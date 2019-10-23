13 Best Snow Blowers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Winter can be a troublesome time of year for a wide variety of reasons. But if you’re located in a region that’s prone to heavy snowfall, you know that having to shovel it is absolutely horrid. So this year, consider ridding yourself of the headache and back pain by browsing our best snow blowers list. You’ll save yourself a ton of time, and a ton of agony. And hey, if you’re feeling generous, you could always give your neighbors the gift of kindness by clearing their driveways and sidewalks too.
1. Honda Two-Stage Gas 32-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $3,049.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- This model covers the largest area of all blowers on our list.
- The 56-foot blowing range is incredilby impressive.
- Adjustable auger height gives flexability for different conditions.
- 389cc motor is quite powerful.
- No electric start ability is an inconvenience.
- The most expensive model on our list, but worth it for a variety of reasons.
- This blower may be unnecessarily too large for some situations.
The Honda Two-Stage Gas 32-Inch Snow Blower is arguably the most impressive snow blower on our list. With its 389cc motor two-stage engine, it can handle an incredible amount of snow that has fallen on your property.
Honda rates their snow blower as being capable of moving an incredibly impressive 2,750-pounds of snow per minute. But when you have a 32-inch range, I suppose that type of power is to be expected.
Snow is thrown at up to 56-feet for a significant disposal range. And the track drive motor with adjustable height ensures your snow blower is being used as efficiently as possible.
Find more Honda Two-Stage Gas 32-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
2. Poulan Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 27-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $1,299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A wide 27-inch snow blowing area.
- Electric start feature gets you going in no time.
- Fantastic price for the features it brings.
- 6 forward speeds and reverse.
- 254cc engine moves snow quick and far.
- A little bit expensive, but well worth it with the included features.
- No lights like other Poulan Pro models.
- The blower could be unecessarily large for some living situations.
The Poulan Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 27-Inch Snow Blower is one hell of an impressive beast. And it does so at under half the cost of the blowers seemingly above it in class.
Its 254cc engine punishes snow ith 12.5-pounds of torque. It has a friction disc transmission which allows for six forward speeds and reverse. And the easy-grip handle and mounted power steering trigger enables exquisite maneuverability with single hand control.
The blower also features a console-mounted chute that’s equipped with a deflector to easily aim the snow exactly where you want it to go. And with the two-step clearing process, the 27-inch Poulan Pro can break through thick ice and snow before hurling it out through the chute.
This snow blower is fantastic for large paved areas, lots with gravel, sizeable driveways, and even sidewalks. And with the included electric start feature, you’ll be ready to roll with little effort needed to get the engine going.
Find more Poulan Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 27-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
3. Craftsman Two-Stage Gas 26-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $949.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 26-inch clearing path should prove to more than enough for most.
- Self-propelled engine with multiple speeds makes manueverability a breeze.
- 15-inch tires have no trouble moving inthe snow.
- Electirc start gets you going with ease.
- 2-Year warranty provides buyer assurance.
- 208cc engine is a bit weaker than others.
- A bit inferior in size to some of the more expensive models.
- While cheaper than others, it's still not exactly cheap.
This Craftsman Two-Stage Gas 26-Inch Snow Blower is likely the best snow blower you’ll find under the $1,000 mark. The 4-cycle gas engine allows for maximum power and performance. And it features a convenient electric start to get your going without the hassle of pull strings.
Its 26-inch clearing path should easily handle your driveway, sidewalk, or small lot. The self-propelling feature makes things uber easy. And the six forward speeds with two reverse speeds ensures you can go any direction you want at as quickly as you want.
The blower features an adjustable joystick powered chute thanks to an integrated remote crank, so your snow is shot where you want it. And the Craftsman sports a pair of large 15-inch tires with X-Trace rigid traction and skid shoes to ensure proper maneuverability as you dispose of the snow.
Find more Craftsman Two-Stage Gas 26-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
4. Husqvarna Two-Stage Gas 24-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $1,149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- With 24-inches of coverage and a two-stage 6.3 hp motor, you'll get the job done fast.
- Electric start option gets you going with no hassel.
- Remote chute deflector sends the snow exactly where you want it.
- Bright LED lights will have you working safely in darker conditions.
- Heated handle grips are a very nice touch.
- 5-Year engine warranty and 3-year limited warranty.
- Heavy-duty auger plows right through snow of any condition.
- Not exactly the cheapest snow blower on our list, but it's worthy of its price tag.
- 208-cc engine is a bit weaker than the other elite models we're featuring.
- Occassional issues with the auger belt have been reported.
The Husqvarna Two-Stage Gas 24-Inch Snow Blower is as complete a package as it gets. This model features all the bells and whistles to make cleaning your driveway, sidewalk, or small lot a breeze. And it does so at a price that’s a fraction of other listings.
It sports a heavy-duty auger that can cut through snow whether it be light and fluffy or wet and heavy. The electric start feature will boot your snow blower up instantly no matter how cold the battery may be. And the heated handle grips will have your hands remaining toasty as you get the job done.
The remote chute deflector will throw the plowed snow in whichever direction you choose. Thanks to the cleated track-drive system you’ll have consistent propulsion, even on slick and icy surfaces. The trigger controlled power steering allows for individual operation of each of the tires, making 180-degree turning simple and efficient. And the LED headlights installed in the front will have you safely blowing through the snow in dark conditions.
Find more Husqvarna Two-Stage Gas 24-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
5. SnoTek Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24-inch plowing area should be plenty for most.
- Electric start gets you plowing quick.
- The 205-degree quick-turn chute allows you to easily displace the snow exactly where you want it.
- 24-inch capacity might be smaller than needed for those with larger areas.
- Non-returnable "due to federal restirctions".
- It's quite a bit heavier than many in it's same range.
The SnoTek Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower impressively does the same snow removal as many more expensive models do. With its 24-inch clearing path, it shouldn’t take long to remove snow from your driveway, sidewalk, or small lot. And the push-button electric start will have you plowing in no time without the need for nasty pull strings.
The blower is made of metal, so durability won’t prove to be an issue. It’s gas-powered, so you’ll never be limited in time or range. There’s a 205-degree quick-turn chute that enables you to aim the snow in whichever direction you desire.
24-inches should prove to be more than enough size for most. And at this blower’s size, that essentially means it’s the value proposition that most buyers are looking for.
Find more SnoTek Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
6. Briggs & Stratton PowerSmart Two-Stage Gas 24-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $699.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clearing width of 24-inches and depth of 16-inches.
- 40-inch throwing distance gets snow far out of your way.
- Electric start engine gets you going fast.
- 208-cc engine is in line with its peers, but inferior to the elite models.
- Some assembly required.
- Doesn't have the bells and whistles of models that are bit more expensive.
The Briggs & Stratton PowerSmart Two-Stage Gas 24-Inch Snow Blower is all about efficiency. You won’t find some of the fancier features that the more expensive models come with. But what you will find is a snow blower that easily gets the job done while saving you some cash during your purchase.
The two-stage 208-cc engine will haul snow away from your driveway and sidewalk with ease. And the impressive-looking augers will quickly cut through even the thickest of snow at depths of up to 16-inches. And the blower will toss snow up to 40-feet away, ensuring you’ll get the job done without retreading paths.
The Briggs & Stratton PowerSmart blower also sports foldable handles, making the unit compactable when trying to find a spot for it in your garage. All told, the unit gets snow removal jobs done easily – and doesn’t break the bank to do so.
Find more Briggs & Stratton PowerSmart Two-Stage Gas 24-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
7. Dirty Hand Tools Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $699.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24-inch clearing width with an impressive 20-inch intake height.
- 212cc engine is a bit more powerful than comparable models.
- 36-foot throwing distance gets snow far out of your way.
- Electric starter for easy ignition in the cold.
- LED lights for working in darker conditions.
- 190-degree quick turn chute
- Heated hand grips.
- Five forward and two reverse speeds.
- Throwing distance is slightly less than comparable models.
- Bit of a plain looking design.
- Lesser known brands may scare some off.
The Dirty Hand Tools Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower ensures that you’ll have to do anything but get your hands dirty this winter. This model may just be pound for pound one of the best on our list for its very reasonable price.
The 212cc engine is a bit more powerful than other blowers in its class. The all0steel augers and 3-blade impeller can handle a ton of snow. Which is great as it sports an impressive 24-inch width and 20-inch intake height.
The handgrips are heated to keep your hands comfortable during larger jobs. And there’s an LED light on the unit to make sure you have added visibility during storms or in the dark.
You’ll move with ease thanks to the five forward and two reverse speeds. And the 190-degree quick-turn chute allows you to throw your snow up to 36-feet away exactly where you want it.
The Dirty Hand Tools Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower is coated with a rust-resistant exterior to help promote a longer lifespan. And the included electric push-button start ensures that you’ll have no problems getting going no matter the conditions.
Find more Dirty Hand Tools Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
8. Poulian Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $872.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24-inch two-stage blower with a massive 23-inch intake height.
- Impressive 12-inch performance ribbon augers.
- Electric start functionality.
- 6 foward speeds and one reverse.
- Comes with 180-degree remote chute rotation and remote deflector to put the snow right where you want it.
- 2 Year limited warranty and 4 year engine warranty.
- Sports adjustable handle height to ensure comfortability.
- 208cc engine is a bit weaker than cheaper priced models.
- No lighting nor handgrip warmer included.
- Some assembly required.
If you were impressed with the specs of the Poulan Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 27-Inch Snow Blower but don’t need a blower quite that large, you can save some significant cash by going with the Poulian Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower instead.
The blower’s powerful 12-inch diameter ribbon augers make quick work of heavy snow and ice. And it’s all easily pushed through the remote chute and deflector that sports 180-degrees of turning ability.
The 24-inch Poulan Pro features improved power steering with 13-inch tires to easily maneuver. There are also comfort grip loop handles that allow for single-hand control. As well as an adjustable height handle so everyone big and small can plow with ease.
The snow blower moves efficiently with 6 forward speeds and a reverse. And the electric start functionality will have you tackling your driveway, sidewalk, and even gravel areas without hassle.
It’s also worth noting that Poulan Pro offers a 2-year limited warranty and a 4-year engine warranty on their blower. So you can rest easy with your purchase knowing that it’s protected for years to come.
Find more Poulian Pro Two-Stage Gas Electric Start 24-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
9. Snow Joe Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $799.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can move up to 16-tons of snow per charge.
- No need to purchase gas and it's great for the environment.
- Extremely light at just 62-pounds.
- LED headlights are very helpful in dark conditions.
- Very compact when folded for easy storage.
- Limited to 30-minutes of run time until the battery is recharged.
- Doesn't have all the fancy bells and whistles that the larger and more expensive gas snow blowers do.
- Still a pretty steep price for a battery powered blower.
If you’re happy to go with a non-gas powered snow blower, the Snow Joe Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow Blower may be as good as it gets. Powered by a 5Ah lithium-ion battery, the powerful 2,800-watt brushless motor can move up to 16-tons of snow per charge.
The blower sports a variable speed heavy duty two-blade paddle auger with an auger-assisted drive for easy pushing. It carves a path 21-inches wide and can handle snow up to 12-inches deep. There’s an integrated scraper bar to help rid surfaces of ice. While the 180-degree digitally controlled auto-rotate chute will throw your snow 30-feet away ni exactly the direction you want it.
The Snow Joe kit comes with a 5.0Ah lithium-ion battery that should last you roughly 30-minutes of continuous runtime. But you could also tack on another battery to double that duration. There’s also a pair of 2.5-watt LED headlights to help you out in dark conditions. The snow blower folds down neatly and compactly for easy storage. And the entire package is back by Snow Joe’s fantastic full two-year no questions asked warranty.
Find more Snow Joe Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
10. EGO Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $899.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 21-inch intake should be plenty for most.
- Comes with 2 7.5 Ah batteries, ensuring battery power won't hold you back.
- A mere 55-pounds.
- Much easier to use than a gas blower.
- Limited by battery life, but with two included that shouldn't be an issue.
- Plastic built is a bit weaker than other models.
- No self propulsion, so you'll have to push through the snow as you work.
The EGO Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow Blower is the model that promises gas performance “without the noise, fuss and fumes.” The 21-inch wide intake can handle a substantial amount of snow. There’s an easily adjustable variable-speed auger that will control how far your snow is thrown. (Spoiler alert – you’ve got 35-feet to play with.) And with a 180-degree field of control for the chute, you’ll send the snow right where you want it.
The kit includes 2 7.5 Ah batteries, which are both required to get your Eco blower rolling. It also comes with the Rapid Charger that will get you up and going again quickly, as I t promises to charge fully in just 60-minutes. So there’s minimal downtime when you’re trying to get your driveway, sidewalk, or lot cleared.
The blower also sports a pair of LED lights that will ensure visibility in dark conditions. It’s comprised of plastic which reduces the tool’s weight considerably. So at just 55-pounds, you’ll have no issues getting your ECO in and out of storage and into the snow.
Find more EGO Battery Powered 21-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
11. TackLife Electric 20-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $147.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- By far the most inexpensive snow blower for its size.
- Without the need for gas or batteries, the snow blower never quits.
- Instantly starts right up every time with a simple press of a button.
- Being attached to an extension cord certainly isn't ideal.
- Your range is limited to how far your electric cord can stretch.
- Moving 800-pounds of snow a minute is a bit weak in comparison to silmilarly sized models.
The TackLife Electric 20-Inch Snow Blower is the ideal solution for those unwilling to shell out hundreds or even thousands of dollars on a blower. To find a blower with a 20-inch intake at this price is insane. The steel auger with rubber blades can move up to 800-pounds of snow in a minute. And it can tackle cuts of 20-inches wide and 10-inches high with each pass.
Your chute can be adjusted up to 180-degrees. The TackLife snow blower can throw your snow debris up to 25-feet away. And the control crank allows you to aim exactly where you want that snow to go.
Because it’s an electric model, it’s essentially maintenance-free. Plus it utilizes clean energy so it’s very environmentally friendly. And the fact that it will instantly start right up with a press of a button each time you need it certainly doesn’t hurt.
Find more TackLife Electric 20-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
12. Earthwise Battery Powered 18-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $225.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the best values you'll find for a battery operated snow blower
- A clearing path of 18-inches wide and 12-inches high should be plenty for most.
- 180-degree chute and LED headlights are great features.
- No tool required for its simple assembly.
- Battery charger is included.
- 4 Ah battery may last shorter than desired.
- Hauling 500-pounds of snow a minute is weak compared to others on our list.
- Purchasing an additional battery isn't cheap.
Earthwise looks to take over the battery-powered snow blower market with the company’s super cost-effective 18-inch snow blower. For under $300, you’re getting a machine that can move 500-pounds of snow a minute. And with its 18-inch clearing width and 12-inch clearing depth ability, you’ll crush your driveway and sidewalks in no time.
The Earthwise Battery Powered 18-Inch Snow Blower also features dual LED lights to ensure visibility in dark or rough conditions. Its 180-degree rotating chute can be easily moved with the unit’s crank while it’s hurling your snow 30-feet away. The blower will instantly start due to it being electric-based. And it sports a transport handle so that you can easily store the very lightweight 35-pound snow blower.
If you’ve got no qualms about going with a battery-powered blower, this unit really is a steal. I would just recommend getting an extra battery or two to ensure you’re never left without power mid cleanup.
Find more Earthwise Battery Powered 18-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
-
13. Ryobi Electric 16-Inch Snow BlowerPrice: $151.76Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the most inexpensive options on our list.
- For the price, 16-inches of clearing width is fantastic.
- Very lightweight at just 26-pounds.
- It won't be able to tackle larger jobs.
- Requires a cord, so you're limited in range to your extension cord's length.
- Doesn't feature a snow chute.
If you’ve only got a limited amount of space to clean up after each snowstorm, then don’t waste your time and money on the larger and more expensive models on our list. The Ryobi Electric 16-Inch Snow Blower should be more than sufficient for the job – and at a fraction of the price.
It’s one of the most inexpensive cordless options on our list. Yet it should handle relatively simple jobs like small driveways and sidewalks without any issues.
It’s extremely lightweight at just 26-pounds. So you can easily move it in and out of storage whenever it’s needed. There’s a crank that will adjust the angle that the blower ejects your snow from. And because it’s electric and not gas, it will immediately start right up without hassle. Not to mention that you won’t have to deal with gas or continual maintenance.
Find more Ryobi Electric 16-Inch Snow Blower information and reviews here.
Whether it's a Honda Snow Blower, Ariens Snow Blower, Craftsman Snow Blower, Husqvarna Snow Blower, or even an Electric Snow Blower you're looking for...
Our list above should have you covered. The 13 Best Snow Blowers list attempts to cover a wide range of models, sizes, prices, and types. So that no matter what specifications you're in need of, you'll come away with a product that will make you ecstatic about your purchase this winter.
So which are the best snow blowers?
Every snow blower on our list deserves consideration. If you're looking for sheer size, it's hard to beat the Honda Two-Stage Gas 32-Inch Snow Blower. While if you're looking to get the job done but keep things dirt cheap, you can't go wrong with the TackLife Electric 20-Inch Snow Blower. But really, we recommend giving a few different models a click and see what fits best for your home and budget.
"But the snow blowers on your list aren't big enough..."
Well then you, my friend, sound like you're in need of a snow plow to handle your needs. And it just so happens that we have a list of the best snow plows as well.
