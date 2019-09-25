15 Best Angel Tree Toppers for Christmas

Angel decorations atop Christmas trees first became popular in the mid-1800s when Queen Victoria and Prince Albert brought the first Christmas tree into Windsor Castle and decorated it with them. If you’re looking for a classic tree topper, consider our list of the best angel tree toppers for Christmas.
This angel combines both traditional Christmas colors and a natural texture touches with the branch wings and burlap scarf. This can be used as a tree topper or as a tabletop centerpiece and measures 16 inches tall.
The Kurt Adler Red and Ivory Angel is another option in a similar color scheme.
Kurt Adler makes a wide array of lovely Christmas decorations and this angel tree topper is no different. While the brand offers many angels that light up, this option with the angel holding them as candles is especially charming. It measures 12 inches tall.
Other related options include a fiber optic angel and one with ten lights total.
Everyone knows Department 56 for their legacy of holiday-themed sets. This lovely ivory angel with feather wings and sequins. It measures 16 inches tall.
For something a little different, try this silvery Siberian snow angel. The two-tone faux fur is also a nice touch. Great for a silver-themed tree or as contrast. Measures 17 inches tall.
Roman also offers an angel holding a wreath in a similar color palette.
This lovely 13 inch black angel is decked out in a rich gold dress, finished with gold wings. She holds two lights as candles and there are eight more in the base.
Another beautiful option is the United Treasures Serenity Tree Topper.
For a deluxe offering, consider this nicely detailed angel tree topper from Roman. The materials are a little nicer on this one, including the quilted dress front with gold beads and a faux gemstone brooch. It measures 17 inches tall.
If this one is out of stock, consider the Santa’s Workshop Gilded Angel Treetopper, which isn’t as opulent, but still features many interesting details.
If you want a simple (and inexpensive) option, especially for smaller trees, this angel from Noma is a simple, but lovely tree topper. Like the Kurt Adler options, there are ten lights in all in this 10 inch angel.
If you’re looking for something more in the primative style, this lovely angle is made of woven materials and delicate, patterned wings. The material is sinamay, which is woven from the abaca tree. It measures 10 inches high.
This charming angel tree topper has a lot going on with it. First, it’s handmade of metal recycled from oil barrels. Within the body of the angel is a small nativity scene featuring Mary, Joseph, and Jesus.
It can be used indoors and outdoors, as a tree topper or as a table display, even with a votive candle inside of it. It measures 14.5 inches tall.
If you spend Christmas near the beach or just live there full-time, you might want your tree topper to be nautical in nature. This angel features a net with seashells, she’s also wearing pearls over her ocean-hued dress. Her wings are made to look like coral, too. This is a 14 inch tree topper that can also be used as a table top decoration.
This luxurious angel has the rich tones of Christmases from a bygone era. She’s dressed in velvet and satin with an organza drape around her arms. She’s also holding a harp, ready to celebrate with a Christmas carol in honor of the book we included on our Christmas sheet music post.
This 14 inch tree topper is hand finished.
They are angels, after all. I mean, terrifying ones, but angels nevertheless. This Weeping Angel is probably best suited to smaller trees as it measures only 8.5 inches. Still, if you’ve got a Doctor Who thing going on already, this is the angel for you.
Yes, technically Belle is a Disney princess, not an angel, but it seemed wrong not to include at least one on this list. This tree topper is in the style of a traditional angel, featuring a gold and white color scheme with a splash of red from her rose. It measures 12 inches tall.
This angel tree topper takes a slightly different approach, somewhere between primitive art and the more detailed angels on this list. She wears a simple white dress with intricate detailing and has gold foiled wings.
The entire piece measures 11.5 inches tall, so the angel itself is quite small compared to other options.
We included the Kurt Adler Irish angel on our best Christmas tree toppers post, which was meant to cover different styles of tree topper. For this list, we’ve chosen the Santa’s Workshop version as an alternate take on the Irish angel.
The harp she holds has long been a symbol of Ireland and for a time specifically symbolized resistance to England. She wears green and gold, of course, and measures 16 inches tall.