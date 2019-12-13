17 Best Bed Tents for Privacy and Play (2019)

Bed tents are an awesome accessory to have around. Kids love them to play in them. They also have the ability to transport children to a whole new world for an enjoyable nap and bedtime. Teens love them because they provide much-needed privacy whether sharing a room at home or at a dorm. And they’re great for numerous shared setting occasions you’ll find yourself in as an adult.

So browse through our list of the Best Bed Tents below. You’re sure to find something for yourself or your children that will make playtime and bedtime more enjoyable for all.