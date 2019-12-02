Deal: $250 off Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920

You can currently get $250 off the Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 with this robot vacuum deal. This discount cuts the price by $250, for a total cost of $449. While this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on this vacuum cleaner (the lowest was on Cyber Monday for $349), it’s still a great deal on a well-rounded robot vacuum cleaner.

Get This Deal Here

The Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot doubles as a robot vacuum and mop and performs both functions at the same time, to ensure your living space gets as clean as possible. Unlike some other robot vacuums, which require you to choose between vacuuming and mopping, this robot vacuum cleaner first suctions then mops to get your floors nice and clean.

Get This Deal Here

The feature-rich Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 920 2-in-1 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot stands out for more than just its multitasking capabilities. For starters, it’s WiFi-enabled and will work with Alexa (as long as you have an Alexa device) and Google Assistant, and can be controlled via your voice or with the accompanying app. You can use the app to schedule and monitor cleanings, get status updates, set specific cleaning modes and more.

This robot vacuum also maps as it goes, allowing it to create the most effective cleaning plan possible. DEEBOT now saves up to three unique maps, which can include up to three floors in a multi-level home. The map also allows it to clean efficiently in various smaller spaces, ensuring it will work equally well in apartments, dorms and smaller living spaces. Wherever the DEEBOT calls home, it will automatically recognize any saved areas. Laser navigation helps guide the robot vacuum around your home as smoothly as possible while keeping collisions with furniture and other obstacles to a minimum.

An innovative pressure-retention system allows the vacuum to operate as efficiently as possible without generating much noise, even when using high vacuum pressure. The DEEBOT is also equipped with an updated floating brush, with an optimal design for sweeping into deeper cracks to pick up hidden bits of dust, dirt and debris.

You can expect the DEEBOT OZMO 920 to run up to 110 minutes per charge. Once its battery runs low the robot vacuum cleaner will automatically return to its base to recharge, at which point it will head back out to finish up its cleaning job.

Get This Deal Here

While there are many features the DEEBOT OZMO 920 does have, there are a few that it doesn’t. We’ve rounded up several robot vacuum deals, so you can find the right deal for you. If this DEEBOT robot vacuum deal isn’t quite what you had in mind, you may prefer the following robot vacuum cleaner deals:

If you’re looking for more DEEBOT deals, consider the ECOVACS DEEBOT OZMO 950 2-in-1 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot. This robot vacuum cleaner is currently on sale for $200 off.

Another great find is this deal for $200 off the iRobot Roomba 960. The robot vacuum cleaner shares many of the same features as the DEEBOT OZMO 920, but its high-powered suction is specifically designed for carpets and picking up pet hair.

See Also:

Deal: $300 Off iRobot Roomba i7+ with Automatic Dirt Disposal

11 Best Robot Vacuums for Pet Hair: Your Easy Buying Guide