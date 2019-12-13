17 Best Bed Tents for Privacy and Play (2019)

Bed tents are an awesome accessory to have around. Kids love them to play in them. They also have the ability to transport children to a whole new world for an enjoyable nap and bedtime. Teens love them because they provide much-needed privacy whether sharing a room at home or at a dorm. And they’re great for numerous shared setting occasions you’ll find yourself in as an adult.
So browse through our list of the Best Bed Tents below. You’re sure to find something for yourself or your children that will make playtime and bedtime more enjoyable for all.
For teens and adults, there’s little doubt that the Alvantor Bed Tent is likely the best available. It’s available in grey, pink, and navy. And it’s designed for beds sized queen, full, twin, and bunk twin.
It sports four different gate openings to allow for easy access and tons of airflow. The fabric is light-blocking, so you won’t be bothered by roommates that won’t turn the damn lights out. Though there’s a hook in the ceiling where you can hang your own personal light up for late-night lounging.
There are pockets built into the exterior of the bed tent for easy accessory storage. It’s easy to set up and take down. And thanks to the fiberglass pole frame, it’s lightweight yet stable and durable.
Because the BESTEN Floorless Indoor Privacy Bed Tent is floorless, it’s one of the easier bed tents to set up quickly. It features three easy-access gates and is structured with strong polyurethane coated poles that match the color of your tent. There’s even pole caps and pockets too so the tent can’t potentially damage or scratch your floor.
The tent has two-way zippers for easy in and easy out. There’s a mesh vent at the top to ensure proper air circulation. A touch-friendly tablet pocket is built into the ceiling which is nice. There’s also a hook for a lamp, speaker, etc. to hang from. A corner pocket is there for organizing accessories. And once its enclosed, the tent does a fantastic job of keeping cold air out and warm air in.
It’s available in queen and twin sizes. And there’s a bunch of color options too, including pink, charcoal, gray, and blue mint.
Although the Winterial Indoor Privacy Bed Tent looks small in some of its images, its full-size offering is actually pretty large with dimensions of 74″ x 53″ x 50″. It features large zippered doors on the left and right. And there are two small windows on the front and back to keep air circulation flowing.
The bed tent comes with a carrying case so it’s easy to transport and stow. Setup is a breeze. Just expand the tent, insert a few poles, and you’re set. And best of all, it’s quite a bit cheaper in price than many of the other comparable models on our list.
The EasyGo Products My Space Bed Tent may be the easiest option on our list to setup. There are no loose poles in the set. The frame is all self-contained, so all you’ll have to do is stretch the strong fiberglass poles and expand the bed tent in order to put it up or take it down.
It’s available in full and twin sizes. The double-layered polyester roof blacks out any light that could hinder your sleep. Zippered window vents are built into the upper sides for proper airflow. And the large zippered front opening ensures you’ll have no problems getting into or out of the tent.
The DDASUMI Fabric Signature Indoor Heating Tent may be the most elegant option on our Best Bed Tents list. And it may be the warmest as well. The company touts its DDASUMI Warm Textile II material for the tent’s ability to keep warm air inside of it and moisture out. It’s quite sizable too with a width of 83-inches and a length of 60-inches.
All four sides of the tent can be opened up when desired. There’s a central hook for hanging a light. And it’s available in a variety of sizes of colors, including king, double, single, pink, grey, and mint.
The PopFS Bed Den II isn’t quite as extravagant as the Alvantor Bed Tent, but it isn’t as expensive either. It still boasts an easy to setup design thanks to its fiberglass pole system. It’s only 35-inches tall, so it should fit anywhere including bunk beds. And the bed tent’s floorless design allows you to simply slip it right over your mattress and have it set up in a mere 5 minutes.
The high-quality fabric is both breathable and light blocking. There are zippered doors on both sides as well as bug-proof screens that allow for plenty of airflow. Storage pockets and cord access ports are built-in too so that you have plenty of room for your devices and whatnot. PopFS is so sure you’ll love their Bed Den that they also offer a no questions asked free 30-day return policy. So either you love it or you send it back.
The Laylala Indoor Privacy and Play Bed Tent is a pretty large bed tent at 79″ x 59″ x 57″. It’s constructed with a polyester material that the cold stays out and the heat stays in. But there are vented segments in the roof of the tent too so that air is properly circulated.
The purple starlight design will be a hit amongst girls both young and old. There’s a tablet-friendly pocket on one of the walls so you can lay back and watch. A hook to hang your speaker, lights, or anything else is at the roof’s center. And there are three different large zippered openings so you can decide exactly how much exposure you want at any given time.
Boys and girls alike will love the Pacific Play Tents Glow in the Dark Firefly Bed Tent. It’s designed to fit twin size mattresses. The “ultra-mesh” exterior is designed to let air in, keep bugs out, and ensure that laying down for bed is always an adventure.
Both the interior and exterior of the tent feature the moon and stars spread throughout. The doors can be held open thanks to the velcro tabs that are built-in. And it comes packed within a carry bag that you can reuse for easy transport and storage.
The little ladies in your home will love the Pacific Play Tents Kid’s Secret Castle Bed Tent. The design is precious. The purple and pink coloring with stars spattered throughout looks great. And air circulation is solid thanks to the moon and star-shaped mesh vents it incorporates.
The bed tent fits atop full and twin-sized beds. And there’s a fitted outer skirt to ensure it fits snugly onto your child’s mattress. The velcro enclosures on the front will seal the tent’s T-shaped door. There’s a carry bag included for easy transport and storage. It’s comprised of a flame-retardant polyester material too, ensuring your child’s new favorite nap and play place is perfectly safe.
Kids can pretend to get behind a set of wheels of their own when playtime takes place within the Pacific Play Tents Kid’s Rad Racer Bed Tent. The design is themed to look like your toddler’s bed has transformed into a racecar. It’s primarily blue with red accents. There’s a white checkered flag print for the bottom skirt portion. And the tent’s vents are placed in all the typical places that car windows normally would be.
The tent is propped up by a set of “super poles” that are safety coated to ensure they won’t break or splinter. The ultra mesh venting fabric ensures that air circulation remains fresh. It sports double-stitched seams for durability. It’s flame-retardant for safety. It sets up in just minutes. And thanks to the carrying case that it comes with, the tent is easily transportable and simple to stow away.
Turn your child’s bed into a little home of their own with the Pacific Play Tents Kid’s Cottage House Bed Tent. The tent is adorably designed to look like a recreational cottage. It even features a white picket fence out front like you dreamed of when you were a kid. The mattress skirt is green to emulate a grass look. And some of the windows are even functional as they serve as air circulator mesh openings too.
The tent is propped up by a set of “super poles” that are safety coated to ensure they won’t break or splinter. The ultra mesh venting fabric ensures that air circulation remains fresh. It sports double-stitched seams for durability. It’s flame-retardant for safety. It sets up in just minutes. And because Pacific Play Tents packs in a carrying case, the tent is easily transportable and simple to stow away.
Whether boy or girl, you’ll have to drag your little soldier from their new headquarters if you pick up the Pacific Play Tents Camouflage Kids HQ Bed Tent. The camouflaged bed tent is availalbe in both green and pink camo styles, so it fits any child’s decor.
The tent is propped up by a set of “super poles” that are safety coated to ensure they won’t break or splinter. The ultra mesh venting fabric ensures that air circulation remains fresh. It sports double-stitched seams for durability. It’s flame-retardant for safety. It sets up in just minutes. And thanks to the carrying case that it comes with, the tent is easily transportable and simple to stow away.
The cute design of the Pacific Play Tents Kid’s Tree House Bed Tent will make them feel as though they’ve brought a clubhouse into their bedroom. It’s awesomely styled. There are mock wooden doors on the front and back flaps that state “Private!” and “Keep Out!”. Each of which has legit mesh windows for airflow. And the sides are designed to look like a tree trunk with wooden steps to climb.
The tent is propped up by a set of “super poles” that are safety coated to ensure they won’t break or splinter. The ultra mesh venting fabric ensures that air circulation remains fresh. It sports double-stitched seams for durability. It’s flame-retardant for safety. It sets up in just minutes. And thanks to the carrying case that it comes with, the tent is easily transportable and simple to stow away.
If you’re looking for something a little less enclosed in a bed tent, the Alvantor Starlight Bed Tent should be perfect. It’s available in both pink and purple. And it even glows in the dark if you’re able to saturate it with sunlight during the day.
The Starlight Bed Tent fits twin-sized beds and is described as the easiest to assemble bed tent on the market. There’s a large star mesh window at the top for complete air circulation. There’s a door on one of the ends that can be closed with the included velcro straps. And because it’s so versatile, it really is an option that could be used for bedtime, playtime, or to serve as just a casual spot for your child to relax.
What toddler wouldn’t love turning his bed into a big red firetruck? The WOOHOO TOYS Fire Truck Bed Tent does just that. It’s stated to be the largest fire truck bed on the market with measurements of 54″ x 28″ x 36″. It has mesh windows in the front, sides, back, bottom, and roof for thorough air circulation. And the bed tent’s door is held up vertically so your child will have no problem getting in and out.
The bed tent can even be taken out of the home for outdoor use. Each corner has loops built-in that you can anchor down with stakes. So that even on windier days you won’t have to worry about the Fire Truck Bed Tent getting blown away. And because it’s CPSIA compliant, you can be assured that it’s free of any harmful materials.
The Jusdo Kid’s Dream Bed Tent is a diverse set of smaller bed tents for your child to go to sleep within. Pictured is their Unicorn design, but also available are Dinosaur Island, Space Adventure, and Winter Wonderland themes.
The bed tent doesn’t fully enclose, so movement restrictions and airflow are never a problem. It pops up easily to make installation over your child’s bed a breeze. All that’s required is locking the tent onto your child’s bed with the included U-shaped brackets and you’re all set for a more enjoyable nap and bedtime.
Available in both pink and blue, the IKEA Kura Bed Tent is a cheap and simple solution to get adults a bit more privacy when in shared sleeping environments. The bed tent measure in at 63″ x 38.25″ x 26.75″, so it should be plenty sizeable. It’s flexible enough to be placed in both high and low positions. And because it’s open-ended on each side, airflow will never be an issue to prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep.