15 Best Black Friday Tool Deals on Amazon (2018)

Our Review

This 20V six tool combo kit is the real deal for every homeowner, DIYer, and professional builder. It fully outfits you with the most used tools in your shop, and the two-pack of fast charging 20v MAX* 2.0 Ah Batteries mean you can keep working, while you're charging your backup battery.

This comprehensive power tool kit includes the hugely popular DCD780 20v MAX* 1/2" Drill/Driver, and DCF885 1/4" Impact Driver, the DCS381 20v MAX* Reciprocating Saw, and DCS393 20v MAX* Circular Saw, a DCL040 20v MAX* LED Worklight, and because you need tunes while you're busting your chops, you can stream music from your smartphone with the DCR006 Jobsite Bluetooth Speaker.

This whole tool set comes with a tough as nails DEWALT canvas tool bag, which we guarantee will last for years.