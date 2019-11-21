11 Best Grandfather Clocks: The Ultimate List

Standing nearly six feet tall boasts a blue moon metal dial with beautiful raised roman numerals. This is like the grandfather clock that was in your grandparent’s house. It has a deep chime that goes off on the hour. It has a night time shut off feature that automatically shuts the chime off during the night so it doesn’t wake you or your guests. The pendulum and chains are bright and beautiful in brushed nickel but do not move with the time. This is the perfect clock for the person that wants to make a big statement with a beautiful piece of furniture that you can build a room around.