15 Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture Pieces You’ll Love

If you’re thinking about updating your garden furniture, wrought iron is extremely durable, beautiful, and will class up your outdoor dining and entertainment spaces. While wrought iron patio furniture is a bit more of an investment, you can count on it for years of enjoyment ahead.

What Is Wrought Iron?

If you've been wondering what makes wrought iron different than cast iron, it's iron that's been heated and worked with tools according to this article from Reliance Foundry.

When you're searching for wrought iron patio furniture, it's easy to get confused because there are many furniture items that look like wrought iron but are actually cast aluminum. If you're not a purist, it may not matter as both will likely be powder coated, so they're weather and rust-resistant.

Are Wrought Iron Patio Sets Always Black?

If you're in search of a wrought iron patio set, you'll discover that most lean toward black or espresso colors, although we found pieces that were bronze, light gold tones and even some with verdigris finishes.

The darker colors of the iron complement almost all patios and backyard landscaping, and the design run the gamut from simple to sophisticated.

The great thing about wrought iron is if you want to change the look, you can easily paint it if you prefer a different shade or want to brighten up a setting you think is too blah. 

How Can You Choose the Best Wrought Iron Patio Furniture for Your Space?

Not sure what kind of wrought iron patio furniture to get? It's best to think about how you will be using the patio furniture. If you plan on mainly using it for entertaining and dining al fresco, an actual dining set that includes a large table and chairs is your best option.

If you are looking for something more casual to place on a front porch or maybe a garden area in your backyard, something smaller like a garden bench or a conversation set is a good way to go.

For those who are looking for a way to kick back and get your suntan on, there is nothing better than a beautiful wrought iron chaise lounge.

Are There Wrought Iron Accent Pieces?

There are all kinds of accent pieces you can add to your patio and landscape that will enhance the look and feel of your design. From freestanding bistro umbrellas with wrought iron stands to trellises, side tables, and plant stands, there are almost unlimited ways to beautify your outdoor spaces with wrought iron. 

