11 Best Porch Swings to Relax In Outdoors

Whether you're kicking back or just lounging around, you're doing it to get the relaxation you deserve. But when the weather is warm outside, enjoying your own porch swing is about as good as it gets. We've scoured the web to bring you the best porch swings to enjoy over the spring, summer, and fall months. Some are standalone. Some are hung by chains. But all of them would be fantastic additions to your outdoor space so you can read, rest, and relax.

Wooden Porch Swings

Have your mind set on a wooden porch swing? Then we'd recommend going with one of the great Amish porch swings that are available to you.

Both the CAF and Porchgate options are well built with #1 kiln-dried pressure-treated pine. Which gives each the ability to tout an impressive 800-pound weight capacity.

Each model has cupholders built-in for convenience. Each comes with the hanging chains that you'll need. And each one is available to come either stained or unstained.

Porch Swing with Stand

Not everyone has the ability or location to install a hanging porch swing. But you still have a ton of great options at your disposal with the various outdoor gliders that serve the same relaxing purpose as the chained variety.

Our favorite is the PURPLE LEAF 3-Seat Deluxe Outdoor Patio Porch Swing. It has all the bells and whistles to ensure you'll fall in love with it. An adjustable canopy, comfortable cushions, collapsable cupholders, and even built-in solar lighting. And you can order it in beige, navy blue, or turquoise blue to ensure it matches your outdoor decor.

But, if you need just a porch swing stand itself, VINGLI has a great option that can hold up to 800-pounds.

Hanging Porch Swing

Hanging porch swings just have a naturally impressive look of sophistication with them. If you prefer a wooden porch swing, browse through some of the Amish options that are available online. But there are tons of fantastic metal hanging porch swings too that work great.

Also, consider the POLYWOOD Vineyard 60-Inch Swing. It has a classic look to it and comes in a variety of color styles. And because it's comprised of recycled lumber, it's environmentally friendly while requiring little to no upkeep.

Daybed Swings

Some folks want the best of both worlds and are interested in both patio swings and daybed swings. Well, Best Choice Products has you covered with their 3-Seat Outdoor Large Converting Canopy Swing Glider.

Not only is this bad boy impressive as a porch swing, but it easily converts to lay down flat, instantly becoming a daybed swing too. It has a powder-coated steel frame for durability. Its canopy adjusts up to 45-degrees so you can block out the sun. It has a weight capacity of 750-pounds. And you can order it in beige, brown, gray, navy, and red.

