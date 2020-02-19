13 Best Outdoor Storage Containers for Your Deck, Pool, or Patio

13 Best Outdoor Storage Containers for Your Deck, Pool, or Patio

Clutter scattered across your deck, patio, or pool area can really take away from your outdoor space’s look. And no one wants to lug furniture, tools, or toys back and forth from the shed. So browse through our list of the Best Outdoor Storage Containers and find a great looking deck box that adds convenience and outdoor storage to your home today.

Storage Buildings

Sure, storage buildings are one way to add a ton of outdoor storage to house your tools, toys, furniture, and equipment. But they aren't exactly practical for everyone. Not to mention the cost. 

By choosing an outdoor storage box from our list, you'll add additional outdoor storage to your area while simultaneously incorporating an accessory that adds to the overall look. And if one deck box isn't enough, you can certainly pick-up a few to suit the storage that you need. 

Outdoor Storage Bench

Many of the outdoor storage box options that we've provided can serve as additional seating when you're hosting guests. The Keter Westwood is one such option that allows for over 650-pounds of weight capacity atop its lid. Likewise, the Keter Borneo can withstand over 500-pounds of people sitting upon it. You're not just adding outdoor storage and convenience, you're getting additional seating for your deck, patio, or pool area too. 

Outdoor Storage Shed

If you're looking for an outdoor storage box that's more similar to a shed in design, the line of Rubbermaid Roughneck Vertical Storage Sheds is a great alternative. We've highlighted the 127-Gallon Vertical Storage Shed in our list above, but there are medium and large-sized options too.

These sheds may not fit in well with your pool area, but they'll surely serve as excellent outdoor storage containers for your deck and patio areas. 

Wood Storage Shed

Sometimes the more compact, smaller options just won't cut it. Sometimes you just have to go big. For those folks looking for legitimate wood storage sheds on the cheap, Amazon has numerous options

You can find numerous barn and shed kits in their listings. And if you're not completely committed to wood, there are resin-constructed designs that can likely save you a few hundred dollars over the high-end wooden setups. 

 

