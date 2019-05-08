11 Best Steampunk Lamps You’ll Absolutely Love

When you’re looking for the kind of interior décor that will be a conversation starter, this lamp is bound to spark some interesting discussions. Created with authentic industrial materials, it features a blackened iron pipe crossed foot, which then extends upward to two steel pulleys that house the light cord. Super clever.

The light fixture itself features the traditional birdcage cover which encloses the bulb. At 21 inches tall, this industrial lamp is perfect for living areas where you’re looking for a larger profile. If you’re looking for a floor lamp, West Ninth Village also has a two pully floor lamp that stands at 72 inches tall. It would look great next to a minimalist leather recliner.

For another interesting take on the pully lamp design, this three pulley lamp from Ashley Furniture has an antiqued bronze finish that’s very desirable right now, but we’d deem it “moderately steampunk” due to the fact that the majority of the fixture isn’t actually made from industrial elements.