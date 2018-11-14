5 Best KitchenAid Mixers: Your Easy Buying Guide

From its spacious five-quart stainless steel mixing bowl to multiple included attachments and a motor that’s powerful enough for most cooking and baking tasks, this Artisan Series mixer stands out for its great value.

The 350-watt mixer easily blends, whips, and stirs its way through most ingredients. This mixer also comes with several attachments. You’ll find a coated flat beater, dough hook and a wire whip along with a pouring shield to minimize messes.

Its tilt head design, a classic feature on most KitchenAid mixers, provides fast and easy access to the bowl and its contents.

In case you’re wondering about capacity, the five-quart bowl found on this mixer is the largest available in the Artisan Series. There’s enough room to make up to four bread loaves, nine dozen cookies or seven pounds of mashed potatoes per batch. A comfortable ergonomic handle allows you to easily remove the bowl as needed. The bowl is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.