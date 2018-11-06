7 Best Black Christmas Trees: The Ultimate List (2018)

Think beyond green this holiday. A black Christmas tree is a stylish and sophisticated twist on the old emerald standby.
Incorporating one into your holiday decor makes a sleek statement even undecorated, and adds an amazingly elegant contrast to the sparkle and shine of your ornament collection.
Artificial trees are always a convenient pick since they never have to be watered or pruned. Vibrantly colored versions have been rising in popularity over the last few years too. From pink to white, to champagne and now black, opting for a colorful tree is a fun and refreshing decor choice.
Truly, how many people cover their home in red and green or silver and blue flourishes? This year, dare to be different. A black tree shows you aren’t afraid to go bold.
A black Christmas tree may seem like a harsh, dark choice given the lighter feeling of the time of year, but it offers the perfect dramatic counterpoint to all of your cherished items. Think of it as the perfect dark stage, just waiting for its fabulous joyous props and spotlights.
When choosing a black Christmas tree, there are many styles and heights to choose from. If you’re a little nervous about experimenting and making an investment, select a smaller tabletop tree. If you’re in love with the look and know it’s something you’ll bring out for years, definitely spend a little more on a life-size, quality piece that will hold its shape.
Now check out our top black Christmas trees for the season. We’re starting with our most amazing find in the top spot and round out the list with more options at a variety of price points.
Silks Are Forever Ombre Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $581.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous ombre coloring
- Comes pre-lit with lights ready to go
- Comes with its own stand
- Expensive
- Larger size is more difficult to store
- Must handle with care
Wow. Gorgeous. Stunning. This number one pick is number one for obvious visual reasons.
Even though it's also the priciest pick on our list, you'll be delighted anew every year when you pull this one out and put it up.
It starts with bright white on top and continues down through varying shades of silver until it transitions to pure black on the bottom. This uniquely beautiful tree stands almost 8 feet high and is 4 feet wide.
It also boasts over 1,000 tree branch tips and also comes covered in 600 long-lasting clear LED lights. The decorative black metal stand is also included.
Buy the Silks Are Forever Ombre Artificial Christmas Tree here.
StillCool 2 Foot Artificial Black Christmas TreePrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Small size makes it good pick for the office or tabletop
- Easy to take apart and store
- Smaller size
- Sheds a little bit
- Doesn't come with lights
Fun and fluffy, this first pick is a lot of look for a little price. It’s an excellent choice for a tabletop or desktop and is easy to assemble.
One small note is that you will definitely have to take some time to really fluff out the branches to get it looking its best.
If you’re participating in a gift exchange or white elephant party this year, simply grab this tree and snag a few inexpensive silver and gold ornaments. It would also make gorgeous centerpieces when decorated for any festive parties and winter weddings.
Buy the StillCool 2 Foot Artificial Black Christmas Tree here.
National Tree Company 4 Foot Black Tinsel TreePrice: $27.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good value
- Comes with lights already attached and ready to go
- Nice choice for a smaller room or playroom
- Not as full looking as other options
- You may want to add more lights to it even though it's pre-lit
- Tree stand isn't super sturdy
At 4 feet tall and 2 feet wide, this handsome little tree is priced right and is also the ideal size for a secondary tree in another room of your home including a bedroom, playroom, den, or even in a front window.
It features over 100 branch tips and 70 clear lights. While the lights are part of the tree and cannot come off, they are specially designed to remain lit even if one bulb breaks or dies.
There are other dazzling color options available in this style too. For a really unique and spirited gift idea, select one of these trees and decorate it with smaller, color-coordinating ornaments.
Buy the National Tree Company 4 Foot Black Tinsel Tree here.
Metal Ornament TreePrice: $66.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Scrolled branches creates a fun and unique shape
- Made of durable and heavy-duty metal
- Star topper and base included
- Branches tend to wobble even after installed
- Lots of pieces to put together
- Requires adequate storage and is heavy
While this black Christmas tree option isn't a traditional "tree", it's still a cheerful choice, especially if you're all about ornaments.
Just think of the dazzling possibilities with it's heavy-duty, gracefully arched and individually attached branches. Colorful bulbs will really stand out here.
This metal tree may also look smaller, but it actually stands at an impressive seven feet in height. The sweet star topper and scrolled base are included too.
Treetopia Silver Shadow Christmas TreePrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun ombre coloring
- Good price for high style
- PVC branches have a festive shine to them
- Not as full as the picture
- Need to be patient to get its shape right
- Tree stand is white, not black, so it stands out a bit
Love the look of our top pick, but don't have a couple hundred lying around to spend on it?
Well, here's your answer.
While this is not exactly a black Christmas tree, it's dark hue is just as striking. Its branches are shiny and festive and the slim shape towers just around six feet tall.
This is a fantastically edgy tree at a budget-friendly price.
Find more Treetopia Silver Shadow Ombre Christmas Tree information and reviews here.
National Tree Company 6 Foot Black Tinsel TreePrice: $49.67Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fun, unique shape
- Fuller looking shape than others
- Designed to be fire-resistant and non-allergenic
- Not realistically shaped
- Stand can be a little wobbly
- Sheds a little when you put it up and take it down
Sleek and slightly mod-ish, this affordable tree stands at 6 feet tall and 20 inches wide. It has over 500 branch tips, and while it’s not entirely life-like, it’ll add a really fun, playful style to your home every holiday season. It does come with its own tree stand but is not pre-lit.
Take advantage of its exaggerated, throwback shape and the ability to fully customize it and deck this tree out in round lights, white or colored. Ornaments in more unusual materials like paper, wood and fabric would add a whimsical finishing touch.
This style also comes in other cheerful colors that would be perfect for a kid’s room.
Holiday Time Pre-Lit 6.5′ Black Artificial Christmas TreePrice: $47.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mimics the classic pine tree shape
- Comes pre-lit with lights ready to go
- Stand included
- Kind of sparse looking
- A lot of the bottom base can be seen
- Tends to shed a bit
As playful as you’ll get with an artificial black Christmas tree, this almost seven-foot-tall pick from Holiday Time was also designed with small spaces in mind. So whether you have the perfect spot in your living room, foyer, office or basement, it will fit and look fabulous.
Its cute and classic tree shape mimics a real pine. It also tree comes with its own stand and features pre-lit lights ready to go.
This one is an awesome option to create a special theme tree in your home since the traditional shape and striking hue will really set off using just one or two colors.
