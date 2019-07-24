11 Best Bento Boxes

Bento boxes are great for nibblers and full on noshers who like to keep their foods separate and distinct. These clever lunch boxes are compartmentalized so your foods don’t mix before you get to eat them. Whether you’re searching for a clever kids’ option, or you just want to control your own portions, these nifty bento boxes might just switch up the way you feel about taking food from home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cute and decidedly Asian in style, this bento lunch box includes a secret surprise – a set of free “cheer up” lunch box notes. As if you weren’t already feeling pretty happy that you brought your lunch from home, a nifty note is always fun to tuck into your sweetie’s lunch box.
Fitted with silicone sealed lids, you can be sure that your containers are 100 percent leakproof, a definite bonus if you’re tossing them into a backpack or messenger bag. The boxes and the lids guarantee that what you put inside stays inside. An air ventilation plug makes sure your food stays fresh in the box, and helps to reduce the heating time.
This lunch box set includes two 20 ounce food containers with ventilated lids and matching cutlery set as well as a pair of chopsticks.
Once you get this bento lunch box, master the art of creatively filling it with Effortless Bento: 300 Japanese Box Lunch Recipes. If you’re preparing a bento lunch box for kids, check out Little Bento: 32 Irresistible Bento Box Lunches for Kids.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a lunch box that can hold more than six cups of food, this cool lock top bento box should be tops on your lunch box list. This eco-friendly lunch box features three compartments. The bottom can easily hold a full size sandwich, while the middle removable container has room for a salad, plus a third smaller pod lets you set fruits or soft foods inside.
We mostly love that while it holds a robust lunch, it’s not giant. The compact style makes it appealing for both men and women, and it’s just cute as all get out. Because it’s 100 percent top quality stainless steel, you can wash it in warm soapy water and never worry about rust. If you don’t need a full six cups of food, you might like the smaller Ecozoi Leak Proof Stainless Steel 1-Tier Eco Lunch Box.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Sure you’ve heard of a bento box, but how about a bento jar? One of the most versatile lunch boxes you’ll come across, the Mr. Bento lunch jar comes with four different containers that allow you to pack a multi-course lunch of both hot and cold items easily and securely.
The jar itself is made of stainless steel, is vacuum-insulated and houses four plastic containers, each with lids. Mr. Bento comes with two side bowls, one large 10.1 ounce bowl and one small 6.8 ounce, that sit inside the lid. They are ideal for foods that should be kept room temperature, such as chips, nuts or snacks.
While the side bowls are not insulated, the 15.2 ounce main bowl is designed to hold the main course. The outer container’s vacuum insulation, and the insulated lid of the main bowl, help to keep foods hot or cold for hours without reheating or refrigeration.
The 9.5 ounce soup bowl has a unique lid that minimizes leaks and is ideal for holding soups, dips, or fruit cocktail. It sits at the bottom of the outer container, where vacuum insulation keeps foods hot or cold for hours. The large soup bowl comes with a gasket-sealed lid to prevent messy spills, and is specially insulated to keep soup hot.
All the internal and external pieces should be washed by hand, with non-abrasive cleaning pads. Inner bowls are microwave-safe. A spork with its own protective cover attaches to the Mr. Bento lunch jar, and the jar itself (which comes in four fun colors) has its own lid with lock, and comes in a zippered carry bag with a strap for easy transport. Now, how clever is that?
Can a jar be the best bento box? We think it could. The Ms. Bento Stainless Steel Lunch Jar comes with a clever tote bag that looks like a cute purse, plus chopsticks and a chopstick holder.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
In a world where we could all use a dose of cuteness every day, this adorable bento lunch box set knocks it out of the park. You’ll have to get over the fact that it’s not microwaveable, not freezable and definitely not dishwasher safe. In fact, you actually have to hand wash all the parts, but who cares?
I’d proudly pack this cutie any day of the week. This bento is made for real, day to day use. It’s big enough for a complete (slim fit or portion control) meal. The traditional moon and flowers pattern is complemented by a cute white rabbit, gazing at the moon, completely absorbed in contemplation.
This bento box has a large compartment with a divider and chopstick cover, and a second compartment with a cover, plus the cover with the cute rabbit and moon pattern. It also includes a pair of chopsticks, as well as an elastic strap to hold the lunch box closed.
It comes with a super cute carrying bag with the same rabbit and moon pattern. Instead of a video explaining how to use the box, I thought it would be fun to include a video about the tale of the Rabbit and Moon. It will make you want this bento box even more. Enjoy.
Find more traditional Japanese bento lunch boxes here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Litter free lunches are close at hand with the LunchBots Bento Cinco lunch box. The Bento Cinco features five separate compartments, two larger, and three smaller, so you can eat nutritionally balanced meals even when you’re on the go. These containers are made from 18/8 stainless steel inside and out – to keep your food fresh and chemical free.
There’s no plastic to end up in the landfill, which makes them particularly eco-friendly. This bento box is best for dry foods, because it isn’t leak proof. But it’s virtually indestructible, and you can order the LunchBots Dips leak proof condiment containers separately.
If you hate your foods touching each other, the LunchBots Bento Cinco is a terrific choice. If you like larger portions and fewer compartments, the LunchBots Bento Duo is another great option.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to pack more variety into your little one’s lunch, this nifty bento box is made just for them. Kids are, by nature, nibblers. They like lots of choices and smaller portions. Bentgo Kids is an innovative bento-style lunch box perfectly designed your toddler or grade school aged kid on the go.
It’s extra-fun and easy to add lots of variety to their lunch, and you can invite them to help you choose what goes in it. With a compartment for fruit, veggies, dip, an entrée, and dessert, this leak-proof lunch box might organically inspire parents to pack a more wholesome, balanced lunch for their children.
This fun lunch box can give your kids an early start on building healthy eating habits. The Bentgo Kids bento box is sized right for children ages 3-7, but it is also great for anyone else looking for a portion-controlled lunch box.
The removable compartment tray is dishwasher and microwave safe, and you can order different color trays, allowing you to mix and match with your child’s favorite colors. This baby’s designed to be used by kids, so it’s drop proof, leakproof and durable as all get out. Keep their bento box perfectly insulated with the Bentgo Lunch Bag that fits all Bentgo bento boxes. It has room to carry a water bottle, bento box and snacks too.
You can also get the Bentgo Kids lunch box in super fun kid prints from unicorns to sharks and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re in an all out war against adding any more plastic to our landfills, you’re going to love these meal prep boxes because they’re made of glass. This three pack of glass meal prep boxes features three compartments each, along with air tight snap on lids that prevent leaks. You also get a bonus of reusable cutlery that attaches to the lids, again reducing waste from disposable silverware.
These meal prep containers are microwave, oven, and dishwasher-safe, making daily use and clean up a snap. You can also get these glass containers with two larger compartments in a three pack, or get a five pack of the three compartment containers and save on your bulk buy plus prep your lunches for an entire work week.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This practical and great looking lunch box set features an updated and sleek design from the traditional bento box. This slim, four section container provides the perfect way to pack for lunch on the go. The leak-proof outer seal means you won’t have to worry about spills and drips in your car, on your desk, or wherever.
This clever BPA free bento box also comes with cutlery, as well as a cool insulated zipper pouch, so it’s easy to carry to school or work. We also love that it comes with a free e-book filled with healthy recipes for every meal. Another reason it makes our list as a best bento box is that it’s dishwasher safe, microwavable, and freezer worthy. Sweet.
If you’re looking for the bento lunch box only, this cute pink one is similar, sans the cool insulated carrying case, hence the price difference.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Now here’s a bento box design I can sink my teeth into. This nifty little food storage container is among the most customizable I’ve seen. This is a five part bento box, with removable compartments, and a removable ice pack that fits between them so snugly. That keeps your lunch fresh, crisp and cold, even if you don’t have an office refrigerator.
This bento box set is antibacterial and 100 percent PBA free, plus it’s super easy to open, so you can feel good about sending it to school with your kids. Besides being easy, it’s also leakproof, and airtight, so even if you pack something smelly, like tuna salad, you don’t need to worry about anyone else getting a whiff.
This bento box is microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe, meaning you can plan lunch items on the weekend, and have them ready for your rapidly paced work or school day mornings. The CoolBites Premium Bento Lunch Box offers a similar style at a smaller price, however, it is not quite as well rated.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s easy to pack healthy, homemade food and snacks for your whole family in these clever, eco-friendly meal prep lunch boxes. These bento boxes have three configurable compartments, with removable dividers, which allows you to keep your ingredients separate, and then mix right before mealtime.
Keep your Cobb salad from getting wilted by separating tomatoes and meats. Or, pare down your proteins and enlarge your veggie selections. These are carefully crafted to help keep your portions under control, making them a weight loss essential and a benefit for anyone trying to follow a healthy diet.
These bento lunch boxes are 100% BPA free, plus they’re microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe. Just slip one inside your insulated lunch bag, and you’re set for a healthy mealtime, any time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These cute bento lunch boxes definitely make it easy to keep lunches organized, and the multi-colored tops keep it simple for your family to tell who’s lunch is who’s. These lightweight containers are so easy to open that even the littlest hands can handle the task, which teachers love. That also makes them a superior choice for seniors who often struggle with arthritis.
For a grab and go lunch on the run, these bento boxes have three compartments – a large, sandwich sized space and two smaller sections that are perfect for veggies, fruits and healthy snacks. This set of four lunch boxes is super affordable, and each one will last for months. Plus they’re easy to store, because they stack, and that’s always great in crowded kitchen cupboards.
They’re BPA free and suitable for the freezer, microwave and dishwasher. For less than a dollar apiece, you can get a 15-pack of meal prep bento boxes, but keep in mind, they’ll likely have a shorter shelf life.