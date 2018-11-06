7 Best Black Christmas Trees: The Ultimate List (2018)

Think beyond green this holiday. A black Christmas tree is a stylish and sophisticated twist on the old emerald standby.

Incorporating one into your holiday decor makes a sleek statement even undecorated, and adds an amazingly elegant contrast to the sparkle and shine of your ornament collection.

Artificial trees are always a convenient pick since they never have to be watered or pruned. Vibrantly colored versions have been rising in popularity over the last few years too. From pink to white, to champagne and now black, opting for a colorful tree is a fun and refreshing decor choice.

Truly, how many people cover their home in red and green or silver and blue flourishes? This year, dare to be different. A black tree shows you aren’t afraid to go bold.

A black Christmas tree may seem like a harsh, dark choice given the lighter feeling of the time of year, but it offers the perfect dramatic counterpoint to all of your cherished items. Think of it as the perfect dark stage, just waiting for its fabulous joyous props and spotlights.

When choosing a black Christmas tree, there are many styles and heights to choose from. If you’re a little nervous about experimenting and making an investment, select a smaller tabletop tree. If you’re in love with the look and know it’s something you’ll bring out for years, definitely spend a little more on a life-size, quality piece that will hold its shape.

Now check out our top black Christmas trees for the season. We’re starting with our most amazing find in the top spot and round out the list with more options at a variety of price points.