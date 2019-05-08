11 Best Steampunk Lamps You’ll Absolutely Love

Whether you want to lift the look of your loft or add some edgy style to a particular living space, a steampunk lamp can become the focal point of a room. These industrial looking light fixtures are quirky and creative, with a serious retro vibe. Check out our list of favorites, and if you love all things steampunk, be sure to browse the best steampunk jewelry here.

These industrial lamps make awesome gifts for anyone on your list who appreciates contemporary design with a retro feel. Often comprised of iron pipes, gears, clocks, gauges and more, the clever designs are guaranteed to be a hit with hipsters and those who love to mix up their interior spaces with unique pieces.

You'll note that many of the steampunk lamps on our list are handmade, so they will take a few days to create before shipping. Don't worry, if you're shopping at the last minute there are plenty of options available with Prime delivery as well.

