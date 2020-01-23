15 Best Home Saunas: Compare, Buy & Save (2020)

Going to the gym or spa to experience the benefits of a sauna can be both expensive and a hassle. Instead, look through our list of the Best Home Saunas and find one for your home today.
-
1. BZBCabins Harvia M3 Wood 8-Person Oval Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- Can hold up to 8 people.
- Long benches so you can lay down.
- Features two-level steam room seating.
- Do-it-yourself assembly or professional installation available.
- Heavy investment.
- May be too large for some homes.
- Construction is said to take at least a day or two.
This BZBCabins 8-Person Oval Sauna is the largest selection on our list. With the ability to house 8 people, you can essentially hold a party while you’re getting your sweat on. There are two different rooms so no one will feel like they’re crammed in. And with an 8-foot ceiling there’s plenty of headroom too.
The two 6′ 2″ and 6′ 7″ benches ensure that laying down is comfortable if that’s what you opt to do. There’s two-level steam room seating so different people can enjoy different heating temperatures. BZBCabins says construction can be handled by a couple of adults in a day or two, or they offer complete assembly by their installation crew. And the sauna stays consistently hot thanks to the built-in Harvia M3 wood burning heater.
Find more BZBCabins Harvia M3 Wood 8-Person Oval Sauna information and reviews here.
-
2. Radiant Saunas 6-Person Cedar Carbon Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- Holds up to 6 people.
- Includes a sound system with CD player, radio, and auxiliary port.
- State-of-the-art oxygen ionizer provides clean, pure air.
- 7-year warranty on the structure and 5-year warranty on electronics included.
- Chromotherapy lighting helps to relax.
- Built-in towel hooks and magazine rack.
- No Bluetooth connectivity for the audio system.
- Complex assembly required.
- Big investment.
The Radiant Saunas 6-Person Cedar Carbon Infrared Sauna is a spacious and gorgeous home sauna option. The Canadian Red Cedar looks fantastic and is resistant to warping. A state-of-the-art oxygen ionizer circulates clean and pure air throughout the environment. The chromotherapy lighting that’s used is said to help offer a relaxing setting. There are ten carbon heaters strategically placed throughout the sauna to provide balanced heat coverage of up to 141-degrees. And adjustable roof vents are incorporated so that outside air can be brought in.
The sauna comes with a CD player built into it, as well as a radio and auxiliary port to connect your devices. There are convenient towel hooks and a magazine rack for your reading material. Settings can be adjusted with the easy to use LED control panel. And with Radiant Saunas’ 7-year warranty on the structure and 5-year warranty on the heating and electronics, your purchase will be backed for years and years to come.
Find more Radiant Saunas 6-Person Cedar Carbon Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
3. JNH Lifestyles Freedom Canadian Western Red Cedar 4-Person Corner Far-Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous red cedar corner fit design.
- Easy "too free design" makes for simple assembly.
- 8 carbon fiber heating elements provides a balanced heat.
- Audio system built-in.
- 5-year warranty on all parts.
- No Bluetooth connectivity or CD drive for the audio system.
- Pricey.
- Infrared heaters are undesirable to some.
With its 8 carbon fiber far infrared heaters, the JNH Lifestyles Freedom Canadian Western Red Cedar Sauna is large enough to comfortably host 4 adults at one time. The sauna is elegantly crafted and is constructed to fit perfectly into your outdoor area’s corner. And its dual wall insulation helps to ensure that the heat stays in and the cold stays out.
JNH touts a “tools free design” that makes assembling their sauna a breeze thanks to panels that simply buckle together. In turn, it can also easily be broken down if you want to transport the sauna to another location. A sound system is incorporated that offers two premium speakers and an amplifier that connects to your device via an auxiliary cable. LED lighting keeps the sauna illuminated. A digital control panel allows you to adjust your heat and timer settings. And a 5-year warranty on all parts is included to back your purchase.
Find more JNH Lifestyles Freedom Canadian Western Red Cedar 4-Person Corner Far-Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
4. MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 4-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- Barrel design promotes better heat and steam circulation over square models.
- Sauna heater utilizes traditional lava rocks, water bucket, and ladle.
- Adjustable time and heat settings.
- 3-year structural warranty and 1-year electrical.
- Assembly required.
- No audio system.
- Is a bit expensive.
The MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 4-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna sets itself apart from much of the competition thanks to its circular shape. This isn’t just for aesthetics though, as MCP notes that the sauna’s barrel design ensures better heat and steam circulation compared to square-shaped dwellings.
The barrel sauna heater uses lava rocks with a water bucket and ladle to generate steam. It’s 6-feet long and comfortably seats up to 4 people. A thermometer and hydrometer are built-in to control the sauna’s heat and steam levels. And with its 3-year structural warranty and 1-year electrical warranty, you’ll know that your purchase is protected from mishaps that may occur.
Find more MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 6' Foot Outdoor Barrel Sauna information and reviews here.
-
5. SunRay Cayenne 4-Person Outdoor Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- 8 rapid heat ceramic heaters are built-in.
- Oxygen ionizer promotes cleaner, pure airflow.
- Tongue and groove design makes for an easy install.
- Comfortably seats 4 adults.
- 4 moveable backrests are built-in for added comfort.
- Audio system with CD, radio, and auxiliary options.
- Reading lamp and cup holder are convenient.
- 7-year structural warranty.
- Bluetooth isn't built into the audio system.
- Assembly required.
- Some may prefer steam heat as opposed to infrared heaters.
The SunRay Cayenne 4-Person Outdoor Sauna sports 8 infrared ceramic heaters that rapidly get your sauna session going. Inside the sauna is space for 4 people to comfortably sit. And there are even moveable ergonomic backrests included too for added relief.
An audio system with radio, CD, and auxiliary functionality is included. There are cup holders installed for convenience. Assembly is as easy as it gets thanks to the tongue and groove design. An oxygen ionization system is built-in to purify airflow. There is recessed interior and exterior lighting. And a 7-year structural warranty protects your purchase from any material or workmanship defects that may arise.
Find more SunRay Cayenne 4-Person Outdoor Sauna information and reviews here.
-
6. HeatWave Saunas Tuscon Monticello 4-Person Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- 10 infrared carbon heaters provide a balanced heat.
- Oxygen ionizer promotes clean airflow.
- Tongue and groove construction makes for easy assembly.
- 4 backrests, towel hooks, interior reading lights, and a magazine holder are included.
- Chromo color therapy bulb helps to set a relaxing mood.
- Sound system built-in with a radio, CD player, and auxiliary port.
- Takes 30 minutes to reach max temperature.
- No Bluetooth compatibility in the sound system.
- No warranty information provided.
The HeatWave Saunas Tuscon Monticello 4-Person Infrared Sauna is one of the least expensive 4-person saunas of high quality that you’ll find. With its 10 infrared carbon heaters, it can hit a max temperature of 141-degrees in roughly 30 minutes. And an oxygen ionizer is included to provide steady pure airflow.
The sauna has recessed interior and exterior lights for illumination. It’s tongue and groove construction makes the kit super easy to assemble. There are 4 backrests included for added comfort. As well as towel hooks, reading lights, and a magazine holder for convenience. Chromo color therapy bulbs are used to help set a relaxing mood. There’s a sound system that has a radio, CD player, and an auxiliary port for your devices. And HeatWave lists it at a reasonable price so that anyone can enjoy their sauna without breaking the bank.
Find more HeatWave Saunas Tuscon Monticello 4-Person Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
7. Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- Seats up to 4 comfortably.
- Oxygen ionizer generates clean, pure air.
- Uses 10 carbon infrared heaters.
- Comes with backrests, a magazine rack, recessed lighting, and air vents.
- Chromotherapy lighting helps to alleviate stress.
- Canadian Red Cedar looks great and is resistant to shrinkage or warping.
- Built-in sound system.
- 7-year manufacturer warranty.
- Sound system doesn't support Bluetooth.
- Large sauna to assemble.
- Expensive investment.
The Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna is quite the beast. It sports 10 carbon infrared heaters to ensure heat coverage is powerful and balanced. The Canadian Red Cedar looks fantastic. It’s shrink and warp-resistant, it’s resistant to rot and mildew, and it has microbial properties that are anti-fungal. The sauna is corner crafted too so that it fits perfectly into whatever corner you desire to place it.
An audio system is built-in that allows for CD, radio, or playback from an auxiliary port. There are ergonomic backrests that come along with the sauna, as well as a magazine rack, chromotherapy lighting, recessed lighting, and air vents. An oxygen ionizer is implemented to keep airflow and pure as possible. And the entire package is backed by a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty for peace of mind.
Find more Radiant Saunas 4-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
8. JNH Lifestyles Canadian Red Cedar 3-Person Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- 8 carbon fiber far infrared heaters perfectly balance the heat.
- 2 speaker premium sound system with Bluetooth functionality.
- Built with beautiful Canadian Red Cedar that's chemical free.
- Dual-wall insulation.
- JNH says you'll only need a screwdriver to get the sauna assembled.
- Doesn't have the backrests, magazine racks, and other small accessories other options do.
- No oxygen ionizer built-in.
- Pricey for a smaller sauna.
Designed for three to sit comfortably, the JNH Lifestyles Canadian Red Cedar 3-Person Infrared Sauna is a fantastic sauna option. It’s comprised of 100% Canadian Red Cedar which touts a gorgeous red tone and emits a delightful aroma. The wood is weather and mold resistant and naturally detracts insects too.
Within the sauna are 8 carbon infrared heaters to emit a strong and balanced heat. The kit is simple to assemble thanks to its tongue and groove construction. Dual-wall insulation ensures that the cold stays out while the heat stays in. And the tempered glass door is strong enough to withstand life outdoors.
JNH incorporated a 2 speaker premium sound system into the sauna. It’s conveniently controlled via Bluetooth unlike many other models on our list. So you can control your music, soothing sounds, podcast, or audiobook right from your smart device.
Find more JNH Lifestyles Canadian Red Cedar 3-Person Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
9. Radiant Saunas 3-Person Hemlock Corner Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- 7 carbon infrared heaters hits temperatures up to 141-degrees.
- Built-in air purifyer ensures clean and healthy airflow.
- Chromotherapy lights help set a relaxing tone.
- Stereo sound system built-in.
- Sleek and scratch-resistant tempered glass door.
- Backrests, towel and magazine racks included.
- 7-year manufacturer warranty.
- 3-person design is on the smaller end.
- No Bluetooth usage in the sound system.
- Shipping costs.
The Radiant Saunas 3-Person Hemlock Corner Infrared Sauna presents one of the better values on our list. The 3-person sauna uses 7 carbon infrared heaters to emit temperatures of up to 141-degrees. Because it’s corner designed, it should fit snugly into any room. And the LED control panel ensures simple and easy functionality.
Inside the sauna, you’ll find a trio of backrests, as well as towel and magazine racks. An audio system is included that allows for CDs, radio, or playback via an auxiliary port. Chromotherapy lighting is present to help encourage a relaxing setting. An oxygen ionizer keeps airflow pure. Buckle construction promises easy assembly. And it’s all backed by Radiant Sauna’s 7-year limited warranty on the structure, and a 5-year warranty on heating and electronics.
Find more Radiant Saunas 3-Person Hemlock Corner Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
10. Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa
Pros:
Cons:
- 7 full spectrum heaters in the front and back.
- Designed by over 25 medical experts.
- Removeable benches for Hot Yoga use.
- Oxygen ionizer promotes pure airflow.
- 2 speaker audio system with Bluetooth, radio, USB, and auxiliary port.
- Chromatic light therapy included.
- "Extreme relaxation backrests" included.
- Energy efficient at just 120 volts.
- Only accomodates 2 people.
- Expensive, but promises to be "the most luxurious sauna ever built!"
- Should be simple, but assembly required.
Overall, the Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa is the most impressive on our list. Sold by Medical Breakthrough, the company states that they’ve “studied every sauna on Amazon and strived to beat everyone.” And they just may have succeeded.
The Medical Sauna 4 was designed with the help of over 25 doctors, physical therapists, chiropractors, pain specialists, and surgeons to truly make the sauna medically focused. It offers 3D heat therapy with its 7 infrared full spectrum carbon heaters. And it’s loaded with features to make the sauna experience as enjoyable as possible.
One feature that sets the Medical Sauna 4 apart from the rest is its removable benches. This opens the sauna up considerably and enables it for Hot Yoga use. It sports natural Hemlock wood with easy clasp-together assembly. And the speaker system that’s built-in allows for radio, Bluetooth, USB, or auxiliary port connection.
Chromatic light therapy is utilized to help set a relaxing mood. The wood assembly and beautifully tempered glass promise solid insulation. And the Medical Sauna 4 promises to be energy efficient too as it should only set your electric bill back about $30 a year.
Find more Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa information and reviews here.
-
11. Radiant Saunas Coronado 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- 6 high-quality carbon infrared heaters achieve a balanced temperature of up to 141-degrees.
- Oxygen ionizer to provide pure, clean air.
- Chromotherapy lighting.
- Built-in audio system.
- 7-year warranty.
- Takes close to a week to ship.
- On the smaller side of options.
- No Bluetooth for the sound system.
The Radiant Saunas Coronado 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna is quite similar to the 3-person model, albeit with a little less space. Though it’s lighter on your wallet in return. The 6 carbon infrared heaters generate a balanced temperature of up to 141-degrees. And an oxygen ionizer is built-in to circulate pure, clean air.
The Candian Hemlock wood is durable and easy to assemble. It’s also backed by a 7-year manufacturer’s warranty. An audio system with CD, radio, and auxiliary playback is included. The tempered glass door is both beautiful and scratch-resistant. And a chromotherapy light is added so that optimal relaxation can be reached.
Find more Radiant Saunas Coronado 2-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
12. JNH Lifestyles Joyous 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- 7 carbon fiber infrared heaters warm the sauna up quick and with balance.
- Bluetooth enabled premium speaker audio system built-in.
- Tongue and groove construction makes assembly simple.
- Dual-wall insulation.
- Lighter on the wallet than many other options.
- No backrests so you'll likely need to purchase your own.
- Lacking towel and magazine racks too.
- No oxygen ionizer installed.
The JNH Lifestyles Joyous 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna is an affordable option on our list that still provides a decent amount of room for a couple looking to enjoy the sauna together. Built with Canadian Hemlock wood, the sauna’s heating is provided by 7 carbon fiber far infrared heaters.
Inside is a premium 2 speaker sound system that is Bluetooth enabled. Assembly is simple thanks to the modular design and tongue and groove panels that easily slide and lock together. The digital control panel is straightforward and easy to operate. And the walls are dual-insulated to ensure temperatures remain right where you want them.
Find more JNH Lifestyles Joyous 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
13. HeatWave Yukon 2-Person Red Cedar Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- Uses 6 carbon infrared heaters to deliver up to 141-degrees of balanced heat.
- Easy to assemble tongue and groove construction.
- Oxygen ionizer for clean air circulation.
- Chromotherapy lighting built-in.
- Audio system with CD, radio, and auxiliary functionality.
- Comes with backrests, a magazine rack, and towel hooks.
- 5-year warranty.
- Only room for 2 people.
- No Bluetooth functionality in the audio system.
- Shipping costs.
The HeatWave Yukon 2-Person Red Cedar Infrared Sauna is powered by a set of 6 carbon infrared heaters. It’s easily controlled both inside and out via the dual LED control panels, with temperatures maxing out at 141-degrees. Chromotherapy lighting is built-in to set the sauna to a relaxing hue. As is an audio system that allows for audio via CD, radio, or the auxiliary port.
Made of solid Red Cedar, the Yukon is designed with tongue and groove construction that ensures installation is a breeze. An oxygen ionizer is present to promote pure, clean airflow. Ergonomic backrests come with it for comfortability. There are towel hooks and a magazine rack. And HeatWave includes a 5-year warranty on the heaters, structure, and electrical components to reassure your purchase.
Find more HeatWave Yukon 2-Person Red Cedar Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
14. Dynamic Saunas Barcelona 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- One of the least expensive options.
- 6 infrared carbon heating panels promise balanced and penetrating heat.
- Chromotherapy lighting.
- Sound system built-in.
- Interior and exterior controls are convenient.
- Energy efficient.
- No backrests, towel, or magazine racks.
- One of the smallest models.
- Just a 1-year warranty.
The Dynamic Saunas Barcelona 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna is one of the most affordable home saunas on our list. Made of Canadian Hemlock, the sauna uses 6 infrared carbon heaters to reach temperatures up to 140-degrees. It only uses 110-volts so its pretty energy efficient. And assembly is simple with a clasp together construction that should take under an hour to complete.
There are both interior and exterior LED control panels to adjust time and temperature settings. A 2 speaker sound system is built-in that allows for your smart device to connect via an auxiliary port. And there’s chromotherapy lighting installed as well to help set a relaxing tone.
Find more Dynamic Saunas Barcelona 2-Person Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
-
15. Maxxus Saunas Seattle 2-Person Carbon Far Infrared Sauna
Pros:
Cons:
- The 6 heating panels can hit 140-degrees.
- Floor heating to pamper your feet.
- Cheaper than most other options.
- Stereo system allows for auxiliary port audio.
- Easy assembly in under an hour.
- On the smaller side.
- No backrests, towel hooks, or magazine racks.
- No Bluetooth for your smart device.
The Maxxus Saunas Seattle is a 2-person sauna with 6 carbon infrared heaters within it. One of which is an industry-leading foot heater resting beneath the floor. Constructed from Reforested Canadian Hemlock wood, the kit is easy to assemble and should be completed in under an hour with two adults working together. And thanks to its double paneled makeup, it’s designed to heat up faster and be energy efficient.
Max temperatures reach up to around 140-degrees. An audio system is installed for CD, radio, and auxiliary port playback. There’s an interior reading lamp and easy to use controls for temperature and time. And because it’s cheaper than most other models, this intimate sauna is more of a reality than other options on our list.
Find more Maxxus Saunas Seattle 2-Person Carbon Far Infrared Sauna information and reviews here.
Outdoor Sauna
While several of the models we've included in our list are suitable for indoor use, it's likely that whatever you order will become an outdoor sauna for your home. Even during the bitter winter months, an outdoor sauna can become quite the respite for relaxation.
Whether you're looking for something that seats 2, 3, 4, or even 8 people, there are numerous options to choose from. With a variety of different wood types and styles, there's sure to be an outdoor sauna that fits your home's motif. Some of which are designed to fit snugly into corners too.
Sauna Heater
There are numerous ways that heat is generated within saunas, with one of the most popular being infrared. Infrared heated saunas utilize lower temperatures, typically between 120 and 140-degrees. However, the sauna user will still sweat profusely at these temperatures which makes it equivalent to steam sauna settings.
Steam saunas are still popular too but are just a bit more intensive to operate. We recommend checking out the MCP Sauna Canadian Pine Wood 4-Person Outdoor Barrel Sauna if you're interested in going the steam sauna route.
Sauna Kit
When ordering a home sauna, the sauna isn't going to magically show up in your home ready for use. Instead, most arrive as a sauna kit that you'll get the pleasure of putting together with your own two hands.
Most of our saunas listed are constructed in a way that makes assembly as easy as possible. These sauna kits are designed with tongue and groove materials that are relatively simple to build regardless of your level of skill. Or, you can always opt to pay out a bit more and have experts take care of assembly for you.
Best Infrared Sauna
There are a lot of quality options to choose from as far as the best infrared sauna goes. But we have to tip our cap to the Medical Sauna 4 Full Spectrum 2-Person Indoor Infrared Sauna Spa above the rest. It's expensive, we know. But its manufacture "studied every sauna on Amazon and strived to beat everyone." And they did.
Its design is the brain child of over 25 medical specialist. It has removeable benches to make it the industry's first first Hot Yoga sauna. And it doesn't skimp on any of the bells and whistles to truly puts this sauna into a tier of its own.
