15 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Pieces You’ll Love

If you prefer a taller bistro set, this wrought iron patio set is bar height. It comes with two chairs and a round table. The chairs have a built-in footrest for added comfort when you’re sitting, and the back of the chair has an intricate scroll design that makes the set a total statement piece. The wrought iron patio furniture is powder coated and is weather and water-resistant, and the color is a classic antique black.

You also don’t have to worry about sun fading, as the metal has been treated with a UV light fading protective coating. While bar height chairs can sometimes be uncomfortable over time, these chairs have a rounded edge in the front of the seat to take the pressure off your legs, allowing you more time to enjoy your backyard and relax on your deck.

This bistro set is also ideal for a balcony with a solid wall versus a railing. It puts you above the ledge level allowing you a full view of the scenery while you’re seated.