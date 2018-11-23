15 Best Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon (2018)

Whether you’re looking to outfit your shop, or you’re searching for the perfect gifts for your handy man or woman, today is your best chance to get great buys on all the most wanted and needed tools. These are the best Black Friday tool deals on Amazon.
Save $250 on DEWALT DCK620D2 20V MA Compact 6-Tool Combo Kit
This 20V six tool combo kit is the real deal for every homeowner, DIYer, and professional builder. It fully outfits you with the most used tools in your shop, and the two-pack of fast charging 20v MAX* 2.0 Ah Batteries mean you can keep working, while you're charging your backup battery.
This comprehensive power tool kit includes the hugely popular DCD780 20v MAX* 1/2" Drill/Driver, and DCF885 1/4" Impact Driver, the DCS381 20v MAX* Reciprocating Saw, and DCS393 20v MAX* Circular Saw, a DCL040 20v MAX* LED Worklight, and because you need tunes while you're busting your chops, you can stream music from your smartphone with the DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker.
This whole tool set comes with a tough as nails DEWALT canvas tool bag, which we guarantee will last for years.
Save $159 on Bosch GOP40-30C Starlockplus 4.0 Amp Oscillating MultiTool Kit
If your DIYer hasn't yet gotten an oscillating multitool, this Black Friday deal makes today the ideal time to add one to their shop because it's 44 percent off. It's crazy veratile - capable of sawing off nails and screws, sanding in tight spaces, scraping paint and doing an extraordinary number of other tasks that no other tool is quite right for. (My husband recently made secret book compartments with his.)
It accomplishes flush-cutting, plunge-cutting, sanding, grinding, and so many other tasks, at top speeds of up to 20,000 oscillations per minute. It has reinforced gearing for more durability, less vibration and optimal force transmission. That's probably why it's among the most highly rated in its category.
This kit comes complete with a 1-1/4 inch Carbide Plunge Blade, 1-1/4 inch Plunge Blade, 1-1/4 inch Extra-Clean Plunge Blade, a 3-1/2 inch Segment Blade, 2 inch Rigid Scraper Blade, Sanding Pad with 25 Sanding Sheets, an accessory box, and a carrying case.
Safe $51 on BOSTITCH BTFP3KIT 3-Tool Portable Air Compressor Combo Kit
If you've got a DIYer or a professional builder on your list, this Bostitch compressor and nail gun kit is a must have for every shop. It's ideal for interior and exterior finish work and trimming projects for a variety of crafts like furniture, cabinets, and staircases. It features a 150 max PSI 6.0 gallon tank (22.7 L) and 2.6 SCFM* delivered 90 PSI pump, which enables long tool run time with quick recovery.
The air compressor features long-life oil-free, maintenance-free pump for convenient use. It has a BOSTITCH high efficiency motor for easy start up in cold weather. At only 78.5 dBA** operational noise level, it keeps a reasonably quiet work environment.
This kit comes with a16GA finish nailer, 18GA brad nailer, heavy-duty 3/8 in. crown stapler, along with a 1/4 inch x 15 foot PVC air hose with fittings. Save $51 on this awesome combo kit during Amazon Black Friday tool deals.
45% Off Fiskars 36 Inch Super Splitting Axe
There's a reason this axe is an Amazon #1 best seller. It delivers more power per blow, to give you more one strike splits on medium and large logs. With the perfect balance and power-to-weight ratio, it increases swing speed to multiply power. A great choice for taller frames, this axe saved energy with an advanced bevel convex blade geometry, which adds power and makes the blade easier to remove from wood. Everyone who has ever chopped wood is going to love that. Get it today for 45 percent off, and channel your inner Paul Bunyan.
42% Off Work Sharp WSKTS-W Knife & Tool Sharpener
A dull tool is a dangerous tool, and the most likely to cause an unintended injury. This nifty unit sharpens straight blades, curved, re-curved, tanto, and virtually any other shape of knife blade. Even ceramic blades can be repaired and sharpened with optional diamond belts. It will even give your heavy hunting, kitchen, filet, outdoor, tactical, and pocket knives a perfect point. Save $50 when you buy this on Black Friday, and since it's a screamin' deal, you might want to get one as a gift for someone you love.
50% Off Sun Joe SWJ800E 8-Inch 6.5-Amp Telescoping Electric Pole Chain Saw
Anyone who has a yard with trees needs this awesome electric telescoping chainsaw. It's super lightweight at just seven pounds, and the telescoping pole reaches from 8.7 feet to 15 feet. That's just what you need when tackling tough limbs. Powered by a robust 6.5 amp motor, the SWJ800E can handle the most stubborn tree limbs up to 7.5 inches thick. Make no mistake, this isn't your casual pruner. This chainsaw means business, and it gets the job done.
The 8-inch Oregon cutting bar and chain with automatic lubrication. At less than $64 during this Black Friday deal, you might want to think about who in your family would love to ditch their pole saw and giant loppers for this cool tool.
Save $86.01 on Makita DML805 18V LXT Lithium-Ion LED Flood Light
Sometimes work has to happen after dark and when the weather isn't favorable either. This bright LED light can effectively light up a work area without producing the heat of halogen lights. It beams out 750 lumens on high mode and 450 lumens on low mode, and runs for up to 8.5 hours of continuous use with 5.0 Ah Li-ion battery on high mode, or up to 17 hours of continuous use on low mode.
This LED light doesn't come with a battery because it can operate off your current compatible Makita cordless tool Lithium Ion batteries. It's also corded if you're in a location with power. At 49 percent of, this Amazon Black Friday tool deal is just to good to pass up. Another awesome buy is the Makita XT505 18V LXT Lithium-Ion Cordless Combo Kit. It's 55 percent off for Black Friday, and comes with the batteries five important tools plus the batteries to run your flood light.
Save $160.75 on Ingersoll Rand W5132-K22 IQV20 Series 3/8″ Impactool Kit
With 550 pounds of nut busting power, this impact tool from Ingersoll Rand can get the professional or home mechanic out of any sticky situation. With four operation modes, it runs at full power, mid power, wrench tight, and hand tight, delivering just the right amount of torque when you need it.
This power package comes with a charger and two 20V fast charging Li-Ion batteries, as well as a sturdy tool bag so you can take this tool to the worksite or wherever else you need it. At a killer price of $269.25 this is the lowest we've seen it since we started following it last year.
50% Off Apollo Tools 135 Piece Complete Household Tool Kit
Isn't it time the woman of the house had her own decent set of tools to work with? She's likely been repairing stuff for years, and searching through your shop for the right tool. This 135 piece set will let her handle lots of fixes around the house, from putting together cabinets and storage bins, to fixing pretty much anything herself. Don't take it personally if she stops asking your for help.
This set includes tools carefully chosen for their usefulness in everyday household and DIY tasks, and includes all the essentials needed for light- and medium-duty projects and repairs. The 4.8 volt cordless screwdriver is a perfect time-saving assistant, with forward and reverse, which allows for rapid tightening and loosening of screws, plus it comes with 20 of the most useful bits.
From smoothing cracks and filling holes, to more major projects, this kit has it all. Even better? Apollo Tools is donating a dollar from every purchase to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Did we mention it's 50 percent off on Black Friday?
Save $65.97 on Innova 3150f Bluetooth Check Engine Code Reader Scan Tool
Got a proclivity for fixing your own car, or would you rather spend hundreds on the dealer or mechanic running diagnostic tests on your wheels? With this cool tool, you can check, reset and fix all sorts of maintenance issues on your own. It can read and clear check engine lights (CEL) codes (DTC) on any 1996 or newer OBD2 (OBD II) car, truck, SUV or hybrid sold in the US or Canada. A trilingual option even allows descriptive definitions to appear in English, Spanish or French.
When trouble strikes, you can get vehicle-specific fixes using the exclusive Repair Solutions app to get you back on the road. Fixes include estimated repair costs, how-to videos, articles and parts information. Save 30 percent with this Black Friday deal, and remember, your order is specific to your rig.
42% Off Dremel 4000-6/50 120-Volt Variable-Speed Rotary Tool with 50 Accessories
For carving, fine sanding and a whole host of tools, no shop should be without a Dremel rotary tool. Use high speed cutters for shaping, hollowing, grooving, slotting and making tapered holes in soft metals, plastics and woods. Tungsten carbide cutters can be put to work for shaping, smoothing and material removal on hard materials such as stainless steel and cast iron. And a variety of engraving cutters are suitable for both soft and hard materials can tackle nearly any project.
This tool set comes with 50 different accessories for all your projects, as well as a hard case to keep all your specialty items contained. It's one of our favorite choices for the shop, and with it's popularity and high ratings it's also Amazon's choice. Get it now for XXX percent off during these Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon.
47% Off Swanson Speed Square
Every woodworker knows the old saying "measure twice, cut once" and this speed square ensures that your measurements are accurate, minimizing waste and backtracking. It can be used as a square, miter square, protractor, saw guide, line scribe and level. This tool is indispensable, whether you're measuring fence posts, sheetrock, or creating accurate measurements for more serious construction projects. Right now you can get this square for 47 percent off with this Black Friday tool deal on Amazon.
The 12 inch Swanson speed square is another valuable asset to have on your larger projects. It comes with a layout bar, and right now it's on sale for 21 percent off the regular price.
62% Off Crescent CTK170CMP2 Mechanics Tool Set
This 170 piece tool kit contains a carefully selected assortment of hand tools needed for most industrial, mechanical, and consumer applications. No shop should be without it, especially if you're one who works on your car, handles basic home repairs, and puts together all those ready to assemble toys and other things that will arrive on Christmas morning.
The set includes 1/4-inch, 3/8-inch, and 1/2-inch quick release ratcheting drives with a wide selection of standard and deep sockets in the most common SAE and metric sizes. Included in the set are the following 3/8-inch drive tools: a 72-tooth quick-release ratchet drive, two extensions, a 3/8-inch to 1/4-inch adapter, two spark plug sockets, 25 twelve point sockets and 10 six point deep sockets (SAE and metric).
It also includes the following 1/4-inch drive tools: a 72-tooth quick-release ratchet drive, a 3-inch extension, 22 six-point sockets (SAE and metric). Additionally, there are 12 SAE and metric combination wrenches, two pliers, 8-inch adjustable wrench, four screwdrivers, a magnetic bit driver with 44 driver bits, and 26 SAE and metric hex keys.
All of this comes in a handy blow molded case that keeps everything well organized in your garage or shop.
Save $37.01 on Worx Cordless Hydroshot Portable Power Cleaner
If you've got a dirty job, this Worx cordless power cleaner is going to let you tackle it. It lets you quickly and easily maintain your patio and outdoor gear, as well as siding and driveways. It attaches to a typical garden hose or draws water from any fresh water source like a bucket, pool or lake.
With dual mode operation, you can clean, or simply water the garden with this versatile tool. Because it's lightweight and cordless, you have the flexibility to do so many cleaning jobs with five different spray angles including 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, and shower. The 20V Lithium Ion battery gives you power when you need it, and it comes with four heads and a battery charger.
61% Off GearWrench Ratcheting Wrench Serpentine Belt Tool
Do you have a personal car mechanic in the house? If you do, this serpentine belt tool from GearWrench is going make them do the happy dance. This tool kit makes it possible to precisely position idler pulleys and keep your car's belts set to the correct tension. That could save you major money in repairs due to broken or misaligned belts that eventually lead to serious damage to your car or other motorized toys. At 61 percent off, you'll save nearly fifty bucks.
Amazon Black Friday tool deals include more great sets from GearWrench at big discounts. Get their Seven Piece Standard Pliers Master Set for 60 percent off, and the 12 Piece Metric Ratcheting Wrench Set for 75 percent off.
