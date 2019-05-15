Best Steampunk Décor: 25 Ideas You’ll Love

Steamer trunks fit perfectly with steampunk décor, but they’re not always functional as end tables and coffee tables, especially if you’ve found a vintage piece that you’d be devastated to have someone spill food or a drink on. That’s why we think you might want to consider this end table as an option for your living area. It features a design that’s similar to a trunk embellished with brass nailhead trim and metal strapping. It stands at 23 inches – the perfect height to sit next to your sofa or an accent chair.

With an 18 x 18 inch top, it gives you plenty of space to set books and your glass of wine, but it also features interior storage where you can quickly stash your magazines and the TV remote in case you need to do a quick pick up for unexpected guests. Sturdy metal legs keep this top-heavy table stable and in place. You can also get this same style in a cocktail table.

And for even more storage in your living space, check out this Nailhead End Table Storage Trunk that can support up to 100 pounds. Toss a pillow on top for some added kid seating need be, or use it to display your heavier sculptural items.