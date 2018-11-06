15 Best Christmas Tree Toppers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The Christmas tree topper is the finishing detail that completes any well-adorned tree. As long as people have been decorating trees, they’ve included a crown at the top. The use of angels, popular in the Victorian era, represents the angel Gabriel, while a star reminds of the Star of Bethlehem. Finials, crosses, ribbons, Santas animals are also very common. Finishes range from highly-detailed in bright colors to primitive earth tones. Many are lit from within to create a radiant piece that ties into the rest of the tree’s lights. The star can either mimic the other colors and textures on your tree or contrast them, thereby standing apart and seeming even more special. If you have many trees in your home during the Christmas season, you may wish to purchase matching toppers for all of them for a consistent theme.
We’ve collected the 15 best Christmas tree toppers to help you crown your Christmas tree with the perfect finishing touch.
Elf Logic Moravian Star Christmas Tree Topper
The multi-pointed Moravian star comes from the Moravian Church, which originated in Bohemia in the now-Czech Republic. They were first produced in Germany, where they are called Herrnhut stars and are still popular. They are beautiful and add a touch of class to any tree they sit atop. This particular star can be used as either a tree topper or a porch light, so you may consider getting more than one and placing them in both spots. This is 12 inches with a 15 inch cord, which connects to the prewired lights within. The pure white goes well with any decorations and is easy to assemble.
Ariadne Red Glass Christmas Tree Topper
Finials make wonderful, elegant tree toppers. They recall palaces and opulence while still being tasteful. This one is hand-painted blown glass from Europe. It stands over ten inches high and manages to feel very modern even as it recalls older designs. There are many finial-style toppers to choose from, including this “Lyrics” topper and this “Snowy Pattern” one.
Kurt Adler Ivory and Gold Angel Treetop
The angel tree topper is a Christmas classic. This finely-detailed piece features an angel in a gold-trimmed ivory dress, complete with feathery wings. In each hand, she holds a light-up candle, casting soft light over your tree. It measures nine inches tall and is the perfect accent. There is also a black angel version, which wears a gold-colored dress and measures 13 inches and also features feathery wings.
Kurt Adler 10 Light Indoor Rattan Natural Star Treetop
Extending the rustic, old-world vibe, this lovely rattan star will complement a tree decorated with folksy wooden ornaments. The roughly wrapped rattan is complemented by ten warm white light bulbs, which are attached to a 60 inch lead wire. It measures roughly 11 inches. They also make a 20 light version.
Kurt Adler 12-Inch Fiber Optic Irish Angel Treetop
This variation on the angel theme also brings a variation in the lighting options. This 12-inch angel holds a fiber optic light that is reminiscent of a pine bough. It's a finely detailed topper that offers something different from the wealth of angels out there.
Thomas Kinkade Holidays in Motion Rotating Illuminated Treetopper
If something classic and restrained won’t cut it for you and you’re looking for a topper with more whimsey, consider this piece. Combining a star with an animated Santa sleigh, this rotating tree topper is meant to impress anyone who views it. On each of the reindeer’s saddle blanket is one of Thomas Kinkade’s holiday paintings. The star itself is also illuminated to complete the effect. It’s a finely detailed piece that will set your tree apart. There’s also a Disney version, if you prefer.
Kurt Adler 14-Inch 8-Point Star with Center Gem Treetop
For those that appreciate a little more color in their Christmas decorations, this eight-pointed star tree topper uses a stained glass effect to achieve a warm, festive look. This one reminds me a lot of the tree topper we had all throughout my childhood. It’s fairly large at 14 inches, and would look best on a larger tree. The gold finish will tie in nicely with gold tinsel garland for a classic approach to tree decorating.
Burton & Burton Tree Topper Foam Snowman Head
Snowmen also make great tree toppers. While you can of course put them on any tree, they look especially good on white artificial trees. This charming dude stands 14 inches high, with a scarf that can be stretched out to 15 inches long.
Kurt Adler Burgundy and Brown Santa Treetop
An old world Father Christmas is an authentic touch. This earth toned Santa hearkens back to another era of holiday celebrations. This topper includes ten lights, including the two candles in his hands. The faux fur trim accents the deep red coat for a warm and inviting tree topper. At ten inches tall, he’ll preside over your tree until the real Santa shows up.
Northlight Lighted Black Tinsel Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tree Topper
If you don’t opt for the snowman head above, you can still complement a white tree with this black, lighted top hat. You could opt to decorate the tree as if it’s a giant snowman, but even if you don’t, this makes a cute and whimsical choice for the top of any tree.
Raz Imports Santa Hat Tree Topper
A relatively simple treatment, this polyester hat makes a charming Christmas tree topper. You can use that way and make it look like your tree is wearing a hat for the season, or you can use it freestanding as a table decoration. It measures 15.5 inches, so it's quite a good size.
Balsam Hill Jolly Saint Nick Santa on Chimney Tree Topper
This is quite an elaborate treatment. This hand-painted option depicts the quintessential image of Santa climing down the chimney to deliver his gifts. It measures eight by eight by 15 inches, so this is quite a large, robust topper. It's also finely detailed with a variety of materials for a very festive decoration.
Kurt Adler Doctor Who Tardis Treetop with Light
Geeky Christmas ornaments are a time-honored tradition. I think you can go two ways with it. The first is to tuck a few references to, say, Doctor Who, into a tree otherwise decorated with more expected, traditional ornaments. Just see who you catch off-guard when they come over and admire your tree. The other way you could go is all out, starting with this tree topper, which lights up, of course. Add in a few stings of lights and matching ornaments and you have yourself a theme. If you really want to do it right, grab a few of these mini tree sets for your windows, too.
Northlight Retro Gold Tinsel Snowflake Christmas Tree Topper
Another option which is a little off-beat is this totally retro topper. Great for anyone with a fondness of childhood memories or a love of vintage looks, this topper includes multicolored lights and gold tinsel in a snowflake pattern. Maximum sparkle on this one.
Kurt Adler Classic Yoda Treetop Figurine
Okay, so maybe the traditional tree toppers aren’t for you. Maybe what you need is something to honor your abiding love of all things Star Wars. You’re in luck because someone has seen fit to design this Yoda Santa to occupy your tree. Don’t worry, they also have Darth Vader, as well as the unnecessarily opulent Death Star. Hey, it’s still a star, right?