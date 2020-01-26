15 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Pieces You’ll Love

If you’re thinking about updating your garden furniture, wrought iron is extremely durable, beautiful, and will class up your outdoor dining and entertainment spaces. While wrought iron patio furniture is a bit more of an investment, you can count on it for years of enjoyment ahead.
With four chairs and a circular table, this wrought iron patio furniture set is perfect for dining outdoors. Because the wrought iron is powder-coated, you’ll never need to worry about rust or discoloration. This set also comes with comfy and colorful seat cushions that are water, stain, and mildew resistant, making your new garden furniture even more low maintenance.
If you like to put an umbrella up on sunny days, there is a hole in the middle of the table to hold the umbrella in place. We like this nine foot market umbrella that coordinates with the seat green cushions, and a coordinating iron umbrella stand will keep it nice and stable. The chairs have lovely scroll detailing on the back of the seatbacks, and an even bigger bonus – they rock for added comfort.
If you prefer a taller bistro set, this wrought iron patio set is bar height. It comes with two chairs and a round table. The chairs have a built-in footrest for added comfort when you’re sitting, and the back of the chair has an intricate scroll design that makes the set a total statement piece. The wrought iron patio furniture is powder coated and is weather and water-resistant, and the color is a classic antique black.
You also don’t have to worry about sun fading, as the metal has been treated with a UV light fading protective coating. While bar height chairs can sometimes be uncomfortable over time, these chairs have a rounded edge in the front of the seat to take the pressure off your legs, allowing you more time to enjoy your backyard and relax on your deck.
This bistro set is also ideal for a balcony with a solid wall versus a railing. It puts you above the ledge level allowing you a full view of the scenery while you’re seated.
If you’re looking to create a really elegant conversation setting on your patio or deck, this six piece patio set is built to last. With two comfy chairs, two cushioned ottomans, a loveseat, and a stone-top coffee table, there is plenty of room to kick up your feet and relax with friends for the afternoon. The seats are ideal for hours of conversation, and the whole set gets an A+ for comfort thanks to the thick foam seat and back cushions, as well as four included lumbar accent pillows.
The frames are matte black and are powder coated, so you don’t have to worry about rust. You’ll also love the elegant scrolled arms that make your outdoor space a real living area. Add to the ambiance with a stunning outdoor rug that picks up the blue cushion colors and softens concrete or stone patios making them more comfortable for bare feet.
This blog by Kate Riley has even more fun ideas on how to create sensational outdoor conversation spaces.
Relaxing on the patio is done best in a rocking chair and these wrought iron chairs deliver comfort and good looks. The curved mesh seats are comfortable enough that you could get by without a seat cushion. This pack comes with two rocking chairs that are made with durable wrought iron. Because it’s a set of two rocking chairs, the set would look beautiful in a garden nook or on a front porch.
What we like about their style is that they look like traditional straight leg chairs. The rocking function comes from the spring directly under the seat. And while we do think they are comfy even without a cushion, just imagine how relaxed you’ll feel if you add a thickly padded one under your behind and back!
While many bistro sets can feel small and a little flimsy, this wrought iron bistro set is plenty sturdy. If you have a balcony, cute front porch, or a small back patio, a bistro set is a great way to add seating without taking up too much space. The table is a good size for holding drinks and snacks, and the chairs have armrests and are big enough to sit in comfortably for long periods of time. We also love the fact that the chairs curve down in the front making them much more comfortable on bare legs.
The set doesn’t come with cushions for the chair seats or backs, so you can customize to your color and design preferences with some pretty options that keep your tush and back comfy for hours. Made with heavy-duty, powder-coated wrought iron, this bistro set is weather and rust-resistant.
Looking for even more outdoor bistro sets? We have a long list of recommendations you’ll love.
Whether you want to work on your tan or just take an afternoon snooze, a wrought iron chaise lounge is perfect for stretching out. With this one, the back can be reclined to five different positions, so you can keep it up for visiting or reading, or lay flat. There are two wheels on the back of the chair, so you can effortlessly move it around your yard or patio to enjoy (or escape) the rays.
The matte brown color makes it look as though it’s aged naturally outdoors without looking rusty. The material is very durable, but you will want to add a chaise lounge cushion for some additional comfort. This chaise would look perfect on a larger patio or poolside. You can also get it in four different color choices to coordinate with your existing patio furniture pieces.
If you’re always looking for a way to snuggle up to your sweetheart, this wrought iron glider will give you the perfect excuse to sit together and talk. It would look adorable on a covered front porch. This sweet two-person seat glides back and forth to keep you comfy and relaxed. The wrought iron frame is seriously sturdy and has a weight capacity of 500 pounds, so it’s also a great place to read books to your kids.
Four thick tan cushions are included, and each cushion is six inches thick so you won’t have to worry about feeling the metal frame after long periods of time. If you opt to place this glider in an open space, it looks pretty from the back with an intricate circle pattern that adds a nice touch of style. Since the cushions are a neutral tone, consider spicing up the look with some colorful outdoor throw pillows or lumbar pillows.
If you’re looking for the perfect place to set your drink, snacks, phone, or magazines, this wrought iron side table is the ideal small table to place between lounge chairs. It could also fit next to a bench, or in the corner of your patio and has plenty of space for another person to share. At 28 inches wide, 28 inches tall and 13 inches deep, this table is the perfect size to hold all of your belongings without taking too much space.
The woven top allows rainwater to flow through and dry quickly, plus there’s a second shelf, which adds more storage and is great if you want to keep electronics or food out of the direct sunlight. The black iron is powder-coated, weather and rust-resistant and will look great with your other patio furniture.
Because it’s so sturdy, you could even use this table as a beautiful plant stand for potted summer flowers. If you’re looking for a table that’s a bit smaller with a round top, this one would be a great option when space is at a premium. If your patio has tile accents, the Mother of Pearl Mosaic Wrought Iron Side Table is another pretty option.
Do you have a home where a classic porch swing would add the perfect touch to your outdoor decor? This wrought iron free standing porch swing comes with a frame and canopy, so there’s no need to attach it to an existing porch frame or deck. The black wrought iron frame features a decorative design on the back and sides, making it a pretty addition to any of your favorite outdoor hangouts.
The canopy on top protects you from the sun’s harsh UV rays, and the curved seat edge and comfy back and seat cushions will allow you to relax for hours at a time. It’s wide enough to seat two adults, and the price is good and right now it also comes with a side table (not wrought iron) and two throw pillows included.
Perhaps you’ve already got most of your patio furniture, but you simply need some extra seating. Just like inside your house, you need accent chairs outside as well. This set of four wrought iron chairs are stylish and modern, with diamond weave iron backs, slatted seats, and an added crossbar in back to make them extra-sturdy.
These chairs feature an ergonomic design to make them comfortable conversation chairs, and they come with three inch thick cushions to add to that cozy feel. We also think the price point is great for such solid seating. You can get them in three different cushion color options – blue, gray or white.
Wrought iron isn’t always the most affordable patio furniture option, but if you’re shopping on a budget, this clever folding bistro set is ideal for a small space and tight checking account. Both the chairs and the table fold down so they’re super easy to store or take to the lake for an impromptu picnic. The set is light enough that it’s easy to move, but not so light that it’s going to blow away if a heavy wind comes through your backyard.
The chair seatbacks are adjustable, so you can recline and snooze, and the table, at 24 inches across, is perfect for small meals and snacks. If you’re happy with powder-coated steel instead of iron, this folding bistro set is even more budget-friendly.
If you’re one of those who happens to be lucky enough to have a grand covered front porch, there’s nothing more welcoming than a hanging porch swing like this one. It fairly invites cozy conversations or afternoon naps. This swing is black wrought iron and features pretty scrollwork on the back along with rounded arms and a rounded seat front to make it extra comfy.
The seat is 45 inches wide, so it’ll fit two adults and a smaller child, or any grouping of kids with a parent. Add a porch swing cushion to keep the seat comfortable, and you’ll find you spend hours just relaxing and watching the world go by. At 56 pounds, you’ll want to be sure to order the proper hanging hardware when you purchase this.
If you’re looking to create the perfect outdoor conversation area that’s focused on both comfort and good looks, this five piece all-weather metal furniture set has so much to offer. The modern design is a standout, but we love that instead of traditional side chairs, it features two rockers. This set also comes with a large coffee table, smaller side table and a loveseat that allows for a nice furniture grouping, or it can be split into different configurations depending on your needs.
Even more appealing, the set comes complete with super thick seat and back cushions to make it comfortable as well as durable in every kind of weather. Get it with either blue or khaki cushions.
When you’re outfitting your deck or patio with wrought iron, often it’s the accent pieces that will add the finishing touch to your design. This wrought iron privacy screen might be the one thing that sets the tone for the whole. Three panels wide, each features latticework iron in the center and the screen as a whole has pretty decorative finials on the top.
At 80 inches wide by 70 inches tall, it comes with 18 inch spikes to secure it into wood or lawn. This pretty screen can be used as simply a decorative piece, to create a pathway leading to a conversation area, or as an extraordinary trellis for all your beautiful vines and climbing plants. You can also get a smaller two-panel screen that’s the same height, but is just 51 inches wide.
If you’re looking for a trellis with a swirling design in a wider single panel, this one is a beauty. If you’re all about an angular look, this three-panel trellis might be the right style instead.
Sometimes you’d like to extend your wrought iron style into the yard and garden, and there’s no more perfect piece to set under a shade tree or in the midst of blooming flowerbeds that this lovely wrought iron garden bench. With an Italian olive branch design on the back, it’s an ideal peace offering for anyone who wants to sit and enjoy the beauty of your yard.
The deep slat-style seat and curved arms make this all-weather bench comfortable and it’s roomy enough for two adults. If you prefer a style that’s a bit more romantic, the antique styling and aged verdigris finish make this floral garden bench a sweet one. Or, you could completely switch things up with a cast iron bench in deep red, with pretty birds in the seatback.