Best Steampunk Décor: 25 Ideas You’ll Love

If you’re passionate about steampunk, you know how easily the aesthetic can filter into all facets of your life from fiction, to fashion, to furnishing your home. Whether you’re looking for your first steampunk lamp or shopping for pieces that can transform your entire living space, we’ve found some amazing steampunk décor that’s worthy of your creative design style.
Sculptural pieces can really cement a design style, and this steampunk fantasy airship is pure art and imagination. At a sizeable 15 inches in length, and 10 inches tall, this fantastic flying machine comes fully equipped with an industrial light bulb zeppelin (with a propeller and needle attached), copper plumbing hardware decks, and standing on fixed tank-style wheels. It’s simply destined to visit an alien world like yours.
This same artist makes cool alien airship Christmas ornaments to create an awesome steampunk tree. In fact, alien airships play a significant role in steampunk novels and much of science fiction culture according to this recent blog from Ian McDonald.
If you’ve got a yawner of an entryway, or a hall wall that could use some life, this sculptural wall mirror has some serious wow potential. While it looks like authentic brass gears, pipes and bolts, the mirror frame is actually hand cast from ground stone and resin, and then finished with the vintage brass look that makes this piece a standout. At 16 x 22 inches, this mirror is a solid statement piece that reflects your impeccable taste.
This cool Upcycled Steampunk Mirror reclaims its personality from an old tire, oxidized copper sheeting, and garden hose. Because it’s handcrafted, do note that it takes two to three days to create each mirror.
Looking for that perfect piece of décor to complete your office or den? These industrial pipe and wood bookends will add class, style and a bit of funky creativity to your space. The L shaped brackets feature a torched wood finish that’s eclectic and cool, and the black iron pipe elbows and flanges are the ideal accents to this set. Their narrow profile means they’ll fit easily on a floating shelf where you might want to organize books, magazines or DVDs.
If you want to shed some light on the matter, these Steampunk Edison Light Bookends feature industrial pipe on one end and a cool stand up Edison light fixture on the other. We also love these Wooden Gear Bookends that celebrate industrial design and are handmade by a Michigan artist.
This blast from the past can take you into a future filled freshly ground coffee, nuts, herbs, and spices. This manual grinder features a cast iron mechanism that precisely grinds right into the sweet little wooden drawer below. It’s easy to adjust by simply twisting the cog so you can work seamlessly between different tasks. Skip that fancy burr grinder and give your kitchen some vintage style with a tool that never relies on electricity. That means even when the power’s out, you can grab your camp stove and brew up a piping hot cup of java.
This cool grinder would make a really great gift for the hipster on your list, especially if you included some ethically sourced fair trade beans from Tiny Footprint Coffee or a pour over coffee maker. These hipster gift ideas might also interest you.
Sculptures can draw you into a fantasy world, which is why you’ll always find a few special pieces throughout a well designed home. Just picture yourself exploring a fantastical miniature city that fit inside of a sexy armor clad stiletto. You could do just that with this stunning cold cast bronze sculpture. The fine detail work is mesmerizing, and each building is intricately designed and scaled.
The tiny city is protected by the fortress stiletto which is fortified with open embrasures awaiting the marauders who are sure to make their assault. This sculpture is heavy, weighing in at nearly four pounds. We’re pretty sure it will draw in and delight anyone with a bit of imagination.
The Steampunk Nautilus Submarine Sculpture is also made of cold cast bronze (a combination of bronze powder and resin) and offers the promise of amazing undersea adventures ahead. For a petroliana lover, the Steampunk Fuel Dispenser Table Clock features a vintage gas pump that has been intricately sculpted and finished for an antique look.
Roll this rustic coffee table into your living room and you’re guaranteed that it’s going to become the centerpiece of your steampunk design aesthetic, as well as a conversation starter for anyone who visits. This cool table features an ash veneer tabletop and lower shelf, connected by heavy black metal industrial strapping with lots of rivet details. It features two big caster wheels at each side, and smaller casters on the ends. At nearly 52 inches long, it offers plenty of space on top to catch dinner in front of the tube, and the under storage area gives you tons of room for books and magazines.
The Butler Specialty Mountain Lodge Wagon Coffee Table combines both western and steampunk designs into one awesome wheeled piece with a two-tone stained wood top. You might also like the look of this Industrial Metal and Wood Coffee Table that features smaller caster wheels, but gives you three metal mesh drawers for storage.
For a steampunk look in the Hygge style, the Burnham Home Natural Prescott Coffee Table delivers the best of both worlds in a wheeled design.
Searching for the perfect gift for someone who loves Steampunk design? This seriously cool candle is at the top of our list for those people and anyone else who is intrigued by the completely unique design of this natural beeswax candle. The candle is wrapped around a copper tone metal footed stand and features an elegant clip holder which the candle passes through. Simply elevate the amount you want to burn, light and enjoy. And when it comes to peace of mind, it’s nice to know the candle will automatically extinguish when it reaches the candle clip.
Better yet, this isn’t a one time candle that you toss when finished. You can order the spiral candle refill for another 80 hours of enjoyment. You can also get this unique candle inside a glass cylinder that also has a distinct steampunk style.
Great over a kitchen island, covered patio table or in multiples along a breakfast bar, this classic steampunk pendant delivers on style in addition to light. The oil rubbed bronze finish gives this light a vintage look, and the adjustable ball and pulleys allow you to customize its length to be perfect for your space – you can adjust the drop from 33 to 59 inches. Add an Edison bulb to this pendant to give it some true antique appeal.
Looking for something similar, but you’re after black instead of bronze? This ball and pulley light from Stone & Beam could be perfect for your farmhouse kitchen.
Have you been searching for wall sconces with the pulley theme? This copper pully sconce would look great as an accent in a breakfast nook or doorway.
This steampunk wine rack is the height of industrial chic and would display your favorite bottles in an eye catching fashion. With capacity for up to six bottles of wine, this unique rack can sit on the floor or on a countertop to enhance your steampunk kitchen theme. Made of sturdy polyresin, it’s finished to look like a genuine rusty antique, but without the mess. Large gears make up the main rack, while smaller gears and non-rolling wheels act as the stand.
If you tend to prefer a more simple design, this black Industrial Pipe Wine Rack holds three bottles and makes a really cool counter display. You can get a similar wine rack that holds four bottles in a traditional iron pipe color. We also like the wall mounted six bottle iron pipe wine rack that allows you to display your vino without worrying that your wine rack might get tipped over.
It’s not often that we’d describe a candelabra as both quirky and elegant, but this one features such a unique combination of both traits we simply can’t help ourselves. With a beautiful antique bronze finish, this five cup candelabra is up to holding large pillar candles. In fact, at nearly 29 inches in length, this candelabra is big enough to use in your fireplace. With the large octopus intertwined amdist the candle holders, it’s as much a conversation piece as it is a work of art.
If you love the design idea but need something smaller for a tabletop display, this Octopus Tealight Candelabra features an antiqued bronze finish, and at just 12 inches wide can be easily placed in a smaller space.
Another cool idea if you’re into aromatherapy is this handpainted Octopus Oil Warmer that features a tealight holder and glass bowl cradled by the octopus’ head and tentacles.
Sometimes the smallest of accessories can really bring a design style to life, and this clever soap dish is one of those must haves for the kitchen or bathroom. With a gorgeous faux green verdigris patina, this soap dish has the look of an antique outdoor faucet, complete with a spigot and red faucet handle. The dish itself is shaped like a fancy footed tub, but the bottom has an open design that allows soap bars to drain and dry.
If you love the look of this dish, be sure to snag the vintage spigot paper towel holder for the kitchen too, but you’ll have to hurry, because the stock is dwindling fast. And if your kitchen sponge needs a home besides sitting on the edge of the sink or in the drain tray, this cute kitchen sponge holder also features the faucet theme and that same pretty verdigris finish.
If you’re looking for a cool gift for your favorite gearhead, this clever steampunk clock might be the perfect present. Inspired by a steampunk tattoo, this kinetic wall art clock is handcrafted by artisans and artists, with the gears, cogs and the clock’s structure made by hand. Air brushed with acrylic paint, it also features super detailed engraving. The multiple layers are an absolute nod to steampunk style.
This battery operated clock is a total head-turner and it’s constructed to last with stainless steel and copper screws that will resist damage. A mirrored background adds dimension and depth, and the baltic birchwood base gives it a unique look that’s both industrial and organic. For a more colorful kinetic art clock, look at the Automaton Tourbillon – a cacophony of gears and cutouts in blue, gold and brushed metal. It’s an amazing art piece as well as a functional timepiece.
Steampunk pieces like this make great gifts for the older set, many of whom worked in trades that involved machines and fittings that look like this. And because we know these clocks are a bit of an investment, you might want to pick one up for a significant occasion, like a 70th birthday gift.
You can easily transform your bathroom into an industrial design with this three piece fixture set that includes a towel bar, toilet paper holder and towel hook. Made of genuine industrial pipe, these work great for a farmhouse look or steampunk style. They come prefinished, so they won’t mark up even white towels. The kit includes all the fittings necessary for easy installation. If you need an extra towel hook, this other set has two of them.
If you need some extra over the toilet shelving in your bathroom (and who doesn’t?) you might also like this industrial pipe two shelf unit that includes an under-mounted hand towel bar. The shelves are made of rustic looking reclaimed wood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Are you looking to bring steampunk dreams to life during your sleep? This cozy duvet cover keeps your mind busy with a dizzying array of locks and gears in relaxing muted sepia tones with touches of orange and gold. The queen duvet cover is made of machine washable microfiber, so it’s easy to slip over your own down comforter (not included.) It comes with a matched set of pillow shams that fit any standard pair of pillows. This bedding set comes in sizes from twin to king.
For a more romantic look, the Cafe Press Steampunk Heart Duvet Cover features a mix of muted brown and pink tones, with a large heart in the center and lots of gears and swirling metallic designs around the centerpiece. This is a duvet cover only, however, and doesn’t include pillow shams.
If you’d prefer a lighter look from a color perspective as well as a design perspective, we think you’ll like the Vintage Octopus and Victorian Bathing Beauties Queen Duvet Cover in tones of cream, brown, yellow and pink. It still fits the steampunk theme, but in a little more lighthearted way.
If you want to make an impression on everyone who comes to your front door, this steampunk octopus door knocker is totally wow-worthy. The resin octopus sports a fantastical dive helmet, with an antiqued bronze and brass finish. The mythical octo warrior grasps a weighty black cast iron knocker in its tentacles, which might give unwelcome visitors some pause before bothering you.
Stay with the octopus theme and welcome visitors with an octopus tentacle coat hook just inside your door. This one is made of sturdy cast iron, so it’s perfect for even heavy coats or most hats. And if every day means a deep sea dive into your purse or pockets trying to locate your keys, this cool octopus key ring can save you the search time once you get in the habit of using it.
The origins of steampunk were inspired by Victorian writers like Jules Verne, author of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. That might account for the prevalence of fantastic sea creatures, dive masks and the popular Nautilus submarines in steampunk design, fashion, and fiction.
Whether you’re looking to illuminate a hallway, highlight a nook or simply brighten up your powder room, this water pipe wall sconce delivers steampunk style to the max. The sconce features fixtures for three Edison bulbs (not included,) with two clocks on each end, centered by a red faucet knob. The antique brass finish gives this light bar a warm vintage appeal that would nicely accent your other steampunk décor.
If you want a smaller sconce, this water pipe wall sconce features genuine iron pipe and fittings, with a caged Edison bulb – and the bulb is actually included. That’s a bonus. You might also like this two light industrial wall sconce that features black piping, a red faucet handle and a cool gauge in the center.
If vintage books fit with the look of your steampunk design, so this end table fits the theme so well. Perfect next to the couch or a chair, the tower of artistically stacked books is hand cast using real crushed stone bonded with durable designer resin. It’s topped with a 16 inch diameter pencil-edged glass table top. Perfect for a den or office, this whimsical table would look seriously awesome with an owl sculpture on top.
Do you need a table with storage? The Lord Byron Vintage Stacked Books End Table features a double door storage space in front, and a double volume pullout drawer underneath. Really clever. For another book themed accessory, the Scholar’s Antique Book Tissue Box Dispenser would look terrific in any room of the house.
-
If you plan to use these chairs in your bedroom, we think they’d look great next to the Modern Upholstered Tufted Standing Floor Mirror. It features a tufted black vinyl frame with crystal accent buttons. At 63 inches tall, it’s an elegant way to replace your boring full length mirror.
-
If you’re looking to evoke a more Victorian era feel, this beautiful Fleur de Lis Stained Glass Panel could hang on a wall or in a window for an impressive display. With nearly 300 individual pieces of glass, this panel highlights the classic French lily.
-
With an 18 x 18 inch top, it gives you plenty of space to set books and your glass of wine, but it also features interior storage where you can quickly stash your magazines and the TV remote in case you need to do a quick pick up for unexpected guests. Sturdy metal legs keep this top-heavy table stable and in place. You can also get this same style in a cocktail table.
And for even more storage in your living space, check out this Nailhead End Table Storage Trunk that can support up to 100 pounds. Toss a pillow on top for some added kid seating need be, or use it to display your heavier sculptural items.
If you’re considering a remodel to your kitchen and you’re moving to a more industrial style, these cool kitchen stools have an awesome retro vibe that will add to your kitchen style. With water pipe legs, and a fire hydrant style column, they’re fully rotating and height adjustable. A pine seat makes this stool comfortable and durable, and you like the comfort of the footrest. The antique bronzed finish would complement perfectly a modern kitchen that uses copper fixtures and lights. Depending on your design, you can also get these stools in distressed white, red, or silver as well.
For a real shout out to vintage, the Antique Industrial Cast Iron Crank Stool features a hand crank to raise and lower the seat. It also swivels for ease. For a narrower profile, this Iron Base Bar Stool also features a hand crank, and you can get it with either a wooden seat or a PU leather seat. The VINTAGELIVING Industrial Swivel Bar Stool has legs that are reminiscent of old cast iron andirons and a clever twisted metal footrest for comfort.
An homage to the Victorian age, but inspired by futuristic fantasy, this five piece set of canvas prints could make a minimalist room come to life or set off your existing steampunk décor beautifully. This set features state of the art high resolution Giclee printing on top quality canvas, all mounted on wooden stretchers and ready to hang. With three different sizes, these steampunk city images create dimension and form, as well as add a huge pop of color and whimsy to the room. They’ll definitely kick off a conversation.
If you’re less inclined toward fantasy and more appreciative of industry, Waiting For A Demolition is a four piece canvas print set that’s both thought provoking and intriguing. We think you’ll appreciate that these prints come ready to hang with the mounting hardware already installed. For a purely monochromatic look, this three piece grayscale mechanical gears canvas print set comes ready to hang with the mounting hardware included but not attached to the prints.
-
With three well-sized wooden shelves that have been appropriately distressed and finished to look like vintage pieces, the cart itself is made up of industrial pipes that go through the corners of the selves, and rounded pipe handles on top and swivel wheels for easy maneuverability.
If you think you’d get a lot more use from a regular kitchen cart that you could use like a mini-island instead, this three tiered kitchen cart features blackened pipe and screen along with an easy push/pull handle and a convenient serving tray on top. It could easily double as a bar cart too. It would look totally terrific sitting under this clever kitchen wall shelf and utensil rack.
When you’re ready to transform your living space into a retro cool pad with an industrial vibe, this cool wall mounted bookcase is a super functional and funky piece to weave into your design. Iron pipes connect to and mount four wooden shelves that can hold books, photos or collectibles. We think you’ll love the flexibility of this shelving unit because you can mount it to a single wall, or you can wrap it around a corner for a more efficient use of a difficult space.
This shelf set features a cool valve handle in bright red as well as a non-functioning pressure gauge to add to its unique personality. Don’t need something quite as big as this? You could also get a two floating shelf set with each shelf mounting separately on rusted iron pipes. We also like the look of this three tiered shelf set with the iron pipes in black.
If you’ve been looking for a unique way to keep your keys, jewelry or even desk supplies like pens and Post It notes in one consistent place, this cool steampunk trinket box is the perfect splurge. With a cool design that features gears, pipes and even a faux compass on top, it’s the perfect gift idea for men, women or teens who love steampunk style. This box is made of cold cast resin and is finished in metallic silver, gold and copper enamels that make it look like an authentic industrial machine.
If you’re looking for a trinket box with a bit of romance, this Steampunk Heart Trinket Box looks like a vintage steamer trunk that’s embellished with hand painted and polished gears and gauges. The Myth and Legend Trinket Box is made of cold cast bronze and is handpainted with leather, cogs, and gauges.