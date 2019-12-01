5 Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals on Amazon (2019)

This Sous Vide cooker is an incredible deal — and it’s much smaller than most sous vide appliances. (You can use it with a cooking container you already have.)

The device heats the water to the temperature you choose, then circulates the water around the food in the bag.

Sous vide has traditionally been an advanced culinary technique, practiced only by haute chefs. But today, thanks to home cooking appliances like this one, you, too, can cook your food immersed in 360-degree hot water.

The automatic temperature control system and LED touch screen digital timer control panel make it easy to use this water-immersion cooking technique. Impress your family with perfectly-cooked sous vide delights!

Bonus: If you know anyone who’s been wanting to try the sous vide cooking method, this would be a perfect gift for them.