10 Best Peel and Stick Wallpaper: Which Is Right for You? (2019)

Oh, wallpaper . Decades ago, it was all the rage and people used it decorate kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, hallways, and more. Not only was it way trickier to put up than just painting, it’s also a total pain in the rear to take down. Thankfully, someone super smart came up with the idea of peel and stick wallpaper. This removable wallpaper is not only easy to put up, it’s also a breeze to take down as you just pull on the corner and it gently un-sticks from the wall. Genius!

Our Unbiased Reviews

Peel and stick wallpaper is great in any room in the house, and it's especially ideal for renters who want to add their own touch to their space without leaving anything behind. Whether you are looking for a plain color, a fun print, or even just a simple border, there are plenty of options to choose from. My favorite look is to use the wallpaper to create one big accent wall, which adds a dramatic touch to your space.

While it's easy to apply, there are still a few tools you'll want to have on hand to make the job go even smoother. A ruler and X-acto knife or sharp blade are ideal for making straight cuts. A plastic smoother is helpful for smoothing out any bubbles in the paper, although even an old credit card works just fine. Some people also like to apply a little extra adhesive spray to make sure the wallpaper is extra secure, although it's not necessary.