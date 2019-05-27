11 Best Stand Mixers: Which Is Right for You?

Give your arms a rest and free up valuable time with these best stand mixers. Whether you’re particular to a specific brand, such as KitchenAid, or you’re simply curious about the best options, we’ve rounded up the must-have mixers for your kitchen.
1. KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150PSER)Price: $319.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Over 20 color options
- Comes with numerous attachments
- Has 10 distinct speeds
- Confusing speed control settings
- Additional attachments can be costly
- Can be tough to figure out accurate height settings
KitchenAid produces a lot of high-quality stand mixers, but this Artisan Series mixer is a fan favorite for its power, versatility and dependability. The mixer works just as well for beginners as it does for experienced chefs and bakers.
The five-quart mixing bowl can hold a lot of food at once. To put its size into perspective, you can mix up to four bread loaves or nine dozen cookies per batch. A unique planetary mixing action incorporates all ingredients, requiring less stopping to scrape the sides. You don’t have to worry about scrubbing the mess either, as the bowl is dishwasher safe.
As with most other KitchenAid stand mixers, this one has 10 available speeds. A user-friendly slide control lets you choose the most precise settings for the task at hand. This stand mixer comes with a dough hook, flat beater and wire whip to get started.
The power hub transforms this KitchenAid mixer into an even more versatile workhorse with over 15 optional attachments.
If red isn’t your preferred color you’ll find plenty of alternatives.
To see more options and even get help breaking them down, check out KitchenAid’s handy stand mixer buying guide.
Find more KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150PSER) information and reviews here.
2. Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer (SM-55BC)Price: $284.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish die-cast material
- Includes a 15-minute countdown timer
- Large stainless steel bowl
- Moves a bit when mixing heavier materials
- Plastic components feel flimsy
- Lacks main on/off switch
This Cuisinart stand mixer is versatile and durable, making it a practical choice for cooks of all levels.
A chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and a splashguard are just some of the included attachments for this stand mixer. It’s also ready for nearly anything with a strong and powerful 800-watt motor. Some highlights include a choice between 12 distinct speeds, along with slow-start and gentle-fold functions. Customers particularly like the 15-minute countdown timer and the sturdy die-cast metal material.
Find more Cuisinart 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer (SM-55BC) information and reviews here.
3. KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer (KP26M1PSL)Price: $399.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Planetary mixing action
- 575-watt motor
- Stainless steel mixing bowl
- Cheap plastic housing components
- A small number of units suffer from gear box issues
- Can get noisy
This professional-level mixer is a must for serious chefs.
One unique feature of this stand mixer is its 67-point planetary mixing action, which helps scrapes every last bit off of the sides and bottom of the bowl. A 575-watt motor powers through smaller and larger tasks with ease.
The six-quart stainless steel wide-mouth bowl provides ample space for mixing and blending ingredients, while a contoured steel handle lets you easily move the bowl around. This mixer comes with a wire whip, spiral dough hook, and a flat beater.
Find more KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer (KP26M1PSL) information and reviews here.
4. Hamilton Beach 4.5-Quart Eclectrics Sterling All-Metal Stand MixerPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 400-watt motor
- Unique mixing head
- 12 speed settings
- Mixing bowl can come loose
- Prone to imbalance issues
- Some owners complain of limited bowl access
This stand mixer is a budget-friendly option with plenty of features.
A powerful 400-watt motor and 12-speed settings make it easy for this mixer to handle a variety of cooking and baking demands.
Another highlight is a unique mixing head, which orbits around the bowl while the beater rotates in the opposite direction, scraping up leftover bits from the sides and bottom of the bowl as it goes.
The bowl locks to the base for added stability, and you can use the quick-release head to easily access the bowl.
Find more Hamilton Beach 4.5-Quart Eclectrics Sterling All-Metal Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
5. Bosch 4.5-Quart Compact Stand MixerPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 400-watt motor
- Four-quart mixing bowl
- Comes with dough hook and whisks
- Struggles with heavy dough
- Head moves around when mixing dough
- Tough to clean
Its compact size makes this stand mixer a practical choice for students and apartment dwellers.
If you’re in the market for a stand mixer but don’t want to deal with larger and heavier units, this one is a good alternative. While this mixer is smaller, you won’t have to worry about sacrificing power or performance.
The generously-sized four-quart plastic bowl has enough room for most cooking demands.
It’s also equipped with an anti-splash cover to keep spills and messes at bay. A 400-watt motor ensures plenty of power. This mixer includes a dough hook and whisks.
Find more Bosch 4.5-Quart Compact Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
6. Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Classic Stand Mixer (64650)Price: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can be transformed to a hand mixer
- Durable stainless steel construction
- Bowl rest minimizes drips and messes
- Beaters can’t touch bottom of mixing bowl
- Can be tricky to get mixer into stand
- Dough hooks could be larger
It doesn’t get much more versatile than this mixer, as the mixer detaches from the base to handle even more culinary tasks.
With numerous attachments to choose from, including a whisk, dough hook, and traditional beater, it’s easy to find what you need for a variety of recipes. There are also six different speed settings to choose from, giving you plenty of versatility. Other handy features include a QuickBurst button and a bowl rest mixer stabilizer. A durable stainless steel bowl makes a stylish addition and ensures longevity over time.
Find more Hamilton Beach 4-Quart Classic Stand Mixer (64650) information and reviews here.
7. Aicok 5-Quart Stand MixerPrice: $109.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good entry-level mixer
- Powerful 500-watt motor
- Compact body
- Beater isn't very heavy duty
- User manual could be better
- Some competitors have more mixing speeds
Its powerful motor, large mixing bowl and user-friendly design, not to mention an affordable price tag, makes this stand mixer an appealing entry-level option.
The five-quart bowl is large enough so that you can mix and blend most ingredients without worrying about creating a mess. The six-speed motor covers just about all the basics and can be used for everything from kneading dough to whipping up frosting and more.
A tilt-head design lets you easily add ingredients and scoop out the finished product when it’s ready. You’ll get several accessories with the mixer, including a wire whisk, flat beater, splash guard and double dough hooks.
8. Sunbeam 4.6-Quart Heritage Series Stand MixerPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish die cast metal body
- Non-skid feet hold the mixer in place
- Off-center bowl lets you add ingredients as needed
- Mixing bowl lacks a handle
- Doesn’t come with attachments
- Struggles when making dough
An off-center bowl position makes it easier for you to add ingredients while the mixer is in use, and also ensures less scraping.
The 350-watt motor provides plenty of power for most cooking demands. With a total of 12 variable speeds, you can start slowly and work your way up to the most suitable speed.
If your stand mixer is going to be on your countertop most of the time, you want it to look good. This mixer has a full die-cast metal body in an eye-catching color. Non-skid rubber feet prevent the mixer from moving around when it’s in use.
Find more Sunbeam 4.6-Quart Heritage Series Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
9. Hamilton Beach 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer (63325)Price: $55.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 300-watt motor
- Hands-free mixing action
- Tilt-up head
- Bowl requires constant scraping
- Attachments prone to rust
- Mixing bowl lacks handle
Its compact 3.5-quart mixing bowl makes this Hamilton Beach stand mixer a solid choice for tight spaces.
The mixing action of this stand mixer ensures complete bowl coverage. A powerful 300-watt motor gets through even tougher tasks with ease, such as making dough. Convenient hands-free mixing action ensures that the mixing head spins while completely rotating inside of the bowl.
There are six speeds for maximum flexibility along with a special fold setting. A tilt-up head lifts up out of the way for easy bowl access.
Find more Hamilton Beach 3.5-Quart Stand Mixer (63325) information and reviews here.
10. Dash 3-Quart Stand MixerPrice: $36.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works best for whipping and beating ingredients
- Six speed settings
- Compact size fits on most countertops
- Motor isn't very powerful
- Relatively limited speed selection
- Not ideal for large quantities
This compact affordable stand mixer by Dash is a fine choice for budget shoppers.
If you don’t need a more powerful stand mixer with all the bells and whistles, consider this stylish mixer. Highlights include a three-quart mixing bowl and a 250-watt motor. You can certainly use the mixer to knead dough, but it works best for whipping and beating ingredients. Many bakers find the included mixer beaters especially handy when making meringues, dressings, frosting and more.
Regardless of the task at hand, the six available speed settings ensure delicious end results. A tilt head design lets you add and remove contents as needed, as well as easily attach and eject attachments.
Standing at just over 12 inches high, this stand mixer is small enough to fit snugly under most countertops. If you need to move it, though, you’ll appreciate the fact that it weighs less than five pounds.
Find more Dash 3-Quart Stand Mixer information and reviews here.
11. CHEFTRONIC 5-Quart Stand Mixer (SM1086)Price: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful 800-watt motor
- Planetary mixing action thoroughly incorporates ingredients
- Comes with a large five-quart bowl
- Limited speed settings
- Requires a fair amount of storage space
- Only comes in one color
Talk about versatility. A total of nine standard accessories makes this stand mixer a must if you’re looking for all-in-one functionality.
As with most of the best stand mixers on the market today, this one comes with a mixing blade and dough hook, along with a mixing bowl. However, it also has an egg whisk, blender and pasta maker. You can also grind meat and make sausage. A bowl cover is included to minimize messes as you cook.
Whether you’re putting together a sauce or whipping up baked goods, the planetary mixing action ensures the ingredients will be thoroughly and evenly combined. It also means less stopping to scrape the sides of the bowl. A tilt-head design lets you easily access ingredients and add attachments as needed. An electronic speed control knob allows for customized results.
Find more CHEFTRONIC 5-Quart Stand Mixer (SM1086) information and reviews here.
A stand mixer does more than just blend ingredients together. It's not the cheapest or most compact kitchen appliance, but if you do more than a minimum amount of cooking, baking and meal prep, you'll find it a worthwhile investment.
For starters, the powerful motors found in most stand mixers greatly reduce the amount of time and energy you would otherwise spend mixing ingredients. Instead of struggling with sore, tired arms as you whip, beat or knead ingredients, simply add them into the mixing bowl and let the machine do the hard work for you.
Finding the right size doesn't have to be a challenge. According to Taste of Home, the average stand mixer has a bowl between 4.5 and 5.5 quarts. Large mixers have bowls up to eight quarts, while smaller mixers generally have three to four-quart bowls.
I bought my first stand mixer (the KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan Series mixer) several years ago. It's still running strong today, despite heavy and constant use. Many other KitchenAid fans offer similar praise when it comes to their machines.
However, as you can tell from this list, KitchenAid isn't the only respectable stand mixer manufacturer. It seems like more stand mixers enter the market each year, offering a well-rounded blend of performance, features and functions for the price. Whether you're loyal to a single brand or you just want to see what you can get for your money, it's worth checking out this list in its entirety.
