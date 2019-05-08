11 Best Steampunk Lamps You’ll Absolutely Love

Whether you want to lift the look of your loft or add some edgy style to a particular living space, a steampunk lamp can become the focal point of a room. These industrial looking light fixtures are quirky and creative, with a serious retro vibe. Check out our list of favorites, and if you love all things steampunk, be sure to browse the best steampunk jewelry here.
When you’re looking for the kind of interior décor that will be a conversation starter, this lamp is bound to spark some interesting discussions. Created with authentic industrial materials, it features a blackened iron pipe crossed foot, which then extends upward to two steel pulleys that house the light cord. Super clever.
The light fixture itself features the traditional birdcage cover which encloses the bulb. At 21 inches tall, this industrial lamp is perfect for living areas where you’re looking for a larger profile. If you’re looking for a floor lamp, West Ninth Village also has a two pully floor lamp that stands at 72 inches tall. It would look great next to a minimalist leather recliner.
For another interesting take on the pully lamp design, this three pulley lamp from Ashley Furniture has an antiqued bronze finish that’s very desirable right now, but we’d deem it “moderately steampunk” due to the fact that the majority of the fixture isn’t actually made from industrial elements.
We can’t get over all the absolutely funky and fun details that are incorporated in this clever steampunk lamp. From pipes and knobs to clocks and gauges, this lamp has the potential to be the focal piece of any room. We love that the red faucet handle is actually the on/off switch! Two graduated gears make for a stable base, and believe it or not, the clock actually functions. That makes this ideal for your office or your bedroom, where knowing the time is a plus.
This lamp is 14.25 inches tall, and features a dimmer on the cord. It is not recommended for use with LED bulbs, but Edison bulbs are more in keeping with the steampunk theme anyway. This cool steampunk desk lamp even features an open pipe fitting for a pen holder. Clever idea. If you’re looking for an accent lamp that also gives you a pop of color, check out this industrial iron pipe lamp in bright red that features the bulb literally dripping from a faucet.
We love this lamp for its artisan quality. If you’re a lover of artisan pieces, be sure to browse through our list of the best artisan jewelry.
Why settle for just a lamp, when you could get this cool steampunk pipe lamp and matched bookend as a set? These industrial sculptures set on weathered wood bases, and can be used together or separately, as you choose. The 10.5 inch wooden side panels are sizey enough that you hold up your most epic tomes in style.
Unlike many others, you actually get the Marconi filament Edison bulb included with this set. Keep in mind, because this is a handmade piece, each one will be somewhat unique and the set takes four to five days to complete. Definitely worth the wait in our opinion.
So much of the steampunk aesthetic involves nautical themes, with Jules Verne right at the center of most fanatics’ adoration. This seriously cool chrome searchlight floor lamp evokes images of foggy oceans and lighthouses making way for ships. This light stands on a black tripod that can be height adjusted up to 65 inches tall.
The intricate chrome light head features an adjustable shutter front with moveable louvers and so many design elements that it’s hard to take your eyes off it. The head tilts and lifts, as well as turns to your preferred direction. We think this lamp will make any room a showplace.
You can also get a similar searchlight floor lamp with a natural wood tripod and antiqued brass light head if chrome and black isn’t your most desired finish.
Want to know more about why Jules Verne and steampunk are inextricably connected? This article from the BBC will give you some insight.
When you get right down to the nuts and bolts, this chain table lamp delivers an awesome look with an eye-catching theme. The base is made of actual metal nuts, and the stout chain is perfectly crinkled to create quite the optical illusion. With a round Edison bulb added to the fixture, this lamp looks and feels like it came right out of the industrial revolution. At 16 inches tall, it’s large enough for a living room accent piece, but the narrow profile would make it equally great on a nightstand.
If you’re trying to create that ultra-hipster vibe in your space, consider this Steampunk Mason Jar Lamp on a weathered wooden base. It would look great in the kitchen, or on a floating wall shelf. If you love mason jars just because, the Pet Mason Jar Bedside Lamp is super cool and features a blue glass jar on a clever four legged base to create a relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom.
This handpainted rust bronze lamp could be that focal point you’ve been looking for in a larger room in your house. At 28 inches tall, it’s by far one of the largest lamps we’ve recommended. The industrial style uses an antique looking metal fan cage for the top attached to a sheer drum lamp shade. Inside you catch glimpses of three Edison bulbs, each with independent pulls. The industrial-looking stand sits on a round metal base that’s minimal and cool.
Want a smaller drum shade? This lamp features a metal mesh shade that surrounds two Edison bulbs. The top looks like it’s enclosed in a metal fan cage, with bronze metal rods that gather into the pole below. It’s nearly 27 inches tall. For a clearer view of those cool Edison bulbs, choose a lamp with a wider metal mesh drum shade that gives you a clear view.
One of the best things about steampunk design is its whimsical take on functionality. This fun table lamp is a perfect homage to that mentality with a design that looks like a rusty robot with a lightbulb face. We love the vintage pipe, and the brilliant red faucet handle and green water faucet make this piece a total standout.
There are a whole number of different industrial lamps with various robot styles. We also love this pipe robot runner lamp that features a cool bronzed finish and a bicycle chainring as a base. And this industrial robot rider lamp features a cool four-wheeled scooter with the rider on top. We think it would look great in the family area or kids’ rooms.
The Robot Flametrooper lamp is an awesome option for anyone who loves both steampunk and Star Wars stuff. If you really rush, you might be able to get one of the last few Robot SP Jedi with Lightsaber lamps.
Sometimes simple is totally the best, especially if you’re looking for a lamp to fit on a desk or in a smaller space. This cool industrial table lamp gets its steampunk vibe from the super cool Edison bulb which is included in the price – a nice bonus – and the bronze cage it’s enclosed in. The stand features an antiqued bronze finish, although doesn’t have many of the industrial elements of a serious steampunk piece.
This lamp is a nice transition piece if you’re exploring the design aesthetic, or you just want to make to look of a space a little edgier than it currently is. At 17.25 inches tall, it’s a great choice for small spaces. Need to fill an even tinier space with light? This 9.5 Inch Caged Uplight is another industrial piece that’s perfect for bedside, or accent lighting in a larger room.
If you’re fond of a wood and metal combination versus all metal look, this clever desk lamp features a more intricate metal cage design on a dark stained wooden stand. It makes for a unique industrial and elegant combo.
If you’re specifically shopping for someone’s dorm room, we have a great list of lighting suggestions here.
We feel a little like this cool industrial pipe table lamp would look right at home in the laboratory of Dr. Frankenstein. The moody feel and elongated Edison bulb will add soft lighting to any room in your house. Perched on a handmade oak wood base, this 15 inch tall lamp features vertical piping and the eight inch width means it’ll fit into even small spaces. It comes with a 15 foot vintage looking rayon wrapped cord, and all the components are UL listed.
Because it’s dimmable, you can easily place it on a console table for a romantic feel. You might also love this more traditional lamp with a shade on a weathered wood base. At 20 inches high it commands a bit more presence in any room. And this three Edison bulb industrial light is a winner, especially when used like a candelabra on a mantel or shelf.
This clever steampunk lamp features heavy duty industrial iron pipe fittings with a minimal finish and natural rust qualities. Mounted on a wooden base, this lamp features a black birdcage bulb cover to give it an even more interesting appearance. We’d recommend Edison bulbs to maximize the industrial age appearance of this table lamp.
At 13 inches tall, this would be an ideal choice for your nightstands or as a desk fixture. If you want to get a pair of these, you’ll save by buying them in a two-pack. If you need more light per lamp, perhaps this double birdcage waterpipe lamp would be ideal for your main living spaces.
Does your home décor style call for brass pipes versus a natural iron color? This industrial lamp features a similar style with a slightly taller profile, and it includes a red faucet handle as well.
If you love a look that’s like stepping back into old Hollywood, this cool tripod floor lamp is a beaut. The extendable wooden legs give this lamp a look that’s both industrial and vintage. At 52 inches high, it’s a great way to highlight a corner or small space. The large lamp head features a black finish with four shutters and a pivoting mount so you can direct the light to any focal point in the room.
If you’re more into nautical themes than Hollywood, the Nautical Black Tripod Spot Light looks as though it just came off an old ship, with a black wooden tripod and lots of metal embellishments. The Stone & Beam Vintage Spotlight Floor Lamp offers a more minimalist design in solid black with a lens cover that encloses the bulb. If you love those Edison bulbs and their showy look, this won’t likely be the lamp for you.
Love the classic tripod look but don’t have the room for a floor lamp? Check out this cool mini-tripod lamp with all the same features as the floor lamp, but scaled down to just a bit over 20 inches tall. We love it.
Looking for more ideas on how to decorate your place in steampunk style? Check out this article that is filled with inspiration.