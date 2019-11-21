11 Best Grandfather Clocks: The Ultimate List

The grandfather clock is bold, it is distinguished and oddly enough it is timeless. It is far more than a clock, it looms and stands over everything, watching and alerting us to the exact time with deep tones and bells. These are the best of the best grandfather clocks in the industry.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This gorgeous six-foot-tall standing grandfather features gorgeous silver swinging pendulums that match the face and trim. The base of the clock makes for a nice cabinet for storage and is very discreet. There is an hourly chime to the clock but it has an automatic shut off during the night so that it doesn’t wake you. This would be a beautiful addition to any entryway, living room or den. Definitely a great conversation piece.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a very old school design for the classic grandfather clock. IT has a worn black finish and stands over five feet tall. It has almost a woodstove or revolutionary era look to it with the turned bun feet on the corners and the closed-off pendulum. Typically you can see the full pendulum through glass but this is covered. The look is amazing and would look great in a house that has an outdoorsy or western/ranch theme.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This ACME grandfather clock has a deep dark stain that makes it a beautiful clock for any room you can put it in. The best place for a grandfather clock like this is in a room that gets a lot of traffic so that it can be seen by your guests and family. Also, the cherry finish will pair nicely with the rest of your furniture making it an easy addition to the overall flow of the interior decorating of the home. You are going to love having this clock in your house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Standing at six feet tall this grandfather clock has a great look with its rounded edges and silver face. The pendulums match the color of the face for an almost chrome look. The glass on the clock face and the body open up for easy maintenance. The official color of this clock is espresso but it is browner than typical “espressos”. The clock does require batteries for operation but those are pretty inexpensive and you can find them at your local store.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you are interested in a grandfather clock to put in your home or know someone that is and they are worried about the space that the clock takes up check out this clock. This Howard Miller grandfather clock provides extra storage via shelves built into the base of the clock typically where the pendulum would swing. This has all the look and feel of a grandfather clock with added space for your belongings or pictures that you think would look good in the base of this beautiful clock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This is a unique spin on the traditional grandfather clock. Most grandfather clocks have a roman numeral clock face underneath glass or some sort of barrier. This is more of an open face clock with smoother lines and a flow to it that the other, boxier clocks don’t have. The clock movement of the hands and pendulum are battery operated and the chime is medium volume so that it doesn’t startle you or shake the house.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful grandfather clock from Bowery Hill has a dark deep stain to it almost a cherry wood finish but not as brown. It features an adjustable chime so that you can control the volume. If there has been one gripe about the grandfather clock it is the high volume of the hourly chime. This clock solves that problem while looking tremendously gorgeous in your living room or library or even a hallway. It will go well with your already existing furniture.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This beautiful clock stands over six and a half feet tall and isn’t your typical clock. This clock is made up of a great looking clock face and four shelves that are made to house valuable items like fine china and crystal bowls and vases. There is a right side glass door that makes it easy to exchange and replace the items you have on the shelves so you could put fresh flowers in it and be sure that you can easily access them when it is time to change them out. This is a really genius idea and addition to a beautiful clock.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Howard Miller is one of the most known names in the floor clock or grandfather clock world. Their designs are intriguing and unique. This modern take on the traditional grandfather clock is something truly special. While it doesn’t sport a wood exterior with a glassed-in clock face or pendulums this is, in fact, a grandfather clock. This would look amazing in a home with a modern interior design style. It has a wide base and is actually quite sturdy even with it being so tall and thin.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Standing nearly six feet tall boasts a blue moon metal dial with beautiful raised roman numerals. This is like the grandfather clock that was in your grandparent’s house. It has a deep chime that goes off on the hour. It has a night time shut off feature that automatically shuts the chime off during the night so it doesn’t wake you or your guests. The pendulum and chains are bright and beautiful in brushed nickel but do not move with the time. This is the perfect clock for the person that wants to make a big statement with a beautiful piece of furniture that you can build a room around.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This clock follows the same lines and design features of your classic grandfather clock. With it’s finish and shine it is no wonder why these clocks have been so popular for years. It features a very distinct chime that won’t shake the house or wake you from your sleep but will definitely become a sound that you enjoy hearing knowing that it comes from this beautiful piece. The clock also has a great design on and above the clock face. Definitely a piece that you will get a lot of compliments on.