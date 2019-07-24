11 Best Bento Boxes

Sure you’ve heard of a bento box, but how about a bento jar? One of the most versatile lunch boxes you’ll come across, the Mr. Bento lunch jar comes with four different containers that allow you to pack a multi-course lunch of both hot and cold items easily and securely.

The jar itself is made of stainless steel, is vacuum-insulated and houses four plastic containers, each with lids. Mr. Bento comes with two side bowls, one large 10.1 ounce bowl and one small 6.8 ounce, that sit inside the lid. They are ideal for foods that should be kept room temperature, such as chips, nuts or snacks.

While the side bowls are not insulated, the 15.2 ounce main bowl is designed to hold the main course. The outer container’s vacuum insulation, and the insulated lid of the main bowl, help to keep foods hot or cold for hours without reheating or refrigeration.

The 9.5 ounce soup bowl has a unique lid that minimizes leaks and is ideal for holding soups, dips, or fruit cocktail. It sits at the bottom of the outer container, where vacuum insulation keeps foods hot or cold for hours. The large soup bowl comes with a gasket-sealed lid to prevent messy spills, and is specially insulated to keep soup hot.

All the internal and external pieces should be washed by hand, with non-abrasive cleaning pads. Inner bowls are microwave-safe. A spork with its own protective cover attaches to the Mr. Bento lunch jar, and the jar itself (which comes in four fun colors) has its own lid with lock, and comes in a zippered carry bag with a strap for easy transport. Now, how clever is that?

Can a jar be the best bento box? We think it could. The Ms. Bento Stainless Steel Lunch Jar comes with a clever tote bag that looks like a cute purse, plus chopsticks and a chopstick holder.