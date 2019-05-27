11 Best Stand Mixers: Which Is Right for You?

KitchenAid produces a lot of high-quality stand mixers, but this Artisan Series mixer is a fan favorite for its power, versatility and dependability. The mixer works just as well for beginners as it does for experienced chefs and bakers.

The five-quart mixing bowl can hold a lot of food at once. To put its size into perspective, you can mix up to four bread loaves or nine dozen cookies per batch. A unique planetary mixing action incorporates all ingredients, requiring less stopping to scrape the sides. You don’t have to worry about scrubbing the mess either, as the bowl is dishwasher safe.

As with most other KitchenAid stand mixers, this one has 10 available speeds. A user-friendly slide control lets you choose the most precise settings for the task at hand. This stand mixer comes with a dough hook, flat beater and wire whip to get started.

The power hub transforms this KitchenAid mixer into an even more versatile workhorse with over 15 optional attachments.

If red isn’t your preferred color you’ll find plenty of alternatives.

To see more options and even get help breaking them down, check out KitchenAid’s handy stand mixer buying guide.