11 Best Electric Knives: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re trying to carve through a turkey, slice bread or cut through veggies, this electric carving knife has a powerful enough motor to handle just about any task.

The knife is also outfitted with two stainless steel blades for fast and dependable results. One blade is specifically designed for carving while the other is used for slicing bread.

The on/off trigger is activated with the simple push of a button, so there’s no delay when it’s time to carve. An ergonomic handle keeps the knife comfortable in your hands.

This electric carving knife comes with a butcher block with designated spaces for the knives and base.