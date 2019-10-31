11 Best Electric Knives: Your Easy Buying Guide

Carving up a roast by hand is a tedious task. Unlike a regular kitchen knife, an electric knife comes with a motor and blades that are specifically designed for carving meat, veggies and cheese. Simplify your life by investing in one of the best electric knives listed below.
1. Cuisinart CEK-40 Electric KnifePrice: $46.02Pros:
Cons:
- On/off trigger activated by pushing a button
- Has one blade for carving and another for bread
- Comes with a butcher block
- Average noise level
- Some find it a bit underpowered for cutting thicker pieces of meat
- Not the highest quality butcher block
Whether you’re trying to carve through a turkey, slice bread or cut through veggies, this electric carving knife has a powerful enough motor to handle just about any task.
The knife is also outfitted with two stainless steel blades for fast and dependable results. One blade is specifically designed for carving while the other is used for slicing bread.
The on/off trigger is activated with the simple push of a button, so there’s no delay when it’s time to carve. An ergonomic handle keeps the knife comfortable in your hands.
This electric carving knife comes with a butcher block with designated spaces for the knives and base.
Find more Cuisinart CEK-40 Electric Knife information and reviews here.
2. Hamilton Beach Carve 'n Set Electric KnifePros:
Cons:
- Includes a stainless steel fork
- Oscillating blade delivers precise cuts
- Designed for slicing different types of meat and bread
- Blades aren't dishwasher safe
- Unit may overheat with prolonged use
- Not the most durable blades
The Hamilton Beach Carve ‘n Set Electric Knife stands out for its value. Not only is this electric knife powerful enough to cut through your favorite types of meat, it can also easily slice bread.
An oscillating double blade yields precise cuts while requiring just a minimal amount of effort on your end. The knife is also designed to slice through different types of bread, from light weight breads to heftier types, while keeping the texture intact.
An included storage case allows you to store the electric carving knife and its components in one convenient place. The set contains a sturdy stainless steel blade and fork for carving and serving.
A comfortable, ergonomic handle ensures you won’t lose your grip or suffer from hand fatigue when using the knife.
Find more Hamilton Beach Carve 'n Set Electric Knife information and reviews here.
3. NutriChef Electric KnifePrice: $27.84Pros:
Cons:
- Comes with two stainless steel blades
- Set includes a hand-crafted butcher block
- Doesn't require excessive pressure or force to cut
- Not designed for carving frozen food
- Blades aren't the most durable
- Can be tricky to insert the blades
If you’re looking for a knife that doesn’t require excessive force or pressure to cut, consider the NutriChef Electric Kitchen Knife. There are two stainless steel blades, one of which is designed for slicing through bread and similar items while the other is made specifically for carving meat.
This electric carving knife expertly gets to work slicing through different types of meat, bread, cheeses and more. It’s powerful enough to carve up ham, turkey, chicken, roasts and more. You can also use this electric knife for some tougher veggies such as squash and eggplant.
An ergonomic handle keeps hands comfortable as you cut. This electric knife also has a lock-out feature for your safety. The knife comes with a hand-crafted butcher block that can be folded up inside a drawer for your convenience.
Find more NutriChef Electric Kitchen Knife information and reviews here.
-
4. Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric KnifePrice: $14.99Pros:
Cons:
- Reciprocating stainless steel blades
- One-touch button controls
- Ergonomic handle is comfortable in either hand
- Doesn't come with a storage case
- Gets warm quickly with extended use
- Relatively short blades
Bargain hunters will find lots of value in this affordable electric knife. With features such as stainless steel blades and one-touch control, this knife stands out if you’re looking for the best electric knife for a tighter budget.
Reciprocating stainless steel blades expertly slice through meat and bread with precision. Not only can it cut through food, this carving knife also works well for cutting foam.
The knife also has an ergonomic handle that feels natural and comfortable in either hand. As an added bonus, its lightweight construction means your hands won’t get tired when carving with this knife.
Find more Proctor Silex Easy Slice Electric Knife information and reviews here.
5. BLACK+DECKER Comfort Grip Electric KnifePrice: $18.53Pros:
Cons:
- User-friendly trigger allows for easy on and off
- Blade release buttons make cleaning up easier
- Comfortable, ergonomic handle
- Some find the handle a bit bulky
- A few complaints of blades constantly falling out
- Relatively loud
Nine-inch stainless steel blades make this electric carving knife a top choice for slicing up meat, bread and other types of food. It’s also sturdy enough for slicing through foam.
A user-friendly trigger makes it easy to turn the knife off and on as needed. If your wrists or hands tend to get sore while carving, you’ll appreciate the comfortable and ergonomic handle on this BLACK+DECKER knife. This knife has a safety lock for your convenience.
An included knife stand provides a practical storage solution when the knife isn’t in use.
When it’s time to clean up, simply release the blades via the designated blade release buttons. The blades can lay flat on the top rack of the dishwasher.
Find more BLACK+DECKER Comfort Grip Electric Knife information and reviews here.
-
6. Mister Twister Electric KnifePros:
Cons:
- Ultra-sharp blade is designed for filleting
- Convenient expandable power cord
- Relaxed hand design for comfortable use
- Curled power cord design is a bit awkward and too short
- Some wish it was more powerful for tougher fish
- Overheats fairly quickly
If you’re looking for a knife that’s sturdy enough to cut through bone, consider the Mister Twister Electric Knife. A combination of a heavy duty motor and an ultra-sharp blade also makes this knife a sensible option if you’re searching for the best fillet knife for fish.
This electric fisherman’s knife has a sharp blade for efficient filleting, along with durable high-impact motor housing. A handy blade release function allows you to quickly release the blades a needed.
A relaxed hand design keeps the knife comfortable in your hands as you carve.
Find more Mister Twister Electric Knife information and reviews here.
-
7. Oster Electric KnifePrice: $22.74Pros:
Cons:
- Removable stainless steel cutting blade
- Unique cutting tip reaches difficult places
- Comes with a carving fork
- Not designed for use on frozen foods
- Blades aren't the most durable
- Motor tends to get hot quickly
Not only does this affordable electric knife from Oster include a custom storage case, you’ll also find a carving fork. A removable stainless steel cutting blade slices through roasts, meats and other food with precision.
The carving knife also has a unique cutting tip designed for hard-to-cut locations. An ergonomic handle keeps hands and wrists comfortable as you carve.
Find more Oster Electric Knife information and reviews here.
-
8. Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic Electric KnifePrice: $13.63Pros:
Cons:
- Eject button simplifies cleanup
- Comes with two full-size serrated blades
- Can control thickness levels when slicing meat, bread and cheese
- Some say the blades may eject when using the knife
- Not the most powerful motor
- Thicker cuts tend to require a fair amount of effort
This budget-friendly electric carving knife comes with two serrated stainless steel blades so that you can slice up your favorite meats, cheese, bread and more. You can also control the thickness level when slicing bread, cheese and meat. An eject button makes it easy to release the two full-size blades. Another handy feature is the knife’s one-touch on and off control.
Find more Elite Cuisine Maxi-Matic Electric Knife information and reviews here.
-
9. VonShef Electric KnifePrice: $34.99Pros:
Cons:
- Blades are dishwasher safe
- Designed to cut with minimal noise or vibration
- Heavy-duty blade can cut through raw or frozen meat
- Storage case isn't the most durable
- Short power cord
- Relatively short blade
Many of its competitors have 100 watts of carving power but the VonShef Electric Knife has an extra 50 watts for a total of 150 watts of cutting power. From turkey to veggies to bread, this electric knife can handle a variety of food. In fact, it’s even powerful enough to slice through raw and frozen meat.
As with many carving knives in this price range, you’ll find two stainless steel blades. The first is a heavy duty blade for tougher tasks, while the other is lighter and works best for bread and veggies.
A storage case is included for handy storage, including the stainless steel blades and the base. Other perks include a dual safety trigger, which keeps the knife from accidentally turning on, and an ergonomic handle for comfortable carving.
If you’re trying to carve without disrupting others, you’ll appreciate how this knife has been specifically engineered to make smooth cuts with a minimal amount of noise and vibration. The blades are dishwasher safe.
Find more VonShef Electric Knife information and reviews here.
-
10. Chefman Electric KnifePrice: $40.07Pros:
Cons:
- One-touch trigger control
- Ergonomic handle suited for right and left hands
- Blades are dishwasher safe
- Cheap carrying case
- A bit bulky
- More expensive than some competitors with nearly identical features
Dual reciprocating blades make this electric knife from Chefman ideal for slicing meats, bread, cheese and other types of food. Serrated blades make each cut more powerful and precise. A carving fork is included, along with a storage case.
Not only is the handle ergonomic, it’s also equally suited for right and left hands. One-touch trigger control lets you control when the knife is on and carving.
An integrated safety button keeps the blade locked in place for your safety, even when you’re not using the knife. A blade release button lets you quickly and easily release the blades. Once they’re safely ejected you can wash the blades by hand or place them in the dishwasher.
Find more Chefman Electric Knife information and reviews here.
-
11. American Angler PRO Electric Fillet KnifePrice: $112.64Pros:
Cons:
- Cool-touch grip pad keeps fingers and hands from getting too hot
- Can carve through the toughest bones and scales
- Titanium-coated stainless steel blade
- A bit pricey
- Motor can run hot with prolonged use
- Some say it runs slow
Between its ample torque, power and ability to make precise cuts, this American Angler knife stands out among avid fishermen as a solid investment if you’re looking for the best fillet knife for the money. There’s plenty of power for cutting through even the toughest bones and scales.
An eight-inch, titanium-coated stainless steel blade is durable enough for most tasks. This electric knife also comes with a professional-grade motor along with a ventilated storage case.
Fishermen also appreciate the cool-touch grip pad, which keeps finger and hands from getting too hot when the knife heats up.
Find more American Angler PRO Electric Fillet Knife information and reviews here.
Why do I need an electric knife?
In 2017, Americans consumed roughly 45 million turkeys on Thanksgiving, according to CNBC. Those who carved their birds by hand probably wished they had invested in an electric knife for faster and easier carving.
Whether your goal is to get Thanksgiving dinner on the table as quickly as possible or you're simply intrigued by the thought of having a knife that can do the difficult work for you, there are several features to consider when shopping for the best electric knife. Power, torque and blades are just some examples.
Can an electric knife cut bone? How about frozen meat?
The more powerful the electric knife, the better able it is to cut through bone. Generally speaking, the average carving knife is designed to cut to the bone, but isn't sturdy enough to actually cut through the bone. Some electric fillet knives, such as the American Angler PRO Electric Fillet Knife, are an exception.
As with knives that can cut through bone, most electric knives that can cut through frozen meat tend to have sturdier blades and more powerful motors. Many also have relatively higher price tags. One knife that stands out on our list is the VonShef electric knife, which can cut through frozen and raw meat.
Do electric knife blades need to be sharpened?
Generally speaking, you can't sharpen the blades of an electric knife. As this Chicago Tribune article states, most electric knives have serrated blades for more precise carving.
While serrated blades tend to stay sharp longer than knives with a straight edge, even the best blades will wear out over time. Most consumers opt for replacement blades if available, or purchase a new carving knife.
