21 Best Sport Watches for Men: The Ultimate List

Garmin is most well-known for their GPS systems for your car, but they also make some of the sexiest and most useful watches on the planet. This Garmin Forerunner runner’s watch is the perfect watch to take with you on a run. The great news is that it is fashionable enough to wear all day long no matter what the occasion. You can wear this watch to work, to work out or to hang out. There isn’t an event that this watch won’t be a welcome part of your wardrobe.

The watch has a built-in GPS to track distance, speed and where you are. While most GPS watches need to be utilized in wide-open spaces this watch can be used in the woods and under heavy tree cover. The watch is compatible with most cell phones and can do most things that your phone can do. It is complete with Smart connectivity auto uploads, smart notifications, live track, music controls, and automatic SW updates.

The watch looks great in the featured color, black, but is also available in three other colors including White, Frost blue, and Limelight green.