse more cat books here.

Price: $9.99

21. Accoutrements Crazy Cat Lady Action Figure Set

Finally, if you want to the full gag-gift route, give the cat lover in your life a glimpse into their future with this humorous crazy cat lady set. In addition to the two cats hiding out on her person, the set includes six free-standing cats. All the fun of a house full of cats without the multiple kitty litter boxes to clean.

Price: $10.83 (28 percent off MSRP)

