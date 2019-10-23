13 Best Snow Blowers: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Honda Two-Stage Gas 32-Inch Snow Blower is arguably the most impressive snow blower on our list. With its 389cc motor two-stage engine, it can handle an incredible amount of snow that has fallen on your property.

Honda rates their snow blower as being capable of moving an incredibly impressive 2,750-pounds of snow per minute. But when you have a 32-inch range, I suppose that type of power is to be expected.

Snow is thrown at up to 56-feet for a significant disposal range. And the track drive motor with adjustable height ensures your snow blower is being used as efficiently as possible.