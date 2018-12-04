10 Best Christmas Tree Skirts for Sale

A Christmas tree is not complete until it’s adorned with a great tree skirt (and if we’re being honest, a great star on top). They’re two simple additions to your tree that will go a long way. If you don’t have a great skirt at home, you’ll want to browse this list to find one.

Your tree skirt becomes a prominent part of your home decor for the month of December (and maybe January if you get lazy), so you’ll want to choose one that fits in with the rest of your home. Consider your natural style tendencies and choose one that blends in. You don’t want to grow tired of looking at it sitting in your family room because it doesn’t match your aesthetic. You’ll also want to consider what ornaments and lights you’ll be decorating your tree with so that nothing clashes and it all matches organically.

If you’re not sure where to start, burlap fabric and metallic designs are relatively neutral and will match with almost anything, making them a safe place to start your search. If you have more neutral home decor, you can either stick to a classic and simple tree skirt or you may want consider something with an obvious holiday design. This list has ten great options that are all on sale, making them an even better investment for many holiday seasons to come.

Continue browsing beyond this list for that perfect skirt if you can’t find one here.

1. Red & Black Tartan Christmas Tree Skirt

Although this tree skirt has a lot of classic and traditional elements and fabrics (tartan, fur, and burlap), the patchwork makes it truly unique. It’s classic in so many ways, but has just enough visual interest for someone who is looking for something different under their tree. It’s obvious that it’s made from high-quality fabric that will last through many Christmas seasons. The skirt has alternating triangles of burlap and red and black tartan, is accented with applique gold stripes, and is finished with a beautiful warm faux fur border. There’s a slit in the back of the skirt lined with Velcro tabs to keep it closed around your tree. Plaid and tartan are such a fun patterns for Christmas time. If you like that look, you can check out some alternative plaid tree skirts here.

Price: $29.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

2. Burlap & Ruffled Plaid Christmas Tree Skirt

This Christmas tree skirt is classic and simple. It nods to the holiday with festive plaid and burlap. If you have a bolder home decor style, choosing a simpler tree skirt like this one is the best way to go to avoid clashing. We love the tree closure, which has two delicate plaid bows that match the ruffled border. The skirt measures 48 inches and is a nice option for most medium to larger size trees.

Price: $19.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

3. Red Burlap Ruffled Tree Skirt

This bright and cheery red ruffled tree skirt comes in two sizes so you’re able to choose the size that works best with your tree. The burlap gives it a bit of a rustic look, while still looking elegant enough to incorporate it into most home decor schemes. The 21 inch skirt is best for a mini tree while the 48 inch size is more suitable for a moderately sized tree. If you do have a large tree (over six feet), you might want to consider another skirt on this list with a bigger diameter. We can’t think of anything more festive than the color red during the holidays. Looking to browse additional red tree skirts? You can find some beautiful red tree skirt options here.

Price: $39.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. Festive Poinsettia Embroidered Tree Skirt

Not only does this tree come in a beautiful and festive red color, but it also has gorgeous poinsettia laser cut fabric. The poinsettia cutwork is embellished with gold thread to accentuate the intricate design. It’s made with poliviscose which is 100 percent wrinkle and stain free. The best part is that it’s machine washable and can be dried, so you can clean it between seasons. You can find matching placemats, tablecloths, runners, and napkins here to tie together all of the elements of your Christmas celebrations.

Price: $38.86 (19 percent off MSRP)

5. Noël Blanc Faux Fur Christmas Tree Skirt

This elegant tree skirt has a luxurious faux fur design and measures approximately 56 inches across. The white color gives the appearance of a snow covered ground under your tree, allowing the tree to really stand out. The fabric is thick and lush, and will last for years to come. The skirt can be washed between seasons by hand. If you’d like to browse other white and ivory tree skirts there are plenty to choose from. This highly rated faux fur skirt is one of our favorites.

Price: $67.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

6. Silver Snowman Tree Skirt

If you’re someone who likes a little sparkle in their life, Christmas is definitely the time to amp up the sparkle factor. Metallics work well as neutrals, so you can add silver or gold to pretty much any existing color scheme you might already have in your home decor. This skirt is made of soft felt and faux silk with silver embroidery. The textured edge gives it a nice amount of thickness. If you prefer gold over silver you can find a similar option made with gold fabric or browse the many gold tree skirt options to find one that suits your style.

Price: $22.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

7. Candy Snowman Felt Applique Christmas Tree Skirt Kit

Crafty people have the option of making their own tree skirt rather than purchasing one with this awesome tree skirt kit. It’s comparable to the fun of making a gingerbread house, but with longer lasting and less caloric results. Bucilla is a leader in the art and craft industry, providing high-quality products that make crafting easier and more approachable. This kit comes with plenty of fun and detailed embellishments as well as easy to follow instructions so you can make a one of a kind tree skirt either for yourself or as a gift. This skirt is listed at $20 less than the original price – a great savings for a fun project to do with the family or friends. Check out some of Bucilla’s additional Christmas related products and consider also designing your own stocking or wreath.

Price: $30.91 (38 percent off MSRP)

8. Trendy Red Tartan Plaid Christmas Tree Skirt

This tree skirt pretty much screams Christmas. With the tartan, the red, the green, and the holy, it has every quintessential representation of the holiday wrapped up into one beautifully made skirt. The holly leaves are embroidered onto the base of the skirt over plush white velvet fabric. The border is red and green tartan – traditional and classically Christmas-like. You can find matching stockings at less than $10 each to complete the look.

Price: $21.95 (45 percent off MSRP)

9. Beaded Snowflake Burlap Christmas Tree Skirt

The simplicity of this tree skirt is just perfect. If you like a subtle nod to the holiday without going over the top with red and green, this is a great tree skirt. It pretty much goes with every type of decor and will fade into the background while still offering a beautiful base for your tree. It coordinates with a traditionally decorated Christmas tree, or with a whimsical and eclectic Christmas tree. This burlap tree skirt measures 53 inches in diameter and features hand beaded snowflakes throughout the natural jute skirt. Browse other burlap tree skirt designs here.

Price: $39 (32 percent off MSRP)

10. Gold Tree & Reindeer Applique Tree Skirt

This tree skirt is beautiful and is another non red and green option. If you like more neutral decor and aren’t a fan of the bold holiday colors, this skirt is still a festive way to add to the décor of your Christmas tree. The round tree skirt measures 48 inches around and is designed with a satin-finish cream fabric. The design features metallic soft gold piping and reindeer appliques, for the perfect amount of holiday sparkle.

Still looking for a tree skirt? You can find them in tons of various styles, colors, and fabrics here.

Price: $45.95 (29 percent off MSRP)

