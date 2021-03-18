11 Best Porch Swings to Relax In Outdoors

Whether you’re kicking back in your home sauna or just lounging around in your cozy bean bag chair, you’re doing it to get the relaxation you deserve. But when the weather is warm outside, enjoying your own porch swing is about as good as it gets. We’ve scoured the web to bring you the best porch swings to enjoy over the spring, summer, and fall months. Some are standalone. Some are hung by chains. But all of them would be fantastic additions to your outdoor space so you can read, rest, and relax.
1. PURPLE LEAF 3-Seat Deluxe Outdoor Patio Porch Swing
Cons:
- Powder-coated rust-resistant steel frame.
- Nice UV resistant adjustable canopy.
- Solar lighting built-in.
- It has foldable side tables.
- Cushions included.
- Several color options.
- 750-pound capacity.
- Just a 1-year warranty.
- A bit expensive.
- Doesn't convert to daybed.
PURPLE LEAF’s 3-Seat Deluxe Outdoor Patio Porch Swing certainly lives up to its “deluxe” labeling. The outdoor swing chair is 74-inches wide to easily seat three. Its steel frame is powder-coated to be rust-resistant and is strong enough to hold up to 750-pounds.
Cushions are included (available in beige, navy blue, terra, and turquoise blue) and are comprised of a UV-resistant polyester fabric that’s comfortable, breathable and water-resistant too. Same for the canopy above, which you can adjust to counteract the sun. Foldable tables rest on each side of the patio swing chair. And there’s built-in solar lighting as well that allows for nighttime reading and other activities.
Find more PURPLE LEAF 3-Seat Deluxe Outdoor Patio Porch Swing information and reviews here.
2. Best Choice Products 3-Seat Outdoor Large Converting Canopy Swing Glider
Cons:
- Converts into a flatbed.
- Weather resistant cushions and frame.
- 3 seats and 750-pound capacity.
- Adjustable canopy.
- No cupholders.
- A bit on the expensive end.
- No warranty information.
This 3-Seat Converting Canopy Swing Glider from Best Choice Products is one of the best patio swings you’ll find on the market. Because it’s convertible, you can utilize it in either chair or flatbed form. It’s designed to hold up to outdoor elements as it features a polyester canopy and cushions for weather resistance. And a steel frame that’s powder-coated to defend against the elements too.
The swing glider is pretty large, boasting 3 seats and a 750-pound weight limit. A tilt system is built into the canopy, allowing you to adjust it up to 45-degrees as to avoid sunlight or rain. And it should match your home’s exterior well, as it’s available in red, beige, brown, gray, and navy.
Find more Best Choice Products 3-Seat Outdoor Large Converting Canopy Swing Glider information and reviews here.
3. Amish Heavy Duty 800-Pound Roll Back 5-Foot Treated Porch Swing with Cupholders
Cons:
- 800-pound weight capacity.
- Available in 4 great looking stains.
- Cupholder built-in.
- Authentically Amish.
- Quick assembly.
- On the pricier side.
- No frames available.
- Seating for than two is tight.
This Amish patio swing from CAF is one of my favorites out there. It boasts the ability to hold up to 800-pounds. It comes in both 4-foot and 5-foot offerings. And cupholders are built-in so you can relax and sip with no issues.
CAF offers numerous stains, including, cedar, dark walnut, black, and unfinished so you could do what you want. And enough chain comes included that you can hang from an 8-foot chain.
Find more Amish Heavy Duty 800-Pound Roll Back 5-Foot Treated Porch Swing with Cupholders information and reviews here.
4. POLYWOOD Vineyard 60-Inch Swing
Cons:
- Made of recycled lumber that requires little upkeep.
- Large at 60-inches wide.
- Lots of great color options.
- 20-year limited warranty included.
- On the more expensive side.
- Not real wood.
- Doesn't convert to daybed.
The POLYWOOD Vineyard 60-Inch Porch Swing is high on our list for a reason. It looks fantastic and is offered in black, green, mahogany, sand, slate gray, teak, and a clean white. And the recycled lumber that POLYWOOD utilizes promises no rot, chipping, or cracking. All while also being resistant to bugs, stains, salt-spray, and more.
At over 60-inches in length, it seats quite a few people. It comes with commercial-grade stainless steel hardware for superb stability. And the product is backed by POLYWOOD’s 20-year limited warranty to give you peace of mind.
Find more POLYWOOD Vineyard 60-Inch Swing information and reviews here.
5. Porchgate Amish Heavy Duty 800-Pound Rollback Console Treated Porch Swing
Cons:
- Well made Amish construction.
- Flip-down center console with cupholders.
- Impressive 800-pound weight capacity.
- Some assembly required.
- Not convertable.
- You're paying for the quality.
Porchgate’s Amish Heavy Duty 800-Pound Rollback Console Treated Porch Swing is one of the most well-built outdoor patio swings you’ll find. Authentically Amish, it’s comprised of one-inch thick kiln-dried pressure-treated pine slats. Giving it the ability to tout a weight capacity of up to 800-pounds.
Chains come included to hang the porch swing from an 8-foot ceiling. Though longer chains are available from Porchgate if you need them. The swing chair features a super convenient flip-down console in the middle to serve as a cupholder. And you can choose to order it with a cedar finish, a semi-solid white stain, or just unfinished so you can match it with your current outdoor setup.
Find more Porchgate Amish Heavy Duty 800-Pound Rollback Console Treated Porch Swing information and reviews here.
6. Backyard Discovery Farmhouse Cedar Porch Swing
Cons:
- Fantastic rustic look.
- Comprised of 100% cedar.
- Uses the BILT app to make assembly easy.
- Pre-cut and pre-drilled to save you effort.
- Seats two.
- No finishing options.
- Unclear if chains and hardware are included.
The Backyard Discovery Farmhouse Cedar Porch Swing is one of the best-looking wooden porch swings you’ll find. It has a great rustic look to it that should fit just about anywhere. The strong cedar construction can host a weight capacity of up to 600-pounds. The porch swing comes pre-drilled and pre-cut to make assembly easier. And it uses the BILT app to put it together, making the process as smooth as possible.
Find more Backyard Discovery Farmhouse Cedar Porch Swing information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Adjustable seating angles.
- Holds 3 people up to 800-pounds.
- Looks great.
- Finished surface holds up to the elements.
- Available in several colors.
- Isn't convertable.
- No frame included.
- No canopy.
If you have coverage above you like a porch or overhang, the VINGLI Upgraded Patio Porch Swing is a great option. The upgraded model sports stronger than ever chains that connect to the porch swing’s wooden frame. And by adjusting the height of the chains, you can adjust the recline of the porch swing too.
This outdoor swing chair is a strong one, allowing for seating for 3 and a weight capacity of up to 800-pounds. The wooden swing chair comes with a well-finished surface. So you won’t have to worry about it deteriorating due to the weather. And perhaps best of all, it’s easy to assemble. With VINGLI stating it only takes a pair of people to assemble it in just 20 minutes.
Find more VINGLI Upgraded Patio Porch Swing information and reviews here.
8. Esright Outdoor Patio Swing Chair
Cons:
- Seats 3.
- Adjustable canopy.
- UV blocking and water resistant fabric.
- Weather-resistant steel frame.
- Less weight support than others.
- Doesn't flatten to a bed.
- No mention of a warranty.
The Esright Outdoor Patio Swing Chair is a solid patio swing at an affordable price. It touts high-density fabric that resists moisture and rain. Its solid springs can withstand up to 450-pounds of weight. The cushions are comfortably padded. And there and non-slip foot pads attached to ensure your swing chair is always stable.
You can adjust the Esright porch swing’s canopy to deflect sunlight and rain. It only takes an hour to install with a friend or family member, so that isn’t too troublesome. And because it comes in black, it really should be able to match any outdoor decor you’re sporting.
Find more Esright Outdoor Patio Swing Chair information and reviews here.
9. Best Choice Products 48-Inch 3-Seater Hanging Porch Swing
Cons:
- Designed to be weather-resistant..
- Zinc-oxide chains should last rust-free for a while.
- Anchor bolts included for hanging.
- Looks fantastic.
- A bit smaller than others.
- Only holds 500-pounds.
- No color options.
The Best Choice Products 48-Inch 3-Seater Hanging Porch Swing is a fantastic option. It has seating for 3. And it’s designed to be weather resistant thanks to its rot-resistant acacia wood and zinc-oxide coated steel chains.
You can seat up to 3 people thanks to its 48-inch length. You can hang it easily from anywhere with the anchor bolts that come included. And the all-white clean design looks utterly fantastic no matter what your home decor is.
Find more Best Choice Products 48-Inch 3-Seater Hanging Porch Swing information and reviews here.
10. Grepatio All Weather Outdoor Porch Swing
Cons:
- Pretty inexpensive.
- Variety of design options.
- Powder-coated for weather resistance.
- 1-year warranty.
- Weight capacity under 500-pounds.
- No daybed options.
- No color options.
The Grepatio All Weather Outdoor Porch Swing is awesome for its variety of ways, one of which being the various designs it’s available in. You can order it in cross-weave, flower back, and stripped back stylings – and all three look great.
It comfortably seats 3 with a weight capacity of 484-pounds. It’s comprised of powder-coated steel that promises to hold up to the weather for years. And Grepatioo offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year warranty on their product.
Find more Grepatio All Weather Outdoor Porch Swing information and reviews here.
11. Incbruce Outdoor Swing Glider Rocking Chair Patio Bench
Cons:
- Great pricepoint.
- Easy to assemble.
- Best for small areas.
- No canopy.
- A bit small.
- Doesn't fold into a daybed.
If you don’t have a ton of space to work with, the Incbruce Outdoor Swing Glider Rocking Chair Patio Bench is a perfect choice as an outdoor patio swing. You can choose between red, peacock blue, and brown to match your home’s exterior. At 47-inches wide, you can easily seat two people in the rocking chair comfortably. Its wrought iron frame promises stability up to 500-pounds and is rust-resistant. Cushions come included. And they’re impressive with poly-fiber fabric that will hold color, resists weather, and promises breathability.
Find more Incbruce Outdoor Swing Glider Rocking Chair Patio Bench information and reviews here.
Wooden Porch Swings
Have your mind set on a wooden porch swing? Then we'd recommend going with one of the great Amish porch swings that are available to you.
Both the CAF and Porchgate options are well built with #1 kiln-dried pressure-treated pine. Which gives each the ability to tout an impressive 800-pound weight capacity.
Each model has cupholders built-in for convenience. Each comes with the hanging chains that you'll need. And each one is available to come either stained or unstained.
Porch Swing with Stand
Not everyone has the ability or location to install a hanging porch swing. But you still have a ton of great options at your disposal with the various outdoor gliders that serve the same relaxing purpose as the chained variety.
Our favorite is the PURPLE LEAF 3-Seat Deluxe Outdoor Patio Porch Swing. It has all the bells and whistles to ensure you'll fall in love with it. An adjustable canopy, comfortable cushions, collapsable cupholders, and even built-in solar lighting. And you can order it in beige, navy blue, or turquoise blue to ensure it matches your outdoor decor.
But, if you need just a porch swing stand itself, VINGLI has a great option that can hold up to 800-pounds.
Hanging Porch Swing
Hanging porch swings just have a naturally impressive look of sophistication with them. If you prefer a wooden porch swing, browse through some of the Amish options that are available online. But there are tons of fantastic metal hanging porch swings too that work great.
Also, consider the POLYWOOD Vineyard 60-Inch Swing. It has a classic look to it and comes in a variety of color styles. And because it's comprised of recycled lumber, it's environmentally friendly while requiring little to no upkeep.
Daybed Swings
Some folks want the best of both worlds and are interested in both patio swings and daybed swings. Well, Best Choice Products has you covered with their 3-Seat Outdoor Large Converting Canopy Swing Glider.
Not only is this bad boy impressive as a porch swing, but it easily converts to lay down flat, instantly becoming a daybed swing too. It has a powder-coated steel frame for durability. Its canopy adjusts up to 45-degrees so you can block out the sun. It has a weight capacity of 750-pounds. And you can order it in beige, brown, gray, navy, and red.
